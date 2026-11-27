Black Friday Bike Deals LIVE: The best handpicked bargains as soon as we find them
Mega deals on Shimano, Wahoo, Castelli, Garmin and more...
Hello happy shoppers. I hope you're still full of Turkey. Will Jones here, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer and Live Blog pilot for the last four years, finding you all the best cycling deals for Black Friday as soon as I find them. This page is part curated list, and part stream of consciousness, so if you're just waking up I hope your head isn't too foggy; I'll try and serve you up a refreshing glass of bargains to cure what ails you.
If you're in need of less guidance, and already know what you want to some degree, then perhaps a Black Friday Wahoo roundup, a Black Friday Garmin roundup, or a Black Friday Rapha roundup might float your boat? If not, buckle up and come along for the big deals ride.
Quick Black Friday bike deals USA
Quick Black Friday bike deals UK
Editor's Picks USA
These best sellers come with active noise cancelling, heart rate sensing, live translation and more, and this is a huge discount.
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If you've got an expensive bike or three in the garage, you probably go to bed at night with low-level anxiety about them being stolen while you sleep. There are plenty of things you can do to protect against that, such as buying big locks, ground anchors, guard dogs and high-security doors, but you should also consider Blink's outdoor camera system, which connects via WiFi and catches would-be criminals in the act.
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In our CN Labs wind tunnel aero sock testing, which covered all the big name brand socks, and these budget-friendly options were among the fastest on test. Grab an aero bargain and save yourself some watts.
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One of the most advanced smart trainers on the market, the Kickr V6 does everything well, without an unnecessary list of bells and whistles. This is a good early price, and it's available right now. But just know that if you're looking for a budget option, the Kickr Core is a better buy.
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Like the UK deal above, the diminutive Wahoo Elemnt Bolt is as cheap as we've ever seen it in the USA too. If you are considering a new unit, we'd happily recommend this, or it's bigger brother the Elemnt Roam!
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Editor's Picks UK
We rate this bike light even at full price; it's one of our absolute favourites. It's been cheaper than this in the past, but only by a few pennies, so we're very happy to recommend this one.
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And to pair with the rear light above, this is perhaps an even better deal on the Magicshine front light. Nothing packs this many lumens for this low a price.
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This tiny bike pump will fit easily into pocket and inflate two tyres to 110psi, taking less than a couple of minutes at a time.
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We make this the cheapest the Elemnt Bolt 3 has ever been, and it's cheaper here at Amazon than Wahoo's own website. It's a great price, for an excellent computer, and we'd be surprised to see it get any cheaper this weekend.
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If you're looking to buy a smart indoor trainer for the winter(s) ahead, and you want something that's at the lower end of the pricing spectrum but is easy to set up, and with WiFi connectivity, the Kickr Core 2 is absolutely worth considering. Currently at its lowest price ever, you can get it with the Zwift Cog and Click here, or with a cassette of your choice.
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Over half off this Ultegra Di2 groupset, the deal was originally under £1k, but even at this new price, this is still an incredible deal and a great way to upgrade your bike.
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If, like me, you crave the validation of strangers on the internet but have no mates to ride with and make some sick #content, then a Hoverair self flying drone might be your friend.
I use an X1 Pro Max for every YouTube bike review I make now, and it's become an invaluable bit of kit. It can follow you, go in front of you or to the side, you can vary the height, and it's able to keep up with some relatively spicy bursts of speed.
This is the best, fastest drone the brand makes. I use mine almost every week and the quality of the footage is brilliant for upping your content game. And yes, it'll keep up with a sprint for short bursts quite happily.
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I would say, from the options available just go for the basic bundle. I've not found myself ever really using the additional accessories I have at my disposal, and you can always grab them at a later date if needs be.
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Winter riding sucks quite a lot of the time, and the big killer for many people is cold toes. I have tried all the tricks (tin foil, bags on the feet, neoprene socks, simply giving up and watching the real housewives of orange county) and when it's REALLY cold I have two pairs of Hollow socks that are lifesavers, though I only ever wear one pair at a time.
Merino is decent, but alpaca wool is better; the fibres are hollow (hence the name), trapping more heat and keeping you warmer. They're not as durable as many I've tried, but for a pair for those few very chilly rides of the year they're exceptional.
Naturally, given the context in which I'm writing this, they're on sale too, with 35% off.
