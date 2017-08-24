Vuelta a Espana: Marczynski wins stage 6 in Sagunto
Froome retains red jersey while van Garderen crashes twice
Stage 6: Vila Real - Sagunto
Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) claimed the biggest win of his career with victory on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España. Marczynski had been part of the day's original breakaway and was one of three riders that moved clear in the finale. The Polish rider outsprinted compatriot Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) to take the win.
"Phenomenal, it's an incredible feeling. I came here really wanting to win a stage. I didn't think it would happen so soon," Marczynski said in nearly perfect Spanish.
"From the start there were a thousand attacks. It was very hard. The breakaway was very big, more than 30 riders. Then as we started to climb, people were getting dropped. The last ascent, we climbed really fast. We got to the final with two and then a few others came into town.
"Then we were all looking at each other, but I said, 'I'm not going to let any attack go without me. If I don't have enough strength in the final, so be it, but I'm going to give it my all. Since I've been in the break all day, I have to take advantage of this opportunity.'
"It all worked out in the end."
The main group of favourites finished together 26 seconds behind the winning group, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) keeping hold of his red jersey. The big loser of the day was Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) after he crashed twice in the final 40 kilometres.
It had widely been predicted as a day for the escapees, but it didn't always look like they would succeed with the general classification contenders bearing down on them in the final kilometres. As the gap dwindled, Marczynski jumped out of the breakaway group – which had initially consisted of 27 riders – with Mas on the final ascent of the day. They were pursued and caught by Poljanski, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), but five became three when Sanchez and Pedrero decided that they were likely to get caught by the favourites behind.
Marczynski and his companions chose to give themselves the benefit of the doubt and pushed on regardless. Sanchez would regret his decision and tried to chase back on with Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) with just over four kilometres to go, but the trio had enough of a margin to fight out victory between themselves.
In the general classification fight, Alberto Contador's resurgence continued and he tried to put his rivals under pressure. His dig on the final climb dropped a large number of riders but it would eventually come back together on the descent with most of the GC contenders crossing the line together. Despite the two crashes, van Garderen only lost 17 seconds, dropping him to fourth, with Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) now second at 11 seconds to Froome.
How it unfolded
After the breakaway succeeded on stage 5, the peloton saw the opportunity again to make an early move stick. While Wednesday saw some 17 riders make it clear of the bunch, Thursday's stage 6 to Sagunt surpassed that. The pace in the opening kilometres matched the weather, hot in every sense, with repeated attacks flying off the front. After more than 30 kilometres of racing, a breakaway began to form, first with 20 riders but that ballooned to 37 before settling at 27.
As had happened on stage 5, Team Sky was reluctant to give such a large move too much space, particularly with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) among the 27 up the road. With the Spaniard just over six minutes down in the overall classification, he was never going to be given much rope. There was little surprise that Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) was part of the attack. He has been taking his role as leader of the mountains classification very seriously and was intent on taking a few more points for his tally.
He mopped up the points on the opening two climbs, but Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) was not going to make it easy for the Italian. He beat Villella to the top on the third climb of the day the Alto de Chirivilla. As Team Sky kept the gap to a tad over two minutes, escapees Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) surged clear on the descent of the Chirivilla. The duo worked well together and extended their lead to a minute when they reached the flat, but they would not enjoy the same fortune as Alexey Lutsenko had the day before. They were eventually reeled back in with 65 kilometres remaining and soon found themselves off the back as the pace ramped up on the next ascent of the day, the Puerto del Oronet.
Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) was the rider behind the increase in speed and his efforts got rid of quite a few of the original move, including Villella. It looked like Pantano was interested in the points at the top, but Atapuma had the legs and outsprinted him over the KOM line.
The final climb of the day the Puerto del Garbi loomed into view with just under 50 kilometres to the finish. It only earned second category status but with ramps of over 22 per cent it would be no easy prospect. In the escape group it was Lotto Soudal and Quick-Step Floors on the attack again but this time with Tomasz Marczynski and Enric Mas. The pair jumped clear of their companions with two kilometres to the top of the climb. The peloton was now just two minutes behind at this point and closing.
