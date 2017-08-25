Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Mohoric wins in Cuenca

Poljanski takes another second place

Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric ( UAE Team Emirates) solos to the line during stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Wilco Kelderman finishes stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric, Jose Joaquin Rojas and Alessandro De Marchi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric, Jose Joaquin Rojas and Alessandro De Marchi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
UAE Team Emirates riders on the Vuelta's stage 7 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Trentin in green on the stage 7 Vuelta podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luis Angel Mate on the stage 7 Vuelta podium for most combative rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome finishes stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome finishes stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) is mobbed after winning stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Matej Mohoric ( UAE Team Emirates) on the podium after winning stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) drives to the line during stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) drives to the line during stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gendt finished fourth during stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The red jersey group nears the line during stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric ( UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Esteban Chavess is all smiles before stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Alberto Contador signs in for the start of stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Alberto Contador is comfortable in the bunch during stage 7

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Chris Froome in red at the start of stage 7 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) on his way to winning stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) leaves his breakaway companions behind during stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome rides at the back of the Team Sky train during stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
US champion Larry Warbasse was forced to abandon after a crash during stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sven Erik Bystrom gets up after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sven Erik Bystrom gets up after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matej Mohoric ( UAE Team Emirates) drives to the line during stage 7 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) crashed on stage 7

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) clowns around

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) at the medical car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Medic attends to Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nicolas Roche (BMC) waits after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome and Matteo Trentin at the start of Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hugo Houle (AG2R La Monidale) chases on after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hugo Houle (AG2R La Monidale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rui Costa gets bandaged up after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) torn up in a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España from the breakaway, thinning out the 14-rider group on the late climb of the Alto del Castillo and dropping the remaining members on the descent, before holding his slim lead on the 10km run-in to Cuenca.

Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) third, 16 seconds back, in a trio that also contained Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) – the only riders who could stay with Mohoric on the punchy cobbled climb.

Thirteen seconds behind them, Jetse Bol (Manzana Postobon) crossed the line in a second chasing trio, and by doing so leapt up into the top 10 overall. The Dutchman had started the day 8:55 down but the Team Sky-led peloton was happy to let the break carve out a substantial advantage, crossing the line 8:38 behind the stage winner.

That meant Bol jumped above Fabio Aru into seventh place, 46 seconds down on race leader Chris Froome, who finished safely alongside his main rivals on a day when Sky controlled proceedings in the peloton from start to finish.

The journey from Lliria to Cuenca looked fairly innocuous at a glance, but the gradual hike to 1000m and the constantly undulating terrain amounted to an altitude gain of 2700 metres on what was the longest stage of the 2017 Vuelta, at 207km.

Despite a couple of tense moments when the peloton split briefly on exposed roads, it was a relaxed day for the general classification contenders as, in the absence of any real appetite for a chase in the peloton, it soon became clear that the breakaway would go all the way.

With a lead of well over eight minutes, the 14 riders started exchanging blows on the approach to the Alto del Castillo, but the climb itself – a sharp two-kilometre ascent on narrow cobbled streets – was always going to be decisive. Mohoric led onto it, and he never ceded pole position as many others were quickly ridden out of contention. Only three could stay with the former junior and U23 world champion over the over the top, though he still had a weapon up his sleeve.

"I tried to save as much energy and to give my all in the finale. I knew it was well suited to me because I'm pretty good on the descents, so I knew if I came over the top with a few guys, I could go away on the downhill," said Mohoric.

The 22-year-old did just that, carving out an impressive advantage as he swept through the corners, and equally impressive was the way he held of the advancing trio as the road flattened out.

"It's incredible. It's been a long time since last big win," he added, his only other pro victory coming at last year's Tour of Hainan "I've always worked hard, and given my best, but it feels great to get a victory again."

How it unfolded

With the rolling terrain and the late climb, coupled with the lack of top-tier sprinters and sprint-oriented teams here, there was a sense that a breakaway could make it all the way, and there was no shortage of interest in making it in there. The speed was blisteringly fast in the opening kilometres amid a flurry of attacks, with a move containing GC rider Wilco Kelderman needing to be neutralized, but a group of 14 formed after around 15km.

In there were: Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Richard Carapaz, Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Luis Angel Mate, Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Rafael Reis (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Aldemar Reyes and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobon).

