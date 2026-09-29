Summer is behind us for another year in the Northern Hemisphere, and, to quote my favourite TV show: "Winter is coming". Some cyclists pack away their bike for the season and retire to the pain cave, preferring to ride one of the best smart trainers while the weather is grim and days are shorter.

If you're one of the hardy all-year riders, then firstly kudos is due. You'll also be aware of the benefit of having the best winter cycling apparel. If you're considering winter riding or looking to upgrade your kit, our expert test team have put all the best winter kit to the test across countless kilometres of cold and wet riding.

From winter cycling jackets and waterproof cycling jackets to base layers and winter bib tights, our buying advice has a fine selection to consider. Below I've highlighted the best overall pick in each category, and also added a budget selection to consider too.

As a winter mountaineer as well as a cyclist (yes, I choose to climb the Scottish Munros in freezing conditions), I can thoroughly recommend popping a pair of HotHands Hand Warmers inside your cycling gloves, and I've even tried them in my cycling shoes too.

Best winter cycling jackets

Best waterproof cycling jackets

Best winter bib tights

Best winter bib shorts

Best winter gloves

Best leg warmers

Best arm warmers

Best base layers

Although these best winter kit deals are UK based, below you'll find a selection of cold weather ridiing kit. Relevant to your location, it will automatically show you the best prices in your local currency.