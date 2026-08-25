If you're looking to upgrade your cycling wardrobe without breaking the bank, then the Sigma Sports Sale has dropped significant discounts across its Universal Colours range.

From high-performance bib shorts and lightweight jerseys to the best cycling socks. The Universal Colours discounts include impressive savings on men’s and women’s kit, in a wide variety of sizes, styles, and colourways.

Shop the Universal Colours Sale at Sigma Sports.

I'm a big fan of the Universal Colours range. I was lucky enough to be one of the first to test the UC kit on a jaunt around the North Coast 500 in Scotland, when it launched back in 2020.

At the time, Universal Colours was a fledgling brand, and its core pieces performed admirably with the rigours of Scotland's notorious, ever-changing weather and the epic climb which is the Bealach na Bà.

Below I've selected some of the standout items that I can personally recommend, and from the women's range I've also enlisted the help of Christina Gaiger, who also rode on the NC500 shoot. Christina has selected some of her favourite pieces that are on sale at Sigma Sports.

There is generally 15% off, but some gems, like the Chroma Light SS jersey with 60% off. However, it's limited sizing and only while stock lasts. So I'd say be quick if you fancy trying the Universal Colours kit, then pull the trigger fast.

Universal Colours Sale - Men's Deals

I was lucky enough to test the Universal Colours kit in the North Coast 500 in Scotland. (Image credit: Cameron Prentice)

Universal Colours Sale - Women's Deals

The highlighted Universal Colours deals are from the Sigma Sports Sale, but below you'll also find our handy price checker, which, if available, will find the best prices on Universal Colours clothing from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.