The best winter socks I've come across for riding in sub zero temperatures. Warm without being overly bulky, and with all the odor-resisting properties of merino. Not an everyday sock, but you'll never regret wearing them
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With a caveat that I haven't tested this personally, this Shimano Di2 adapter looks like it could be a great emergency carry in case of a flat battery, enabling you to top up your gears from a powerbank or even a phone in a pinch.
Plug any USB-C cable in and allegedly you can charge your Di2 from a powerbank. Neat.
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Those Sony headphones below are great if you want to hear traffic, but if you want very excellent sound quality then what you actually want are a pair of Technics EAH-AZ100. Because I absolutely must have any thoughts I have music on 24/7 and even pay for Qobuz so I can listen to it in high res, rather than the muffled mush that Spotify pumps out. You'd be amazed the number of new details I heard in even my favourite songs when I swapped from a relatively decent pair of google pixel buds to these.
They're on sale, so that's good too.
Rich, sumptuous bass, glistening highs, clear vocals, and they go well loud so I can listen to Bullet for my Valentine in the squat rack without getting self conscious.
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Once again a lesser discount for the UK despite our failing economy, and I've been told not to mention Thatcher in the live blog more than once a day.
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If you listen to music while you ride but also want to hear that murderous taxi coming up behind you at 20 over the speed limit then you'll need some of the latest active headphones that allow you to hear your riding playlist (pink pony club on repeat, amirite lads?) but also your environment.
I've tested plenty, and for better or worse I ride with music in my ears almost all the time, and while Shokz are decent I found the Sony Linkbuds Clip to be a better option, as they sound better and don't interfere with your sunglasses as they don't go over your ears.
They're discounted in both the UK and the US, and are my top rated pick in my guide to the best headphones for cycling.
Punchy sound, surprisingly comfortable, and a decent price makes these a great pick. I think if you're riding and you care about personal safety (and often the law) they're the best option even at full price, so the discount is just a happy bonus.
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While Shokz et al use bone conduction, these are effectively just a powerful little speaker that sits near your ear opening. This makes the sound quality better in my eyes (and ears), and they're just smaller so more easily pocketable.
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Do you want to go FAST without having to spend LOADS OF MONEY on something as silly as AERO SOCKS?
Thought so.
Because we love putting anything we can lay our hands on into the SIlverstone wind tunnel we've actually tested aero socks to see which ones are the fastest and these Rockbros ones from Amazon, despite being the second cheapest, were one of the fastest sets on test. They were reduced yesterday to around 12 bucks, but now they've got an even better half-off deal so I'm updating the main page and dropping it in here for anyone who hasn't seen.
Actually, to be perfectly honest the only reasons to not buy these over any of the other pairs we tested is that you need fractions of a watt (in which case you're probably sponsored and don't buy your socks anyway), or you don't want to ride in Rockbros socks because of the brand name.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news: Speed doesn't care about logos.
Very fast (we've got the number to back this up) and VERY cheap. It's as close to a no-brainer as it gets for those of you who care about minimising your drag at all costs.
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If we've ever hung out or ridden bikes together (we haven't, as that's a membership perk we're still developing for the site right now lol) you'll know I have tremendously wide feet.
If you also have troll feet then you should be riding in Bont or Lake shoes. Happily Bont have a closeout sale on loads of styles.
My pick is the Vaypor SL (in wide, obviously. I've got two pairs; one for summer that stay white, and one for winter that are absolutely wrecked. Once the summer pair gets too trashed it becomes the winter pair and I get a fresh summer pair - it's a perfect system.
Black Friday is, traditionally at least, focussed on tech. People used to engage in hand to hand combat over a big telly and risk actual prison time over a powered Yeti cooler (we used to be a proper country, right?).
To get things back on a more high tech track, here's a Chinese bike computer that, even at full price, my colleague Tom rates as excellent. It undercuts the likes of Garmin and Wahoo.
For once, the UK gets the same discount in percentage terms as the USA. Hooray for capitalism catching up!
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15% off isn't going to blow anyones mind, but for just over 200 bucks you're getting a hell of a computer that'll do more or less everything most riders could ever wish for.
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Alright this is niche but Carradice, purveyors of the finest saddle bags, has 20% off.
If you're into carbon race bikes then maybe just gloss over this bit, but I own three of these bad boys (a lightweight audax, a Nelson Longflap, and an ENORMOUS Camper Longflap), plus a full set of classic panniers.
Like many heritage British things they seem to get better with age, and can be repaired and re-waxed to your hearts content.
