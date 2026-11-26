Huge Black Friday discounts on Shimano road groupsets at Sigma Sports, with 105 Di2, Ultegra and Dura-Ace all better than half price
Ultegra Di2 is now just £1,050, while 105 Di2 has dropped to an impressive £699, making this a great time to upgrade your shifting without paying full price
Shimano is one of cycling's biggest component brands, best known for its extensive range of groupsets covering road, gravel and mountain biking.
The brand's range-topping Dura-Ace groupset delivers the highest level of road performance, with a race-proven design trusted at the biggest events in the world. Ultegra offers much of the same functionality at a lower price and with only a small weight penalty, making it a popular choice for performance-focused riders. Meanwhile, 105 brings electronic shifting to a more accessible price point, appealing to budget-conscious racers and endurance riders alike.
Fortunately for UK shoppers, there's currently more than 50% off Shimano 12-speed Di2 road groupsets at Sigma Sports, covering everything from 105 to Dura-Ace.
UK: Shimano Dura-Ace 12-Speed Di2 Groupset:
£3,579 £1,699
UK: Shimano Ultegra 12-speed Di2 Groupset:
£2,259 £1,050
UK: Shimano 105 12-speed Di2 Groupset:
£1,730 £699
To suit a range of budgets and prices starting at just £699, there are some particularly good deals to be had here.
Shimano groupsets - UK deals
Designed for the demands of professional racing, Shimano's range-topping Dura-Ace groupset is electronic-only and 12-speed, with a semi-wireless set-up.
Read our full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9200 review.
For most riders, Ultegra Di2 hits the sweet spot, offering almost all the performance and functionality of Dura-Ace with only a small weight penalty, but at a considerably lower price.
Read our full Shimano Ultegra R8100 review.
Shimano's third-tier groupset adds a little weight but retains the 12-speed electronic shifting, making it a more affordable route into 12-speed Di2.
Shimano's Dura-Ace, Ultegra and 105 groupsets are all 12-speed and feature electronic Di2 shifting, with a semi-wireless set-up across the range. Each offers a slightly different balance of weight, performance and price, but all are currently considerably discounted at Sigma Sports with over 50% off.
Shimano's flagship groupset is designed for the demands of professional racing. It's lighter than Ultegra, but the two share much of the same technology and performance, meaning the decision to go for Dura-Ace often comes down to weight, aesthetics and having the very best. If you've got a frame that deserves a top-tier build, it's an easier justify - especially with 53% off bringing the price down to just £1,699.
For most riders, Ultegra is arguably the sweet spot. It delivers almost everything Dura-Ace does, with excellent performance and a well-considered design, but trades a little extra weight for a considerably lower price. At 278g heavier than Dura-Ace, it's a small compromise for the money saved.
As an upgrade or a more affordable entry point into electronic shifting, 105 Di2 is a great buy. It retains the 12-speed functionality and semi-wireless set-up of its more expensive siblings, bringing much of the same experience to a lower price point.
This is a great opportunity to upgrade to Shimano's 12-speed Di2 electronic shifting for considerably less than usual.
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