Vuelta a Espana: Froome struggles on Los Machucos

Contador, Nibali gain time as Denifl wins the day

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was forced onto the defensive on the steep slopes of the Alto de los Machucos on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España as he struggled to handle the double-digit gradient of the narrow cow track and was dropped by all his overall rivals.

Austria's Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) won the stage with a brave solo move from the break of the day to take an historic stage win for the Irish Professional Continental team on their Grand Tour debut.

Riders were forced to use tiny gears on the 20% sections of road, with 34 or 36 tooth front chain rings and rear cogs of 30 or even 32 teeth. The rutted concrete track and tight hairpins meant they needed every tooth.

Denifl suffered but eventually enjoyed his moment up front as the race exploded behind him. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) attacked from the peloton on the lower slopes of the Alto de los Machucos to try to win the stage but he came up short, finishing 28 seconds down on Denifl. Behind him Froome soon showed signs he was suffering and was unable to stay with his rivals.

At the finish Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) beat Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) for third place, 1:04 seconds down on Denifl.

Froome struggled to stay with teammate Mikel Nieve in the final two kilometres and finished 14th on the stage at 1:46. He lost 42 seconds to Nibali and Zakarin and a little less to Kelderman and others. His lead on the Sicilian is down to 1:16, with Kelderman at 2:13 and Zakarin at 2:25. Contador remains fifth but closed the gap to 3:34. Other riders also gained time on Froome.

Canada's Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) finished a strong seventh on the stage and bounced back from tenth to seventh overall. He is now 6:33 down on Froome.

Froome had seemed in total control after winning the Logroño time trial on Tuesday, but suddenly the Vuelta a Espana is wide open yet again.

"I think we always knew today was going to be a really tough final, and it definitely was, especially with the weather conditions as well. But there are three days of racing left and the team is still in great position. I'm feeling good and looking forward to the next few days," Froome said defiantly.

"This was a typical Vuelta summit finish. It's just the nature of the race. It's the same for everyone of course. I don't think anyone really enjoys gradients over 25 per cent, but that's just how it is, and it's the same for all of us. It's never nice to lose time, but I still feel good, and three more days, I'm confident we can get the job done."

Denifl could hardly believe he had won the toughest mountain finish of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana. He dedicated his success to his partner and son.

"This is for my girlfriend and little boy. I think they're watching at home. I can't believe it; I had super, super legs today. I was waiting the whole Vuelta for this day. I paced myself the whole Vuelta, and today I went all in. It's just amazing. For me team, Aqua Blue we're at our first Grand Tour here, and winning a stage …I'm over the moon. Thanks. Thanks."

Denifl spent all day in the break but never doubted his chances.

"You always have to believe to win, and when I felt my legs I was like, 'Oh my God. These legs are super good.' And I just kept on pushing. The climb was perfect for me with some flats parts in between for recovery. Now I won a stage in the Vuelta. It's the best day in my cycling life."

How it unfolded

The riders enjoyed the warm conditions at the start in Villadiego, perhaps knowing that the clouds were low and roads wet on the climb to the finish on Los Machucos.

The early break formed after just a few kilometres, with Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue) and Dani Moreno (Movistar) jumping away in search of adventure. They were soon joined by Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott) and Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) set off in pursuit.

With the opening 100km on relatively flat roads, the six came together after 30km and worked on carving out as much of a lead as possible. Ian Stannard led the chase for Team Sky and Froome. However, it rose to a maximum of 9:15 until Astana also joined in with the work with 110km to go.

Soon after, as the road rose on the category 2 Portillo de Lunada, the gap was down to 5:40, with several teams clearly targeting stage victory. Villella took maximum points to defend his climber's jersey as the race disappeared into the mist and low clouds and was then dropped from the move in the tricky conditions.

Nibali tried a move on the descent in the clouds but Team Sky and the rest were soon on his case and the speed stayed high. Only Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was caught out and several teammates had to drop back to drag him back up.

Bahrain-Merida held the reins of the peloton, bringing the gap down to 2:36 on the approach to category 1 Puerto de Alisas, with 30km to go. The riders faced a stiff climb to the summit, a nasty descent and then the final wall up Alto de los Machucos.

With 23 kilometres remaining to race and six kilometres from the top of Puertos de Alisas, Adam Yates and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) attacked together from the main peloton in a clearly planned move. They were joined by others but Team Sky took over the pace-making in the red jersey group and kept them under control.

Up front Stefan Denifl lead the remains of the early break over the climb Puertos de Alisas as the fear and tension rose before the steep final climb of the stage. The break and the peloton took the descent carefully.

