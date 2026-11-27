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Winter riding sucks quite a lot of the time, and the big killer for many people is cold toes. I have tried all the tricks (tin foil, bags on the feet, neoprene socks, simply giving up and watching the real housewives of orange county) and when it's REALLY cold I have two pairs of Hollow socks that are lifesavers, though I only ever wear one pair at a time. Merino is decent, but alpaca wool is better; the fibres are hollow (hence the name), trapping more heat and keeping you warmer. They're not as durable as many I've tried, but for a pair for those few very chilly rides of the year they're exceptional. Naturally, given the context in which I'm writing this, they're on sale too, with 35% off. Save 35% Hollow Crew Socks: was $29.99 now $19.54 at Amazon The best winter socks I've come across for riding in sub zero temperatures. Warm without being overly bulky, and with all the odor-resisting properties of merino. Not an everyday sock, but you'll never regret wearing them Read more Read less ▼ The full feet pics are a member exclusive perk (Image credit: Will Jones)

With a caveat that I haven't tested this personally, this Shimano Di2 adapter looks like it could be a great emergency carry in case of a flat battery, enabling you to top up your gears from a powerbank or even a phone in a pinch. Di2 adapter: was $16.99 now $14.44 at Amazon Plug any USB-C cable in and allegedly you can charge your Di2 from a powerbank. Neat. Read more Read less ▼

Those Sony headphones below are great if you want to hear traffic, but if you want very excellent sound quality then what you actually want are a pair of Technics EAH-AZ100. Because I absolutely must have any thoughts I have music on 24/7 and even pay for Qobuz so I can listen to it in high res, rather than the muffled mush that Spotify pumps out. You'd be amazed the number of new details I heard in even my favourite songs when I swapped from a relatively decent pair of google pixel buds to these. They're on sale, so that's good too. (Image credit: Will Jones) Save 50% Technics EAH-AZ100: was $299 now $149.99 at Amazon Rich, sumptuous bass, glistening highs, clear vocals, and they go well loud so I can listen to Bullet for my Valentine in the squat rack without getting self conscious. Read more Read less ▼ Save 24% Technics EAH-AZ100: was £169 now £129 at Amazon Once again a lesser discount for the UK despite our failing economy, and I've been told not to mention Thatcher in the live blog more than once a day. Read more Read less ▼

Do you want to go FAST without having to spend LOADS OF MONEY on something as silly as AERO SOCKS? Thought so. Because we love putting anything we can lay our hands on into the SIlverstone wind tunnel we've actually tested aero socks to see which ones are the fastest and these Rockbros ones from Amazon, despite being the second cheapest, were one of the fastest sets on test. They were reduced yesterday to around 12 bucks, but now they've got an even better half-off deal so I'm updating the main page and dropping it in here for anyone who hasn't seen. Actually, to be perfectly honest the only reasons to not buy these over any of the other pairs we tested is that you need fractions of a watt (in which case you're probably sponsored and don't buy your socks anyway), or you don't want to ride in Rockbros socks because of the brand name. I hate to be the bearer of bad news: Speed doesn't care about logos. Save 50% Rockbros Aero socks cycling : was $17.99 now $8.99 at Amazon Very fast (we've got the number to back this up) and VERY cheap. It's as close to a no-brainer as it gets for those of you who care about minimising your drag at all costs. CN Labs aero socks test Read more Read less ▼

If we've ever hung out or ridden bikes together (we haven't, as that's a membership perk we're still developing for the site right now lol) you'll know I have tremendously wide feet. If you also have troll feet then you should be riding in Bont or Lake shoes. Happily Bont have a closeout sale on loads of styles. My pick is the Vaypor SL (in wide, obviously. I've got two pairs; one for summer that stay white, and one for winter that are absolutely wrecked. Once the summer pair gets too trashed it becomes the winter pair and I get a fresh summer pair - it's a perfect system. BONT CLOSEOUT SALE This is the winter pair... but they look even more trashed now. They're summer slippers, but they're one of very few shoes I can actually wear so for me they're everything shoes. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Alright this is niche but Carradice, purveyors of the finest saddle bags, has 20% off. If you're into carbon race bikes then maybe just gloss over this bit, but I own three of these bad boys (a lightweight audax, a Nelson Longflap, and an ENORMOUS Camper Longflap), plus a full set of classic panniers. Like many heritage British things they seem to get better with age, and can be repaired and re-waxed to your hearts content. Carradice - 20% off for Black Friday If you buy canvas saddlebags and panniers then maybe you can be as cool and sexy as I am. I can't make any promises, but it'll certainly help. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Right, I need another cup of horrible but oddly comforting office percolator coffee. One of the hardest things about being a coddled flat white drinking cycling media darling is the shock of real world coffee... it's why I start my day with Nescafé Gold Blend to keep my eye in

This isn't a deal, but it is funny.... We churn through a LOT of rubbish to find the good stuff, but occasionally that rubbish is amusing. I stumbled upon the following product... (Image credit: Amazon) That won't be 'pee', though... I thought. It'll be a shortened version of a longer word I haven't thought of. WRONG. Anyway, don't buy these shorts. I've ridden normal bibs for decades without needing Pee Opening Upgraded. (Image credit: Amazon)