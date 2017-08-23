Image 1 of 45 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Matteo Trentin in green after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 The caravan stacks up behind the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 David Villella in polka dots at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Marco Haller in the stage 5 breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Domenico Pozzovivo at the stage 5 finish ahead of AG2R La Mondiale teammate Romain Bardet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali at the stage 5 finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali at the stage 5 finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Jack Haig finishes stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a España after dropping the last of his breakaway companions on the short, steep haul to the finish at Alcossebre, while Chris Froome (Sky) buttressed his lead atop the overall standings with an acceleration in the final kilometre.

Froome crossed the line in the company of Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), 4:31 down on Lutsenko, but ahead of some of his key rivals for final overall victory.

Sky's Gianni Moscon – ostensibly a man for the cobbled Classics – whittled down the red jersey group by setting a stinging pace on the final climb of Ermita Santa Lucia before Froome delivered a rasping chase in the closing metres.

By the time Contador took over in the finishing straight, only four men remained in the red jersey group, while others incurred losses of varying significance: Fabio Aru (Astana) conceded 11 seconds to Froome, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lost 26 seconds and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) coughed up 49 seconds.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) rode well to limit the damage in the final kilometre, and the American moves up to second overall, 10 seconds behind Froome, with Chaves a further second back in third.

The stage winner Lutsenko was part of the 16-man break that forged clear in the opening kilometres, and the Kazakhstani rider was live to the danger when Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) ghosted off the front on the descent of the Alto de la Serratella with 47 kilometres remaining.

The duo took advantage of the lack of cohesion in the chasing group to reach the foot of the final ascent with a lead of half a minute, and Lutsenko promptly dropped Haller as soon as the gradient began to bite in earnest with three kilometres to go.

Despite a spirited chase from Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), who dropped Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) around the same point, Lutsenko always looked a likely stage winner, and he made light work of the final climb to claim the biggest victory of his career.

Kudus came home in second place, 42 seconds down, having caught and passed Haller, while Marc Soler (Movistar) took third, 56 seconds behind Lutsenko. World champion as an espoir in Valkenburg in 2012, Lutsenko's versatility has seen him win stages at Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse, and deliver some solid displays in the cobbled Classics.

"In 2014, I did my first Vuelta and managed to get a second place, but this is the biggest win of my career, no doubt," Lutsenko said afterwards. "It was very hard before the final climb, and we were a bit alone out there. Into the headwind, we knew it would be tough, especially with lots of guys chasing behind. In the end, it was a great stage for me, and I want to thank my teammates."

How it unfolded

The break of the day formed in three instalments after the race left the start in Benicassim, with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leading a nine-man squadron clear after six kilometres, and seven chasers bridging up to them shortly afterwards, before Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin) made it across alone to bring the complement up to 17 riders.

The group, comprising Mamykin, Alaphilippe, Rubén Fernandez, Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida), Jérémy Maison (FDJ), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Lluis Mas, Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Michel Kreder (Aqua Blue Sport) and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobón) maintained a lead of around five minutes over the peloton for the bulk of the day.

With Bol the nearest threat on general classification, Sky were content to grant the group its freedom, and Villella augmented his lead in mountains classification on a rugged day of racing that included the climbs of Alto del Desierto de las Palmas, Alto de Cabanes, Coll de la Bandereta and the Alto de la Serratella.

Indeed, the pace relented in the peloton on the Serratella, with the break's lead suddenly ratcheting up to seven minutes, but just as Bol began to entertain thoughts of an unlikely stint in the red, the unity of the leading group was fractured by Haller's attack on the descent.

Lutsenko initially had Mohoric for company when he bridged across to Haller, but he distanced the Slovenian soon afterwards. Haller and Lutsenko combined well thereafter to hold off the splintered chasing group, where a frustrated Alaphilippe was struggling to find any allies of circumstance.

