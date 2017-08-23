Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Lutsenko wins on stage 5

Froome keeps lead, Nibali cracks and Contador bounces back

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Trentin in green after stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The caravan stacks up behind the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David Villella in polka dots at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Haller in the stage 5 breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo at the stage 5 finish ahead of AG2R La Mondiale teammate Romain Bardet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali at the stage 5 finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali at the stage 5 finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Haig finishes stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
david de la Cruz at the finish of stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome in red after stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome warms down after stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
LottoNL-Jumbo riders represent the best team after stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky riders line up in support of Chris Froome

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The leaders get traction during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The lead group on the move during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Leaders press their advantage during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julain Alaphilippe attacks during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (white jersey) in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Yates rides in the bunch during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders in the lead group during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Gougeard drives the pace near the end of stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Gougeard drives the pace near the end of stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky riders line up in support of Chris Froome

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Trentin in green during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step Floors riders in the bunch during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome in red during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Haller gets a feed during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Haller gets a feed during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome in red during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Trentin in green during stage 5 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) gets medical attention after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) gets medical attention after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana in Benacassim

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a España after dropping the last of his breakaway companions on the short, steep haul to the finish at Alcossebre, while Chris Froome (Sky) buttressed his lead atop the overall standings with an acceleration in the final kilometre.

Froome crossed the line in the company of Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), 4:31 down on Lutsenko, but ahead of some of his key rivals for final overall victory.

Sky's Gianni Moscon – ostensibly a man for the cobbled Classics – whittled down the red jersey group by setting a stinging pace on the final climb of Ermita Santa Lucia before Froome delivered a rasping chase in the closing metres.

By the time Contador took over in the finishing straight, only four men remained in the red jersey group, while others incurred losses of varying significance: Fabio Aru (Astana) conceded 11 seconds to Froome, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lost 26 seconds and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) coughed up 49 seconds.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) rode well to limit the damage in the final kilometre, and the American moves up to second overall, 10 seconds behind Froome, with Chaves a further second back in third.

The stage winner Lutsenko was part of the 16-man break that forged clear in the opening kilometres, and the Kazakhstani rider was live to the danger when Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) ghosted off the front on the descent of the Alto de la Serratella with 47 kilometres remaining.

The duo took advantage of the lack of cohesion in the chasing group to reach the foot of the final ascent with a lead of half a minute, and Lutsenko promptly dropped Haller as soon as the gradient began to bite in earnest with three kilometres to go.

Despite a spirited chase from Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), who dropped Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) around the same point, Lutsenko always looked a likely stage winner, and he made light work of the final climb to claim the biggest victory of his career.

Kudus came home in second place, 42 seconds down, having caught and passed Haller, while Marc Soler (Movistar) took third, 56 seconds behind Lutsenko. World champion as an espoir in Valkenburg in 2012, Lutsenko's versatility has seen him win stages at Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse, and deliver some solid displays in the cobbled Classics.

"In 2014, I did my first Vuelta and managed to get a second place, but this is the biggest win of my career, no doubt," Lutsenko said afterwards. "It was very hard before the final climb, and we were a bit alone out there. Into the headwind, we knew it would be tough, especially with lots of guys chasing behind. In the end, it was a great stage for me, and I want to thank my teammates."

How it unfolded

The break of the day formed in three instalments after the race left the start in Benicassim, with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leading a nine-man squadron clear after six kilometres, and seven chasers bridging up to them shortly afterwards, before Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin) made it across alone to bring the complement up to 17 riders.

The group, comprising Mamykin, Alaphilippe, Rubén Fernandez, Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida), Jérémy Maison (FDJ), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Lluis Mas, Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Michel Kreder (Aqua Blue Sport) and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobón) maintained a lead of around five minutes over the peloton for the bulk of the day.

With Bol the nearest threat on general classification, Sky were content to grant the group its freedom, and Villella augmented his lead in mountains classification on a rugged day of racing that included the climbs of Alto del Desierto de las Palmas, Alto de Cabanes, Coll de la Bandereta and the Alto de la Serratella.

Indeed, the pace relented in the peloton on the Serratella, with the break's lead suddenly ratcheting up to seven minutes, but just as Bol began to entertain thoughts of an unlikely stint in the red, the unity of the leading group was fractured by Haller's attack on the descent.

