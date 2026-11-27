Alex Carera is one of the top agents in the professional peloton

Tadej Pogačar's agent Alex Carera has revealed how the market for young riders has completely changed since the Slovenian turned pro back in 2019, with wages now eclipsing those Pogačar received.

Speaking to WielerFlits magazine, Carera said Pogačar's first professional contract, having won the Tour de l'Avenir and Giro della Regione Friuli-Venezia Giulia in 2018, saw him net a €60,000 pro contract.

Now, eight years later, things are completely different, he said.

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"Tadej's first professional contract involved an annual salary of €60,000, plus a bonus of €20,000 if he won the Tour de l'Avenir that year," Carera, co-head of the A&J Sports agency, told WielerFlits.

"All young riders in those years signed their first professional contract for €70-90,000. Certainly not for more money."

Today, riders in a similar position, such as those who have won the Tour de l'Avenir, stand to earn a lot more when they ascend to the WorldTour shortly afterwards.

Joseph Blackmore, Paul Seixas and Lorenzo Finn stand among the recent winners of the French race, while Jarno Widar, Jakob Omrzel and Finn have won the past three editions of the Giro d'Italia Next Gen. All have top-level contracts heading into 2027.

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"If you win the Tour de l'Avenir now, you sign for €300,000," Carera said.

Budgets and wages have risen across the board since Pogačar turned pro, with median WorldTour team budgets rising from approximately €18 million to around €28 million between 2019 and 2025. In 2026, total team budgets topped €663 million, up by €33 million from 2025.

Salaries have risen across the board, too, with the median WorldTour salary in 2025 standing at €350,000. At the lower end of the WorldTour, the minimum wage for WorldTour riders was €39,068 and €31,609 for neo-pros in 2019. This year, the figures stood at €44,150 and €35,721

As for Pogačar, it goes without saying that his pay has exploded given his on-bike success since that initial €60,000 contract. He now takes home a reported €8 million per year as the highest-paid rider in cycling.

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