De Gendt, in his second day in the break at this Vuelta, took maximum points atop both the Puerto La Montalbana (km51) and the Alto de Santa Cruz de Moya (km88) – the first two of the three third-category climbs on the 207km route.

In between, the break's lead had yawned out to seven minutes – a clear sign that there was little appetite in the peloton to chase and bring the race back together in the latter stages.

There was a brief injection of urgency in the peloton after the second climb as crosswinds blew and the peloton briefly split in two, though it soon came back together in the feed zone. There was more drama when a heavy crash occurred on in what was an innocuous phase of the race, bringing down Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), American champion Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue), and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis). Kudus and Warbasse immediately abandoned the race.

Along the rolling roads some 1000m above sea level, the break continued to stretch out its lead, which rose to eight minutes with 70km to go. The urgency, however, returned just outside the 50km-to-go marker as the peloton approach a section of exposed roads. And sure enough, the bunch soon split to pieces, with far more damage being done than earlier in the day. No GC contenders were caught out, and Sky were in no mind to put the hammer down, so the groups came back together.

With the gap still more than eight minutes, the breakaway riders could afford to start playing with each other even before the final climb, and it was De Gendt who kicked it off with 23km to go, followed by a brief dig from Gougeard.

Inside the final 20km, De Marchi attacked but only succeeded in stringing the group out, while Mohoric and Gougeard gained a little more traction together, the former taking a gap onto the first switchback while the latter was quickly dropped as the road rose. Poljanski led the chase, trying to stick to the smooth strip of road surface next to the pavement, with Rojas and De Marchi making it over and Mate leading the others up. It was looking grim for many, though, not least Reis, who crashed in a collision with a race motorbike.

Soon only Rojas could hold the wheel of Mohoric, and over the crest of the climb, four had emerged at the head of affairs – Mohoric, Rojas, De Gendt, and Poljanski. Chasing hard at 15 seconds was the trio of De Marchi, De Tier, and Bol.

An insatiable Mohoric then attacked on the descent and carved out an impressive advantage as he swooped through the corners. Under the 3km to go banner, Mohoric held a lead of 10 seconds over the three chasers, who had him in their sights, but he gamely overcame the numerical disadvantage and fell to the ground after the crossing the line, revelling in the biggest win of his career.

The peloton had thinned out on the Alto del Castillo but there was no movement among the overall contenders, who finished in a relaxed fashion, their thoughts already turning to tomorrow's tough finish at Xorret de Cati.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4:43:35
2Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:00:29
8Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:21
9Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:32
10Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
11Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:35
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
13Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
14Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:40
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:08:38
16Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
20Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
21Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
22Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
24David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
25Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
27Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
28Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
30Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
32Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
34Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
35Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
36Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
37Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
39Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
45Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
48Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
51Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:55
52Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
53Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
55Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
56Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
57Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
59Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:10:59
61Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
62Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
63Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
68Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
69Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
70Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
71Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:18
72Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
73Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
74Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:12:21
77Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:13:03
78Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
79Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
85Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
88William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:39
89Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
90Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
91Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
92Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
94Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
95Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
97Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
98Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
99Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
100Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
102Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
104Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
105Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
106Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
107Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
108David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
109Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
110Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
114Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
115Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
117Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
118Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
124Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
125Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
126Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
127Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
128Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
129Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
130Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
131Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
132Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
133Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
134Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
135Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
136Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
140Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
141Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
145Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
147Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
148Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
149Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
150Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
151Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
153Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
154Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
155Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
156Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
157Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
158Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
159Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
160Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
161Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
162Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
163Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
164Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
165Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
166George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
167Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
168Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
169Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
170Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
171Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
172Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
173Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
174Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
175Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
176Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
177Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
178Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
179Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
180Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:16:44
181Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
182Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:39
183Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:58
184Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:18:08
185Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFLawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMerhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
DNSCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team

Intermediate sprint - Cuenca, km. 191
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates25pts
2Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon9
8Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
11Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon5
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team4
13Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Puerto La Montalbana, km. 51
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team14:21:14
2Manzana Postobon0:00:13
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:27
4UAE Team Emirates0:06:47
5BMC Racing Team0:07:14
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7AG2R La Mondiale0:09:07
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:44
9Lotto Soudal0:13:04
10Team Sky0:15:25
11Orica-Scott
12Astana Pro Team
13Bahrain-Merida
14FDJ0:15:39
15Team Sunweb0:15:59
16Quick-Step Floors0:17:46
17Trek-Segafredo
18Katusha-Alpecin0:20:07
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:05
20Dimension Data0:22:11
21Cannondale-Drapac0:29:27
22Aqua Blue Sport0:36:28

