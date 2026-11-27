Black Friday Garmin deals: Massive savings on Edge computers, smartwatches, power meters and more
All the best Black Friday Garmin deals in one place
It's arrived! Black Friday is officially here, and the Black Friday Garmin deals are in full swing, with crazy cheap prices across smartwatches, bike computers, and more.
In curating this page, we'll sift through them all, weed out the bad ones, and collate together all the deals we'd be happy to buy ourselves.
We'll also bring in deals from Garmin's subsidiaries, such as Tacx smart trainers, TrainingPeaks software, and more.
Garmin launched three new products this autumn, the Edge 1060, Explore 3 and Explore 3 Plus. As a result, we're hoping / expecting to see a few of the older ones come down to their best-ever prices.
We're also looking out for Fenix and Epix deals in the smartwatch space, and have plenty of tools at our disposal to find when something hits a new low price.
Be sure to visit our Black Friday Bike deals hub for our pick of all the best deals online as we find them.
Quick deals
USA Quick deals:
- Smartwatch: 25% off Fenix 8
$999$749
- Bike computer: 20% off Edge 550
$499.99$399.98
- Radar light: 25% off Varia RCT715
$399.98$299.98
UK Quick deals:
- Smartwatch: 31% off Fenix 8
£699.99£479.99
- Bike computer: 20% off Edge 540
£309.99£216.00
- Radar light: 24% off Varia RTL515
£169.99£129.00
USA Black Friday Garmin deals
The Fenix 8 is 25% off; the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon. There are also five versions to choose from in the 47mm face size variant.
Here's a link to the detailed spec list for you to look at.
Read moreRead less▼
The entry-level Forerunner 70 has a nice 20% knocked off in a range of colours. You can still use recovery insights and training plans with this watch, and it has built-in GPS to track your running pace and splits.
Read moreRead less▼
Want a quality smartwatch without going crazy on the price? This is it.
Currently at its lowest-ever price, the 265 will cover all of your running needs. You can also use Spotify to take care of your music, as well as just using it as a cool everyday watch.
Read moreRead less▼
The popular Forerunner 970 smartwatch is 13% off in three different colours. This premium running- and triathlon-focused smartwatch is geared to help you run and also provides HRV status and sleep metrics.
This bundle deal from Garmin also comes with a Power Bank included to help with charging when needed.
Read moreRead less▼
The Edge Explore 3 may have arrived, but the Explore 2 is still available and is a good option for riders prioritising navigation features without a lot of other bells and whistles.
Read moreRead less▼
The Edge 540 is 14% off right now, though it was available for $244 last November so we expect this to come down more over the weekend.
Read moreRead less▼
The Edge 840 is at its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon right now, though it has been on sale for less cash this year. Officially, this unit has been superceded by the 850, but it's still a very capable unit with a touchscreen.
Read moreRead less▼
The Edge 550 is on sale right now with a healthy 26% off. This is a mighty computer, but we felt the lack of a touchscreen limited it slightly. If you are happy with buttons, take a look.
Read moreRead less▼
The Edge 850 is also on sale, discounted by 17%. In essence, this is the 550 with a touchscreen. It's a slightly bigger unit with a touchscreen, a built-in speaker and all the usual Garmin training and fitness tools.
Read moreRead less▼
The Garmin Edge 1050 is a top-tier Garmin unit and is arguably still worth buying over the recently launched and more expensive Edge 1060.
$100 off, this unit is a monster, with a brilliant, clear display and fast touchscreen.
Read moreRead less▼
The Varia RTL 515 currently has 25% off; it's been cheaper, but not by much.
This unit pairs a rear light with a Bluetooth radar to help you monitor upcoming vehicles from up to 153 yards away. If you want a built-in camera too, scroll down.
Read moreRead less▼
The Varia RCT715 is on sale in the US at 25% off. This unit brings together a camera, taillight and radar to help keep you safer on the bike. It Bluetooth-pairs with your head unit so you can view radar alerts.
Read moreRead less▼
The Garmin Varia Vue is 27% off if you want to invest in front and rear Varia units. This camera/light pairs a 600-lumen front light with a 4K camera to capture your rides. Tip: You will need a Micro SD card for the unit too.