Instead, the most spirited chase came from Gougeard and Kudus, who set off in pursuit with 12 kilometres remaining, though they never succeeded in closing within half a minute of the two leaders.

Once the 3.4-kilometre climb to the line began, Lutsenko's quality as a puncheur won out, as he distanced Haller with one, steady acceleration, and then maintained his tempo to the summit to claim the stage honours.

Under normal circumstances, Kudus would have thrived on a climb like the Ermita Santa Lucia, but the Eritrean had to settle for second place on the stage and explained that a long day off the front had taken its toll. "With the uphill finish, it was quite hard to be in the break at the start. The last climb was steep and hard, especially after riding for four hours into a headwind and chasing the guys at the front," he said. "It was a super hard race."

It was equally difficult behind, at least once Froome's Sky train upped the reins once again on the run-in to the final climb. The infernal tempo laid down by the surprising Moscon ultimately proved too much for a number of fancied names, Bardet and Nibali among them, while Froome and Chaves confirmed the initial impressions of Monday's opening mountain stage in Andorra.

Contador, on the other hand, could draw solace from his display here. The Spaniard's final Vuelta looked set to be a disappointing one when he conceded more than two minutes in Andorra. He showed signs of a revival here, though he remains 3:10 behind Froome in the overall standings.

"My sensations were better than they have been for the past few days, and I'm pretty happy with how it went. We still have quite a bit of work to do. I'm reasonably happy with how it is going," Contador said. "The crowd was really impressive, and I'm happy that I could do something for them."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:24:58 2 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:42 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:11 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:37 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:40 8 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:02:04 9 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:18 10 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:02:31 11 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:20 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:00 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:39 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:42 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:52 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 27 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 28 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 29 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:57 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:04 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:05:05 33 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:08 34 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:10 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 36 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:17 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:20 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:05:22 41 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:24 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:26 43 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 44 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 46 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:33 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:39 48 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:40 49 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 50 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:43 51 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:47 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:51 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:05:54 54 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:59 55 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:03 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:12 57 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:27 58 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:33 59 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:40 61 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:50 62 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:53 63 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:04 64 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:06 66 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11 67 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:12 68 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:24 69 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:46 70 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:57 71 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 72 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:06 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:29 74 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:43 75 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:48 76 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:50 77 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:52 78 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:54 80 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 81 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:56 83 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:58 84 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 85 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:31 87 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:49 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 91 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:10:04 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 93 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:10 94 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:10:12 96 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 97 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 101 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 0:10:23 102 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:29 103 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 104 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:35 106 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:40 107 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:10:56 108 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 109 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:06 110 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:21 111 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:11:23 112 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:26 113 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 114 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:11:27 115 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:11:47 116 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 117 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:53 118 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:11:55 119 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:57 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 121 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 124 Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 125 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 126 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 127 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 128 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:04 129 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:08 133 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:12:10 134 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 135 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 136 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 137 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 138 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 139 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 140 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 146 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:24 147 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:33 148 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 149 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 150 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:38 151 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:12:43 153 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 155 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:46 156 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 157 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:50 158 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 159 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 160 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 161 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 162 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 163 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 164 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:55 165 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 166 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 167 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 168 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 169 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 170 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:59 171 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:04 172 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:06 174 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:14 175 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:46 176 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:13:49 177 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 178 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 179 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 180 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 181 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:13:53 182 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 183 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 184 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 185 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:10 186 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:15 187 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:18 188 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:31 189 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 190 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:12 191 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:47 DNF Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data DNS John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 20 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 10 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 8 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 8 9 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 10 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 11 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Sprint 1 - Alcalá de Chivert, km 160 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto del Desierto de las Palmas, km 23.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 5 pts 2 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Cabanes, km 55.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3 pts 2 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Coll de la Bandereta, km 87.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 5 pts 2 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Alto de la Serratella, km 125.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 5 pts 2 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Ermita Santa Lucía, km 175.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 2 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 13:23:31 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 3 Movistar Team 0:02:33 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:08 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:27 6 Manzana Postobon 0:04:47 7 Quick-Step Floors 0:05:07 8 FDJ 0:05:14 9 Orica-Scott 0:05:28 10 Team Sunweb 0:05:49 11 Dimension Data 0:06:02 12 Team Sky 0:06:14 13 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:10 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:26 15 Bahrain-Merida 0:07:57 16 Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:48 17 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:06 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:37 19 BMC Racing Team 0:11:40 20 Lotto Soudal 0:14:35 21 Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:29 22 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:57