The general classification fight
It would be in the peloton, or what was left of it, where the most interesting action would take place. Perhaps taking notes from Team Sky the day before, Trek-Segafredo stormed into the Puerto del Garbi at high speed, with Peter Stetina riding on the front. He quickly made way for his team leader Contador, who appeared in much better shape after suffering with stomach problems in the opening days of the race. Contador took up the challenge with gusto, forcing a huge split in the group of favourites with several riders, including Nibali and Chaves, initially losing touch. Froome kept in contact, but only with the help of Wout Poels.
From the original breakaway, Pantano dropped back and began setting a pace for Contador, who had Froome, Tejay van Garderen, Carlos Betancur and Jan Polanc with him. As the group made their way down the technical descent, Van Garderen came down hard as he appeared to either touch wheels or hit something on the road. Betancur was left with nowhere to go and came down with him. The pair joined Jasper Hansen (Astana) and Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), who had been part of the original breakaway and had just crashed in the same place. The prognosis didn't appear good for any of the quartet.
The group of favourites came back together on the descent, minus Van Garderen, who was back up but now over a minute behind, and David de la Cruz. The leaders, now with Sanchez, Poljanski and Pedrero in tow, pushed on but their advantage was brought down to less than 20 seconds on the flat. Sanchez and Pedrero decided that the effort wasn't worth it and dropped back to the Froome group.
Sanchez would regret his decision to leave the escape group when, with four kilometres to go, it appeared that they would actually make the move stick. He followed an attack from Polanc, as the gap hovered at around 30 seconds. It would prove just too little too late for the pair.
Meanwhile, Van Garderen almost had the Froome group in his sights when he hit the deck again going around a roundabout. He was on his way quickly enough, but it was another battering for the American in a tough day of racing.
The three up front would go on to contest the victory with Marczynski taking the honours, while Sanchez and Polanc came across the line eight seconds later and the group of favourites a few more seconds after that.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4:47:02
|2
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:26
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|16
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|25
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|26
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|29
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|33
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|34
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|36
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|38
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:48
|46
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|47
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:49
|48
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:11
|49
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:06:52
|50
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|52
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:36
|64
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|65
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|67
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|72
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|73
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|80
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:31
|82
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|83
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|91
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|93
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|95
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|101
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|108
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|114
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|118
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|119
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|122
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|123
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|124
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|126
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:03
|127
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|129
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|130
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|133
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|135
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|138
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|139
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|140
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:07
|141
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:40
|144
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|145
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|146
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|147
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|148
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|149
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|150
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|151
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:11
|152
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|153
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|154
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|155
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|157
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|158
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|161
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|162
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|163
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|164
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|166
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|167
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|168
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|169
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|170
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|171
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|172
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|173
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|174
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|175
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|176
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|178
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|179
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|180
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|181
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|182
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|183
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:47
|184
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|185
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|186
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|187
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|188
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|189
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|4
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|pts
|2
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:22:23
|2
|Orica - Scott
|0:00:01
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|5
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:12
|6
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:14
|7
|Team Sky
|0:00:18
|8
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:21
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:55
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|11
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:31
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10:37
|14
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:11:07
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:27
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:53
|17
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:16:37
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:19
|19
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:22:16
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|0:22:33
|21
|FDJ
|0:23:03
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:38:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22:54:38
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:11
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|6
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:40
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:50
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:26
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:40
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:01:43
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:57
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:19
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:26
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:52
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:59
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|22
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|23
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|24
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|25
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:40
|26
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:00
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:40
|28
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:47
|29
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:28
|30
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:52
|31
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:03
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:55
|33
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:21
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:40
|35
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:20
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:23
|37
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:25
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:39
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:02
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:27
|41
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:01
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:22
|43
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:14:30
|44
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:45
|45
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:53
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:56
|47
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:58
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:57
|49
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:24
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:51
|51
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:15
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:20
|53
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:27
|54
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:36
|55
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:35
|56
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:22:00
|57
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:27
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:22:28
|59
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:20
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:14
|61
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:24:20
|62
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:24:28
|63
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|64
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:54
|65
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:25:05
|66
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:32
|67
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:34
|68
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:44
|69
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:58
|70
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:07
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:40
|72
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:24
|73
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:52
|74
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:54
|75
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:28:17
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:25
|77
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:35
|78
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:45
|79
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:12
|80
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:37
|81
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:19
|82
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:37
|83
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:13
|84
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:14
|85
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:17
|86
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:32:36
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:44
|88
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:14
|89
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:33:19
|90
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:24
|91
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:34
|92
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:40
|93
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:08
|94
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:12
|95
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:34:32
|96
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:46
|97
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:13
|98
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:14
|99
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:23
|100
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:32
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:56
|102
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:17
|103
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|104
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:12
|105
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:21
|106
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:48
|107
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:10
|108
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:38:30
|109
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:39:16
|110
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:18
|111
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:24
|112
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:40
|113
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:39:53
|114
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:39:55
|115
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:40:38
|116
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:40:52
|117
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:10
|118
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:41:18
|119
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:32
|120
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:47
|121
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:41:53
|122
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:41:59
|123
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:11
|124
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:24
|125
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:34
|126
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:45
|127
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:50
|128
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:43:19
|129
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:35
|130
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:43:40
|131
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:43:45
|132
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:54
|134
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:41
|135
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:28
|136
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:15
|138
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:17
|139
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:00
|140
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:47:13
|141
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:47:23
|142
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:47:33
|143
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:57
|144
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:48:12
|145
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:48:36
|146
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|147
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:48:48
|148
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:49:01
|149
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:49:03
|150
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:49:05
|151
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:26
|152
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:49:43
|153
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:48
|154
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:49:56
|155
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:35
|156
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:51:04
|157
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:52:10
|158
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:14
|159
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:52:24
|160
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:54:05
|161
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:54:20
|162
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:30
|163
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:40
|164
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:55:51
|165
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:03
|166
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:56:27
|167
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:56:43
|168
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:01
|169
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:02
|170
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:57:28
|171
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:58:04
|172
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:58:16
|173
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:35
|174
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:03
|175
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:59:04
|176
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:15
|177
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:27
|178
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:09
|179
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|1:00:46
|180
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:00:56
|181
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1:01:06
|182
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|1:01:22
|183
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:01:42
|184
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:03:12
|185
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:04:39
|186
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:40
|187
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:06:51
|188
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:48
|189
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|1:10:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|6
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|27
|7
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|11
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|12
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|13
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|14
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|18
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|16
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|17
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|19
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|20
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|14
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|24
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|13
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|27
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|28
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|29
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|10
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|32
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|33
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|34
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|35
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|36
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|38
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|39
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|40
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|41
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|42
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|43
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|44
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|45
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|46
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|47
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|48
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|51
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|52
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|53
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|55
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|56
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|57
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|58
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|59
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|3
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|8
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|5
|9
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|3
|13
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|17
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|18
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|23
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|25
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|26
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|27
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|28
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|29
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|28
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|38
|4
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|49
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|70
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|104
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|126
|13
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|15
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|188
|17
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|224
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|68:11:35
|2
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:59
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:56
|4
|Team Sky
|0:04:07
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:19
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:22
|8
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:17:00
|9
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:23:30
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:24
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:26:46
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:31:17
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|0:34:30
|14
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:34:36
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:35:19
|16
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:36:59
|17
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:37:59
|18
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:39:10
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:47
|20
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:43:33
|21
|FDJ
|1:03:33
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|1:29:56
