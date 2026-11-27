It almost goes without saying that being as visible as possible to other road users is vital to staying safe when out on your bike.
With that in mind, I've been testing the latest Knog Cobber Reflex bike lights, they are seriously bright and have a 170-degree beam angle that gives a super-visible light spread. They've got some really cool and unique light modes too – more on them below.
As it's Black Friday, I've been looking for some deals on the Cobber Reflex lights and have found savings on both the front and rear models. Here are the best prices I've found:
Save 36% on the Knog Cobber Reflex Front and pay £39.99 at Cyclestore.
Save 40% on the Knog Cobber Reflex Rear and pay £43.83 at Freewheel.
The lights are ideal for urban riding as they're quick to remove and, measuring 60 (L) x 35 (W) x 25 (D) mm, are easily stashable in pockets or a bag. They have an IP67 rating, which means they are totally waterproof and dust-tight.
Save £23 This is a superb front light for being seen, and packs 350 lumens into a tiny package. It also has an array of light modes that mean other road users can't miss you. Delivery is free.
Price check: £44 at Balfe's Bikes
Save £25.20 With 250 lumens, this pocket-sized rear light packs a punch. The wide light spread means you'll be more visible while turning or when approached side-on by other road users. Delivery is £5.95, but even factoring that in, this is still the best price I've found.
Price check: £43.83 at Amazon
Both front and rear lights have lots of light modes that not only look cool, but also boost your visibility.
The Cobbers have high and low output settings, flashing modes, a pulsing mode where the light spreads from the centre to the edges, and Reflex mode where the light strobes in the direction your bike is leaning. The rear light also detects when you're braking and gets brighter.
I like the pulsing light modes the best, possibly because they put me in mind of KITT from the '80s TV classic Knight Rider and the Cylons from Battlestar Galactica. The responsive Reflex mode is a really cool addition too.
While I'm yet to try this feature, you have the ability to design your own light modes for the front Cobber Reflex by downloading Knog's ModeMaker 2.0 software to your computer.
Both models use rubber straps for easy mounting, which also means you can run them on your headtube, seatpost, forks, bars, or seatstays. Run times range from 2.5 hours at max brightness, to 70 hours in eco-mode, charging is via USB-C.
For more of the best offers we've hunted down, see our main Black Friday bike deals hub. Urban riders might also be interested in this deal on our best e-bike helmet, the Smith Dispatch MIPS.
Rich has been working as a journalist and editor for over 26 years, with 15 years in cycling media. He was editor of our sister site, Bikeperfect.com, from 2021 to 2024, and now works across Future's sports websites.
Rich has also previously been editor of The Official Tour de France Race Guide, What Mountain Bike magazine, and has written for many other cycling magazines and websites, including Bikeradar.com, Cycling Plus, MBR.co.uk, Mountain Biking UK, MBUK.com and Off-Road.cc.
While he's dabbled in many areas of cycling, Rich has been riding mountain bikes since the mid-nineties.
Current rides: Pace RC295, Merida eOne-Sixty 7000
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