Winter is coming! Our top-rated winter road cycling essentials will keep you comfortable and warm on those chillier days on the bike
I've hunted around our best winter riding buying advice, and below you'll find the best overall and best budget options for top to toe winter riding
Summer is behind us for another year in the Northern Hemisphere, and, to quote my favourite TV show: "Winter is coming". Some cyclists pack away their bike for the season and retire to the pain cave, preferring to ride one of the best smart trainers while the weather is grim and days are shorter.
If you're one of the hardy all-year riders, then firstly kudos is due. You'll also be aware of the benefit of having the best winter cycling apparel. If you're considering winter riding or looking to upgrade your kit, our expert test team have put all the best winter kit to the test across countless kilometres of cold and wet riding.
From winter cycling jackets and waterproof cycling jackets to base layers and winter bib tights, our buying advice has a fine selection to consider. Below I've highlighted the best overall pick in each category, and also added a budget selection to consider too.
As a winter mountaineer as well as a cyclist (yes, I choose to climb the Scottish Munros in freezing conditions), I can thoroughly recommend popping a pair of HotHands Hand Warmers inside your cycling gloves, and I've even tried them in my cycling shoes too.
Best winter cycling jackets
Best waterproof cycling jackets
Best winter bib tights
Best winter bib shorts
Best winter gloves
Best leg warmers
Best arm warmers
Best base layers
Although these best winter kit deals are UK based, below you'll find a selection of cold weather ridiing kit. Relevant to your location, it will automatically show you the best prices in your local currency.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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