If you're an urban e-bike rider or cycle commuter looking for extra helmet protection, the Smith Dispatch MIPS is an excellent choice. We rate it as our best e-bike helmet overall because it looks great, is comfortable to wear, and comes with an array of built-in safety features.

The only downside is its top-end MRSP, but right now you can save $39 on the usual price in this Black Friday cycling deal.

Save $39 on the Smith Dispatch MIPS and pay $156 at Competitive Cyclist.

The Dispatch is one of the most well-put-together e-bike helmets you can buy. As well as its sleek looks, it's lightweight for its class (13.9oz for size L) and has NTA 8776 certification – a tougher safety standard specifically for e-bike helmets. It also comes with a rechargeable, integrated rear light.

While it is at the top end of the e-bike price bracket, we reckon overall performance justifies its price tag – and it's currently available for far less than usual in this Black Friday deal.

Tech specs Price: Was $195, now $156 Weight: 394g / 13.9oz (size L) Sizes: S, M, L MIPS: Yes Virginia Tech Score: No NTA 8776 certification: Yes Colours: Matte black, matte white

If you're riding an e-bike, going beyond the protection of a regular helmet is a good idea due to the additional forces at play from higher riding speeds and greater momentum.

The Dispatch comes with the e-bike-specific NTA 8776 certificate, which means it's been tested at higher-speed impacts and provides additional head coverage compared to standard helmets.

It also combines MIPS (a system which protects the head from rotational forces during a crash) with Koroyd crumple zones strategically placed within the helmet.

Image 1 of 2 Smart AirEvac vents channel air down through the built-in visor. (Image credit: Simon Lock) The downward airflow helps prevent misty glasses. (Image credit: Simon Lock) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Our cycle commuting expert rated the Dispatch's AirEvac visor venting as one of the helmet's standout extra features. The vents direct incoming air downwards to stop your glasses from steaming up. The other eight vents are smaller, but cope well even on purely pedal-powered commutes, plus their smaller size means less water getting in when it rains.

The rear safety light is another neat extra. It's rechargeable, removable, and has three light modes – constant, rapid flash or a slow flash.

Image 1 of 3 The Dispatch MIPS comes complete with an integrated rear light. (Image credit: Simon Lock) The clip-in rear light can easily be removed. (Image credit: Simon Lock) As well as the rear light, it also comes with a helmet bag. (Image credit: Simon Lock) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Check out our Black Friday bike deals hub for our pick of all the top deals as we find them.