If finding a decent day to ride outdoors is a challenge, upgrading your indoor training setup may be the solution.

Smart trainers which hook up to Zwift and other indoor training apps are a hot item this Black Friday, with some nice discounts on everything from budget smart trainers to sophisticated indoor bikes. There are discounts too on many of the accessories that you need to complete your indoor setup, including many options for Zwift Cog and Click virtual shifting.

We've searched out the best deals on indoor training hardware this Black Friday, so if you're looking for an indoor upgrade, take a look at our picks below.

Looking for something else? Check our Black Friday tag page for bike and component deals, Garmin deals and even a deal on a Lego bike if you're stuck indoors and your new trainer hasn't arrived yet.

Black Friday smart trainer deals USA

Save 27% ($150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (cassette): was $549.99 now $399.99 at Wahoo Fitness Wahoo continues to promote its Kickr Core 2, both as a stand-alone product and with Zwift Cog and Click. Arguably, the version with cassette offers more flexibility, as you can use it with different indoor apps. It's not going to break the bank to add Zwift Cog and Click this Black Friday either - see the offer below. The Kickr Core 2 is one cent cheaper over at Amazon, at $399.98, if you want to save some cash this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% ($150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w Zwift Cog and Click: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Zwift If you're all-in on Zwift or Rouvy, Zwift Cog and Click's single sprocket system allows you to use its virtual shifting, as well as in-game PowerUps and other Zwift functions. It's also a good bet if you have multiple bikes you want to use with your trainer, as it's compatible with any drivetrain from eight to 12 speeds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 75% ($37.49) Zwift Cog and Click Upgrade Kit: was $49.99 now $12.50 at Zwift The Zwift Upgrade Kit allows you to convert your trainer to single sprocket, saving wear on your drivetrain and freeing up a cassette. Check on Zwift's site that you trainer is compatible though, as many older models are not. There's a handy dropdown selector to confirm. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($87.51) Elite Tuo: was $250 now $162.49 at Competitive Cyclist The Elite Tuo bucks the trend to direct drive trainers. It's still smart, but one of the few wheel-on designs available. This makes it very compact, so it's a good option for small spaces and if you want to take your trainer to events for warm-ups. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% ($500.01) Tacx Neo 2T: was $1,400 now $899.99 at Jenson USA The Tacx Neo 2T is a worthy competitor to Wahoo's indoor training dominance, with a true direct drive design - no belts or chains - and resistance from 32 neodymium magnets. Tacx's design allows the Neo 2T to simulate cobbles and gravel, offering a change from tarmac and a more realistic ride feel through the Zwift jungle. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Kickr Headwind smart fan: was $319.99 now $255.99 at Competitive Cyclist Wahoo's Kickr Headwind fan is clever. Not only will it generate airspeeds of over 30mph, you can connect it to your training outfit wirelessly, so the wind speed increases as your virtual speed does. It will take a feed from an HRM too and blow harder as you do. It's a division up from a standard floor fan. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Elite Training desk: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Competitive Cyclist Elite's training desk gives you a space to perch your tablet or laptop when running a training app. It's wheeled, so it's easy to move around and height adjustable to suit your preferred device height. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($300) Zwift Ride V2 with Kickr Core 2: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Wahoo Fitness The Kickr Core 2 is one of a range of Zwift Ready trainers from a variety of trainer brands that can hook up to the Zwift Ride V2 smart frame to make a complete modular indoor bike set-up. This allows you to leave your outdoor bike outdoors and cuts down on set-up time. The frame can be adjusted quickly to suit different riders and V2 has adjustable crank length, so you can experiment with pro-style shorter cranks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Kickr with Zwift Cog and Click: was $850 now $679.99 at Wahoo Fitness Even over a decade since its launch, the Wahoo Kickr is still one of the best smart trainers available. Now on V6, it offers WiFi connectivity and Race Mode for fast data transfer. Available either with Zwift Cog and Click or an 11-speed cassette, it's more affordable than ever too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Wahoo Kickr Move: was $1,350 now $944.99 at Competitive Cyclist If you fancy the fore and aft motion of the Kickr Move, this may be the last chance to buy, as Wahoo has discontinued its premium trainer. It's still a step up in price from the Kickr, but might address saddle discomfort suffered when changing speed. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Wahoo Kickr Bike Pro: was $3,999.99 now $3,039.99 at Amazon As the ultimate indoor training upgrade, the Kickr Bike Pro tilts, so you get a real climbing feel and work the muscles you'd use outdoors. Wahoo fits the bike with a Fizik Aliante R5 saddle and Fizik bar tape for a ride feel that's even more like your outdoor bike. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Elite Nero Interactive Rollers: was $1,000 now $799.99 at Competitive Cyclist Elite's Nero rollers have smart resistance, so you can hook them up to your training app for a ride that's more of a challenge than on a turbo. It should improve your balance and pedalling fluidity and the parabolic rollers reduce the risk of riding off the edge. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($1,400) Wahoo Kickr Run: was $6,999 now $5,599 at Wahoo Fitness Wahoo's Kickr Run offers hands-free speed adjustment, so no more falling off the back of your treadmill when you slow down suddenly. It hooks into the usual suspects, so you can see Watopia from a different angle. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday smart trainer deals UK

