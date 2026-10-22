Gear up for wet weather winter riding – Our best budget waterproof jacket has 15% off, making it even better value for money

The Rapha Core Rain Jacket holds the best budget spot in our best waterproof cycling jackets buying guide. We have championed the Core Rain Jacket since its 2017 debut, and Rapha continues to hone the design, first with the Core II upgrade, and now with the latest Core III.

While we're yet to put the Rapha Core III to the test, reading the Rapha spec list certainly looks like an improvement upon its impressive predecessors, while still retaining a budget-friendly price point.

A price that is currently even better in the Sigma Sports Sale.

Right now the Rapha Core Rain Jacket III is discounted to a bargain £119, from its usual £140, a 15% reduction.

Although our exclusive extra 10% off Sigma Sports Sale discount code doesn't apply here, there are still plenty of other bargains to be had, so it's worth noting, especially if you're looking for winter cycling apparel.

The Rapha Core Rain III has three colours available – Orange, navy and black, and all the sizing options from S-XXL.

Sigma Sports also offers free shipping for orders over £50, and to save 10% on applicable items in the sale, use the code CYCLINGNEWSEXTRA10 at checkout.

It's also cheaper at Tiso, at just £112, but only in Fresh Green, and with very limited sizing.

best budget waterproof jacket Save 15% (£21) Rapha Core Rain Jacket III: was £140 now £119 at Sigma Sports SAVE 15% The Rapha Core Rain Jacket is way more than a budget offering and has always impressed our testing experts as rain protection goes. Its latest version surpasses its older siblings with key upgrades to improve performance. A Pertex 2.5-layer membrane is the highlight, but the two-way zipper and adjustments in fit are also worthy upgrades. Read our full Rapha Core Rain Jacket review.

Weather protection is the primary job of any waterproof jacket, and Rapha claims to have elevated the Core III by swapping out the previous model’s proprietary 2.5-layer nylon for a fully seam-taped Pertex 2.5-layer woven fabric. According to Rapha, this textile upgrade delivers a superior balance of waterproof defence, breathability, and long-term durability on the bike.

A two-way zip although a small point is worth is always worth having, making it significantly easier to reach into your jersey pockets or dump heat quickly on climbs without unzipping the top. The Core III now gets a 2-way AquaGuard zipper, and in our opinion, a welcome addition over the single-way zipper on Core II.

Other noteworthy tweaks come in the fit, and Rapha claims to have slightly trimmed around the torso and shoulders to reduce excess flapping fabric while maintaining enough stretch and room for mid-layer insulation (like a jersey or thermal base layer).

Although this Rapha deal is UK-based, Rapha US has all the colours available, and if you're looking for a specific colour out of the seven options available. However, it's full price there at $190.

As this is a UK-only deal, our handy price checker below will show pricing on the Rapha Core Jacket from other retailers relevant to your location and currency.