Moreno was the biggest overall threat from the break but as the Alto de los Machucos begin after the early kilometres and the first super steep section, it was Denifl who emerged at the front and began to dream about winning the stage. He was on the ride of his life.

Contador lunched is pursuit with six kilometres to go, quickly opening a gap and passing Lopez who had the same idea. The increase in speed exposed Froome's problems, and the support of five Team Sky riders could not help him on the steep climb to the finish. Nibali, Zakarin, Kelderman and the others soon tried to distance him and gain as much as they could without blowing themselves. 

Ahead Contador paced his effort on the steep and easier sections as he closed the gap on Denifl. The Spanish fans cheered him on and he gritted his teeth as he caught and dropped the remains of the break. Only Denifl remained out front with two kilometres to go. The gap was down to 23 seconds with a kilometre to go but unfortunately for Contador and fortunately for Denifl, it was mostly downhill.

Denifl managed to stay away and take his historic win for Aqua Blue Sport, while Contador had to accept another placing. Froome fought to limit his losses and rightly thanked Nieve. Without him and his Team Sky teammates he could have lost much more time.

Now he must limit his losses on Saturday's mountain finish to the Angliru but his rivals know he is beatable.

Thursday's 169km stage 18 from Suances to Santo Toribio de Liébana ends with short but steep climb to the line and three other climbs in the final 50km. It will be another big test for Froome.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport4:48:52
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:19
10David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:42
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:46
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:53
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:02:01
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
18Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:05
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
21Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:16
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
23Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:55
24Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:06
26Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
27Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
28Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:28
29Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:39
30Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:48
31Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:04:07
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:04:34
33Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:04:40
34Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:45
35Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:01
36Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
38Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:37
40Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:49
42Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:05:52
43Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
44Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:14
45Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:06:22
46Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:48
47Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
48Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:58
49Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:04
50Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:08:17
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:35
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:49
53Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
54Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
57Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:57
58Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:25
59Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
60Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:11:28
61Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:11:37
62Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
63Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:49
64Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:12:19
65Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon0:12:22
66Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
67David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
68Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
69Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
70Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
71Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:40
72Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:39
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:13:42
75Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:55
76Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:00
77Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:15:24
79Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:50
80Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:16:15
81Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott0:16:17
82Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
84Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
85Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
86Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:16:24
88Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:26
89Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:29
90Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:16:35
91Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:52
92Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
93Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:54
94Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:17:00
96Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:06
97Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:29
98Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:41
99Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:42
101Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:17:44
102Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:17:46
103Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
104Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:20
105David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:48
107Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:18:56
108Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
110Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
111Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:19:29
112Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:37
113Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:06
114Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
116Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
117Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:29
119Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
120Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
122Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:20:38
123Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
124Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:21:07
125Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
126Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:21:23
127Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
128Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:21:34
130Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
131Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:22:02
132Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:03
133Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
134Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:07
135Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
136Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
137Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:49
138Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:51
139Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
140Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
142Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
143Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:22
144Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:23
145Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:26
146Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:36
147Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
148William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
149Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:41
150Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:43
151Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:48
152Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:52
153Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
154Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:24:01
155Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
156Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:04
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:24:18
158Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
159Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
160Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:32
161Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
162Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSLennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNSDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprint - Solares, km. 145.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo20
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin12
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac9
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb7
10David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors6
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
12Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott4
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Portillo de Lunada, km. 107.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac5pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Puerto de Alisas, km. 162.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport10pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team6
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2
5Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott1

Mountain 3 (HC) Alto de los Machucos, km. 180.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport15pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team14:31:48
2Team Sky0:00:13
3Movistar Team0:02:06
4Trek-Segafredo0:05:18
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:46
6Manzana Postobon0:06:01
7Orica-Scott0:08:14
8UAE Team Emirates0:08:58
9Lotto Soudal0:09:42
10BMC Racing Team0:09:50
11Quick-Step Floors0:09:56
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:06
13Bahrain-Merida0:14:28
14FDJ0:15:06
15AG2R La Mondiale0:23:42
16Team Sunweb0:24:01
17Katusha-Alpecin0:24:47
18Cannondale-Drapac0:24:49
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:01
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:21
21Aqua Blue Sport0:35:23
22Dimension Data0:44:45

