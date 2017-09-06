Image 1 of 45 Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 45 Mikel Nieve leads Chris Froome to the finish of stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 45 Ilnur Zakarin and Rafal Majka finish stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 45 Miguel Angel Lopez finishes stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 45 Wilco Kelderman finishes the Vuelta's 17th stage (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 6 of 45 Chris Froome in red after stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 7 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Chris Froome behind the Sky train at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Katusha-Alpecin ride during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 17 at Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Fabio Aru (Astana) during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Astana lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 The stage 17 breakaway at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Quick-Step riders joke around during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Chris Froome finises stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 17 of 45 Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) on the stage 17 podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 18 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 19 of 45 Orica-Scott line up during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 The stage 17 breakaway at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 The stage 17 breakaway at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Romain Bardet and Alexis Gougeard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Simon Yates at the Orica-Scott team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 The breakaway in action during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 The breakaway on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 30 of 45 Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 31 of 45 Alberto Contador finishes stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 32 of 45 Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 35 of 45 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Simon Yates back at the Orica-Scott team car conversing with Neil Stephens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) chasing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 The breakaway on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 The breakaway on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 The breakaway on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the breakaway on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 The breakaway on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was forced onto the defensive on the steep slopes of the Alto de los Machucos on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España as he struggled to handle the double-digit gradient of the narrow cow track and was dropped by all his overall rivals.

Austria's Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) won the stage with a brave solo move from the break of the day to take an historic stage win for the Irish Professional Continental team on their Grand Tour debut.

Riders were forced to use tiny gears on the 20% sections of road, with 34 or 36 tooth front chain rings and rear cogs of 30 or even 32 teeth. The rutted concrete track and tight hairpins meant they needed every tooth.

Denifl suffered but eventually enjoyed his moment up front as the race exploded behind him. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) attacked from the peloton on the lower slopes of the Alto de los Machucos to try to win the stage but he came up short, finishing 28 seconds down on Denifl. Behind him Froome soon showed signs he was suffering and was unable to stay with his rivals.

At the finish Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) beat Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) for third place, 1:04 seconds down on Denifl.

Froome struggled to stay with teammate Mikel Nieve in the final two kilometres and finished 14th on the stage at 1:46. He lost 42 seconds to Nibali and Zakarin and a little less to Kelderman and others. His lead on the Sicilian is down to 1:16, with Kelderman at 2:13 and Zakarin at 2:25. Contador remains fifth but closed the gap to 3:34. Other riders also gained time on Froome.

Canada's Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) finished a strong seventh on the stage and bounced back from tenth to seventh overall. He is now 6:33 down on Froome.

Froome had seemed in total control after winning the Logroño time trial on Tuesday, but suddenly the Vuelta a Espana is wide open yet again.

"I think we always knew today was going to be a really tough final, and it definitely was, especially with the weather conditions as well. But there are three days of racing left and the team is still in great position. I'm feeling good and looking forward to the next few days," Froome said defiantly.

"This was a typical Vuelta summit finish. It's just the nature of the race. It's the same for everyone of course. I don't think anyone really enjoys gradients over 25 per cent, but that's just how it is, and it's the same for all of us. It's never nice to lose time, but I still feel good, and three more days, I'm confident we can get the job done."

Denifl could hardly believe he had won the toughest mountain finish of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana. He dedicated his success to his partner and son.

"This is for my girlfriend and little boy. I think they're watching at home. I can't believe it; I had super, super legs today. I was waiting the whole Vuelta for this day. I paced myself the whole Vuelta, and today I went all in. It's just amazing. For me team, Aqua Blue we're at our first Grand Tour here, and winning a stage …I'm over the moon. Thanks. Thanks."

Denifl spent all day in the break but never doubted his chances.

"You always have to believe to win, and when I felt my legs I was like, 'Oh my God. These legs are super good.' And I just kept on pushing. The climb was perfect for me with some flats parts in between for recovery. Now I won a stage in the Vuelta. It's the best day in my cycling life."

How it unfolded

The riders enjoyed the warm conditions at the start in Villadiego, perhaps knowing that the clouds were low and roads wet on the climb to the finish on Los Machucos.

The early break formed after just a few kilometres, with Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue) and Dani Moreno (Movistar) jumping away in search of adventure. They were soon joined by Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott) and Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) set off in pursuit.

With the opening 100km on relatively flat roads, the six came together after 30km and worked on carving out as much of a lead as possible. Ian Stannard led the chase for Team Sky and Froome. However, it rose to a maximum of 9:15 until Astana also joined in with the work with 110km to go.

Soon after, as the road rose on the category 2 Portillo de Lunada, the gap was down to 5:40, with several teams clearly targeting stage victory. Villella took maximum points to defend his climber's jersey as the race disappeared into the mist and low clouds and was then dropped from the move in the tricky conditions.

Nibali tried a move on the descent in the clouds but Team Sky and the rest were soon on his case and the speed stayed high. Only Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was caught out and several teammates had to drop back to drag him back up.

Bahrain-Merida held the reins of the peloton, bringing the gap down to 2:36 on the approach to category 1 Puerto de Alisas, with 30km to go. The riders faced a stiff climb to the summit, a nasty descent and then the final wall up Alto de los Machucos.

With 23 kilometres remaining to race and six kilometres from the top of Puertos de Alisas, Adam Yates and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) attacked together from the main peloton in a clearly planned move. They were joined by others but Team Sky took over the pace-making in the red jersey group and kept them under control.

Up front Stefan Denifl lead the remains of the early break over the climb Puertos de Alisas as the fear and tension rose before the steep final climb of the stage. The break and the peloton took the descent carefully.

Moreno was the biggest overall threat from the break but as the Alto de los Machucos begin after the early kilometres and the first super steep section, it was Denifl who emerged at the front and began to dream about winning the stage. He was on the ride of his life.

Contador lunched is pursuit with six kilometres to go, quickly opening a gap and passing Lopez who had the same idea. The increase in speed exposed Froome's problems, and the support of five Team Sky riders could not help him on the steep climb to the finish. Nibali, Zakarin, Kelderman and the others soon tried to distance him and gain as much as they could without blowing themselves.

Ahead Contador paced his effort on the steep and easier sections as he closed the gap on Denifl. The Spanish fans cheered him on and he gritted his teeth as he caught and dropped the remains of the break. Only Denifl remained out front with two kilometres to go. The gap was down to 23 seconds with a kilometre to go but unfortunately for Contador and fortunately for Denifl, it was mostly downhill.

Denifl managed to stay away and take his historic win for Aqua Blue Sport, while Contador had to accept another placing. Froome fought to limit his losses and rightly thanked Nieve. Without him and his Team Sky teammates he could have lost much more time.

Now he must limit his losses on Saturday's mountain finish to the Angliru but his rivals know he is beatable.

Thursday's 169km stage 18 from Suances to Santo Toribio de Liébana ends with short but steep climb to the line and three other climbs in the final 50km. It will be another big test for Froome.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 4:48:52 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:17 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 10 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:42 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:46 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:53 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:01 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 18 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:05 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 21 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:16 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:32 23 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:55 24 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:06 26 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 28 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 29 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:39 30 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:48 31 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:04:07 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:04:34 33 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:40 34 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:45 35 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:01 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 38 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:37 40 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:49 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:05:52 43 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 44 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:14 45 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:22 46 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:48 47 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:58 49 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:04 50 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:17 51 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:35 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:49 53 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 57 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:57 58 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:25 59 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 60 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:28 61 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:11:37 62 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 63 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:49 64 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:19 65 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:12:22 66 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 67 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 68 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 69 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 70 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 71 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:40 72 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:39 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:42 75 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:55 76 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:00 77 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:15:24 79 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:50 80 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:16:15 81 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 0:16:17 82 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 84 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 85 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 86 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 87 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:16:24 88 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:26 89 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:29 90 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:35 91 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:52 92 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 93 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:54 94 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:17:00 96 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:06 97 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:29 98 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:41 99 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:42 101 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:44 102 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:17:46 103 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 104 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:20 105 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:48 107 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:56 108 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 110 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:29 112 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:37 113 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:06 114 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 116 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 117 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:29 119 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 120 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 122 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:20:38 123 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 124 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:21:07 125 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 126 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:21:23 127 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 128 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:21:34 130 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 131 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:22:02 132 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:03 133 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 134 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:07 135 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 136 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 137 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:49 138 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:51 139 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 140 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 142 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 143 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:22 144 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:23 145 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:26 146 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:36 147 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 148 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 149 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:41 150 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:43 151 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:48 152 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:52 153 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:24:01 155 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 156 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:04 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:18 158 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 159 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:32 161 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 162 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb DNS Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprint - Solares, km. 145.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 9 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 10 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 3 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Portillo de Lunada, km. 107.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 5 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Puerto de Alisas, km. 162.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 10 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 5 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Alto de los Machucos, km. 180.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:31:48 2 Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Movistar Team 0:02:06 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:18 5 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:46 6 Manzana Postobon 0:06:01 7 Orica-Scott 0:08:14 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:08:58 9 Lotto Soudal 0:09:42 10 BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 11 Quick-Step Floors 0:09:56 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:06 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:14:28 14 FDJ 0:15:06 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:42 16 Team Sunweb 0:24:01 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:47 18 Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:49 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:01 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:21 21 Aqua Blue Sport 0:35:23 22 Dimension Data 0:44:45

