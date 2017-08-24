Image 1 of 49 Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Alberto Contador attacks (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 49 Ilnur Zakarin, David De la Cruz and Romain Bardet get tangled up (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 49 Alberto Contador pours on the power during stage 6 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Jarlinson Pantano rides for Alberto Contador during stage 6 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) on stage after winning stage 6 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Chris Froome (and guests) in red after stage 6 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Katusha riders on stage after stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) was most combative on stage 6 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 David Villella in polka dots after stage 6 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) win stage 6 at the Vuelta a Espana. Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) claimed the biggest win of his career with victory on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España. Marczynski had been part of the day's original breakaway and was one of three riders that moved clear in the finale. The Polish rider outsprinted compatriot Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) to take the win.

"Phenomenal, it's an incredible feeling. I came here really wanting to win a stage. I didn't think it would happen so soon," Marczynski said in nearly perfect Spanish.

"From the start there were a thousand attacks. It was very hard. The breakaway was very big, more than 30 riders. Then as we started to climb, people were getting dropped. The last ascent, we climbed really fast. We got to the final with two and then a few others came into town.

"Then we were all looking at each other, but I said, 'I'm not going to let any attack go without me. If I don't have enough strength in the final, so be it, but I'm going to give it my all. Since I've been in the break all day, I have to take advantage of this opportunity.'

"It all worked out in the end."

The main group of favourites finished together 26 seconds behind the winning group, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) keeping hold of his red jersey. The big loser of the day was Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) after he crashed twice in the final 40 kilometres.

It had widely been predicted as a day for the escapees, but it didn't always look like they would succeed with the general classification contenders bearing down on them in the final kilometres. As the gap dwindled, Marczynski jumped out of the breakaway group – which had initially consisted of 27 riders – with Mas on the final ascent of the day. They were pursued and caught by Poljanski, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), but five became three when Sanchez and Pedrero decided that they were likely to get caught by the favourites behind.

Marczynski and his companions chose to give themselves the benefit of the doubt and pushed on regardless. Sanchez would regret his decision and tried to chase back on with Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) with just over four kilometres to go, but the trio had enough of a margin to fight out victory between themselves.

In the general classification fight, Alberto Contador's resurgence continued and he tried to put his rivals under pressure. His dig on the final climb dropped a large number of riders but it would eventually come back together on the descent with most of the GC contenders crossing the line together. Despite the two crashes, van Garderen only lost 17 seconds, dropping him to fourth, with Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) now second at 11 seconds to Froome.

How it unfolded

After the breakaway succeeded on stage 5, the peloton saw the opportunity again to make an early move stick. While Wednesday saw some 17 riders make it clear of the bunch, Thursday's stage 6 to Sagunt surpassed that. The pace in the opening kilometres matched the weather, hot in every sense, with repeated attacks flying off the front. After more than 30 kilometres of racing, a breakaway began to form, first with 20 riders but that ballooned to 37 before settling at 27.

As had happened on stage 5, Team Sky was reluctant to give such a large move too much space, particularly with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) among the 27 up the road. With the Spaniard just over six minutes down in the overall classification, he was never going to be given much rope. There was little surprise that Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) was part of the attack. He has been taking his role as leader of the mountains classification very seriously and was intent on taking a few more points for his tally.

He mopped up the points on the opening two climbs, but Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) was not going to make it easy for the Italian. He beat Villella to the top on the third climb of the day the Alto de Chirivilla. As Team Sky kept the gap to a tad over two minutes, escapees Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) surged clear on the descent of the Chirivilla. The duo worked well together and extended their lead to a minute when they reached the flat, but they would not enjoy the same fortune as Alexey Lutsenko had the day before. They were eventually reeled back in with 65 kilometres remaining and soon found themselves off the back as the pace ramped up on the next ascent of the day, the Puerto del Oronet.

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) was the rider behind the increase in speed and his efforts got rid of quite a few of the original move, including Villella. It looked like Pantano was interested in the points at the top, but Atapuma had the legs and outsprinted him over the KOM line.

