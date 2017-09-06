Vuelta a Espana: Froome struggles on Los Machucos
Contador, Nibali gain time as Denifl wins the day
Stage 17: Villadiego - Los Machucos
Chris Froome (Team Sky) was forced onto the defensive on the steep slopes of the Alto de los Machucos on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España as he struggled to handle the double-digit gradient of the narrow cow track and was dropped by all his overall rivals.
Austria's Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) won the stage with a brave solo move from the break of the day to take an historic stage win for the Irish Professional Continental team on their Grand Tour debut.
Riders were forced to use tiny gears on the 20% sections of road, with 34 or 36 tooth front chain rings and rear cogs of 30 or even 32 teeth. The rutted concrete track and tight hairpins meant they needed every tooth.
Denifl suffered but eventually enjoyed his moment up front as the race exploded behind him. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) attacked from the peloton on the lower slopes of the Alto de los Machucos to try to win the stage but he came up short, finishing 28 seconds down on Denifl. Behind him Froome soon showed signs he was suffering and was unable to stay with his rivals.
At the finish Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) beat Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) for third place, 1:04 seconds down on Denifl.
Froome struggled to stay with teammate Mikel Nieve in the final two kilometres and finished 14th on the stage at 1:46. He lost 42 seconds to Nibali and Zakarin and a little less to Kelderman and others. His lead on the Sicilian is down to 1:16, with Kelderman at 2:13 and Zakarin at 2:25. Contador remains fifth but closed the gap to 3:34. Other riders also gained time on Froome.
Canada's Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) finished a strong seventh on the stage and bounced back from tenth to seventh overall. He is now 6:33 down on Froome.
Froome had seemed in total control after winning the Logroño time trial on Tuesday, but suddenly the Vuelta a Espana is wide open yet again.
"I think we always knew today was going to be a really tough final, and it definitely was, especially with the weather conditions as well. But there are three days of racing left and the team is still in great position. I'm feeling good and looking forward to the next few days," Froome said defiantly.
"This was a typical Vuelta summit finish. It's just the nature of the race. It's the same for everyone of course. I don't think anyone really enjoys gradients over 25 per cent, but that's just how it is, and it's the same for all of us. It's never nice to lose time, but I still feel good, and three more days, I'm confident we can get the job done."
Denifl could hardly believe he had won the toughest mountain finish of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana. He dedicated his success to his partner and son.
"This is for my girlfriend and little boy. I think they're watching at home. I can't believe it; I had super, super legs today. I was waiting the whole Vuelta for this day. I paced myself the whole Vuelta, and today I went all in. It's just amazing. For me team, Aqua Blue we're at our first Grand Tour here, and winning a stage …I'm over the moon. Thanks. Thanks."
Denifl spent all day in the break but never doubted his chances.
"You always have to believe to win, and when I felt my legs I was like, 'Oh my God. These legs are super good.' And I just kept on pushing. The climb was perfect for me with some flats parts in between for recovery. Now I won a stage in the Vuelta. It's the best day in my cycling life."
How it unfolded
The riders enjoyed the warm conditions at the start in Villadiego, perhaps knowing that the clouds were low and roads wet on the climb to the finish on Los Machucos.
The early break formed after just a few kilometres, with Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue) and Dani Moreno (Movistar) jumping away in search of adventure. They were soon joined by Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott) and Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) set off in pursuit.
With the opening 100km on relatively flat roads, the six came together after 30km and worked on carving out as much of a lead as possible. Ian Stannard led the chase for Team Sky and Froome. However, it rose to a maximum of 9:15 until Astana also joined in with the work with 110km to go.
Soon after, as the road rose on the category 2 Portillo de Lunada, the gap was down to 5:40, with several teams clearly targeting stage victory. Villella took maximum points to defend his climber's jersey as the race disappeared into the mist and low clouds and was then dropped from the move in the tricky conditions.
Nibali tried a move on the descent in the clouds but Team Sky and the rest were soon on his case and the speed stayed high. Only Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was caught out and several teammates had to drop back to drag him back up.
Bahrain-Merida held the reins of the peloton, bringing the gap down to 2:36 on the approach to category 1 Puerto de Alisas, with 30km to go. The riders faced a stiff climb to the summit, a nasty descent and then the final wall up Alto de los Machucos.
With 23 kilometres remaining to race and six kilometres from the top of Puertos de Alisas, Adam Yates and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) attacked together from the main peloton in a clearly planned move. They were joined by others but Team Sky took over the pace-making in the red jersey group and kept them under control.