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18:07:10 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:11 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 5 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:23 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:50 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:09 10 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:40 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:43 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:53 16 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:09 18 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:19 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:23 20 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:02:29 21 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:38 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:42 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:45 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 26 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 27 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:23 28 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:12 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:14 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:18 32 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:20 33 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:23 34 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:30 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 36 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:11 37 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:36 38 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:52 39 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:15 40 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:47 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:14 42 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:27 43 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:30 44 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:09:43 45 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:04 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:05 47 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:32 48 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:55 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:11:15 50 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:11:58 51 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:17 52 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:19 53 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:12:25 54 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:27 55 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:32 56 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:13:40 57 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:48 58 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:53 59 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:02 60 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:14:18 61 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 62 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:19 63 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:14:55 64 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:59 65 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:15:34 66 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:15:47 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:16:02 68 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:30 69 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:40 70 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:56 71 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:14 72 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:28 73 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:43 74 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:02 75 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:08 76 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:39 77 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:51 78 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:07 79 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:20:09 80 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:12 81 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:14 82 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:31 83 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:07 84 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:21:09 85 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:03 86 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:07 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:22:34 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:22:39 89 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:41 90 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:43 91 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:08 92 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:09 93 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 94 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:18 95 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:27 96 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:30 97 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:31 98 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:32 99 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:33 100 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:11 101 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:24:12 102 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:22 103 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:24:45 104 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:24:48 105 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:49 106 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:07 107 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:15 108 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 109 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:25:16 110 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:27 111 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 112 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:25:46 113 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:15 114 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:41 115 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 116 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:11 117 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 118 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:13 119 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:19 120 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:27:30 121 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:35 122 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:50 123 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:28:20 124 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:29 125 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:33 126 Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:44 127 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:05 128 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:29:17 129 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:27 130 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:29:48 131 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:29 132 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:40 133 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:30:45 134 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:30:59 135 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:15 136 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:20 137 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:30 138 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:31:34 139 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:35 140 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:31:40 141 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 142 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:31:49 143 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:09 144 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:19 145 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:23 146 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:36 147 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:33:06 148 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:09 149 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:14 150 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:18 151 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:20 152 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:21 153 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:23 154 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:41 155 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:42 156 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:33:58 157 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:59 158 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:16 159 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:24 160 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 0:34:28 161 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:43 162 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:35:08 163 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:11 164 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:14 165 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:18 166 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:19 167 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:21 168 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:35:31 169 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:18 170 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:30 171 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:42 172 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:29 173 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:31 174 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:37 175 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:37:38 176 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:38:01 177 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:38:11 178 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:38:21 179 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 180 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:25 181 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:38:37 182 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:59 183 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:40:19 184 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:27 185 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:41:50 186 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:41:54 187 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:55 188 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 189 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:44:06 190 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:03 191 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:47:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 49 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 25 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 9 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 10 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 20 11 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 17 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 17 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 15 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 17 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 14 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 19 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 20 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 9 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 26 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 27 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 28 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 29 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 7 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 31 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 32 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 33 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 35 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 36 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 38 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 39 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 4 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 4 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 43 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 45 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 46 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 47 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 48 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1 50 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 30 pts 2 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 8 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 11 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 3 12 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 2 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 16 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 18 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 20 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 22 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 26 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 37 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 55 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 81 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 95 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 98 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 100 11 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 120 12 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 134 14 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 205