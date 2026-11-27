Welcome to Cyclingnews' Rapha Black Friday deals hub. Here, you can see our picks for the best discounted Rapha cycling kit this Black Friday.

Black Friday is today. But the sales run all weekend before culminating in Cyber Monday, on November 30.

Rapha ran its classic 'Archive Sale' in the run-up to Black Friday, and the brand's full Black Friday sale kicked in today.

A lot more deals have been released now, and we have our pick of the best ones here.

We have split the deals below into USA and UK, and within that, grouped the men's deals, women's deals, and unisex deals together.

There are also some bundle deals where you can save money by buying more than one item at the same time. Make sure to check back, we will add more deals over the weeked.

Stay up to date with all the best deals as we find them with our Black Friday Bike Deals Live page.

Quick Black Friday bike deals

UK: Quick Black Friday Deals

USA Deals

Save 25% Rapha Classic Bar Tape: was $30 now $22.50 at Rapha Both pink and black Rapha classic bar tape are discounted now. If you're changing your tape out for next year, treat it to some Rapha. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Rapha Men's Pro Team GORE-TEX Lightweight Rain Jacket: was $338 now $270 at Rapha For us, this is the best Rapha rain jacket right now; it is 25% off in the Titan / White version in a range of sizes. Now that the PFAS ban is in place, this is one of the best waterproof jackets out there. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Rapha Gore-Tex Rain Jacket: was $425 now $255 at Rapha The Rapha Gore-Tex Rain Jacket is up to $170 off; this is a more general rain jacket that has a zippered side pocket and a three-layer Gore-Tex Black Diamond membrane. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Rapha Brevet Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey: was $325 now $130 at Rapha The Gore-Tex Infinium Brevet long-sleeve jersey carries a healthy discount and is a cornerstone of the popular and longstanding Brevet line. An ideal long-sleeve jersey for keeping the wind at bay on cooler days. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey IV: was $270 now $176 at Rapha The Pro Team Aero jersey IV is discounted in both the US and UK, with the biggest savings being for the Smoky Silver/White colour. If you want a racy, aero jersey with a performance fit, this is a good chance to bag a good one. The price seems to have gone up for Black Friday, but there's still a discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Rapha Explore Insulated Gilet: was $185 now $93 at Rapha This packable PrimaLoft insulated gilet is lightweight, cosy and great for adding warmth on cooler days. It can also pack into its own zippered rear pocket and double up as a pillow; perfect for bikepacking. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey: was $290 now $145 at Rapha This long-sleeve jersey uses Gore-Tex Infinium material to keep the wind at bay whilst offering some water resistance. It's somewhere between a jersey and a jacket and will suit more intense riding in the cold. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Rapha Core Jersey: was $110 now $66 at Rapha The Core jersey is a classic, affordable jersey for doing everything in. The Pale Lilac/White version has the biggest discount but there are a range on offer with varying discounts. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Rapha Trail Insulated Short Sleeve Jacket: was $235 now $94 at Rapha This insulated short-sleeve piece is classified as a jacket and packs down into its own internal chest pocket and can be attached to your bike's frame. Internal insulation boosts warmth, and there are two front hand pockets. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Rapha Core Jersey: was $95 now $77 at Rapha The Hi Vis Pink Core Jersey is discounted in several sizes, making it an affordable yet high-quality cycling jersey with classic Rapha styling. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Rapha Pro Team Gilet II: was $155 now $70 at Rapha Over 50% off the Pro Team Gilet II in the Lagoo / Silver reflective version represents a nice saving. The Pro Team gilet is a little more fitted than the Core option, has a two way zipper, and packs down very easily. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey: was $195 now $107 at Rapha The black version of the Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey has 45% in L and XL sizes. This is a midweight, stretchy jersey that can be used for all kinds of riding and layering. There are three rear pockets and a zippered one at the rear. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Rapha Lightweight Base Layer - Short Sleeve: was $90 now $36 at Rapha The Lightweight base layer has a nice saving in the khaki colourway in all sizes. A good, lightweight base layer is the perfect starting point when it comes to staying comfortable on the bike. Read more Read less ▼

