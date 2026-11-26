Your chance to ask Michael Matthews anything about professional cycling, his career and more – AskCN
We invite our subscribers and readers to submit their questions for an exclusive Q&A with one of Australia's greatest riders
Our next reader Q&A is here! This time you can pose your questions not just to our team, but to an actual current pro, Australia's Michael Matthews.
We're going to catch up with Matthews next week at the Jayco AlUla team camp, and we're going to ask him exclusively YOUR questions for the next instalment of our AskCN series.
Now in his 18th year as a professional, Matthews has had a rollercoaster season to say the least, starting the year with a win before suffering a nasty crash that saw him break both his arms. Impressively, the 36-year-old came back for the Tour de France, where he was regularly in breakaways, and has packed in lots of racing in the latter part of the season, perhaps catching up for lost time.
Next year, he will race for Jayco AlUla once more, where he remains one of their top riders and someone who can excel on all types of terrain.
As a veteran of the peloton, Matthews knows the ins and outs of the sport and its politics, especially how it's changed over the last two decades, and how riders like him have to evolve with the rapidly changing nature of the sport.
So whether your question is about his long-running career, his goals for the future, or just what it's like in the peloton at the moment, we're sure Matthews will be able to answer anything and everything you want to know – so get thinking!
You can drop your questions in the comments below, email us at engagement@cyclingnews.com, or leave a comment on our social media channels. We'll be publishing the answers next week, and we'll endeavour to let you know if your question has been answered.
Remember: everyone and anyone can submit a question, but the Q&A will be exclusively for our subscribers, so make sure you're signed up if you want to see the answers – plus our Labs testing, expert columns, in-depth interviews and investigations, and much more. Join today!
Watch this space for more AskCN Q&As – and feel free to suggest who you'd like to see in the series!
If your question is answered, we may use your username or first name in an article. Please indicate if you do not want us to do this.
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Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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