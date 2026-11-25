No customer data was lost in a third party cyber attack on bike retailer Halfords

British bike and automotive retailer Halfords has joined the long list of businesses which have fallen victim to cyber attacks, Cyclingnews has learnt. However, the attack, which occurred late last week through a third party, does not affect any customer data and no action is required from customers.

"We recently became aware of a security issue involving a third-party digital service used by Halfords," a Halfords spokesperson told Cyclingnews.

"The issue affected limited product information and some employee usernames. We have found no evidence that passwords, payment details or customer information were involved, or that Halfords’ own systems were accessed. No action is required from customers."

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The attack was claimed by data theft and extortion group, N0n, which first came to light in September 2026 and has since claimed similar attacks against a multitude of companies, including financial services giants JP Morgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard. The attack against JP Morgan appears similar to that against Halfords, the company tweeting that their attack had been through third-party vendors.

The attack on Halfords suggests N0n’s activities are expanding, with its scope affecting a wider variety of companies in more international locations than before.

Founded in Birmingham as long ago as 1892, Halfords began selling cycling goods at the start of the 20th Century, and has expanded over the last 100 years to run more than 300 shops throughout the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Halfords has been involved in race team sponsorship, first backing ANC-Halfords, which competed in the 1987 Tour de France, then, in 2008, they were the name behind Halfords-Bikehut. That outfit was team set up by then British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford in large part to support Nicole Cooke, and included Lizzie Deignan and Joanna Rowsell.

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Halfords’ bike sales are aimed at the low to mid-end of the market, offering machines from the Carrera and Boardman brands, both of which it owns. They also stock an extensive range of parts and accessories.

However, the company also owns Tredz, a far more performance-oriented brand, with a large online presence and physical stores in South Wales, which offers high-end products across cycling disciplines.

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