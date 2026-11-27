Black Friday 2026 is here, and the big deals run all weekend through to Cyber Monday on November 30.

If you're festive shopping for the cyclist in your life, then this Black Friday Lego deal on the Icons Road Bike set is a guaranteed winner on Christmas Day, and it's dropped to one of the best prices of the year.

To get the full discount, just make sure you tick the voucher box on the page before checking out.

Save 28% when you buy the Lego Icons Road Bike set for just £79.20 on Amazon.

I've been tracking the Lego Icons Road Bike price since it launched back in May, and it has slowly dropped from its fairly hefty launch price of £109.99. This Amazon Black Friday Lego deal now sees it discounted to just £79.20 – an incredible 28% saving.

With the savings made, and if you want to level up the display look of the Lego bike, the Icons Road Bike Light Set has 20% off, down to just £36.78 from £45.98. It transforms the look of the set with additional lights and, for Zwifters, it gives it the look of the Zwift Concept Z1, which is a nice extra touch.

Black Friday deal Save 28% (£30.79) Lego Icons Road Bike: was £109.99 now £79.20 at Amazon The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is the first road bike in the Lego Icons collection. There are 1,015 pieces in this meticulously detailed set, and it includes a functioning drivetrain with a free-spinning rear wheel. Deep-section wheels, steering, plus a removable bidon and rear light complete the build. Be sure to check the voucher box to apply the extra discount before checkout.

Save 20% (£9.20) Lego Icons Road Bike Light Set: was £45.98 now £36.78 at Amazon Specially designed to be compatible with Lego Icons Road Bike set, this LED light set enhances the overall display look of the Lego bike. Featuring a uniform light pattern with fully working front and rear lights, the overall look is reminiscent of the Concept Z1 on Zwift or the movie Tron, if you're of a certain age.

Image 1 of 3 The Lego Icons Road Bike set comes loaded with true to life details. (Image credit: Lego) The Lego Icons Road Bike set makes for a stunning display piece. (Image credit: Lego) The Lego Icons Road Bike set is incredibly detailed. (Image credit: Lego) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is impressive in stature, measuring over 14 in. (36 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide.

The spec sheet is impressive and includes a functional drivetrain and more. The 1,015-piece build certainly doesn't disappoint, and it looks like a shrunken version of one of the best aero bikes. It's a perfect gift for the cyclist in your life, even if that's yourself, and is a perfect display piece in the cycling pain cave or office

The final build comes with a stand reminiscent of some of the best smart trainers, making it a brilliant display piece in the pain cave.

It's also a fully functioning road bike Lego build with front-wheel steering and a fully working drivetrain. The drivetrain features a functional chain made of individual Lego 'links' that rotate when you turn the cranks, and even more impressively, it features a fully working freewheel, allowing the rear wheel to spin independently for that satisfying real-world coasting effect.

Sadly, this deal is UK-only, and there are no discounts on the Lego Icons Road Bike in the US; it remains at full price of $129.99 on Amazon US and Walmart.

There are tons of other cycling bargains to be had this Black Friday, ranging from the best bike computers to everyday essentials like the best bike lights, including, of course, the mighty Magicshine SEEMEE300, always a hit for the deal hunters here at Cyclingnews.

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.