The PAS Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket is the 'new sheriff in waterproof cycling jackets' – It's never discounted, so this 15% off reduction is worth grabbing fast
As wet winter riding comes over the horizon, our best overall waterproof jacket from PAS Normal has hit its lowest-ever price
The PAS Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket is, in our expert testers' opinion, the best waterproof jacket on the market.
As part of the premium cycling apparel brand's Mechanism range, the PAS Shell Jacket is hard to find, full stop, never mind with any sort of reduction. Right now you can get this masterpiece of a cycling jacket for £263.50, a rarely, if ever seen discount of 15%, £46.50 off the usual £310 price tag.
Get the PAS Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket for just £263.50 at Team Cycles.
Being a sought-after luxury cycling brand, discounts are rarely seen, so when a PAS Normal deal appears, it's highly advised to jump on it.
Will Jones, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer, called it, "the post-PFAS waterproof jacket that's impressed me the most." Will also added, "The PAS Normal performs when you need it, delivering solid protection, with a great DWR coating, and breathable enough to not get you sweaty – a real winner."
Save £46.50 The PAS Normal Mechanism Cycling Jacket does it all brilliantly – it has the top spot in our best waterproof cycling jacket guide for good reason. It ticked all the boxes for waterproofing, heat management and fit – we reckon it's as good as it gets. It's rare to find it discounted, and only available in dark grey colour, with limited sizing options, so grab it quick.
Read Will's PAS Normal Mechanism Jacket review.
The Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket was our best overall waterproof for many years, but after the global PFAS ban, it became extinct.
As our resident expert in waterproof jackets, Will Jones struggled to find a jacket to match the (not environmentally ethical) performance of the PFAS jackets.
Step up the PAS Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket. Featuring a Polartec Power Shield Pro membrane, the PAS boasts a waterproof rating of 6/6 and a breathability rating of 4/6.
On the surface, those numbers are meaningless, but after some research, AKA hidden in the small print, the PAS has a 20,000mm hydrostatic head (which is very waterproof) and 20,000g/m2/24h breathability (which is reasonably breathable).
It is also rated for somewhere in the region of 7ºC down to as low as -10ºC, and Will, in his testing, reckoned all these claims were spot on.
Real-time riding highlights are, of course, its waterproof and breathable performance, but there are plenty of nice details to make it the best of the best. A large, waterproof double zip takes care of business down the front, with a storm flap behind for a belt-and-braces setup, and at the rear are two large, side-entry pockets, also secured with waterproof zips.
Added waterproofing performance includes the taped seams and the sturdy elastic drawcord at the hem, which seals out the elements nicely too.
In summing up his review, Will said, "The PAS Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket is a hardy beast that has re-instilled my confidence in modern waterproof cycling jackets."
At full price, it’s expensive, but it’s hugely protective, able to handle substantial layers underneath, and the best option to keep you dry on the roads.
This PAS Normal Mechanism deal is UK-only, but our handy price checker below will give you the best up-to-date pricing in your territory. For US shoppers, you can find the Mechanism jacket directly at PAS Normal, with all the colour options, but at the full price of $330.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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