Up front Stefan Denifl lead the remains of the early break over the climb Puertos de Alisas as the fear and tension rose before the steep final climb of the stage. The break and the peloton took the descent carefully.
Moreno was the biggest overall threat from the break but as the Alto de los Machucos begin after the early kilometres and the first super steep section, it was Denifl who emerged at the front and began to dream about winning the stage. He was on the ride of his life.
Contador lunched is pursuit with six kilometres to go, quickly opening a gap and passing Lopez who had the same idea. The increase in speed exposed Froome's problems, and the support of five Team Sky riders could not help him on the steep climb to the finish. Nibali, Zakarin, Kelderman and the others soon tried to distance him and gain as much as they could without blowing themselves.
Ahead Contador paced his effort on the steep and easier sections as he closed the gap on Denifl. The Spanish fans cheered him on and he gritted his teeth as he caught and dropped the remains of the break. Only Denifl remained out front with two kilometres to go. The gap was down to 23 seconds with a kilometre to go but unfortunately for Contador and fortunately for Denifl, it was mostly downhill.
Denifl managed to stay away and take his historic win for Aqua Blue Sport, while Contador had to accept another placing. Froome fought to limit his losses and rightly thanked Nieve. Without him and his Team Sky teammates he could have lost much more time.
Now he must limit his losses on Saturday's mountain finish to the Angliru but his rivals know he is beatable.
Thursday's 169km stage 18 from Suances to Santo Toribio de Liébana ends with short but steep climb to the line and three other climbs in the final 50km. It will be another big test for Froome.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:48:52
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:42
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:53
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:01
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|18
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:05
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|21
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:16
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|23
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|24
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:06
|26
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|27
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|28
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|29
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:39
|30
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:48
|31
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:07
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:04:34
|33
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:40
|34
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:45
|35
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:01
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:37
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:49
|42
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:05:52
|43
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|44
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:14
|45
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:22
|46
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:48
|47
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:58
|49
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:04
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:17
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:35
|52
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:49
|53
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:57
|58
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:25
|59
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:28
|61
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:37
|62
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|63
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:49
|64
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:19
|65
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:22
|66
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|67
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|68
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:40
|72
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:39
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:42
|75
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:55
|76
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:00
|77
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:15:24
|79
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:50
|80
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:16:15
|81
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:16:17
|82
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|84
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|85
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|86
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|87
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:16:24
|88
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:26
|89
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:29
|90
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:35
|91
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:52
|92
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:54
|94
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:17:00
|96
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:06
|97
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:29
|98
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:41
|99
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:42
|101
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:44
|102
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:17:46
|103
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|104
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:20
|105
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:48
|107
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:56
|108
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:29
|112
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:37
|113
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:06
|114
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:29
|119
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|120
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:38
|123
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|124
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:21:07
|125
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|126
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:23
|127
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:34
|130
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|131
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:22:02
|132
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:03
|133
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|134
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:07
|135
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|136
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:49
|138
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:51
|139
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|140
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|142
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:22
|144
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:23
|145
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:26
|146
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:36
|147
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|148
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|149
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:41
|150
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:43
|151
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:48
|152
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:52
|153
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:01
|155
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|156
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:04
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:18
|158
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|159
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|160
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:32
|161
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|162
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|5
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:31:48
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:13
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:18
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:46
|6
|Manzana Postobon
|0:06:01
|7
|Orica-Scott
|0:08:14
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:58
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:42
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:56
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:06
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:28
|14
|FDJ
|0:15:06
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:42
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:24:01
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:47
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:49
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:01
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:21
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:35:23
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:44:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|67:44:03
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:16
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:13
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:25
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:34
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:39
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:33
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:40
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:45
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:10
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:13
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:10:46
|13
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:20
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:03
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:20
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:28
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:38
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:12
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:32
|20
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:48
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:50:50
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:54:21
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:33
|24
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:00
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1:04:10
|26
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:07
|27
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:05:50
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:34
|29
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:48
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:15:03
|31
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1:16:19
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:23
|33
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1:20:15
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:22:50
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:24
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:23:44
|37
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:31:13
|38
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:31:30
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:33:45
|40
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:55
|41
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:36:03
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1:36:27
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:37:10
|44
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:38:17
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1:40:51
|46
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:48:57
|47
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:57:42
|48
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:58:15
|49
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1:59:38
|50
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:02:04
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:02:39
|52
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:11
|53
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|2:04:27
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:05:20
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:55
|56
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:07:23
|57
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|2:07:48
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|2:08:25
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:11:17
|60
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:13:51
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:14:22
|62
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:57
|63
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:19:01
|64
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:21:43
|65
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2:22:02
|66
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:22:10
|67
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:23:15
|68
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:24:29
|69
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:26:35
|70
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:28:05
|71
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:29:04
|72
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:32:19
|73
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|2:32:59
|74
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:36:50