UK Deals

Save 25% Rapha Women's Thermal Base Layer: was £90 now £67.50 at Rapha This is a fantastic heavy-duty winter base layer that's warm and snug. You can wear the extended neck up over your mouth and nose when it's really cold, or fold it down and use it as a buff. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Rapha Men's Thermal Base Layer: was £90 now £67.50 at Rapha There's 25% off the Thermal base layer right now, a fantastic cold weather piece to set you up for being warm in the cold. The integrated neck and face warmer is very good for cold starts. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Rapha Explore Insulated Gilet: was £150 now £75 at Rapha Just as adept in the office (if you have a modern dress code) as it is bundled up into its own stuff sak for use as a pillow while bikepacking. More uses means more savings, right? Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey: was £220 now £110 at Rapha Halfway between a jersey and a jacket, but once you've thrown it on on a blowy, cold day for a hard ride it makes total sense. Windproof, and water resistant to a point, but more breathable than a jacket. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Rapha Core Jersey: was £89 now £53.40 at Rapha Ol' faithful, the core jersey has been the first jersey of countless cyclists. It's a classic for a reason, and for just over 50 quid you can't really go wrong. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Rapha Off Bike Merino Bundle: was £117 now £99.45 at Rapha This claims to be off-bike, but the socks and base layer work brilliantly as part of your cold weather layering. The headband is vibey off the bike, as well as keeping your ears cold without causing you to overheat. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey: was £145 now £67 at Rapha Long sleeve but lightweight jerseys have become really on-trend in recent years. Look pro, keep a little warmer in shoulder season without having to fight with arm warmers, but without burning up on the climbs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% Rapha Pro Team Jersey II: was £220 now £100.75 at Rapha Of all the things on sale this lovely golden brown jersey I think has to be my favourite of the lot. It's also a killer aero jersey, and half off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Rapha Core jersey : was £85 now £59 at Rapha A pink Core jersey is about as Rapha as it gets, and if you're looking for your first jersey then it's a really hard one to overlook. Stylish, well made, and now pretty cheap too. Read more Read less ▼

Rapha Cap II: was £28 now £12 at Rapha The Rapha cap is about as close to a mythical accessory as it gets in cycling terms. Everyone should have one, as they're iconic and a cut above the usual cheaper models. Read more Read less ▼

But who is Rapha?

Rapha was founded by Simon Mottram in London back in 2004. Rapha's first release was 'the classic jersey', a piece of cycling clothing that helped change the look and design of cycling clothing worldwide.

Mottram's aim was to mix high fashion with high performance, and though he has now stepped down as Rapha CEO, his influence and creative direction are still plain to see. In the early days, Rapha was a purely road-specific brand and has always had road riding at its core. It sponsored the all-conquering Teak Sky for several years, and now supports the Canyon SRAM and Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe WorldTour teams, although the deal with EF is ending this year as it announced a partnership with USA Cycling.

Rapha cycling kit often appears in our buyer's guides across various cycling disciplines these days, as it now makes kit for gravel cycling and even mountain biking. You will find Rapha options in our guides for the best cycling shorts, best cycling jerseys, and best cycling shoes. You can explore its newer gravel and mountain bike apparel in our gravel bike clothing guide.

Rapha’s kit caters for every level of rider, whether you're starting out with its more affordable Core line or leading the pack in its ProTeam range. Rapha doesn’t just make cycling clothing and accessories, but casual clothing suited to commuting, relaxed rides and wearing off the bike.

The brand's loyal following is well-deserved and hard-won; not only is Rapha clothing consistently well-reviewed, but it stands by the quality of its products. All of Rapha’s riding collections are covered by a 30-day free return period and free crash repair service.

Beyond the clothing, Rapha works hard to build cycling communities by sponsoring unique events and through its RCC (Rapha Cycling Club) global community. If you decide to go all-in with Rapha and join RCC, you will be in the company of more than 12,000 members with access to a wealth of perks and benefits. There are special group rides, a members-only kit, and 50% off coffee at the Rapha clubhouses. If you travel often, then the RCC bike hire is a perk that might be especially useful. Having access to a top-quality bike and a computer with local routes on it is tough to find without RCC.

Rapha not for you?

Worry not, there is a load of great clothing on sale from many of the biggest brands on the market. Check out our Black Friday cycling clothing hub for some fantastic deals, including other big brands like Assos, Gore, Endura, Castelli and more.

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.