Our next reader Q&A is here! This time you can pose your questions not just to our team, but to an actual current pro, Australia's Michael Matthews.

We're going to catch up with Matthews next week at the Jayco AlUla team camp, and we're going to ask him exclusively YOUR questions for the next instalment of our AskCN series.

Now in his 18th year as a professional, Matthews has had a rollercoaster season to say the least, starting the year with a win before suffering a nasty crash that saw him break both his arms. Impressively, the 36-year-old came back for the Tour de France, where he was regularly in breakaways, and has packed in lots of racing in the latter part of the season, perhaps catching up for lost time.

Next year, he will race for Jayco AlUla once more, where he remains one of their top riders and someone who can excel on all types of terrain.

As a veteran of the peloton, Matthews knows the ins and outs of the sport and its politics, especially how it's changed over the last two decades, and how riders like him have to evolve with the rapidly changing nature of the sport.

So whether your question is about his long-running career, his goals for the future, or just what it's like in the peloton at the moment, we're sure Matthews will be able to answer anything and everything you want to know – so get thinking!

You can drop your questions in the comments below, email us at engagement@cyclingnews.com , or leave a comment on our social media channels. We'll be publishing the answers next week, and we'll endeavour to let you know if your question has been answered.

Remember: everyone and anyone can submit a question, but the Q&A will be exclusively for our subscribers, so make sure you're signed up if you want to see the answers – plus our Labs testing, expert columns, in-depth interviews and investigations, and much more. Join today!

Watch this space for more AskCN Q&As – and feel free to suggest who you'd like to see in the series!

If your question is answered, we may use your username or first name in an article. Please indicate if you do not want us to do this.

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