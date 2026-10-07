Our top-rated winter cycling jacket is now 45% off, saving almost $200 just in time for it getting cold

Assos cycling kit sits firmly in the premium apparel bracket, but you're investing in quality that's built to last. That makes a big discount all the more appealing, and Competitive Cyclist currently has our top rated winter cycling jacket for 45% off, saving you just shy of $200.

You're getting a highly capable garment that performs across a wide range of conditions, with our Senior Tech Writer Will describing it as "beautifully tailored, incredibly comfortable, and effective at both high and low intensity with the right layers".

USA: Assos Equipe R Habu Winter Jacket S11: $440 $242

If you like to remain relatively race-fit in cold weather and lean towards more intense riding then this is likely to be an absolutely stellar performer for you.

Assos positions the jacket as a replacement for a jersey, designed to be worn over a base layer. There's not enough room for a proper mid-layer, so expect a snug, race-cut fit, although a thin jersey can be worn underneath alongside a decent base layer for colder conditions.

Will found the jacket capable of handling temperatures as low as -6ºC/21ºF, as well as higher single-figure temperatures.

It's not designed to be waterproof, but the jacket will fend off patchy drizzle. You'll want a proper waterproof layer if the heavens open, although the close fit means the Habu can be comfortably worn underneath an outer shell when conditions turn properly wet.

There's also a useful front glove pocket and insulation which remains breathable enough to handle harder efforts without becoming excessively sweaty.

At the rear you get three good sized pockets, supported at the front by a sturdier material. (Image credit: Will Jones)

For an all-in-one winter jacket solution, the Assos Equipe R Habu is hard to beat. Will summed it up in his 'gear of the year' saying, "it’s marvellous, it’s expensive, but it’s something you will buy once and only replace years down the line when you finally wear it into the ground."

If you're a size medium or large, now is your chance to pick up a premium winter jacket at a seriously reduced price, with the current 45% discount bringing it down to $242 in a black colour way.