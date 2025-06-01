Recommended reading

'I'm at the pinnacle of my career' – Giro d'Italia victory sinks in for Simon Yates in Rome

By published

Brit officially wins La Corsa Rosa for the first time, just five months after joining Visma-Lease a Bike

ROME ITALY JUNE 01 Simon Yates of Great Britain and Team Visma Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner with the Trofeo Senza Fine during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 21 a 1448km stage from Rome to Rome UCIWT on June 01 2025 in Rome Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Overall Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates his GC title after stage 21 in Rome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Simon Yates could not stop crying as he tried to process what he'd just done: attacked on the Colle delle Finestre and all but won the Giro d'Italia, after eight years of trying. 

Twenty-four hours later, tears turned to laughter as Yates stepped onto the podium in Rome and chuckled in disbelief as the trophy he so longed for was handed to him.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