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky67:44:03
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:16
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:13
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:25
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:34
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:04:39
7Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:33
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:40
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:45
10David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:10:10
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:13
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:10:46
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:20
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:13:03
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:23:20
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:28
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:25:38
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:12
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:32
20Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:43:48
21Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:50:50
22Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:54:21
23Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:58:33
24Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:59:00
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1:04:10
26Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:07
27Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:05:50
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:08:34
29Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:12:48
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data1:15:03
31Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:16:19
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:23
33Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1:20:15
34Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:22:50
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:23:24
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:23:44
37Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:31:13
38Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:31:30
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:33:45
40Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:34:55
41Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon1:36:03
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1:36:27
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:37:10
44Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:38:17
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1:40:51
46Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon1:48:57
47Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:57:42
48Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon1:58:15
49Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1:59:38
50Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:02:04
51Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:02:39
52Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2:03:11
53Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2:04:27
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:05:20
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:05:55
56Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:07:23
57Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky2:07:48
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ2:08:25
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport2:11:17
60Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2:13:51
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:14:22
62Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:57
63Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:19:01
64Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:21:43
65Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2:22:02
66Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:22:10
67Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:23:15
68Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2:24:29
69Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:26:35
70Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:28:05
71Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:29:04
72Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:32:19
73Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ2:32:59
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:36:50
75Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:36:58
76Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:37:16
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:39:14
78Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:39:33
79Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2:39:37
80Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:40:34
81Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:40:36
82Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:40:58
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:42:36
84Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates2:43:51
85Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott2:44:01
86Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data2:46:30
87Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2:48:01
88Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:48:54
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:49:13
90Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon2:51:13
91Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon2:52:30
92Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:53:01
93Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:53:24
94Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:55:14
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:57:14
96David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:00:00
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team3:02:38
98Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3:03:38
99Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:03:46
100Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3:04:38
101Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:05:56
102Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:06:13
103Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:06:38
104Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:06:40
105Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac3:09:16
106Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:10:55
107Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:14:44
108Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott3:16:21
109Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:16:36
110Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:17:30
111Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:17:42
112Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3:18:18
113Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:18:33
114Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:19:14
115Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:20:01
116Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:21:33
117Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:21:50
118Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb3:22:06
119Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:25:00
120Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:27:19
121Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:28:22
122Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:29:06
123Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:29:48
124Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport3:30:41
125Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb3:31:21
126Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:32:58
127Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3:34:27
128Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ3:36:06
129Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:38:49
130Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:39:58
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:40:32
132Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team3:41:01
133Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors3:41:08
134Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:41:12
135Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac3:42:19
136Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:42:23
137Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon3:42:35
138Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott3:43:45
139Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:44:23
140Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:44:51
141Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac3:45:23
142Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:51:03
143Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3:52:00
144Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport3:52:41
145Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:53:58
146Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:55:33
147Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport3:56:08
148Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin3:57:07
149Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3:57:55
150Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3:58:23
151Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:01:18
152Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:01:48
153Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon4:05:08
154Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:05:26
155Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott4:05:47
156Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac4:08:00
157Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:09:20
158Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4:12:12
159Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:12:25
160William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac4:13:45
161Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ4:13:55
162Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport4:25:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky137pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida118
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors108
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team90
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb89
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo80
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin79
8Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott61
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe58
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team57
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac55
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal54
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe51
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates47
15David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors42
16Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates40
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac39
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors38
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team38
20Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky33
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team30
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team29
24Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors28
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
27Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
28Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport25
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team25
30Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
31Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb24
32Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
33Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon23
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
35Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky20
36Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ17
38Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17
39Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors17
40Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky16
41Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
42Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
43Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15
45Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott15
46Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport15
47Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
48Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
49Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ13
50Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team12
51Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
52Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team12
54Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac11
55Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates10
56Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team10
57Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
58Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
61Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
62Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
63Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates8
64Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
65Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
66Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
67Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin7
69Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
71Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport7
72Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon6
73Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
75David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
77Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors5
78Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
79Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
80Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
81Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
82Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
83Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
84Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
85Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
86Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
87Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
88Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
89Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
91Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
92Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
93Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
94Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1
95Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team-4
96Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac54pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team47
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky29
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team27
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport26
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin20
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
10Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates18
11Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott15
12Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb14
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott12
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal12
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo12
18Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
19Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
20Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac9
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
27Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team6
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
30Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates5
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
34Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
35Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
36Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
40Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
41Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
43Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
45Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
47Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
48Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
49Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
50Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
51Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
53Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
54Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1
55Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
56Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
57Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
58Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
59Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin19
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb22
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo28
7Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott31
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac45
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale47
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team47
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe53
12Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates74
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team76
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo79
15Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal80
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates85
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates89
18Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport93
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team96
20Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA102
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott104
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team111
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal117
24Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe119
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors119
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team125
27Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits132
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ133
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team137
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors138
31Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team147
32Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data153
33Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates156
34Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors158
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal159
36Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida165
37Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott171
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits174
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac175
40Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac179
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky192
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac197
43Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ205
44Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo228
45Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin239
46Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA250
47Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA261

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team202:52:23
2Team Sky0:09:46
3Movistar Team0:35:43
4UAE Team Emirates1:00:38
5Orica-Scott1:19:59
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:37:19
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:53:32
8Trek-Segafredo2:07:41
9BMC Racing Team2:08:30
10Bahrain-Merida2:10:38
11Quick-Step Floors2:26:57
12Team Sunweb2:52:45
13Lotto Soudal3:02:04
14Manzana Postobon3:22:38
15AG2R La Mondiale3:29:51
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:18:08
17Katusha-Alpecin4:19:39
18Cannondale-Drapac4:22:36
19FDJ4:54:18
20Dimension Data5:04:51
21Bora-Hansgrohe5:07:04
22Aqua Blue Sport7:35:52

