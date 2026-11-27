When it comes to marginal gains, even your socks can make a difference. Aero-specific designs are widely used by professional riders, but the fastest options often come with eye-watering price tags of $60 or more.

We were intrigued to come across these Rockbros aero socks on Amazon this Black Friday where they are currently up to 50% off, with the biggest reductions depending on the size and colour you choose.

With prices starting at just $8.99 in the US, these Rockbros aero socks cost a fraction of many premium alternatives, but that doesn't necessarily mean they've cut corners when it comes to performance, as we recently found out.

USA: Rockbros Aero Cycling socks: $17.99 $8.99

UK: Rockbros Aero Cycling socks: £13.99 £11.19

The socks are also available at a discount in the UK in a selection of brighter colourways, while the white version remains a good-value option with an RRP of £14.99.

(Image credit: Future)

We recently took 26 pairs of cycling socks to the wind tunnel for a CN Labs aero socks test to see just how much difference aero socks can make.

These Rock Bros socks performed surprisingly well, finishing on the podium and beating several much more expensive options.

The Rock Bros socks use a ribbed material on the upper, with a silicone band around the top and a thicker section under the foot. You can get them in sizes S, M and L, covering US shoe sizes 5-14 with plenty of colour and design options to choose from.

We've yet to carry out a full review of these socks, but what we can say is that the feel and quality are comparable to many of the big-name brands, making them a tempting option at this price.

If you're looking to add some aero gains, the Rockbros socks are well worth considering with prices as low as $8.99 in the US. That price is hard to argue with for impressive wind-tunnel results.