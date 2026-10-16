The Sigma Sports Warehouse Sale has big discounts across some of our favourite riding clothing. If you're looking for some winter riding kit or just to refresh your cycling wardrobe, then you can grab top-tier clothing from cycling's biggest brands, including Rapha, Castelli, PAS Normal, Velocio and more, with savings that are too good to pass up.

It’s even better when you use our exclusive code: CYCLINGNEWSEXTRA10 for an extra 10% off any Sigma Sports Sale item. Making now the perfect time to grab a bargain before popular sizes sell out.

Shop the Sigma Sports Warehouse Sale.

Although our exclusive code only applies to cycling clothing, there are bargains, with impressive discounts to be had on just about everything, including some of the best cycling shoes, helmets, cycling tech, and of course bikes, from road bikes to gravel.

The only downside is that as it's a clearance sale, it's the last of the stock, so sizing is limited on certain items. We'd say if you see something you're after, then grab it while you can.

Below I've highlighted some of our top picks from the Men's and Women's sale. There are plenty more to be had; you just need to be willing to do some serious sifting, and that's all part of the bargain-hunting fun.

The extra 10% discount kicks in when you add the CYCLINGNEWSEXTRA10 code at checkout. Sigma Sports also offers free shipping for orders over £50.

Sigma Sports Sale Men's deals