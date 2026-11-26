Shimano is one of cycling's biggest component brands, best known for its extensive range of groupsets covering road, gravel and mountain biking.

The brand's range-topping Dura-Ace groupset delivers the highest level of road performance, with a race-proven design trusted at the biggest events in the world. Ultegra offers much of the same functionality at a lower price and with only a small weight penalty, making it a popular choice for performance-focused riders. Meanwhile, 105 brings electronic shifting to a more accessible price point, appealing to budget-conscious racers and endurance riders alike.

Fortunately for UK shoppers, there's currently more than 50% off Shimano 12-speed Di2 road groupsets at Sigma Sports, covering everything from 105 to Dura-Ace.

UK: Shimano Dura-Ace 12-Speed Di2 Groupset: £3,579 £1,699

UK: Shimano Ultegra 12-speed Di2 Groupset: £2,259 £1,050

UK: Shimano 105 12-speed Di2 Groupset: £1,730 £699

To suit a range of budgets and prices starting at just £699, there are some particularly good deals to be had here.

Shimano groupsets - UK deals

Shimano's Dura-Ace, Ultegra and 105 groupsets are all 12-speed and feature electronic Di2 shifting, with a semi-wireless set-up across the range. Each offers a slightly different balance of weight, performance and price, but all are currently considerably discounted at Sigma Sports with over 50% off.

Shimano's flagship groupset is designed for the demands of professional racing. It's lighter than Ultegra, but the two share much of the same technology and performance, meaning the decision to go for Dura-Ace often comes down to weight, aesthetics and having the very best. If you've got a frame that deserves a top-tier build, it's an easier justify - especially with 53% off bringing the price down to just £1,699.

For most riders, Ultegra is arguably the sweet spot. It delivers almost everything Dura-Ace does, with excellent performance and a well-considered design, but trades a little extra weight for a considerably lower price. At 278g heavier than Dura-Ace, it's a small compromise for the money saved.

As an upgrade or a more affordable entry point into electronic shifting, 105 Di2 is a great buy. It retains the 12-speed functionality and semi-wireless set-up of its more expensive siblings, bringing much of the same experience to a lower price point.

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

This is a great opportunity to upgrade to Shimano's 12-speed Di2 electronic shifting for considerably less than usual.