Read moreRead less▼
The Flux 2 is discounted on the Garmin website; it's a solid smart trainer that prioritises low noise and is accurate within 2.5%. The trainer can connect with all the usual indoor training apps, so you can have a solid winter of riding.
Read moreRead less▼
The Tacx Neo 2T with Zwift Cog and Click is 18% off right now. This top-level trainer comes with Zwift's Cog and Click sprocket pre-installed, plus clip-on virtual shifters, so you can use it easily with any bike. It also works without power in standalone mode, which is useful for races, events, or outdoor riding.
Read moreRead less▼
Want to go the whole hog with a premium smart bike? Th Neo Bike Plus has a 10% discount. This is a fully adjustable smart bike that aims to offer the ultimate immersion indoors. The trainer vibrates and simulates road surfaces; dynamic inertia tech makes it feel like an outdoor ride, and the built-in fans mimic wind and keep you cool.
Read moreRead less▼
25% off a year's subscription to TrainingPeaks gives you the longstanding calendar and planning platform, workout builder software, connection to most popular bike computers, and now the TrainingPeaks Virtual indoor cycling app.
Read moreRead less▼
Garmin's latest RS210 power meter pedals are on sale. This deal is for the RS210 dual-sided SPD SL option which gained recharging capability over the previous units battery powered tech. SPD and SPD-SL pedal bodies can be switched onto the axles, and the pedals are accurate to within +/-1%.
Read moreRead less▼
UK Black Friday Garmin deals
The single-sided Garmin Rally RS110 power meter pedals are 14% off in the Sigma sale.
If you want to be able to swap your power meter easily between bikes, this is a good option for SPD-SL cleats.
Read moreRead less▼
The Forerunner 55 is a nice entry point into the world of smartwatches and has a healthy discount in the black colour.
This watch will suit runners, but will suit anyone just wanting a Garmin smartwatch with its two-week battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
This deal sees the fēnix 8 drop to its lowest ever price on Amazon in the 47 mm/slate grey version.
The fēnix 8 is a top-level smartwatch with voice control and contactless payment tech. Its AMOLED screen is punchy and vivid, yet you still get up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.
Read moreRead less▼
The RTL515 is composed of a multi-mode 65 lumen rear light and built-in Bluetooth radar that pairs with your bike computer and warns you of approaching vehicles up to 140 metres away. Now with 31% off.
Read moreRead less▼
The Garmin Varia RCT715 is at 21% on Amazon; its discount has increased from 15% over the past few days.
The RCT715 is a light, camera and rear radar in one and has daylight visibility up to a mile.
Read moreRead less▼
The Edge Explore 2 is a more basic unit that prioritises mapping and navigation. It doesn't have as many bells and whistles, but if that's all you need, it's a solid buy.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a really good price for the Garmin Edge 540. A solid little computer that's packed with a load of features. It doesn't have a touchscreen, so consider this point if it's a deal-breaker for you.
Read moreRead less▼
The Edge 840 unit is just over 20% off and is available for under £300. This is a solid operator, but the Edge 850 which got an upgraded colour touschcreen is also on sale below.
Read moreRead less▼
Here's the solar-charging version of the Edge 840, also on sale with 25% off. If you live somewhere with lots of sunshine, this will be worth a look. I didn't find the solar tech too useful in the UK.
Read moreRead less▼
The Garmin Edge 850 is also discounted by just under 20% in the Sigma sale. This unit has a colour touchscreen and has lots of advanced training features.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a big saving on the Edge 1040 Solar, with over 25% off. In bright sunlight, we found it could go weeks without charging. Making it ideal for long rides or touring.
Read moreRead less▼
Garmin's flagship model until the recent launch of the 1060, the 1050 is a powerhouse, with a built-in bell and contactless payment technology. It's packed with features; do you need them all?
The discount has increased on this one, increasing from 10 to 17% since the sales began.
Read moreRead less▼
Our other Black Friday 2026 roundups
🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more
👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.
💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.