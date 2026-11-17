The Gran Premio New York City (GP NYC) returns as a UCI one-day race in 2027, as organisers confirmed that a fourth edition is now on the international calendar for Sunday, May 16.

The 1.2-ranked men's race expects to attract a more robust field of North American and international teams as it is no longer an isolated UCI race as Battenkill's 1.2 event on May 22 in Cambridge, New York makes the pair of road races appealing as a doubleheader, separated geographically by less than 200 miles.

Professional teams at GP NYC will start approximately 10 minutes ahead of thousands of amateurs in the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) on the George Washington Bridge, sharing an 85-mile (137km) road course along the Hudson River, through the towns and scenic countryside of Bergen County, New Jersey and Rockland County, New York.

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It is the GFNY, which is the flagship stop of the mass-participation GFNY World Series with events in a dozen countries, that provides the infrastructure for the pro race to take place.

"The pro race only happens because of the Gran Fondo. We have 3,000 riders, so it's a busy day," GFNY CEO Uli Fluhme told Cyclingnews.

"Without the structure of the Gran Fondo and the road closures in place for the thousands of riders, there would not be a pro race because the cost for the pro race alone would be a million dollars. It's feasible because you have thousands of riders paying for the race.

"So all those road closures, and what we tell local governments and police is basically the same thing. They don't mind the pro race, just more colorful jerseys, 10 minutes ahead of the amateurs."

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Both GP NYC and Battenkill, as well as a few other US events, include amateur racing on the same courses on the same day, which the director for the upstate New York event likes as a great model for cycling.

"We're super happy to be back on the UCI calendar again, especially with the prestigious GFNY and Gran Premio just 6 days prior and a short drive north to Battenkill from New York City. It's a fantastic opportunity for bicycle racing in the Northeast to showcase the landscapes that both events represent: the magnificence of New York City and the rural terrain of the Battenkill Valley of upstate New York," Dieter Drake, president of Anthem Sports which operates Battenkill, told Cyclingnews.

Having the GP NYC on the international calendar brings the number of UCI road events in the US for men in 2027 to five, with USPro Road Nationals in mid-June providing an additional opportunity for UCI points. For women, however, there are only three events with UCI points – Tour of the Gila, USPro Nationals and Philadelphia Cycling Classic p/b AmeriGas. Both Battenkill and Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic provide prize purses and USA Cycling-sanctioned women's categories.

"Of course, we would love to have a women's pro race as well. We've put it out there to sponsors," Fluhme explained. He said the issue was to make the women's race safe as well as affordable.

"If we put women into this, we would be looking at having to start the women an hour ahead of the men, which means an hour extension of closures. We could start them right after the men or together; then we would need to leave an hour gap for the amateurs.

"So we estimate a cost of the women's pro race in addition at $100,000. We have not overcome that hurdle of the finance to get it done."

The official Team Presentation for the men's pro race will take place on the second day of the NYC Bike Expo, May 14-15, held at the GFNY Festival Village in Fort Lee, New Jersey, where the finish lines are based on Sunday. Confirmations of pro teams and more race weekend activities will be made in the coming weeks.

"This is a passion project. It just costs money at this point. But you know, I'm a lifetime cyclist, bike racer; I love pro cycling, so that's why we do this. And I believe in it. I believe in the concept of integrating the two, the Grand Fondo, together with the pro race because the Grand Fondo riders are the fans of the sport."

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