Capturing drone footage of yourself riding used to mean having someone else on hand to fly the drone, or dangerously attempting to control one yourself while riding.

Whether you're a budding infuencer or want to capture rides with your mates for a bit of fun, the HOVERAir X1 PROMAX self-flying drone makes it much easier to get those shots.

The X1 PROMAX is HOVERAir's flagship self-flying action camera, capable of automatically tracking riders across a wide range of situations and capturing footage in up to 8K resolution. Better still, its compact design means it slips easily into a cycling jersey pocket so you can have it ready whenever you want to capture a shot.

UK: HOVERair X1 PROMAX: £609 £517.65

USA: HOVERair X1 PROMAX: $699 $594

It's a premium bit of kit, but these Black Friday deals in the UK and US make it considerably more tempting.

HOVERair X1 PROMAX - UK deal

Save £91.35 HOVERAir X1 PROMAX: was £609 now £517.65 at Amazon The X1 PROMAX is an excellent option if you want a drone you can stash in your jersey pocket and make great cycling video content. It can keep up with you while riding, and is smart enough to avoid lowhanging branches when riding off-road.

HOVERair X1 PROMAX - USA deals

We've found HOVERAir drones very easy to use. Once connected to the app, you simply select your preferred flight mode and distance, launch the drone and start riding.

The different flight modes offer plenty of options, too. Dolly Track allows the drone to fly backwards while keeping you in frame, while Follow Me mode tracks your movements automatically.

Tracking performance is impressive, with the X1 ProMax capable of following riders through woodland and keeping up with faster efforts. It can track at speeds of up to 42km/h, with short bursts of up to 60km/h.

When you're finished, simply hold out your hand and the drone will return and land in your palm. Weighing just 192g, it can then be folded away and slipped into a jersey pocket, so there's no need to carry any extra luggage.

HOVERAir palm take off and landing (Image credit: HoverAir)

The price mentioned here is for the standard HOVERAir X1 ProMax package, but there are also discounts available on several bundles through the HOVERAir website, which include additional accessories to help you get more out of the drone.

If you're interested in trying out a self-flying camera but don't want to spend quite as much, the older HOVERAir X1 is also worth considering. As the predecessor to the PROMAX, it doesn't offer the same 8K capabilities, but it retains the convenient follow-me functionality in a similarly compact design. It's currently 15% off, down to £228.