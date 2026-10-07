The warmest and most breathable deep-winter gloves from Gore Wear are now half price at Competitive Cyclist, but when they're gone, they're gone

Despite looking bulky, the gloves are light and very easy to ride in

As temperatures drop, a pair of the best winter cycling gloves can make all the difference when riding in cold conditions. If you're looking for a quality, warm pair, these Gore-Tex Insulated Trigger Gloves are now available at half price for $60 at Competitive Cyclist.

There's a reason to move quickly, too. Gore closed its Gorewear clothing line earlier this year, and these gloves are no longer being made. That means once the remaining stock is gone, they're gone. This is a great chance to snap up some really excellent gloves.

You can pick up a pair in either Black or Neon Yellow/Black, and in all sizes still.

USA: Gorewear Gore-Tex Insulated Trigger gloves: $120 $60

We gave the gloves an impressive 4.5/5 stars in our review, earning them the title of best overall winter cycling gloves.

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

When most of us see a lobster-style glove, warmth is probably the first thing that comes to mind, and reviewer Tom Wieckowski described these as the warmest gloves he has ever tested. They also impressed with their comfort and surprisingly good dexterity.

The design keeps the index finger separate, while the other three fingers sit together in the main section of the glove. As a product reviewer myself, these are also the gloves I reach for when heading out for steady winter miles.

As you would expect from a brand that made its name from selling waterproof jackets, the Trigger gloves aren't just extremely warm but also highly water-resistant. The Gore-Tex ePE liner adds a waterproof layer without sacrificing breathability.

Gore Trigger gloves palm (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

These are deep-winter gloves designed to keep your hands warm, and they certainly deliver. So, if warmth and comfort are your priorities, this is a good chance to pick up a quality pair of gloves, particularly with stock now limited.

As a final top tip, the yellow version offers a visibility boost, but the light colour can show dirt and stains over time, so if you want something that stays looking fresher for longer, the black option may be the better choice. The good news is that both colours are currently half price.

Keep your eyes peeled for plenty more deals across the day.