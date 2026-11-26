Lapierre is among the brands which Dublin-based Quanta Capital is hoping to save after the collapse of the Accell Group, Cyclingnews can confirm.

Last week the Sunday Times reported that a deal to acquire the French bike manufacturer, along with historic British bike brand Raleigh, had been done, but the transaction is not yet complete, according to Lapierre's Directeur Général William Perrier.

Lapierre, which supplies bikes to the Picnic-PostNL team, was founded in 1946 and has been making bikes in the French city of Dijon ever since. It was bought by Accell Group in 1996, but since the parent company’s collapse in August of this year, it has been in court supervised administration, allowing a six-month observation period from September 21 to find new investment.

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"We had some offers on the table, and more recently, beginning of this week, we were in front of the court to do a check after the offers and to have a clear status [on] where we are and what we still have to work on to make it happen," Perrier told Cyclingnews.

"I will only comment the Lapierre part, but of course Quanta is one of the candidates, but from now on the court did not take any decision.

"We are looking at it, but I don't want to promise too much, right? We are still working on having a new owner, nothing is 100% signed."

Accell, which owned a number of other cycling brands, struggled after the Covid-19 pandemic. In late July it was due to be bought by the Singapore-based DuTech Holdings, but Accell was declared bankrupt five days later, and the deal fell through, leaving its brands high and dry, though DuTech has since acquired some of Accell’s other brands.

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Led by former pro cyclist Mel Sutcliffe, Quanta Capital’s interest in some of Accell’s brands was rumoured and confirmed soon after the collapse, and now it seems close to fruition.

"So there is still some discussion between all the parties to check the financing part, the social part, the overall project in order to sign the deal. But as of today, of course, Quanta is one of the potential bidders who really wants to acquire Lapierre," Perrier continued.

"But this morning [Thursday, November 26] I can tell you that it is not yet the case. There is like a lot of discussion ongoing. We are still working normally, we are still producing bikes in Dijon. We are still delivering as much as possible [to] our dealers and our final customers."

Sutcliffe declined to comment when approached by The Sunday Times, and a Cyclingnews request for comment has since gone unanswered.

British bike brand Raleigh was acquired by Accell in 2012, but although Quanta is confirmed as being interested in the brand, with the Sunday Times reporting the deal is done, there seems little left to save.

In late September the Nottingham Post reported that a total of 43 employees had been made redundant, with only two retained, and that the company’s remaining stock had been sold to UK Bike retail chain Halfords for more than £7m.

The administrators’ report stated: "No part of the trading business was transferred as a going concern as this was ceased immediately upon our appointment." That leaves the Raleigh trademark, which is still owned by Accell and its creditors.

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