The final climb of the day the Puerto del Garbi loomed into view with just under 50 kilometres to the finish. It only earned second category status but with ramps of over 22 per cent it would be no easy prospect. In the escape group it was Lotto Soudal and Quick-Step Floors on the attack again but this time with Tomasz Marczynski and Enric Mas. The pair jumped clear of their companions with two kilometres to the top of the climb. The peloton was now just two minutes behind at this point and closing.

The general classification fight

It would be in the peloton, or what was left of it, where the most interesting action would take place. Perhaps taking notes from Team Sky the day before, Trek-Segafredo stormed into the Puerto del Garbi at high speed, with Peter Stetina riding on the front. He quickly made way for his team leader Contador, who appeared in much better shape after suffering with stomach problems in the opening days of the race. Contador took up the challenge with gusto, forcing a huge split in the group of favourites with several riders, including Nibali and Chaves, initially losing touch. Froome kept in contact, but only with the help of Wout Poels.

From the original breakaway, Pantano dropped back and began setting a pace for Contador, who had Froome, Tejay van Garderen, Carlos Betancur and Jan Polanc with him. As the group made their way down the technical descent, Van Garderen came down hard as he appeared to either touch wheels or hit something on the road. Betancur was left with nowhere to go and came down with him. The pair joined Jasper Hansen (Astana) and Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), who had been part of the original breakaway and had just crashed in the same place. The prognosis didn't appear good for any of the quartet.

The group of favourites came back together on the descent, minus Van Garderen, who was back up but now over a minute behind, and David de la Cruz. The leaders, now with Sanchez, Poljanski and Pedrero in tow, pushed on but their advantage was brought down to less than 20 seconds on the flat. Sanchez and Pedrero decided that the effort wasn't worth it and dropped back to the Froome group.

Sanchez would regret his decision to leave the escape group when, with four kilometres to go, it appeared that they would actually make the move stick. He followed an attack from Polanc, as the gap hovered at around 30 seconds. It would prove just too little too late for the pair.

Meanwhile, Van Garderen almost had the Froome group in his sights when he hit the deck again going around a roundabout. He was on his way quickly enough, but it was another battering for the American in a tough day of racing.

The three up front would go on to contest the victory with Marczynski taking the honours, while Sanchez and Polanc came across the line eight seconds later and the group of favourites a few more seconds after that.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4:47:02 2 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 4 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:26 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 16 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 23 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 24 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 25 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 26 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 27 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 29 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 33 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 34 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 36 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 38 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:48 46 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 47 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:49 48 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:11 49 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:06:52 50 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 52 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 58 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:36 64 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 65 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 67 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 70 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 72 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 73 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 74 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 75 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 76 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 78 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 79 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 80 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:31 82 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 83 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 87 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 91 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 92 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 93 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 95 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 97 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 98 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 99 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 101 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 103 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 105 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 108 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 109 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 110 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 114 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 115 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 118 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 119 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 120 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 122 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 123 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 124 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 126 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:03 127 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 129 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 130 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 131 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 133 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 135 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 136 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 138 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 139 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 140 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:07 141 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 142 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:40 144 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 145 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 146 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 147 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 148 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 149 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 150 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 151 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:11 152 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 153 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 154 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 155 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 157 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 158 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 160 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 161 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 162 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 163 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 164 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 165 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 166 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 167 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 168 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 169 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 170 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 171 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 172 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 173 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 174 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 175 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 176 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 177 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 178 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 179 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 180 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 181 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 182 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 183 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:47 184 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 185 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 186 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 187 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 188 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 189 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data DNF José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin

Points Classification - Sagunt - 197km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Points Classification - Finish - 204km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 25 pts 2 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 16 4 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 10 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 15 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 1

KOM 1- Alto de Alcudia de Veo - 48.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3 pts 2 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 2 - Puerto de Eslida - 59.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 3 - Alto de Chirivilla - 96.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 4 - Puetro del Oronet - 142.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM 5 - Puerto del Garbí - 168.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 14:22:23 2 Orica - Scott 0:00:01 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 4 Team Sunweb 0:00:05 5 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:12 6 Quick - Step Floors 0:00:14 7 Team Sky 0:00:18 8 Bahrain - Merida 0:00:21 9 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:55 10 Movistar Team 0:05:03 11 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 0:10:28 12 BMC Racing Team 0:10:31 13 Trek - Segafredo 0:10:37 14 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:11:07 15 Lotto Soudal 0:12:27 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:53 17 Manzana Postobon Team 0:16:37 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:19 19 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:22:16 20 Team Dimension Data 0:22:33 21 FDJ 0:23:03 22 Aqua Blue Sport 0:38:48

