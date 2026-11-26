The Alpha 150 is the Italian brand’s most wintery and most expensive outer layer best suited to long, steady rides at temperatures of around 7 and 12ºC (44-54 ºF).

At full price, it's a lot of money to spend on a jacket, but the Castelli Alpha 150 jacket is now available for less in both the UK and US with these Black Friday deals.

UK: Men's Castelli Alpha 150: £360 £308

UK: Women's Castelli Alpha 150: £360 £88

USA: Men's Castelli Alpha 150: $420 $252

For UK readers, the men's Alpha 150 is 25% off in black, with most sizes currently available. The women's version has an even bigger discount, with 76% off the Hibiscus colourway in size XS, while the black version is 30% off across all sizes. In the US, the men's jacket is 40% off in black, dropping from $420 to $252, with other colourways discounted by 25%.

Our Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones, describes it as a warm, comfortable and highly breathable jacket, making it a great choice for cold-weather riding, although those regularly riding in freezing temperatures may want something more heavily insulated.

Castelli Alpha 150 jacket - UK deals

Castelli Alpha 150 jacket - USA deals

Castelli’s jacket range has gone on a fair old journey in recent years. The Gabba and Perfetto have been overhauled, and everything is now PFAS-free.

The main fabric of the Alpha 150 is Castelli’s exclusive ‘150g Polartec® AirCore™ electrospun air-permeable membrane’, which is alleged to be windproof while also remaining highly breathable. If it's going to rain, you'll want to wear something else though.

Open up the main double zip and you’ll reveal a Polartec Alpha inbuilt gilet which is very well executed. The rear panel is free-floating, attached only at the sides and top so it articulates more easily.

The form is tailored but not skin-tight, with enough room to layer up a little bit underneath, at least with a thicker long-sleeve jersey and a winter base layer.

Overall, this is a very good jacket that Will enjoyed wearing, offering a comfortable fit and excellent breathability. However, while it's a great option for cold-weather riding, its suggested temperature range may be a little optimistic. Will found that it wasn't particularly suited to temperatures below around 5°C, especially if you plan on stopping for any length of time.

The inside of the jacket features a Polartec Alpha inner liner which is very well executed, keeping the neck uncovered for better temperature regulation. (Image credit: Will Jones)

If you're considering alternatives to the Alpha 150, other winter jackets currently discounted include: