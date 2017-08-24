Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Marczynski wins stage 6 in Sagunto

Froome retains red jersey while van Garderen crashes twice

Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador attacks

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Ilnur Zakarin, David De la Cruz and Romain Bardet get tangled up

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador pours on the power during stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jarlinson Pantano rides for Alberto Contador during stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) on stage after winning stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (and guests) in red after stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha riders on stage after stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) was most combative on stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David Villella in polka dots after stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) win stage 6 at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador takes on a drink during stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) on the move during stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la cruz and ilnur Zakarin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders climb during stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome checks behind during stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Axel Domont hit the deck during stag 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador on the attack during the Vuelta's sixth stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Axel Domont hit the deck during stag 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador on the attack during the Vuelta's sixth stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador on the attack during the Vuelta's sixth stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jarlinson Pantano rides for Alberto Contador during stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Enric Mas, Tomasz Marczynski and Pawel Poljanski in the final breakaway of the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Enric Mas, Tomasz Marczynski and Pawel Poljanski in the final breakaway of the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Enric Mas, Tomasz Marczynski and Pawel Poljanski in the final breakaway of the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz finishes stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz finishes stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome finishes stage 6 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Caruso (BMC) copes in the heat

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky in pursuit of the leaders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) and Enric Mas (Quick-Step) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lennard Kamna (Sunweb) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Monfort and Bob Jungels on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mountains classification leader Davide Villella

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) with his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) attacked the breakaway with Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) claimed the biggest win of his career with victory on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España. Marczynski had been part of the day's original breakaway and was one of three riders that moved clear in the finale. The Polish rider outsprinted compatriot Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) to take the win.

"Phenomenal, it's an incredible feeling. I came here really wanting to win a stage. I didn't think it would happen so soon," Marczynski said in nearly perfect Spanish.

"From the start there were a thousand attacks. It was very hard. The breakaway was very big, more than 30 riders. Then as we started to climb, people were getting dropped. The last ascent, we climbed really fast. We got to the final with two and then a few others came into town.

"Then we were all looking at each other, but I said, 'I'm not going to let any attack go without me. If I don't have enough strength in the final, so be it, but I'm going to give it my all. Since I've been in the break all day, I have to take advantage of this opportunity.'

"It all worked out in the end."

The main group of favourites finished together 26 seconds behind the winning group, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) keeping hold of his red jersey. The big loser of the day was Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) after he crashed twice in the final 40 kilometres.

It had widely been predicted as a day for the escapees, but it didn't always look like they would succeed with the general classification contenders bearing down on them in the final kilometres. As the gap dwindled, Marczynski jumped out of the breakaway group – which had initially consisted of 27 riders – with Mas on the final ascent of the day. They were pursued and caught by Poljanski, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), but five became three when Sanchez and Pedrero decided that they were likely to get caught by the favourites behind.

Marczynski and his companions chose to give themselves the benefit of the doubt and pushed on regardless. Sanchez would regret his decision and tried to chase back on with Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) with just over four kilometres to go, but the trio had enough of a margin to fight out victory between themselves.

In the general classification fight, Alberto Contador's resurgence continued and he tried to put his rivals under pressure. His dig on the final climb dropped a large number of riders but it would eventually come back together on the descent with most of the GC contenders crossing the line together. Despite the two crashes, van Garderen only lost 17 seconds, dropping him to fourth, with Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) now second at 11 seconds to Froome.

How it unfolded

After the breakaway succeeded on stage 5, the peloton saw the opportunity again to make an early move stick. While Wednesday saw some 17 riders make it clear of the bunch, Thursday's stage 6 to Sagunt surpassed that. The pace in the opening kilometres matched the weather, hot in every sense, with repeated attacks flying off the front. After more than 30 kilometres of racing, a breakaway began to form, first with 20 riders but that ballooned to 37 before settling at 27.

As had happened on stage 5, Team Sky was reluctant to give such a large move too much space, particularly with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) among the 27 up the road. With the Spaniard just over six minutes down in the overall classification, he was never going to be given much rope. There was little surprise that Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) was part of the attack. He has been taking his role as leader of the mountains classification very seriously and was intent on taking a few more points for his tally.

He mopped up the points on the opening two climbs, but Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) was not going to make it easy for the Italian. He beat Villella to the top on the third climb of the day the Alto de Chirivilla. As Team Sky kept the gap to a tad over two minutes, escapees Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) surged clear on the descent of the Chirivilla. The duo worked well together and extended their lead to a minute when they reached the flat, but they would not enjoy the same fortune as Alexey Lutsenko had the day before. They were eventually reeled back in with 65 kilometres remaining and soon found themselves off the back as the pace ramped up on the next ascent of the day, the Puerto del Oronet.