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22:54:38 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:11 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 6 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:40 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:50 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:26 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:40 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:43 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:57 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:19 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:23 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:26 18 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:52 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:59 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:02 22 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 23 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 24 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 25 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:40 26 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:00 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:40 28 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:47 29 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:28 30 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:52 31 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:08:55 33 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:21 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:40 35 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:11:20 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:23 37 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:12:25 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:39 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:02 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:27 41 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:01 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:22 43 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:14:30 44 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:45 45 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:53 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:56 47 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:58 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:57 49 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:24 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:51 51 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:15 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:20 53 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:27 54 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:36 55 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:35 56 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:22:00 57 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:27 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:22:28 59 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:20 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:14 61 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:24:20 62 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:24:28 63 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 64 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:54 65 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:25:05 66 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:32 67 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:34 68 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:44 69 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:58 70 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:07 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:40 72 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:24 73 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:27:52 74 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:54 75 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:28:17 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:25 77 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:28:35 78 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:45 79 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:12 80 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:37 81 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:31:19 82 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:37 83 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:13 84 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:32:14 85 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:17 86 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:32:36 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:32:44 88 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:14 89 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:33:19 90 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:24 91 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:34 92 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:40 93 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:08 94 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:12 95 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:34:32 96 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:46 97 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:13 98 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:14 99 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:23 100 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:32 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:35:56 102 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:17 103 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 104 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:12 105 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:37:21 106 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:48 107 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:10 108 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:38:30 109 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:39:16 110 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:18 111 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:24 112 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:40 113 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:39:53 114 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:39:55 115 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:40:38 116 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:40:52 117 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:10 118 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:41:18 119 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:32 120 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:47 121 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:41:53 122 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:41:59 123 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:42:11 124 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:24 125 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:34 126 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:45 127 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:42:50 128 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:43:19 129 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:35 130 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:43:40 131 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:43:45 132 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 133 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:43:54 134 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:41 135 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:28 136 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:15 138 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:17 139 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:00 140 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:47:13 141 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:47:23 142 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:47:33 143 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:57 144 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:48:12 145 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 0:48:36 146 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:48:48 148 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:49:01 149 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:49:03 150 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 0:49:05 151 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:49:26 152 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:49:43 153 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:49:48 154 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:49:56 155 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:35 156 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:51:04 157 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:52:10 158 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:14 159 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:52:24 160 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:54:05 161 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:54:20 162 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:30 163 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:40 164 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:55:51 165 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:03 166 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:56:27 167 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:56:43 168 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:01 169 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:02 170 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:57:28 171 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:58:04 172 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:58:16 173 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:35 174 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:03 175 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:59:04 176 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:15 177 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:27 178 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:09 179 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 1:00:46 180 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:00:56 181 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1:01:06 182 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 1:01:22 183 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 1:01:42 184 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:03:12 185 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 1:04:39 186 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:40 187 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1:06:51 188 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:48 189 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 1:10:23

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 49 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 6 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 27 7 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 25 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 11 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 12 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 20 13 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 14 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 18 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 16 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 17 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 20 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 22 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 14 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 24 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 13 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 28 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 10 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 33 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 34 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 35 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 36 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 37 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 7 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 39 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 40 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 41 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 42 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 44 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 45 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 46 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 47 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 48 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 4 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 4 51 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 52 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 53 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 55 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 56 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 57 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 58 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1 59 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 38 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 3 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 8 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 5 9 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 3 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 2 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 17 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 18 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 23 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 26 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 27 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 28 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 29 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 28 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 38 4 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 49 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 70 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 83 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 91 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 104 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 126 13 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 138 15 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 143 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 188 17 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 224