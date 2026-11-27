If you're looking to keep tabs on your health, fitness and recovery around the clock, there are some great Black Friday deals on two of the leading wearable trackers - the latest Whoop and Oura ring.

Whoop is a fitness band that first launched over a decade ago with elite athletes in mind, but has since become a popular choice for anyone looking to better understand their training, recovery, sleep and overall health.

The Oura Ring takes a slightly different approach, packing its sensors into a ring that monitors sleep, activity, heart rate and recovery around the clock. It's particularly appealing if you want detailed health insights without wearing a watch or fitness band.

Both are currently discounted on Amazon, with $100/£100 off the Oura Ring and up to $60/£60 off a new Whoop. There is a difference in how you pay for the ongoing service, though. Oura requires a separate membership ($5.99/£5.99 /month after the first month), while Whoop's purchase price includes the device and a 12-month membership.

UK: Whoop Life: £349 £289

UK: Whoop Peak: £349 £289

UK: Oura ring 5: £399 £299

USA: Whoop Life: $359 $299

USA: Whoop Peak: $239 $199

USA: Whoop One: $189 $175

USA: Oura ring: $399 $299

Whether you prefer the detailed training insights of Whoop or the discreet, everyday monitoring of the Oura Ring, both are currently great deals in the UK and US.

Whoop - USA deals

Save 17% Whoop Life: was $359 now $299 at Amazon Whoop Life subscription sits at the top of the range and gives you the MG band with extra ECG and blood pressure insights. It currently offers the biggest savings on the Whoop platform with $60 off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Whoop Peak: was $239 now $199 at Amazon The Peak includes the 5.0 device and offers Healthspan features including an estimate of your 'Whoop Age', plus health and stress monitoring, and you can now save 17%. Read more Read less ▼

Save 7% Whoop One: was $189 now $175 at Amazon One sits at the entry level of the range, offering the 5.0 device alongside core sleep, strain and recovery tracking. It's currently discounted to $175. Read more Read less ▼

Oura ring - USA deals

Whoop - UK deals

Save 17% Whoop Life: was £349 now £289 at Amazon UK shoppers can also save £60 on WHOOP Life, with the deal including the MG wearable device and a full 12-month membership. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Whoop Peak: was £229 now £189 at Amazon The Whoop Peak is reduced by £40 in the UK, making it a cheaper way to access its additional Healthspan, health and stress monitoring features. Read more Read less ▼

Oura ring - UK deals

The Whoop is best described as a wearable health and fitness tracker. Many people liken it to a smartwatch, and the 4.0 model currently features in our guide to the best heart rate monitors .

The Oura on the other hand is a smart ring. Worn on your finger like a regular ring, it can track more than 50 health metrics including heart rate, body temperature, sleep stages, menstrual cycles, and even aspects of your diet if you choose to.

As mentioned, both are subscription based products are Whoop offers three subscription tiers, each providing a different level of tracking and insight.

One includes the 5.0 device and core sleep, strain and recovery tracking. Peak builds on this with Healthspan features, including an estimate of your 'Whoop Age', plus health and stress monitoring. At the top of the range, Life comes with the MG device, adding ECG and blood pressure insights.

(Image credit: Oura)

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current fitness tracker or to finally give data-driven health and recovery tracking a try, these Black Friday deals offer a great opportunity to get started for less.

Below, you'll also find the best Whoop and Oura Ring prices from other retailers, relevant to your location.