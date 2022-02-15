Team Profile
Canyon-SRAM Racing
2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
By Kirsten Frattini published
Guide Everything you need to know about the professional series history, teams, points structure and top-tier events including the Spring Classics and Tour de France Femmes
Disconnect, disappear, reboot: Niewiadoma ready to attack 2022 season
By Maria David published
Feature Off-season gravel rides gives fresh motivation for Polish rider heading into the 2022 Women's WorldTour
Soraya Paladin: Strength in numbers will help us achieve success in Spring Classics
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'I prefer hard courses and hard races' says Italian focussed on the Ardennes Classics with Canyon-SRAM
Shari Bossuyt: Room to grow in the smaller classics with Canyon-SRAM
By Issy Ronald published
News 'It is a big change for me to be in a professional team'
Pauliena Rooijakkers draws on team spirit in her drive to be a better rider
By Issy Ronald published
News 'I made a step last year to be a better rider and to get to the top' says Rooijakkers who aims to continue rise at Canyon-SRAM
Sarah Roy brings 'new me' mentality to Canyon-SRAM
By Kirsten Frattini published
Feature Australian targets Cobbled Classics and World Championships in 2022
Dancing, triathlon and Zwift pave way to WorldTour for Maud Oudeman
By Maria David published
Feature Zwift Academy winner settling in at Canyon-SRAM ahead of professional debut
Eight riders confirmed for Canyon-SRAM Generation development team
By Jackie Tyson published
News New Continental programme part of two-tier structure for German-based Women's WorldTour team
Canyon-SRAM Racing connects to 'chaos of the elements' for new 2022 look
By Jackie Tyson published
News Canyon adds performance clothing to support of Women's WorldTour team