Save 16% Wahoo Kickr V6 (Zwift Cog & Click): was £775 now £649.99 at Sigma Sports The Wahoo Kickr was the brand's original smart trainer. Now in its sixth generation, it was selling at over £1,000 a few years ago. It's still a great trainer and a worthy upgrade over the Core 2, thanks to a heavier flywheel, steeper gradient simulation, higher resistance, the ability to rock with your efforts and fold-away legs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Tacx Neo 2T: was £860 now £619 at Sigma Sports The Tacx Neo 2T trainer is available either with Zwift Cog and Click or, for the same price, with a freehub (but not a cassette). Its direct drive system means no belts internally and allows you to ride on simulated cobbles and gravel, as well as tarmac. Sigma Sports' Black Friday discount brings the price below the Kickr too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% Van Rysel D100 trainer with Zwift Cog and Click: was £280 now £249.99 at Decathlon UK The Van Rysel D100 trainer is probably the cheapest entry into indoor training. Its stats don't match pricier trainers - it can only simulate a 6% gradient, for example - but it's foldable. It also comes ready-fitted with Zwift Cog and Click, so it's ready to ride out of the box. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% Elite Rivo trainer with Zwift Cog and Click: was £500 now £409.99 at Tredz Limited Elite's trainers offer a dash of style and the Rivo has up to 2,000 watts resistance and can operate without mains power. It comes with pre-installed Zwift Cog and Click and can be used with 142mm thru-axles or quick release, with Boost and Super Boost adapters available. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w Zwift Cog and Click: was £499.99 now £399.99 at Zwift The Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click allows you to leave your shifters alone, instead offering clunkless virtual shifting via its orange single sprocket. Not only is this quiet and fast, it also reduces chain wear, as there's a straight chainline. The Click shifters mount to your bars and also offer Zwift menu options. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (cassette): was £499.99 now £399.99 at Wahoo Fitness Most cyclists still opt for an 11-speed cassette if given a choice, so that's what comes fitted to the Kickr Core 2 if you don't want to go the Zwift Cog route. Its 11-28 tooth range should be enough to handle the trainer's 16% max gradient, while allowing you to run down at speed when you hit its -10% diownhills. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Wahoo Kickr Climb: was £529.99 now £397.49 at Wahoo Fitness On the subject of climbs and descents, add the Kickr Climb to your setup and it will tilt your bike up when you hit a gradient. Not only does this make the effort of hitting a 20% climb more realistic, it engages the muscles you'd actually use in a climb, so you'll be better trained for when you hit one in the real world. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Wahoo Kickr Headwind smart fan: was £229.99 now £189.99 at Sigma Sports You'll need a fan to go with that and the Kickr Headwind adds yet more realism as it can be linked wirelessly to your training setup to change its output as you ride faster or your heart rate increases. Wahoo says it can hit wind speeds of over 30 mph for a suitable blast when riding full gas. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Wahoo Kickr Move: was £1,149.99 now £649.99 at Sigma Sports Wahoo has discontinued the Kickr Move, so if you want its fore and aft movement, alongside side-to-side, now may be one of your last opportunities to buy, particularly at a price that matches the Kickr V6. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% (£200) Zwift Ride V2 with Kickr Core 2: was £1,099.99 now £899.99 at Wahoo Fitness Zwift Ride V2 comes bundled with the Kickr Core 2 with this £200 Black Friday discount, offering a turnkey indoor smart bike set-up that's modular, so it's a little easier to move around than a one-piece indoor bike. Zwift Click shifters are built in and the V2 smart frame can fit a wider range of rider heights and is more easily adjustable than its predecessor, as well as supporting variable crank lengths. Read more Read less ▼

Save 75% (£37.49) Zwift Cog and Click Upgrade Kit: was £49.99 now £12.50 at Zwift If you've got a smart trainer, but missed the Zwift Cog bandwagon, Zwift has a Black Friday offer that drops the UK price to just £12.50. Check your trainer and freehub for compatibility though, as older models may not be compatible. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Kickr Bike Pro: was £3,499.99 now £2,799.99 at Wahoo Fitness Wahoo is also selling its premium Kickr Bike Pro with a Black Friday discount. Since it tilts, it will simulate climbs more realistically than a bike-plus-trainer set-up and engage the muscles you'd use to climb outdoors. For the ultimate indoor training set-up, this is it, although you'll need a dedicated training space. You're not going to want to move its 40-plus kilograms around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift: was £1,799 now £1,429 at Sigma Sports Sigma Sports has a discount on the Kickr Bike Shift, which pares down the functionality of the Kickr Bike Pro for a more affordable dedicated indoor bike. It doesn't tilt, but the steel frame is narrower than the Pro's and its belt drivetrain is almost silent. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£1,200) Wahoo Kickr Run: was £5,999 now £4,799 at Wahoo Fitness The Wahoo Kickr Run's automatic speed adjustment makes speeding up or slowing down - or stopping - during your workout much easier than manual controls. It connects up to Zwift for a change of scenery from riding your bike through Watopia. Read more Read less ▼

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