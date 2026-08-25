Sigma Sports Sale – Save up to 60% on the men's and women's Universal Colours apparel range
I put the Universal Colours kit to the test on the North Coast 500 in Scotland, and it comes highly recommended for performance and durability, especially at these prices
If you're looking to upgrade your cycling wardrobe without breaking the bank, then the Sigma Sports Sale has dropped significant discounts across its Universal Colours range.
From high-performance bib shorts and lightweight jerseys to the best cycling socks. The Universal Colours discounts include impressive savings on men’s and women’s kit, in a wide variety of sizes, styles, and colourways.
Shop the Universal Colours Sale at Sigma Sports.
I'm a big fan of the Universal Colours range. I was lucky enough to be one of the first to test the UC kit on a jaunt around the North Coast 500 in Scotland, when it launched back in 2020.
At the time, Universal Colours was a fledgling brand, and its core pieces performed admirably with the rigours of Scotland's notorious, ever-changing weather and the epic climb which is the Bealach na Bà.
Below I've selected some of the standout items that I can personally recommend, and from the women's range I've also enlisted the help of Christina Gaiger, who also rode on the NC500 shoot. Christina has selected some of her favourite pieces that are on sale at Sigma Sports.
There is generally 15% off, but some gems, like the Chroma Light SS jersey with 60% off. However, it's limited sizing and only while stock lasts. So I'd say be quick if you fancy trying the Universal Colours kit, then pull the trigger fast.
Universal Colours Sale - Men's Deals
Universal Colours Sale - Women's Deals
The highlighted Universal Colours deals are from the Sigma Sports Sale, but below you'll also find our handy price checker, which, if available, will find the best prices on Universal Colours clothing from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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