'Now time to get serious' – Tadej Pogačar wraps up off-season of travelling, running, and fellow pro's wedding, as 2027 preparations set to begin
Slovenian set to start ramping up his time on the bike ahead of UAE Team Emirates-XRG training camp in December
Tadej Pogačar has announced that it's "now time to get serious" as he calls an end to his off-season ahead of ramping up preparations for a racing return in 2027.
The Slovenian former world champion was forced to end his 2026 campaign prematurely after crashing out of the Vuelta a España. After recovering from his injuries, he has spent recent weeks travelling and enjoying time away from serious training and racing.
Pogačar's latest stop came in Ireland at the weekend, where he and his partner Urška Žigart attended sometime training partner Eddie Dunbar's wedding in Killarney. He wasn't riding his road bike while in Ireland, but was spotted by several locals riding a mountain bike and going for a run in the woods.
"Now time to get serious. But before that, spent some nice moments around the world," Pogačar wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"Sometimes cycling gives you more than just wins. Thank you Eddie Dunbar and Niamh O'Keeffe for having us there on your special weekend (yes, Irish weddings are long)! It was sound."
In a change from two wheels, running seems to have been a theme of Pogačar's off-season, with a video as part of his post showing him on another run, by the coast.
Next up for Pogačar will be a return to serious training as he prepares for 2027, with a meetup with his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team for a training camp in south east Spain next month.
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His early-season schedule isn't yet known, but he is set for a return to the UAE Tour in February, a race he's won on three occasions in the past. Last month, he offered a suggestion of his main goals for 2027 – the Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and the Road World Championships – but the full outline is set to be confirmed in mid-December at the training camp.
Check below to watch the social media videos of Pogačar's adventures in Ireland, as well as his latest Instagram post.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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