Lutsenko initially had Mohoric for company when he bridged across to Haller, but he distanced the Slovenian soon afterwards. Haller and Lutsenko combined well thereafter to hold off the splintered chasing group, where a frustrated Alaphilippe was struggling to find any allies of circumstance.

Instead, the most spirited chase came from Gougeard and Kudus, who set off in pursuit with 12 kilometres remaining, though they never succeeded in closing within half a minute of the two leaders.

Once the 3.4-kilometre climb to the line began, Lutsenko's quality as a puncheur won out, as he distanced Haller with one, steady acceleration, and then maintained his tempo to the summit to claim the stage honours.

Under normal circumstances, Kudus would have thrived on a climb like the Ermita Santa Lucia, but the Eritrean had to settle for second place on the stage and explained that a long day off the front had taken its toll. "With the uphill finish, it was quite hard to be in the break at the start. The last climb was steep and hard, especially after riding for four hours into a headwind and chasing the guys at the front," he said. "It was a super hard race."

It was equally difficult behind, at least once Froome's Sky train upped the reins once again on the run-in to the final climb. The infernal tempo laid down by the surprising Moscon ultimately proved too much for a number of fancied names, Bardet and Nibali among them, while Froome and Chaves confirmed the initial impressions of Monday's opening mountain stage in Andorra.

Contador, on the other hand, could draw solace from his display here. The Spaniard's final Vuelta looked set to be a disappointing one when he conceded more than two minutes in Andorra. He showed signs of a revival here, though he remains 3:10 behind Froome in the overall standings.

"My sensations were better than they have been for the past few days, and I'm pretty happy with how it went. We still have quite a bit of work to do. I'm reasonably happy with how it is going," Contador said. "The crowd was really impressive, and I'm happy that I could do something for them."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:24:58
2Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:42
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:11
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:37
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:40
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:02:04
9Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:18
10Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:02:31
11Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:20
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:00
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:31
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
16Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:39
18Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:42
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
23David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:04:52
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
25Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
26Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
27Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
28Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
29Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:57
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
31Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:04
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:05:05
33Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:05:08
34Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:05:10
35Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
36Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:17
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:20
39Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:05:22
41Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:05:24
42Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:05:26
43Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
44Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
46Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:33
47Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:05:39
48Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:40
49Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
50Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:43
51Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:47
52Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:51
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:05:54
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:05:59
55Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:03
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:06:12
57Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:27
58Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:33
59Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:40
61Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:06:50
62Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:53
63Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:04
64Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:06
66Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:11
67Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:07:12
68Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:24
69Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
70Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:57
71Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
72Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:06
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:29
74Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:43
75Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:48
76Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:50
77Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:52
78Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
79Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:54
80Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
81Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
83Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:58
84Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
85Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
86Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:31
87Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:49
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
91Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:10:04
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
93Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:10:10
94Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:10:12
96Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
97Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
101Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data0:10:23
102David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:10:29
103Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
104Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
105Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:35
106Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:40
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:10:56
108Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
109Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:06
110Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:21
111Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott0:11:23
112Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:26
113Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
114Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:11:27
115Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:11:47
116Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
117Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:53
118Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:11:55
119Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:57
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
121Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
124Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
125Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
126Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
127Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
128Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:04
129Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
131Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
132Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:08
133Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:12:10
134Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
135Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
136Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
137Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
138Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
139Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
140Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
146Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:24
147Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:33
148Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
149Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
150Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:38
151Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:12:43
153Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
154Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
155Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:12:46
156Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
157Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:50
158Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
159Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
160Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
161Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
162Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
163Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
164Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:55
165Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
166Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
167Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
168Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
169William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
170Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:59
171Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:04
172Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
173Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:06
174Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:13:14
175Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:46
176Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:13:49
177Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
178Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
179Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
180Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
181Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:13:53
182Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
183Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
184Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
185Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:14:10
186Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:15
187Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:18
188Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:31
189Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
190Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:12
191José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:47
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNSJohn Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data20
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates14
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin10
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon8
9Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
10Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
11Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
15Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac1

Sprint 1 - Alcalá de Chivert, km 160
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto del Desierto de las Palmas, km 23.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac5pts
2Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Cabanes, km 55.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3pts
2Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Coll de la Bandereta, km 87.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac5pts
2Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Alto de la Serratella, km 125.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac5pts
2Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Ermita Santa Lucía, km 175.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data2
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin13:23:31
2Astana Pro Team0:01:31
3Movistar Team0:02:33
4UAE Team Emirates0:03:08
5AG2R La Mondiale0:03:27
6Manzana Postobon0:04:47
7Quick-Step Floors0:05:07
8FDJ0:05:14
9Orica-Scott0:05:28
10Team Sunweb0:05:49
11Dimension Data0:06:02
12Team Sky0:06:14
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:10
14Trek-Segafredo0:07:26
15Bahrain-Merida0:07:57
16Cannondale-Drapac0:08:48
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:06
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:37
19BMC Racing Team0:11:40
20Lotto Soudal0:14:35
21Aqua Blue Sport0:16:29
22Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:57

