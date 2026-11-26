The Continental GP5000 S TR is the tyre of choice for the all-conquering Tadej Pogačar, and is in our opinion, one of the best road bike tyres you can buy, holding the title for best all-round tyre in our best road bike tyres guide and best tubeless tyres guide.

Our CN Lab testing also found the GP5000 to be faster than many competitors, including the pro-favourite Vittoria Corsa Pro. That makes them a great choice for performance-focused road bikes, while their impressive lifespan and built-in wear indicators add to their appeal, making it easy to see when it's time for a replacement.

Although many pros are adopting even faster TT-specific tyres for road racing, for all-round use (and when you are paying for your tyres), we still think this is the way to go.

For UK readers, Merlin Cycles has a very tempting deal on a bundle for just £99.95 down from £182, which includes a pair of the tubeless-ready tyres and 500ml of Stan’s Tubeless Sealant.

UK: Continental GP5000 S TR Folding Road Tyres With Stans 500ml Tubeless Sealant: £182 £99.95

For US readers, there's no equivalent bundle deal available, but you can still pick up the tyres individually on Amazon, with discounts of up to 18%. The exact saving varies depending on which tyre width you choose.

If you haven't yet tried this Tour de France stage-winning rubber, there's never been a better time to pick up a pair, especially with 500ml of tubeless sealant thrown in for under £100.

Continental GP5000 S TR tyres with Stans 500ml Tubeless Sealant - UK deals

Continental GP5000 S TR tyre - USA deals

Continental says the Grand Prix 5000 S TR sets the standard in road tubeless-ready tyre technology.

The proof is in the riding, and our own reviewers have put countless miles into testing road tyres across a wide range of conditions. The GP5000 S TR tyres came out on top, earning their place as our benchmark for premium tubeless road performance and scoring a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our in depth review. Our lab testing backed up those real-world findings, confirming Continental's performance claims.

Our only real criticisms of the GP5000 S TR tyres are their price and slightly tricky fitting. This deal goes some way to addressing the former, although you'll still need to be prepared for a bit of a battle when mounting them. Having a set of the best tyre levers to hand should make life easier.

You can choose between black and tan sidewalls, with black available in widths from 25mm to 35mm and tan from 25mm to 32mm.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

For the same price as this bundle, Merlin Cycles are currently selling the tyre alone for £49.95, making this bundle particularly good value.

If you're considering alternatives, the Michelin Power Cup TLR Folding Road Tyre is our pick for the best budget tyre, which is currently 39% off at Merlin Cycles, bringing it down to £42.95. For something more focused on outright speed, the Vittoria Corsa Pro Speed is also discounted, with 31% off at Winstanleys Bikes, taking it down to £68.49.