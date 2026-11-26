The best cycling headphones are among the few pieces of kit that see use both on the bike and off. However, that brings competing demands. Away from the bike, you may value features such as noise cancelling, but if you're looking for headphones to use whilst cycling, you are most likely after something that also allows you to hear your surroundings.

That's where the Sony LinkBuds Clip come in. They've taken the top spot in our best headphones for cycling buying guide thanks to their fantastic sound quality and secure fit.

They feature an open-ear design, which is essentially a small speaker that sits near, but crucially not in, your ear, so you can enjoy your music or podcasts without blocking out the sounds around you.

UK: Sony Linkbuds Clip: £179 £116.97

USA: Sony Linkbuds Clip: $228 $148

Whether you're looking for a pair for yourself or to pick up as a gift, the LinkBuds Clip are well worth considering. With 35% off in both the UK and the US, now is a great time to grab a pair.

Sony Linkbuds - USA deals

Save 35% Sony LinkBuds Clip: was $228 now $148 at Best Buy For US readers, the LinkBuds Clip are also available with 35% off, making now a great time to pick up our top-rated cycling headphones for less. Their open-ear design makes them particularly well suited to cycling and they're just as practical for everyday use.

Sony Linkbuds Clip - UK deal

Save 35% Sony LinkBuds Clip: was £179 now £116.97 at Amazon The LinkBuds Clip are a brilliant option that come into their own in busy riding environments. Their open-ear design allows you to hear traffic and other sounds around you, while remaining comfortable and unobtrusive.

The LinkBuds Clip are a neat design, and they come with a small charging case that's easy to pocket in the event you suddenly find some company, or decide you've had enough of the podcast you're listening to.

As for battery life, you get up to nine hours of playback with the earbuds and up to 28 hours with the charging case, giving you 37 hours in total. That's plenty for even the longest rides and multi-day adventures.

Despite their looks, these headphones are unlikely to fall out and don't interfere with your riding glasses. They clip onto your ears rather than hooking over the top, which is very comfortable and unobtrusive.

If you'd prefer something other than black, the earbuds are also available in green, greige and lavender.

Sony LinkBuds Clip ear bud size (Image credit: Will Jones)

Shokz has a similar model to these, the OpenFit Pro, which is currently £40 off at EE, down to £179.

For those who prioritise sound quality over everything else, we rated the Technics EAH-AZ100 very highly, which are now 31% off on Amazon, also for £179.

Our best budget headphones for cycling are also discounted, and you can pick up a pair for less than £20 on Amazon.