|75
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:36:58
|76
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:37:16
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:39:14
|78
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:39:33
|79
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2:39:37
|80
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:40:34
|81
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:40:36
|82
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:40:58
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:42:36
|84
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|2:43:51
|85
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2:44:01
|86
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|2:46:30
|87
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:48:01
|88
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:48:54
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:49:13
|90
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:51:13
|91
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:52:30
|92
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:53:01
|93
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:53:24
|94
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:55:14
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:57:14
|96
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:00:00
|97
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3:02:38
|98
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:03:38
|99
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:03:46
|100
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3:04:38
|101
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:05:56
|102
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:06:13
|103
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:06:38
|104
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:06:40
|105
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:09:16
|106
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:10:55
|107
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:14:44
|108
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|3:16:21
|109
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|3:16:36
|110
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:17:30
|111
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:17:42
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:18:18
|113
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:18:33
|114
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:19:14
|115
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:20:01
|116
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:21:33
|117
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:21:50
|118
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:22:06
|119
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:00
|120
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:27:19
|121
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:28:22
|122
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:29:06
|123
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:29:48
|124
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:30:41
|125
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:31:21
|126
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:32:58
|127
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3:34:27
|128
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|3:36:06
|129
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:38:49
|130
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:39:58
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:40:32
|132
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3:41:01
|133
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|3:41:08
|134
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:41:12
|135
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:42:19
|136
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:42:23
|137
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:42:35
|138
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|3:43:45
|139
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:44:23
|140
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:44:51
|141
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:45:23
|142
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:51:03
|143
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:52:00
|144
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:52:41
|145
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:53:58
|146
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:55:33
|147
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:56:08
|148
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:57:07
|149
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3:57:55
|150
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:58:23
|151
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:01:18
|152
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:01:48
|153
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4:05:08
|154
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:05:26
|155
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|4:05:47
|156
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:08:00
|157
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:09:20
|158
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:12:12
|159
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:12:25
|160
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:13:45
|161
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|4:13:55
|162
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:25:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|90
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|89
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|8
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|61
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|54
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|15
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|33
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|30
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|24
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|27
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|28
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|30
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|31
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|32
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|33
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|23
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|35
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|36
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|17
|38
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|39
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|40
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|41
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|42
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|43
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|45
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15
|46
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|47
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|48
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|49
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|13
|50
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|51
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|52
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|54
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|55
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|56
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|57
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|58
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|61
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|62
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|63
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|64
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|65
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|66
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|67
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|69
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|71
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|72
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|6
|73
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|75
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|77
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|78
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|79
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|80
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|81
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|82
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|83
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|84
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|85
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|86
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|87
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|88
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|89
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2
|91
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|92
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|93
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|94
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|95
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|-4
|96
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|47
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|26
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|10
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|11
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|15
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|12
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|18
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|19
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|20
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|27
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|30
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|33
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|34
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|36
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|40
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|41
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|43
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|45
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|47
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|48
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|49
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|50
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|51
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|53
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|54
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|55
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|56
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|57
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|58
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|59
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|31
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|45
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|76
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|79
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|80
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|18
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|93
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|20
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|104
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|24
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|25
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|27
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|133
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|31
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|147
|32
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|153
|33
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|156
|34
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|158
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|159
|36
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|165
|37
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|171
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|175
|40
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|179
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|192
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|197
|43
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|205
|44
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|228
|45
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|239
|46
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|250
|47
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|261
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|202:52:23
|2
|Team Sky
|0:09:46
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:35:43
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:00:38
|5
|Orica-Scott
|1:19:59
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:37:19
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:53:32
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:07:41
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|2:08:30
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:10:38
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:26:57
|12
|Team Sunweb
|2:52:45
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|3:02:04
|14
|Manzana Postobon
|3:22:38
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:29:51
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:18:08
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4:19:39
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|4:22:36
|19
|FDJ
|4:54:18
|20
|Dimension Data
|5:04:51
|21
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:07:04
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|7:35:52
