If you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem, AirPods are a natural choice if you're after some brilliant headphones for on and off the bike. And if you already own a pair, you'll know just how good they are.

The latest Pro 3 AirPods are one of our best headphones for cycling and are currently at their best-ever price for Black Friday in the UK and US.

For UK shoppers, the Black Friday discount drops them by 29%, down to just £155.98, a huge £63 off the list price.

And at Amazon US, the Airpods Pro 3 have an incredible $100 off, bringing the price down to just $149.

UK: Apple AirPods Pro 3: £219 , £155.98

USA: Apple AirPods Pro 3: $249 , $149

UK: Apple AirPods 5: £119 , £109

USA: Apple AirPods 5: $156.25 , $129

These discounts really do make them a genuine deal, beating the previous lowest prices we've seen.

Other AirPods models are also discounted, including the AirPods 5, which offer a different, open-ear design while retaining many of the features that make Apple's earbuds so popular.

Apple AirPods - UK deals

Save 29% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon The Pro 3s take everything up a notch with an extremely impressive battery life, exceptional noise cancellation (and transparency mode) and sublime sound quality. Snap up this lowest-ever price whilst you can.

Save 8% Apple AirPods 5: was £119 now £109 at Amazon If the AirPods Pro 3 are a little more than you need, Apple also has the AirPods 5 with an open-ear design while retaining many of the features of the Pro 3s.

Apple AirPods - USA deals

The standout deal is undoubtedly the AirPods Pro 3, with Black Friday discounts bringing them to only slightly more than the AirPods 5.

The main difference between the two is their fit, noise cancellation, battery life and additional health features. Both use Apple's H2 chip and support features such as Adaptive Audio and Transparency, but the AirPods Pro 3 are the more feature-packed option.

The AirPods Pro 3 use an in-ear design with five sizes of silicone tips, creating a seal that helps deliver stronger noise cancellation. They do also feature a 'Transparency' mode, which is great for cycling as it lets in surrounding noise.

One of the big selling points on launch was the fact that the Pro 3s have a heart rate tracker, which on testing, was at least as accurate as a wrist-based sensor on a Garmin running watch. The catch here is that you can't use the Airpods as a standalone heart rate monitor in the traditional sense, they work with the Apple Fitness app only.

The AirPods 5, meanwhile, have an open-ear design without silicone tips, making them a good alternative if you find in-ear earbuds uncomfortable or prefer to remain more aware of your surroundings.

If you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem (like me), the seamless switching between devices is hard to beat, and both models are solid options.

(Image credit: Paul Brett)

For alternative headphone options for cycling, our top-rated Sony LinkBuds Clip headphones are currrently 35% off, down to £116.67 in the UK and $148 in the US.

If sound quality is your top priority, the Technics EAH-AZ100 are another excellent option. We rated them highly in our testing, and they're currently 31% off on Amazon, down to £179.

If you're shopping on a tighter budget, our top-rated budget cycling headphones are also on sale, with the Skullcandy option available for less than £20 on Amazon.

Below, you'll also find the best Apple AirPods prices from other retailers, relevant to your location.

For more of the best offers currently available on top cycling gear, see our main Black Friday bike deals hub.