Vuelta a Espana: Lutsenko wins on stage 5
Froome keeps lead, Nibali cracks and Contador bounces back
Stage 5: Benicassim - Ermita Santa Lucía
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a España after dropping the last of his breakaway companions on the short, steep haul to the finish at Alcossebre, while Chris Froome (Sky) buttressed his lead atop the overall standings with an acceleration in the final kilometre.
Froome crossed the line in the company of Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), 4:31 down on Lutsenko, but ahead of some of his key rivals for final overall victory.
Sky's Gianni Moscon – ostensibly a man for the cobbled Classics – whittled down the red jersey group by setting a stinging pace on the final climb of Ermita Santa Lucia before Froome delivered a rasping chase in the closing metres.
By the time Contador took over in the finishing straight, only four men remained in the red jersey group, while others incurred losses of varying significance: Fabio Aru (Astana) conceded 11 seconds to Froome, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lost 26 seconds and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) coughed up 49 seconds.
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) rode well to limit the damage in the final kilometre, and the American moves up to second overall, 10 seconds behind Froome, with Chaves a further second back in third.
The stage winner Lutsenko was part of the 16-man break that forged clear in the opening kilometres, and the Kazakhstani rider was live to the danger when Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) ghosted off the front on the descent of the Alto de la Serratella with 47 kilometres remaining.
The duo took advantage of the lack of cohesion in the chasing group to reach the foot of the final ascent with a lead of half a minute, and Lutsenko promptly dropped Haller as soon as the gradient began to bite in earnest with three kilometres to go.
Despite a spirited chase from Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), who dropped Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) around the same point, Lutsenko always looked a likely stage winner, and he made light work of the final climb to claim the biggest victory of his career.
Kudus came home in second place, 42 seconds down, having caught and passed Haller, while Marc Soler (Movistar) took third, 56 seconds behind Lutsenko. World champion as an espoir in Valkenburg in 2012, Lutsenko's versatility has seen him win stages at Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse, and deliver some solid displays in the cobbled Classics.
"In 2014, I did my first Vuelta and managed to get a second place, but this is the biggest win of my career, no doubt," Lutsenko said afterwards. "It was very hard before the final climb, and we were a bit alone out there. Into the headwind, we knew it would be tough, especially with lots of guys chasing behind. In the end, it was a great stage for me, and I want to thank my teammates."
How it unfolded
The break of the day formed in three instalments after the race left the start in Benicassim, with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leading a nine-man squadron clear after six kilometres, and seven chasers bridging up to them shortly afterwards, before Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin) made it across alone to bring the complement up to 17 riders.
The group, comprising Mamykin, Alaphilippe, Rubén Fernandez, Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida), Jérémy Maison (FDJ), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Lluis Mas, Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Michel Kreder (Aqua Blue Sport) and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobón) maintained a lead of around five minutes over the peloton for the bulk of the day.
With Bol the nearest threat on general classification, Sky were content to grant the group its freedom, and Villella augmented his lead in mountains classification on a rugged day of racing that included the climbs of Alto del Desierto de las Palmas, Alto de Cabanes, Coll de la Bandereta and the Alto de la Serratella.
Indeed, the pace relented in the peloton on the Serratella, with the break's lead suddenly ratcheting up to seven minutes, but just as Bol began to entertain thoughts of an unlikely stint in the red, the unity of the leading group was fractured by Haller's attack on the descent.
Lutsenko initially had Mohoric for company when he bridged across to Haller, but he distanced the Slovenian soon afterwards. Haller and Lutsenko combined well thereafter to hold off the splintered chasing group, where a frustrated Alaphilippe was struggling to find any allies of circumstance.
Instead, the most spirited chase came from Gougeard and Kudus, who set off in pursuit with 12 kilometres remaining, though they never succeeded in closing within half a minute of the two leaders.
Once the 3.4-kilometre climb to the line began, Lutsenko's quality as a puncheur won out, as he distanced Haller with one, steady acceleration, and then maintained his tempo to the summit to claim the stage honours.
Under normal circumstances, Kudus would have thrived on a climb like the Ermita Santa Lucia, but the Eritrean had to settle for second place on the stage and explained that a long day off the front had taken its toll. "With the uphill finish, it was quite hard to be in the break at the start. The last climb was steep and hard, especially after riding for four hours into a headwind and chasing the guys at the front," he said. "It was a super hard race."
It was equally difficult behind, at least once Froome's Sky train upped the reins once again on the run-in to the final climb. The infernal tempo laid down by the surprising Moscon ultimately proved too much for a number of fancied names, Bardet and Nibali among them, while Froome and Chaves confirmed the initial impressions of Monday's opening mountain stage in Andorra.
Contador, on the other hand, could draw solace from his display here. The Spaniard's final Vuelta looked set to be a disappointing one when he conceded more than two minutes in Andorra. He showed signs of a revival here, though he remains 3:10 behind Froome in the overall standings.
