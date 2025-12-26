Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket review: Gore may have taken back the waterproof crown, so it's a shame it is closing down

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Price: £224.99 / $270 Sizes: S-XXL Weight: Colours: Ten options in total Main fabric: Polyamide

The Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket is Gorewear’s brand new waterproof cycling jacket sitting in its Spinshift range, aimed to offer great value and high performance. To this end, the brand has succeeded tremendously, producing a jacket that is wonderfully waterproof and windproof, while having impressive levels of breathability.

This comes via the brand new ePE Gore-Tex membrane which uses less material than previously while also being PFAS free, a push to become more environmentally friendly.

The jacket also features great practical features such as a broad colour range, reflective detailing, and rear pocket. However, it misses some useful features found on more premium jackets such as two-way zips, and the fit is slightly odd. But for the performance that is offered, this is one of the best waterproof jackets on the market at the moment and for a great price.

It is therefore quite sad that, since initially writing this review, Gorewear has been wound down by the parent company, W.L. Gore, so it is one to pick up now before it's gone forever if you're keen.

A somewhat close fit, but not in all the same places (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner)

Design and specifications

The Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket uses GoreWear’s latest PFAS free waterproofing Gore-Tex technology. Specifically, the ePE membrane (expanded polyethylene), which consists of a ‘Face Textile’ with DWR coating, ePE membrane for waterproofing and breathability, and the inner lining. This apparently results in a waterproof membrane that is breathable, windproof, while being designed to be long lasting, all while using a lower density membrane for reduced carbon footprint via lower material usages.

Gorewear specifically mentions that this jacket can be used with a rucksack, which can impair some waterproofing by increasing pressure around the fabric when a rucksack is on top. The jacket also features a rear zip pocket for storage of essentials or as a pocket to pack the jacket into itself.

Internally it uses taped seams at critical points so as to reduce the chance of any water ingress where more water pressure is likely to affect it. Gorewear states that the jacket has been ergonomically designed and body mapped to provide a second skin-like freedom of movement and reduced fabric bunching. The brand has also used its 360˚ visibility system where multiple strategically placed reflective strips have been fitted around the garment so as to provide visibility from all angles.

Sizes come in S-XXL while colour options are broad with ten offerings available.

Tight across the shoulders, looser on the lower regions. Note the reflective strips for the 360˚ visibility (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner)

Performance

So as to give the GoreWear Spinshift Gore-Tex jacket its proper dues when it comes to testing, I made sure to use it in frankly torrential rain. Heading out for several hours in heavy rain is a good way to test how a waterproof performs while the weather at the moment has been a mix of colder days and unseasonably warmer ones.

Across all these wet days, the Spinshift has been an exceptional performer when it comes to waterproofing. Even in three hours of persistent rain and rampant flooding, the jacket was still beading water and able to be shook free of them without any water ingress present. In the era of PFAS being no more, this is impressively good performance that harks back to the indomitable Shakedry waterproofing. Bad for the planet, but oh-so-waterproof. In the Spinshift jacket, this is as close to the old environmentally harmful fluoride containing jackets of the late 2010s. It really is impressive in constant and heavy rain, whereas many jackets get saturated by this point, even if the wind chill is kept at bay.

Speaking of wind chill, the Spinshift again manages to keep the elements subdued with the membrane keeping wind and cool air out from your body. The only exception are the underside of the cuffs which are elastic to better fit over hands and gloves. However this is a wise design choice and makes the jacket far easier to remove or put on while on the fly.

The inner membrane, fully taped seams across the board (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner)

Breathability is another point where the jacket does pretty well. It’s not the same level as the Castelli Ultra, but it’s pretty damn good. I run hot as I have mentioned in other waterproof reviews, so some internal moisture is normal for me, but the Spinshift appeared to result in less excess of heat build-up for me. Riding in 14-16˚C with a thermal jersey and mesh sleeveless baselayer, warm enough in themselves for that riding temp, with the Spinshift on top was comfortable throughout rides. For cooler weather, layering up will of course be required, but the Spinshift is a solid performer when it comes to breathability. When paired with waterproofing it’s downright exceptional.

I also appreciate additional features like the rear zip pocket for stashing essentials if the weather is the sort of day when you won’t be removing this jacket. 360˚ reflective detailing is also a nice addition, however I would have much preferred to have been sent a brighter coloured review sample. Some brands only offer muted colours for waterproofs, I like nice and high-vis. The Spinshift does come in a broad range of colours though including several brighter coloured options.

The zipper is small, catches on this logo section, and is one-way only (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner)

The jacket is not without flaw though. Firstly, the lack of a two-way zip is my never ending gripe with waterproofs. To access items in pockets you tend to need to unzip the whole jacket, or do an awkward roll up from the base. A two-way zip alleviates this issue, and means more tailored breathability. Staying on the zip, the pull tab is very small so with thick gloves is hard to operate, while it can catch around the branding on the upper chest.

Secondly the rear of the jacket does not extend down very far, with even the base of my jersey visible underneath. This is similar to the Q36.5 Rain Shell, and lacks where the likes of the Castelli Gabba R succeed.

Finally, fit is an interesting point. When riding, it feels pretty good in all honesty. There is some excessive fabric at the front, but not so much that there were issues with flapping. More intriguing was a slightly tight fit around the shoulders area. This did pull a bit when riding in more slung forward positions for me personally. Gorewear states this is a ‘slim fit’ but in reality it feels a little bit somewhere in the middle between that and a more relaxed one, but weirdly a bit of both in different places at the same time.

I will say though, so good is the waterproofing and breathability, that come the next rainy ride I need to go on where I’m not reviewing a waterproof, the Spinshift is the jacket that I will be leaning towards.

Value

Gorewear has a reputation for producing good quality kit for relatively lower prices than the competition, and the Spinshift Gore-Tex jacket is no different. In terms of waterproof performance, it is up there with the best I’ve tested that exceed £300, while this sits a penny under £225. At present there are no better value waterproof jackets that I have tested when combining waterproofing and breathability rolled into one.

However, it’s not perfect. The lack of two-way zip and a slightly funny fit does mean that there are jackets that are more practical. It just depends how you weight those practical elements as to whether the increase in price by competitors represents good value or not.

Personally, for riding longer rides in the rain, this jacket does the job brilliantly, and represents great all-round value.

Those that are close to it in price fail when it comes to balancing weather resistance and breathability. Those that have greater practical features come at a hefty price increase, sometimes nearly 50% more.

Perhaps if I was doing longer multi-day events in truly foul weather then I would splurge a bit further. The MAAP Atmos for example has similar coverage, although perhaps not as much weather resistance, but is more packable and features a two-way zip. The PNS Mechanism Shell again has more practical features, but comes at a hefty £330 price.

A rear pocket adds some practicality (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner)

Verdict

The Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex jacket does what Gore has become somewhat synonymous for; producing a great waterproof jacket. It does this while having solid breathability and representing very good value, as Gorewear has been doing for several years now.

It’s not without fault, as there are some practical elements such as two-way zip and limited rear coverage which does detract from an otherwise superb waterproof. However, this has become my go-to waterproof for persistent rainy days, whatever the temperature, even over more premium priced offerings.

The sleeves have some elasticity and pull over gloves pretty well (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner)