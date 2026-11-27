Visma-Lease a Bike have unveiled a new title sponsor for their women's team, with Rabobank making its return to a title sponsorship role after a 10-year absence.

The team will officially be known as Rabobank-Lease a Bike Women’s Pro Cycling Team from 2027

The Dutch bank, which pulled out of men's cycling at the end of 2012 – after a long sponsorship of this very team – and out of women's cycling at the end of 2026, has been investing again in the sport in recent years, but Friday's announcement marks a significant step back towards its prominence of old.

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For Visma-Lease a Bike, this marks the fruition of a long search for a new naming rights partner, with Visma making its step down from title sponsorship official on Thursday, to make way for Rabobank.

Friday's announcement of Rabobank's sponsorship exclusively concerned Visma-Lease a Bike's women's team, so as it stands, a new title sponsor for the men's team is still unknown.

That means that the two squads will have different names for the first time, having shared names since the women's team launched in 2021.

"Given our shared history, the return of the Rabobank name as a title partner is a special moment," said Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge.

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"It demonstrates Rabobank’s confidence in our team and in the future of women’s cycling. We are proud to build on that confidence together."

Remarkably, the team’s two star riders will be pulling on Rabobank-emblazoned jerseys once more, with both Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot having ridden for the former Rabobank-sponsored women’s team (a separate team to the men’s) during the bank’s five sponsorship years from 2012 to 2016.

Rabobank’s tumultuous relationship with pro cycling

Rabobank were previously sponsors of the top-level Dutch men's team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rabobank’s association with cycling stretches back to 1996, when it began its long-running title sponsorship of the men’s team that is now known as Visma-Lease a Bike. The team was one of the most prominent forces in the men’s peloton throughout the quarter of a century that Rabobank sponsored the team, and it is again now, but there was a fallow period when the Dutch bank withdrew at the end of 2012.

The US Anti-Doping Agency’s landmark 2012 report into doping by Lance Armstrong and others had recently been published, and Rabobank publicly stated it had lost faith that men’s cycling could be a clean sport, though it did continue its title sponsorship of the women’s team for another four seasons.

And they were highly successful seasons, with Vos enjoying the most prolific years of her extraordinary career as a Rabobank rider. She and Ferrand-Prévot kept the elite women’s road race rainbow jersey within the team for three years – Vos winning back-to-back world titles in 2012 and 2013, followed by Ferrand-Prévot in 2014. It was a similar story in cyclo-cross, with Vos winning the world title in 2012, 2013, and 2014, and Ferrand-Prévot winning it in 2015.

Vos (centre) and Ferrand-Prévot (right) wearing Rabobank jerseys in 2014 during the cyclo-cross season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rabobank withdrew its sponsorship at the end of 2016, at which point Ferrand-Prévot moved to Canyon-SRAM, while Vos stayed as the team became WM3, Waowdeals, and CCC-Liv, leaving three years before it merged with the current LIV-AlUla-Jayco team to join this current team on its 2021 launch as Jumbo-Visma Women.

Rabobank faded from view, but in recent years it has shown a willingness to return to cycling, and to pro cycling. In 2025, it returned to the Visma-Lease a Bike team as a minor sponsor, and its logo has adorned the jersey of the men’s and women’s squads since July of last year. It was recently announced that Rabobank will be the title sponsor of the NXT Classic race.

On top of that, since last year it has been the title sponsor of the Rabo Dikke Banden Races, which are youth participation events in the Netherlands.

"When we returned to cycling last year, our ambition was to give the sport a boost, with a focus on elite sport, talent development and grassroots sport in the Netherlands," said Rabobank board member Carlo van Kemenade.

"Our return generated a great deal of positivity and enthusiasm. By taking on a greater role in women’s cycling, we are building on that momentum. This reflects who we are as a cooperative bank and our commitment to local communities.

"From the first introduction to the sport to competing at the highest level, we want to contribute to a sport in which talent has even more opportunities to flourish. For us, that is the power of investing in sport together."

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