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) was the rider behind the increase in speed and his efforts got rid of quite a few of the original move, including Villella. It looked like Pantano was interested in the points at the top, but Atapuma had the legs and outsprinted him over the KOM line.

The final climb of the day the Puerto del Garbi loomed into view with just under 50 kilometres to the finish. It only earned second category status but with ramps of over 22 per cent it would be no easy prospect. In the escape group it was Lotto Soudal and Quick-Step Floors on the attack again but this time with Tomasz Marczynski and Enric Mas. The pair jumped clear of their companions with two kilometres to the top of the climb. The peloton was now just two minutes behind at this point and closing.

The general classification fight

It would be in the peloton, or what was left of it, where the most interesting action would take place. Perhaps taking notes from Team Sky the day before, Trek-Segafredo stormed into the Puerto del Garbi at high speed, with Peter Stetina riding on the front. He quickly made way for his team leader Contador, who appeared in much better shape after suffering with stomach problems in the opening days of the race. Contador took up the challenge with gusto, forcing a huge split in the group of favourites with several riders, including Nibali and Chaves, initially losing touch. Froome kept in contact, but only with the help of Wout Poels.

From the original breakaway, Pantano dropped back and began setting a pace for Contador, who had Froome, Tejay van Garderen, Carlos Betancur and Jan Polanc with him. As the group made their way down the technical descent, Van Garderen came down hard as he appeared to either touch wheels or hit something on the road. Betancur was left with nowhere to go and came down with him. The pair joined Jasper Hansen (Astana) and Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), who had been part of the original breakaway and had just crashed in the same place. The prognosis didn't appear good for any of the quartet.

The group of favourites came back together on the descent, minus Van Garderen, who was back up but now over a minute behind, and David de la Cruz. The leaders, now with Sanchez, Poljanski and Pedrero in tow, pushed on but their advantage was brought down to less than 20 seconds on the flat. Sanchez and Pedrero decided that the effort wasn't worth it and dropped back to the Froome group.

Sanchez would regret his decision to leave the escape group when, with four kilometres to go, it appeared that they would actually make the move stick. He followed an attack from Polanc, as the gap hovered at around 30 seconds. It would prove just too little too late for the pair.

Meanwhile, Van Garderen almost had the Froome group in his sights when he hit the deck again going around a roundabout. He was on his way quickly enough, but it was another battering for the American in a tough day of racing.
The three up front would go on to contest the victory with Marczynski taking the honours, while Sanchez and Polanc came across the line eight seconds later and the group of favourites a few more seconds after that.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4:47:02
2Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
4Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:00:26
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
14Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
15Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
16Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
21Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
22Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
23Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
24Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:30
25David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
27Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
29Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
33Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
34Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
36Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
38Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
42David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:48
46Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
47Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:49
48Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:11
49Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:06:52
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
52Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
58Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
59Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
62Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:36
64Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
65Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
67Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
70Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
71Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
72Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
73Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
74Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
75Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
76Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
77Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
78Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
79Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
80Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:31
82Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
83Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
87Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
88Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
91Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
92Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
93Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
94Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
95Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
97Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
98Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
99Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
101Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
103Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
104Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
105Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
108Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
109Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
110Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
114Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
115Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
118Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
119Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
120Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
121Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
122Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
123David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
124Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
126William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:03
127Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
129Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
130Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
131Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
133Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
134Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
135Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
136Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
138Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
139Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
140Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:15:07
141Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
142Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:40
144Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
145Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
146Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
147Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
148Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
149Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
150Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
151Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:23:11
152Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
153Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
154Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
155Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
157Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
158Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
159Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
160Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
161Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
162Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
163Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
164Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
165Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
166Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
167Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
168George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
169Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
170Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
171Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
172Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
173Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
174Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
175Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
176Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
177Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
178Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
179Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
180Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
181Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
182Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
183Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:47
184Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
185Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
186Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
187Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
188Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
189Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin

Points Classification - Sagunt - 197km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Points Classification - Finish - 204km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors16
4Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates12
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb10
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott6
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
14Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
15Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott1

KOM 1- Alto de Alcudia de Veo - 48.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3pts
2Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 2 - Puerto de Eslida - 59.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 3 - Alto de Chirivilla - 96.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 4 - Puetro del Oronet - 142.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

KOM 5 - Puerto del Garbí - 168.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates14:22:23
2Orica - Scott0:00:01
3Astana Pro Team0:00:03
4Team Sunweb0:00:05
5Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:12
6Quick - Step Floors0:00:14
7Team Sky0:00:18
8Bahrain - Merida0:00:21
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:55
10Movistar Team0:05:03
11Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:10:28
12BMC Racing Team0:10:31
13Trek - Segafredo0:10:37
14Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:11:07
15Lotto Soudal0:12:27
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:53
17Manzana Postobon Team0:16:37
18AG2R La Mondiale0:19:19
19Team Katusha Alpecin0:22:16
20Team Dimension Data0:22:33
21FDJ0:23:03
22Aqua Blue Sport0:38:48

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22:54:38
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:11
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
6David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:40
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:50
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:26
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:28
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:40
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:43
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:57
15Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:19
16Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:23
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:26
18Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:52
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:59
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:03:02
22Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
23Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
24Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
25Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:40
26Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:00
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:40
28Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:47
29Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:06:28
30Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:07:52
31Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:08:55
33Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:10:21
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:40
35Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:11:20
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:23
37Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:12:25
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:39
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:02
40Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:27
41Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:14:01
42Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:14:22
43Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:14:30
44Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:14:45
45Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:53
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:56
47Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:58
48Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:57
49Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:24
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:51
51Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:20:15
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:20
53Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:27
54Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:20:36
55Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:35
56Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:22:00
57Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:22:27
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:22:28
59Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:23:20
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:14
61Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:24:20
62Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:24:28
63Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
64Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:54
65Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:25:05
66Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:32
67Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:34
68Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:44
69Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:58
70Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:07
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:40
72Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:24
73Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:27:52
74Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:54
75Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:28:17
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:25
77Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:28:35
78Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:45
79Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:12
80Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:37
81Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:31:19
82Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:31:37
83Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:13
84Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:32:14
85Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:32:17
86Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:32:36
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:32:44
88Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:14
89Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon0:33:19
90Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:24
91David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:34
92Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:40
93Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:08
94Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:12
95Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:34:32
96Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:46
97Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:13
98Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:14
99Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:23
100Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:32
101Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:35:56
102Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:36:17
103Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
104Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:12
105Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:37:21
106Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:48
107Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:38:10
108Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott0:38:30
109Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:39:16
110Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:18
111Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:39:24
112Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:40
113Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:39:53
114Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:39:55
115Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:40:38
116Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:40:52
117Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:41:10
118Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:41:18
119Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:41:32
120Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:41:47
121Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:41:53
122Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:41:59
123Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:42:11
124Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:24
125Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:34
126Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:45
127Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:42:50
128Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:43:19
129Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:43:35
130Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:40
131Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:43:45
132Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
133Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:43:54
134Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:41
135Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:45:28
136Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:46:15
138Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:17
139Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:00
140Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:47:13
141Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:47:23
142Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:47:33
143Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:57
144Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:48:12
145Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data0:48:36
146Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
147Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:48:48
148William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:49:01
149Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:49:03
150Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott0:49:05
151Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:49:26
152David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:49:43
153Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:49:48
154George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:49:56
155Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:50:35
156Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:51:04
157Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:52:10
158Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:14
159Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:52:24
160Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:54:05
161Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:54:20
162Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:30
163Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:40
164Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:55:51
165Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:03
166Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:56:27
167Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:56:43
168Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:01
169Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:02
170Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:57:28
171Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:58:04
172Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:58:16
173Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:35
174Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:59:03
175Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:59:04
176Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:59:15
177Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:59:27
178Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:09
179Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott1:00:46
180Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon1:00:56
181Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1:01:06
182Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott1:01:22
183Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport1:01:42
184Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:03:12
185Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport1:04:39
186Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:05:40
187Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1:06:51
188Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:48
189Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ1:10:23

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors49pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida31
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team29
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky28
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
6Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal27
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac25
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe24
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
11David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors20
12Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data20
13Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
14Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott18
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
16Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors17
17Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport17
18Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team16
20Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon14
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates14
24Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team13
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
27Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates12
28Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
29Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb10
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
32Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
33Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
34Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
35Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
36Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
37Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac7
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
39Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
40Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
41Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott6
42Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
43Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
44Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
45Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
46Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
47Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
48Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky4
49Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac4
51Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
52Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
53Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
55Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
56Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
57Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
58Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates1
59Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac38pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
3Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal5
9Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
11Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott3
13Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
14Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
15Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data2
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
17Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
21Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
22Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
23Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
26Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
27Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
28Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
29Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott28
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team38
4Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal49
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data70
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale76
7Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors83
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe86
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates91
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team99
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky104
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac126
13Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits132
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team138
15Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin143
16Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team188
17Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA224

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team68:11:35
2Orica - Scott0:01:59
3UAE Team Emirates0:02:56
4Team Sky0:04:07
5Team Sunweb0:05:19
6Movistar Team0:06:58
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:22
8Quick - Step Floors0:17:00
9Bahrain - Merida0:23:30
10AG2R La Mondiale0:26:24
11BMC Racing Team0:26:46
12Trek - Segafredo0:31:17
13Team Dimension Data0:34:30
14Manzana Postobon Team0:34:36
15Lotto Soudal0:35:19
16Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:36:59
17Bora - Hansgrohe0:37:59
18Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:39:10
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:47
20Team Katusha Alpecin0:43:33
21FDJ1:03:33
22Aqua Blue Sport1:29:56

 

