Here is the new Tour de France yellow jersey – Castelli reveals leaders' jerseys for next year's races

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The Italian company also revealed the points, mountains, and young rider classification jerseys

The new Castelli yellow jersey to be awarded at the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
(Image credit: Castelli)
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After announcing a partnership with ASO last week, Castelli finally revealed the jerseys the top riders will race in at the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for the next few years.

Both races are among the host of events for which the Italian company will provide leaders’ jerseys, the list also including the Vuelta a España, Vuelta Femenina, Paris-Nice and the Tour Auverge-Rhône Alpes.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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