"My sensations were better than they have been for the past few days, and I'm pretty happy with how it went. We still have quite a bit of work to do. I'm reasonably happy with how it is going," Contador said. "The crowd was really impressive, and I'm happy that I could do something for them."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:24:58
|2
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:42
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:11
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:37
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:40
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:04
|9
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:18
|10
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:31
|11
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:20
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:00
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:31
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|17
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:39
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:42
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:52
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|27
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:57
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:04
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:05:05
|33
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:08
|34
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:10
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|36
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:17
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:20
|39
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:05:22
|41
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:24
|42
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:26
|43
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|44
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:33
|47
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:39
|48
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:40
|49
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|50
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:43
|51
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:51
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:05:54
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:59
|55
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:03
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:12
|57
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:27
|58
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:33
|59
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:40
|61
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:50
|62
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:53
|63
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:04
|64
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:06
|66
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|67
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:12
|68
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:24
|69
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|70
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:57
|71
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|72
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:06
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:29
|74
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:43
|75
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:48
|76
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:50
|77
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:08:52
|78
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:54
|80
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|83
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:58
|84
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:31
|87
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:49
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|91
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:10:04
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:10
|94
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:10:12
|96
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|101
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:10:23
|102
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:29
|103
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:35
|106
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:40
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:10:56
|108
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:06
|110
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:21
|111
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:11:23
|112
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:26
|113
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|114
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:27
|115
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:11:47
|116
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|117
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:53
|118
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:11:55
|119
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:57
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|125
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|126
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|128
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:04
|129
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:08
|133
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:10
|134
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|136
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|139
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|141
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:24
|147
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:33
|148
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|149
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:38
|151
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|152
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:12:43
|153
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:46
|156
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|157
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:50
|158
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|159
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|160
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|161
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|162
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|163
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|164
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:55
|165
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|166
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|169
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|170
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:59
|171
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:04
|172
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:06
|174
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:14
|175
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:46
|176
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:13:49
|177
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|178
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|179
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|180
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|181
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:13:53
|182
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|183
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|184
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|185
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:10
|186
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:15
|187
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:18
|188
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:31
|189
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|190
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:12
|191
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:47
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|DNS
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|8
|9
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|11
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|pts
|2
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|pts
|2
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|pts
|2
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|pts
|2
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13:23:31
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:08
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:27
|6
|Manzana Postobon
|0:04:47
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:07
|8
|FDJ
|0:05:14
|9
|Orica-Scott
|0:05:28
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:49
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:06:02
|12
|Team Sky
|0:06:14
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:10
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:26
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:57
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:48
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:06
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:37
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:40
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:35
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:29
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18:07:10
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:11
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|5
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:23
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:50
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:09
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:40
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:01:43
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:53
|16
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:09
|18
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:19
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|20
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:29
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:38
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:42
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|26
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|27
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:23
|28
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:12
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:14
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:18
|32
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:20
|33
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:23
|34
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:30
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|36
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|37
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:36
|38
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:52
|39
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:15
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:47
|41
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:14
|42
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:27
|43
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:09:30
|44
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:09:43
|45
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:04
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:05
|47
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:32
|48
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:55
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:15
|50
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:58
|51
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:17
|52
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:19
|53
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:25
|54
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:27
|55
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:32
|56
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:13:40
|57
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:48
|58
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:53
|59
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:02
|60
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:14:18
|61
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|62
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:19
|63
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:14:55
|64
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:59
|65
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:15:34
|66
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:47
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:16:02
|68
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:30
|69
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:40
|70
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:56
|71
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:14
|72
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:28
|73
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:43
|74
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:02
|75
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:08
|76
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:39
|77
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:51
|78
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:07
|79
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:09
|80
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:12
|81
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:14
|82
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:31
|83
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:07
|84
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:09
|85
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:03
|86
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:07
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:34
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:22:39
|89
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:41
|90
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:43
|91
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:08
|92
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:09
|93
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|94
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:18
|95
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:27
|96
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:30
|97
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:31
|98
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:32
|99
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:33
|100
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:11
|101
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:24:12
|102
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:22
|103
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:45
|104
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:24:48
|105
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:49
|106
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:07
|107
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:15
|108
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|109
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:16
|110
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:27
|111
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|112
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:46
|113
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:15
|114
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:41
|115
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:11
|117
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|118
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:13
|119
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:19
|120
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:30
|121
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:35
|122
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:50
|123
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:28:20
|124
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:29
|125
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:33
|126
|Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:44
|127
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:05
|128
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:17
|129
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:27
|130
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:29:48
|131
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:29
|132
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:40
|133
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:45
|134
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:59
|135
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:15
|136
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:20
|137
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:30
|138
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:34
|139
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:35
|140
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:31:40
|141
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:31:49
|143
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:09
|144
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:19
|145
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:23
|146
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:36
|147
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:33:06
|148
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:09
|149
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:14
|150
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:18
|151
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:20
|152
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:21
|153
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:23
|154
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:41
|155
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:42
|156
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:33:58
|157
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:59
|158
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:16
|159
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:24
|160
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:34:28
|161
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:43
|162
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:35:08
|163
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:11
|164
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:14
|165
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:18
|166
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:19
|167
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:21
|168
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:35:31
|169
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:18
|170
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:30
|171
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:42
|172
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:29
|173
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:31
|174
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:37
|175
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:37:38
|176
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:38:01
|177
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:38:11
|178
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:38:21
|179
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|180
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:25
|181
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:38:37
|182
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:38:59
|183
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:40:19
|184
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:27
|185
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:41:50
|186
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:41:54
|187
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:55
|188
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|189
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:44:06
|190
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:03
|191
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|9
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|10
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|11
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|17
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|15
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|17
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|14
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|19
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|9
|25
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|26
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|27
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|28
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|29
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|31
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|32
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|33
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|35
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|36
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|38
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|39
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|43
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|45
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|46
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|47
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|48
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|50
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|pts
|2
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|8
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|11
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|3
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|16
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|19
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|22
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|26
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|37
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|55
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|98
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|100
|11
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|12
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|14
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|205
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|53:49:09
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|3
|Orica-Scott
|0:02:01
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:59
|5
|Team Sky
|0:03:52
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:17
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:08
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:12:00
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:30
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:18
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:49
|12
|Manzana Postobon
|0:18:02
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:43
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:20
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:55
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:12
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:34
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:06
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:57
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:50
|21
|FDJ
|0:40:33
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:51:11
