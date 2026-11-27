Two of the spring's biggest cobbled Classic races have unveiled their routes for next season, with both the E3 Saxo Classic and Dwars door Vlaanderen undergoing facelifts.

The pair are among the most important races of the March-April Classics block, both falling in the week before the Tour of Flanders along with In Flanders Fields, as well as being WorldTour and Women's WorldTour races in their own right.

On Thursday, organisers of the E3 Saxo Classic presented their race's new look for its 70th edition on March 26, 2027.

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The race will be slightly shortened from 208.8km to 207.8km, while the number of climbs in the race has also been reduced, with 14 climbs featuring rather than 16. Organisers enacted the latter change after requests from riders and teams.

"We received a request from the peloton to adjust the course in terms of elevation gain. Our E3 DNA remains the same. It remains an attractive course. We still seek out cobblestone sections and steep climbs. That remains identical," Seppe Seynhaeve of the race organisation told VRT Nieuws.

For the most part, the route of the E3 Saxo Classic – which starts and ends in Harelbeke – will be the same as the 2026 edition, with the brutal hill zone in the second half retaining the two ascents of the Oude Kwaremont as well as the Taaienberg, Eikenberg, Paterberg, and Tiegemberg, among others.

The two climbs cut from the route will be the Berg Ten Stene and Oude Kruisberg, which lay after 85km and 108km in the 2026 race. 14 named climbs – among many other smaller ones – and nine cobbled sectors remain on the route.

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In contrast to the E3 Saxo Classic, the next edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen will be tougher than the last.

The 81st edition of the men's race, which falls on March 31 next year, will feature 16 climbs, up from 12 in the 2026 edition. The Kluisberg climb is in for the Volkegemberg, while the trio of the Berg Ten Houte, Knokteberg-Trieu, and Hotond will each be tackled three times rather than twice, as was the case in 2026.

Two loops of those three climbs will come in the middle of the race, while the final 72km remain unchanged. The race will run for 185km from Roeselare to Waregem.

"We have strengthened our DNA. We are adding the Kluisberg, which replaces the Volkegemberg, and we will cross the Trieu three times," Pavel Desmet, chairman of the KSV Waregem Vooruit, told Het Nieuwsblad.

The women's race, meanwhile, will be run for the 15th time next spring with a 130km route starting and ending in Waregem.

A more challenging route awaits the women's peloton, too, with 11 climbs on the menu, up from eight climbs this year. The race will feature a new loop of the Knokteberg-Trieu, Hotond, and Mariaborrestraat, while the final 72km will be identical to the men's Dwars door Vlaanderen.

"The riders will be presented with 130km featuring eleven climbs and six cobblestone sections along the way. Just like with the men, the Hellestraat – Kluisberg duo forms the gateway to the Flemish Ardennes." Desmet said of the women's race.

Last year, Mathieu van der Poel thrilled with a 42km solo ride to glory at the E3 Saxo Classic, while Filippo Ganna overhauled Wout van Aert in the final kilometre to win Dwars door Vlaanderen. In the women's race, Marlen Reusser came out on top, outsprinting Demi Vollering and Lieke Nooijen from a select lead group.

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