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 67:44:03 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:16 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:13 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:25 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:34 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:39 7 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:33 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:40 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:45 10 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:10 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:13 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:10:46 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:20 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:03 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:20 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:28 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:25:38 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:12 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:32 20 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:48 21 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:50:50 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:54:21 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:33 24 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:59:00 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1:04:10 26 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:07 27 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:05:50 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:34 29 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:12:48 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 1:15:03 31 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:16:19 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:23 33 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1:20:15 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:22:50 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:24 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:23:44 37 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:31:13 38 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:31:30 39 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:33:45 40 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:55 41 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:36:03 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1:36:27 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:37:10 44 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:38:17 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1:40:51 46 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:48:57 47 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:57:42 48 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:58:15 49 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1:59:38 50 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:02:04 51 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:02:39 52 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:03:11 53 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2:04:27 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:05:20 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:05:55 56 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:07:23 57 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 2:07:48 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 2:08:25 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 2:11:17 60 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2:13:51 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:14:22 62 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:57 63 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:19:01 64 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:21:43 65 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2:22:02 66 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:22:10 67 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:23:15 68 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:24:29 69 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:26:35 70 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:28:05 71 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:29:04 72 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:32:19 73 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 2:32:59 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:36:50 75 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:36:58 76 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:37:16 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:39:14 78 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:39:33 79 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2:39:37 80 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:40:34 81 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:40:36 82 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:40:58 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:42:36 84 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 2:43:51 85 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 2:44:01 86 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 2:46:30 87 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:48:01 88 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:48:54 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:49:13 90 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:51:13 91 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:52:30 92 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:53:01 93 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:53:24 94 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:55:14 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:57:14 96 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:00:00 97 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3:02:38 98 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3:03:38 99 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:03:46 100 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3:04:38 101 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:05:56 102 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:06:13 103 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:06:38 104 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:06:40 105 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3:09:16 106 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:10:55 107 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:14:44 108 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 3:16:21 109 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:16:36 110 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:17:30 111 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:17:42 112 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3:18:18 113 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:18:33 114 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:19:14 115 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:20:01 116 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:21:33 117 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:21:50 118 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:22:06 119 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:00 120 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:27:19 121 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:28:22 122 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:29:06 123 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:29:48 124 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 3:30:41 125 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:31:21 126 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:32:58 127 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:34:27 128 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 3:36:06 129 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:38:49 130 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:39:58 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:40:32 132 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3:41:01 133 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 3:41:08 134 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:41:12 135 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 3:42:19 136 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:23 137 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:42:35 138 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 3:43:45 139 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:44:23 140 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:44:51 141 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 3:45:23 142 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:51:03 143 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3:52:00 144 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 3:52:41 145 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:53:58 146 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:55:33 147 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 3:56:08 148 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 3:57:07 149 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3:57:55 150 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3:58:23 151 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:01:18 152 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:01:48 153 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 4:05:08 154 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:05:26 155 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 4:05:47 156 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 4:08:00 157 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:09:20 158 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4:12:12 159 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:12:25 160 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 4:13:45 161 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 4:13:55 162 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 4:25:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 137 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 118 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 108 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 90 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 89 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 80 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 8 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 61 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 57 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 55 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 54 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 47 15 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 42 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40 17 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 39 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 38 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 33 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 30 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 24 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 25 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 28 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 27 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 28 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 25 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 30 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 31 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 32 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 33 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 23 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 35 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 20 36 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 17 38 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 39 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 40 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 16 41 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 42 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 43 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 45 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 46 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 15 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 48 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 49 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 13 50 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 51 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 52 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 12 54 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 11 55 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 56 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 57 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 58 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 59 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 61 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 62 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 63 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8 64 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 65 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 66 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 67 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 7 69 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 71 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 7 72 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 73 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 75 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 77 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 5 78 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 79 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 80 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 81 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 82 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 83 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 84 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 85 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 86 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 87 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 88 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 89 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 91 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 92 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 93 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 94 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1 95 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team -4 96 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 54 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 47 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 27 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 26 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 20 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 10 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 11 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 15 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 12 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 12 18 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 19 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 20 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 9 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 27 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 30 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 5 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 33 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 34 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 35 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 36 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 40 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 41 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 43 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 45 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 47 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 48 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 49 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 50 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 51 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 53 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 54 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 55 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 56 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 57 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 58 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 59 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 7 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 31 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 45 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 47 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 74 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 76 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 15 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 80 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 85 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 89 18 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 93 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 96 20 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 104 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 111 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 24 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 119 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 27 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 133 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 138 31 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 147 32 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 153 33 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 156 34 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 158 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 159 36 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 165 37 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 171 38 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 175 40 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 179 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 192 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 197 43 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 205 44 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 228 45 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 239 46 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 250 47 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 261