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18:07:10
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
3Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:11
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
5David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:23
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:50
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:09
10Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:28
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:40
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:43
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:53
16Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:56
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:09
18Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:19
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:23
20Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:02:29
21Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:38
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:42
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:45
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
26Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
27Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:23
28Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:12
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:14
31Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:18
32Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:20
33Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:23
34Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:30
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
36Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:06:11
37Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:36
38Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:07:52
39Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:15
40Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:47
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:14
42Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:27
43Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:30
44Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:09:43
45Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:10:04
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:10:05
47Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:32
48Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:55
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:11:15
50Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:11:58
51Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:12:17
52Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:19
53Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:12:25
54Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:27
55Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:13:32
56Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:13:40
57Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:48
58Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:53
59Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:02
60Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:14:18
61Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
62Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:14:19
63Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:14:55
64Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:59
65Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:15:34
66Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:15:47
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:16:02
68Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:16:30
69Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:40
70Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:56
71Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:14
72Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:28
73Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:43
74Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:02
75Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:08
76Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:39
77Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:51
78Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:07
79Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:20:09
80Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:20:12
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:14
82Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:31
83Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:21:07
84Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:21:09
85Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:03
86Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:07
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:22:34
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:22:39
89Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:41
90Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:43
91Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:08
92Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:09
93Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
94Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:18
95Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:27
96Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:30
97Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:31
98Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:32
99Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:23:33
100Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:11
101Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:24:12
102Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:22
103Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:24:45
104Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:24:48
105Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:49
106Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:07
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:15
108Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
109Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:25:16
110Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:27
111Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
112Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:25:46
113Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:15
114Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:41
115Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
116George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:11
117Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
118Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:13
119Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:27:19
120Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:27:30
121Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:35
122Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:50
123Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott0:28:20
124Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:29
125Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:33
126Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:44
127Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:05
128Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:29:17
129Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:27
130Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:29:48
131Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:29
132Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:40
133Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:45
134Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:30:59
135Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:31:15
136Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:31:20
137Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:31:30
138Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:34
139Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:35
140Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:31:40
141Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
142Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:31:49
143Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:09
144Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:19
145Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:23
146Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:36
147Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:33:06
148Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:09
149David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:14
150Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:18
151Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:20
152Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:21
153Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:33:23
154Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:41
155Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:42
156Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:33:58
157Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:59
158Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:16
159William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:24
160Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott0:34:28
161Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:34:43
162Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:35:08
163Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:35:11
164Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:14
165Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:35:18
166Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:19
167Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:35:21
168Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:35:31
169Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:18
170Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:30
171Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:42
172Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:37:29
173Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:31
174Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:37
175David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:37:38
176Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:38:01
177Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:38:11
178Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:38:21
179Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
180José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:25
181Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:38:37
182Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:38:59
183Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:40:19
184Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:27
185Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:41:50
186Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:41:54
187Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:55
188Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
189Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:44:06
190Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:03
191Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:47:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors49pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida31
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team29
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac25
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
9David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors20
10Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data20
11Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott17
13Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport17
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team16
15Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
17Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon14
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates14
19Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
22Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team9
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
26Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
27Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
28Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
29Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac7
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
31Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
32Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
33Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
35Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
36Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
38Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
39Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky4
40Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac4
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
43Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
45Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
46Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
47Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
48Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
49Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates1
50Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac30pts
2Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
8Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
10Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
11Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott3
12Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data2
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
15Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
16Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
18Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
20Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
22Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
23Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott26
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team37
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale45
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data55
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team81
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team81
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates95
9Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac98
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky100
11Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin120
12Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits129
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team134
14Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA205

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team53:49:09
2Movistar Team0:01:58
3Orica-Scott0:02:01
4UAE Team Emirates0:02:59
5Team Sky0:03:52
6Team Sunweb0:05:17
7AG2R La Mondiale0:07:08
8Dimension Data0:12:00
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:30
10BMC Racing Team0:16:18
11Quick-Step Floors0:16:49
12Manzana Postobon0:18:02
13Trek-Segafredo0:20:43
14Katusha-Alpecin0:21:20
15Lotto Soudal0:22:55
16Bahrain-Merida0:23:12
17Cannondale-Drapac0:26:34
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:06
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:57
20Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:50
21FDJ0:40:33
22Aqua Blue Sport0:51:11

 