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky27:46:51
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:11
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
6David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:40
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:00:46
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:50
10Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:26
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:40
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:43
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:45
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:14
16Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:19
17Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:23
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:26
19Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:52
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:59
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:03:02
23Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
24Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
26Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:40
27Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:00
28Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:40
29Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:01
30Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:04
31Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:06:28
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
33Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:36
34Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:10:13
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:40
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:23
37Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:12:25
38Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:13:36
39Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:14:22
40Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:14:46
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:15:00
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:46
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:13
44Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:17:24
45Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:17:25
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:27
47Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:57
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:40
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:20:15
50Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:20
51Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:27
52Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:21:46
53Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:52
54Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:59
55Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:25:22
56Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:25:40
57Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:21
58Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:24
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:25
60Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:41
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:52
62Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:27:37
63Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:07
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:01
65Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:14
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:29:29
67Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
68Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:15
69Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:30:21
70Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:37
71Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:07
72Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:55
73Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:33
74Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:59
75Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:10
76Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:50
77Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:25
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:34:38
79Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:34:53
80Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:26
81Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:35:36
82Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon0:35:40
83Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:04
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:19
85Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:36:48
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:37:09
87Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:49
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:38:20
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:33
90Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:38:38
91Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:14
92Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:39:15
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:39:37
94Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:15
95David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:35
96Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:41
97Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:40:42
98Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:41:13
99Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:47
100Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:15
101Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:16
102Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:24
103Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:33
104Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:42:57
105Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:42:59
106Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:43:18
107Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:43:49
108Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:43:53
109Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:13
110Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:44:22
111Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:44:49
112Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:45:11
113Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:45:17
114Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott0:45:31
115Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:41
116Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:46:54
117Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:10
118Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:47:39
119Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:48:11
120Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:48:19
121Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:48:54
122Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:49:00
123Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott0:49:22
124Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:49:35
125Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:51
126Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:50:17
127Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:50:20
128Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:50:33
129Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:50:36
130Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:50:41
131Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:50:46
132Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
133Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:51:13
134Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:51:17
135Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:22
136Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:52:29
137Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:52:43
139Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:53:18
140Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:01
141Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:54:14
142Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:54:24
143Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data0:55:37
144Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:45
146Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:55:49
147William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:56:02
148Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:56:26
149Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:27
150David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:56:44
151Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:56:49
152George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:57
153Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:14
154Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:36
155Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:58:05
156Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:59:11
157Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:15
158Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:59:25
159Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ1:01:21
160Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:31
161Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1:02:52
162Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:03:04
163Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon1:03:17
164Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac1:03:28
165Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1:03:44
166Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:04:02
167Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:04:29
168Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:05:05
169Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon1:05:17
170Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:36
171Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:06:04
172Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:06:05
173Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:06:16
174Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:06:22
175Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:06:28
176Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:07:10
177Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott1:07:47
178Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1:08:07
179Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott1:08:23
180Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport1:08:43
181Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport1:11:40
182Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:12:41
183Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1:13:52
184Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:49
185Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ1:17:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors49pts
2Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe44
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates43
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida31
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team29
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky28
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal27
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac25
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon23
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team21
14David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors20
15Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
16Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott18
17Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
19Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors17
20Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport17
21Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team16
23Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
26Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team13
28Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates12
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
31Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
32Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb10
33Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
35Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
36Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
37Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
38Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
39Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
40Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
41Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac7
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
43Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
44Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
46Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott6
47Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
48Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
49Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky5
50Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team5
51Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon5
52Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
53Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
54Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
55Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
56Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac4
57Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
58Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
59Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
60Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
61Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
62Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
63Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
64Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
65Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates1
66Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac38pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
4Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal5
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
13Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott3
15Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
16Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
17Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
21Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
24Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
25Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
28Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
29Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
30Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
31Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
32Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott32
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team42
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates50
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team52
6Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal57
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe62
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale82
9Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits89
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors96
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team98
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates103
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal111
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky120
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team128
16Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac136
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits148
18Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin148
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team148
20Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team193
21Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA232

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team82:39:47
2UAE Team Emirates0:02:45
3Astana Pro Team0:08:27
4Orica-Scott0:10:26
5Team Sky0:12:34
6Team Sunweb0:14:20
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:08
8BMC Racing Team0:27:02
9Quick-Step Floors0:27:48
10Manzana Postobon0:27:51
11AG2R La Mondiale0:28:33
12Bahrain-Merida0:31:57
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:26
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:16
15Lotto Soudal0:41:25
16Trek-Segafredo0:42:05
17Dimension Data0:49:43
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:06
19Katusha-Alpecin0:56:42
20Cannondale-Drapac0:59:28
21FDJ1:12:14
22Aqua Blue Sport1:59:26

 

