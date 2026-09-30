The PAS Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket is, in our expert testers' opinion, the best waterproof jacket on the market.

As part of the premium cycling apparel brand's Mechanism range, the PAS Shell Jacket is hard to find, full stop, never mind with any sort of reduction. Right now you can get this masterpiece of a cycling jacket for £263.50, a rarely, if ever seen discount of 15%, £46.50 off the usual £310 price tag.

Get the PAS Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket for just £263.50 at Team Cycles.

Being a sought-after luxury cycling brand, discounts are rarely seen, so when a PAS Normal deal appears, it's highly advised to jump on it.

Will Jones, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer, called it, "the post-PFAS waterproof jacket that's impressed me the most." Will also added, "The PAS Normal performs when you need it, delivering solid protection, with a great DWR coating, and breathable enough to not get you sweaty – a real winner."

Image 1 of 4 The PAS Normal Mechanism jackets fit leaves the right amount of room for substantial midlayers. (Image credit: WIll Jones) A double zip is always a welcome addition to any cycling jacket worth its salt. (Image credit: Will Jones) The single-sided drawstring works really well in keeping out the elements. (Image credit: Will Jones) The two rear pockets are great for onboard storage. (Image credit: Will Jones) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket was our best overall waterproof for many years, but after the global PFAS ban, it became extinct.

As our resident expert in waterproof jackets, Will Jones struggled to find a jacket to match the (not environmentally ethical) performance of the PFAS jackets.

Step up the PAS Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket. Featuring a Polartec Power Shield Pro membrane, the PAS boasts a waterproof rating of 6/6 and a breathability rating of 4/6.

On the surface, those numbers are meaningless, but after some research, AKA hidden in the small print, the PAS has a 20,000mm hydrostatic head (which is very waterproof) and 20,000g/m2/24h breathability (which is reasonably breathable).

It is also rated for somewhere in the region of 7ºC down to as low as -10ºC, and Will, in his testing, reckoned all these claims were spot on.

Real-time riding highlights are, of course, its waterproof and breathable performance, but there are plenty of nice details to make it the best of the best. A large, waterproof double zip takes care of business down the front, with a storm flap behind for a belt-and-braces setup, and at the rear are two large, side-entry pockets, also secured with waterproof zips.

Added waterproofing performance includes the taped seams and the sturdy elastic drawcord at the hem, which seals out the elements nicely too.

In summing up his review, Will said, "The PAS Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket is a hardy beast that has re-instilled my confidence in modern waterproof cycling jackets."

At full price, it’s expensive, but it’s hugely protective, able to handle substantial layers underneath, and the best option to keep you dry on the roads.

This PAS Normal Mechanism deal is UK-only, but our handy price checker below will give you the best up-to-date pricing in your territory. For US shoppers, you can find the Mechanism jacket directly at PAS Normal, with all the colour options, but at the full price of $330.