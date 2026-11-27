When Primož Roglič was presented the option of NSN Cycling Team as an option to extend his career into 2027, who else was he going to call other than a former teammate of six seasons, George Bennett?

Just six months apart in age, the New Zealand national champion raced as a GC domestique alongside Roglič for what was then LottoNL-Jumbo and then Jumbo-Visma. During those years together, Bennett was part of the winning team from Roglič's first of five Grand Tour triumphs at the 2019 Vuelta a España, but also took in the ultimate low of losing the 2020 Tour de France to Tadej Pogačar on the penultimate day, only for it to be followed by the ultimate bounce back at the subsequent Vuelta, where his new teammate claimed the second of his four red jerseys.

Few riders have experienced the resilience of Roglič – which has made him so successful but also so compelling throughout his years in the peloton – first-hand like Bennet has, and the Kiwi isn't expecting him to slow down now that he's at NSN at 37.

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"Well, I knew because he called me, and it was a very quick turnaround. We had a quick chat about the team and basically asked me to give him some pros and cons, and then within a couple of days it was announced, and it all went really fast," Bennett told Cyclingnews on Wednesday when asked about how he experienced the surprise late transfer announcement.

"Was I surprised? No, I mean, I guess I was surprised it happened so late in the piece. But early on, I thought that he would be a really good signing. I knew he was up and knew that Red Bull was not going to be a viable place for him to stay.

"And I'd mentioned to them ages ago that he's not a guy that just mails it in and goes out for a contract; he's always been a real killer in races, and I don't really think he's slowing down.

"He's not personally getting slower. It's just that there's been this revolution, and the rate of improvement of other guys has been exponential. And you have these young guys coming through at a crazy level, but I think actually this year there were times he was better than ever, and it just didn't line up that he got to show that in races.

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"Hit by a car before the Vuelta, and obviously team priorities at Red Bull, and there's a lot of things like that going on, so I think here in this environment with a team around him and everyone backing him, I think we'll still see a lot of pretty special results."

Looking back on some of those Grand Tour victories as teammates from seven and six years ago, Bennett compared the jeopardy and occasional drama which has followed Roglič with that of another of his former teammates, and the Slovenian's compatriot, Pogačar.

Roglič's incredibly successful career is one that has been marked by crashes and hardship, all of which he has come out the other side of to still be hitting out as one of the top riders in the world.

Even this most recent season – one which almost saw him head into retirement before figuring out that he did want to continue and finding a place at NSN – was one where getting knocked off his bike by a driver almost derailed his main goal of racing the Vuelta, where he eventually finished an impressive second on the comeback from injury.

"I think starting late, there's always a sense that it could go wrong as well," said Bennett, referring to Roglič's move across from ski jumping to road cycling. "There are these dramatic moments of just crashes and last-minute losses, but for me, what was so special early on is having a guy that could just – if you could get him close – he had this unbelievable finish on him.

"I think he can fight like not many guys can, and can fight all the time, you know. Losing the Tour that year [in 2020], we got up and we won the Vuelta, and did it again the next year.

Bennett [Left] and Roglič celebrate after winning the 2019 Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think he appreciates the opportunity he has, and you know he'll just go to the end, especially if you do a job, and that's all you can ask as a helper. But there has always been a sense of sort of drama around him because as much as of the things that go right, there's also some of the things that go wrong – whereas someone like Tadej doesn't miss. Tadej is just knocking out win, win, win, win. There's less jeopardy in a way unless you're talking Roubaix or something; it's more of a guarantee."

It's a kind of jeopardy that has made the flame burn even stronger for Bennett when it comes to motivation, wanting to ride to more successes with Roglič as they reunite as teammates.

"I think for me, having been with him for so long and being part of those losses, it kind of has given me a bit of a soft spot for him, that you know I want to step up again and try and remedy a few of the losses and try and get back those highs," he said.

A new era of GC racing for NSN

As a whole, Roglič represents part of a major move towards becoming a GC power in the sport, with NSN also bringing in former Giro winner Richard Carapaz, Santiago Buitrago, and Lennert Van Eetvelt to lead their stage racing ambitions.

Bennett is relishing the opportunity to race as a domestique deluxe for any of the new leaders into 2027, enjoying the team's shift after several recent years of operating as a mountain breakaway hunter.

"Oh, I love it. I mean, on a personal level, that's what I would say my expertise is: being a GC domestic. Being in bike races, I'm realistic now; I'm not winning these mountaintops anymore," said Bennet over a video call on Wednesday.

"But it's still what I love doing, so to be part of a team with that in mind, it's a different mindset, and you have to be a bit more clinical. You have to know when to push, when not to push; there are so many aspects of riding GC, and it's not just climbing domestiques that we need; it's also the guys on the flat for staying out of trouble, and the whole approach has to change. It's less opportunistic, more methodical, and more like turning over every stone, and that trickles down to the whole team.

"For me personally, it's what I love doing, and I think that's when I've been at my best as being a helper for these GC guys, and we've got Primož, but we've also got Richie, Buitrago, and Van Eetvelt, so I think I'm staring down the barrel of what's potentially a very busy year, but at the same time, it's very exciting."

As a team who ranked 19th in the world last season with only 16 wins to their name, Bennett described how NSN have been able to celebrate big when things have paid off, but with a much-improved roster in 2027, those occasions may well become much more frequent.

"I think for NSN the highs go really far – we haven't won a lot of races, and we weren't necessarily one of these huge teams, but now we kind of are, and some of the races I've won on this team with [Ethan] Vernon, with Brady [Gilmore], with Stevie [Williams], they feel like unbelievable because, like, holy shit, we won, and I think that's that's special," he said.

"Now we have those same guys, but we also have some big champions to go with it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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