Right, I need another cup of horrible but oddly comforting office percolator coffee. One of the hardest things about being a coddled flat white drinking cycling media darling is the shock of real world coffee... it's why I start my day with Nescafé Gold Blend to keep my eye in
Right, back to the good stuff... I recently reviewed Castelli's warmest winter jacket, the Alpha 150. it's decent, and while it isn't as good in the deep freeze as others I've tested, it is excellent for longer steady miles when it's cold but not like.. sub zero.
At full price I don't think it makes a lot of sense, as it's extremely expensive, but with some of the discounts on offer today it becomes a much more viable option. If you're an XS woman in the UK you can save £272, which is more than most jackets cost at full whack!
With a quarter off this jacket becomes a much more attractive prospect. It has an inbuilt body warmer to keep you snug as a bug in a rug (and the rug is made of PERFORMANCE FABRICS).
Read our full Castelli Alpha 150 Jacket Review.
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Ok, it's one size, but if you're an XS then the saving on offer here is simply bananas!
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As ever, the yanks get better discounts because they know how to do capitalism properly.
Read our full Castelli Alpha 150 Jacket Review.
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Last Black Friday I rode in with a homemade mount for the best rear bike light I've ever used, and it promptly fell off on the bike path never to be seen again. I was devastated, and very quickly emailed MagicShine to see if they could find it in their hearts to furnish me with a replacement SEEMEE 300.
They did, but then my girlfriend nicked it.
That aside, why is it so good? It's cheap, especially on sale like now, but it has a monumental battery life (200 hours!) and a downward facing LED that illuminates the road beneath you to enhance side visibility. There's a SEEMEE 400 now which can connect to your head unit, but for most of us the 300 is a better and cheaper bet.
This is the best rear light I've ever used, and I've used a LOT of lights. For 36 quid it's a prime xmas present for the cyclist in your life.
Read our full Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Review.
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Magicshine SEEMEE 300:
$59.99 £41.79 at Amazon
Unless you really want the connectivity features of the 400, just save your dollars and get the 300. It's the same, but you'll get even longer battery life.
Read our full Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Review.
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This isn't a deal, but it is funny....
We churn through a LOT of rubbish to find the good stuff, but occasionally that rubbish is amusing. I stumbled upon the following product...
That won't be 'pee', though... I thought. It'll be a shortened version of a longer word I haven't thought of.
WRONG.
Anyway, don't buy these shorts. I've ridden normal bibs for decades without needing Pee Opening Upgraded.
Right, if there's one that will make your old bike feel like a new bike it's a new groupset. I remember removing all the old Tiagra off my battered Specialized Allez and replacing it with the first 4-arm Shimano 105. It felt incredible, and the added bonus was I learned a lot of handy mechanical skills over a long weekend mostly shouting at rusty parts.
Anyway, Sigma Sports has some absolutely bonkers discounts on Shimano groupsets, from 105 up to Dura-Ace. In all honesty if you're flipping an older bike then 105 is your best bet, and unless you NEED Dura-Ace then save your cash and go for Ultegra; it's what I run on my bikes, as it means when I wear parts out it's cheaper to replace.
The best that Shimano has to offer, though it is soon to be replaced as we spotted the new one in the last few months... probably why it's discounted!
Read our full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9200 review.
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Ultegra is the Goldilocks of the range; basically the same performance as Dura-Ace, and noticeably better than 105, but without the mega price tag. To get Ultegra for just over a grand is mad.
Read our full Shimano Ultegra R8100 review.
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It's unfair to call 105 the workhorse of the range, but it's very often a rider's first 'proper' performance groupset. If you're looking to make the leap to electronic gearing this is the way to go, especially at this price.
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Good morning deals hunters, I hope you're alive, awake, alert, and enthusiastic. Will here for the morning, juiced up on terrible office coffee and defrosting after a truly miserable commute in, battling freezing rain and a terrific headwind in the dark.
With that in mind, let's kick things off with a pair of Japanese fishing gloves (think trawler, rather than hobby) that my colleague Tom has been testing in the best of British weather...
For under 30 bucks you get some properly waterproof, insulated gloves with a cuff long enough to keep anything dripping down into them. Considering the price of some cycling gloves these are a mad bargain, and well worth a try for those with cold hands.
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The gloves have a lovely fleecy lining, and then are dipped in polyurethane so that water just runs off them. For longer steady rides in the wet they're ideal, though can get sweaty if you're doing intervals.
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