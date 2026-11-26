The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 is one of the best rear bike lights we've tested, combining a wealth of features with market-leading battery life and a very reasonable price tag.

It previously earned the title of best overall rear bike light in our best bike lights guide, before being succeeded by the newer SEEMEE 400 (which is currently available with a 20% discount in the UK).

However, the SEEMEE 300 still has plenty going for it, with three key advantages over its newer sibling - longer battery life, additional side visibility thanks to its downward-facing LED, and, of course, a lower price.

UK: Magicshine SEEMEE 300: £59.99 £35.99

USA: Magicshine SEEMEE 300: $59.99 $41.79

Our Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones, found very little to fault with the SEEMEE 300, awarding it a near-perfect 96% score following his testing. Will only marked it down for the slightly confusing mode selections.

With 40% off for Black Friday dropping it to just £35.99 ($41.79 in the USA), it's an even more tempting buy.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300 UK deal

Magicshine SEEMEE 300 US deal

The SEEMEE 300 boasts one of the longest battery lives of any rear light on the market, offering up to 200 hours in Eco mode and comfortably outlasting its newer sibling, the SEEMEE 400, which tops out at 107 hours because of the higher overall power output of the 400 lumens.

It also offers great side visibility with the downward-facing LED on the underside that projects a red cone around you to make sure you're seen from all angles.

Smart features are now pretty frequently seen on the best rear bike lights and the SEEMEE 300 is no exception. These include an auto-dim function, which adjusts the light's output to suit ambient lighting conditions, helping to preserve its already impressive battery life. There's also a motion sensor that acts as a brake light, increasing the light's output when you slow down which is a particularly useful addition if you're riding in traffic.

The downward facing light really makes the SEEMEE 300 standout as the best rear bike light on the market (Image credit: Will Jones)

If you're considering alternatives to the Magicshine SEEMEE 300, as already mentioned, the newer and brighter sibling of the SEEMEE 300, is currently 20% off in the UK down to £55.99 from £69.99.

Other rear lights currently discounted include:

CatEye VIZ Rear Bike Light: £39.99 £27.19

Lezyne Saddle AI Alert 250 LED Rear Bike Light: £75 £52.96