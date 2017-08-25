Vuelta a Espana: Mohoric wins in Cuenca
Poljanski takes another second place
Stage 7: Lliria - Cuenca
Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España from the breakaway, thinning out the 14-rider group on the late climb of the Alto del Castillo and dropping the remaining members on the descent, before holding his slim lead on the 10km run-in to Cuenca.
Related Articles
Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) third, 16 seconds back, in a trio that also contained Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) – the only riders who could stay with Mohoric on the punchy cobbled climb.
Thirteen seconds behind them, Jetse Bol (Manzana Postobon) crossed the line in a second chasing trio, and by doing so leapt up into the top 10 overall. The Dutchman had started the day 8:55 down but the Team Sky-led peloton was happy to let the break carve out a substantial advantage, crossing the line 8:38 behind the stage winner.
That meant Bol jumped above Fabio Aru into seventh place, 46 seconds down on race leader Chris Froome, who finished safely alongside his main rivals on a day when Sky controlled proceedings in the peloton from start to finish.
The journey from Lliria to Cuenca looked fairly innocuous at a glance, but the gradual hike to 1000m and the constantly undulating terrain amounted to an altitude gain of 2700 metres on what was the longest stage of the 2017 Vuelta, at 207km.
Despite a couple of tense moments when the peloton split briefly on exposed roads, it was a relaxed day for the general classification contenders as, in the absence of any real appetite for a chase in the peloton, it soon became clear that the breakaway would go all the way.
With a lead of well over eight minutes, the 14 riders started exchanging blows on the approach to the Alto del Castillo, but the climb itself – a sharp two-kilometre ascent on narrow cobbled streets – was always going to be decisive. Mohoric led onto it, and he never ceded pole position as many others were quickly ridden out of contention. Only three could stay with the former junior and U23 world champion over the over the top, though he still had a weapon up his sleeve.
"I tried to save as much energy and to give my all in the finale. I knew it was well suited to me because I'm pretty good on the descents, so I knew if I came over the top with a few guys, I could go away on the downhill," said Mohoric.
The 22-year-old did just that, carving out an impressive advantage as he swept through the corners, and equally impressive was the way he held of the advancing trio as the road flattened out.
"It's incredible. It's been a long time since last big win," he added, his only other pro victory coming at last year's Tour of Hainan "I've always worked hard, and given my best, but it feels great to get a victory again."
How it unfolded
With the rolling terrain and the late climb, coupled with the lack of top-tier sprinters and sprint-oriented teams here, there was a sense that a breakaway could make it all the way, and there was no shortage of interest in making it in there. The speed was blisteringly fast in the opening kilometres amid a flurry of attacks, with a move containing GC rider Wilco Kelderman needing to be neutralized, but a group of 14 formed after around 15km.
In there were: Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Richard Carapaz, Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Luis Angel Mate, Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Rafael Reis (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Aldemar Reyes and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobon).
De Gendt, in his second day in the break at this Vuelta, took maximum points atop both the Puerto La Montalbana (km51) and the Alto de Santa Cruz de Moya (km88) – the first two of the three third-category climbs on the 207km route.
In between, the break's lead had yawned out to seven minutes – a clear sign that there was little appetite in the peloton to chase and bring the race back together in the latter stages.
There was a brief injection of urgency in the peloton after the second climb as crosswinds blew and the peloton briefly split in two, though it soon came back together in the feed zone. There was more drama when a heavy crash occurred on in what was an innocuous phase of the race, bringing down Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), American champion Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue), and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis). Kudus and Warbasse immediately abandoned the race.
Along the rolling roads some 1000m above sea level, the break continued to stretch out its lead, which rose to eight minutes with 70km to go. The urgency, however, returned just outside the 50km-to-go marker as the peloton approach a section of exposed roads. And sure enough, the bunch soon split to pieces, with far more damage being done than earlier in the day. No GC contenders were caught out, and Sky were in no mind to put the hammer down, so the groups came back together.
With the gap still more than eight minutes, the breakaway riders could afford to start playing with each other even before the final climb, and it was De Gendt who kicked it off with 23km to go, followed by a brief dig from Gougeard.
Inside the final 20km, De Marchi attacked but only succeeded in stringing the group out, while Mohoric and Gougeard gained a little more traction together, the former taking a gap onto the first switchback while the latter was quickly dropped as the road rose. Poljanski led the chase, trying to stick to the smooth strip of road surface next to the pavement, with Rojas and De Marchi making it over and Mate leading the others up. It was looking grim for many, though, not least Reis, who crashed in a collision with a race motorbike.
Soon only Rojas could hold the wheel of Mohoric, and over the crest of the climb, four had emerged at the head of affairs – Mohoric, Rojas, De Gendt, and Poljanski. Chasing hard at 15 seconds was the trio of De Marchi, De Tier, and Bol.
An insatiable Mohoric then attacked on the descent and carved out an impressive advantage as he swooped through the corners. Under the 3km to go banner, Mohoric held a lead of 10 seconds over the three chasers, who had him in their sights, but he gamely overcame the numerical disadvantage and fell to the ground after the crossing the line, revelling in the biggest win of his career.
The peloton had thinned out on the Alto del Castillo but there was no movement among the overall contenders, who finished in a relaxed fashion, their thoughts already turning to tomorrow's tough finish at Xorret de Cati.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:43:35
|2
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:29
|8
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:21
|9
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:32
|10
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:35
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|13
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|14
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:40
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:38
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|21
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|37
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|39
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|48
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|51
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:55
|52
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|53
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|55
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|57
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:10:59
|61
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|63
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|69
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:18
|72
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|73
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|75
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:12:21
|77
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:03
|78
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|88
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:39
|89
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|90
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|91
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|92
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|97
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|99
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|104
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|107
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|108
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|109
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|117
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|118
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|125
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|132
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|135
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|136
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|140
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|145
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|147
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|148
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|149
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|150
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|151
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|153
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|155
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|158
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|159
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|160
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|163
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|166
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|167
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|168
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|170
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|171
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|172
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|173
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|174
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|175
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|176
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|177
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|178
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|179
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|180
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:44
|181
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|182
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:39
|183
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:58
|184
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:08
|185
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|pts
|2
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|9
|8
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|11
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:21:14
|2
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:13
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:27
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:47
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:14
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:07
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:44
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:04
|10
|Team Sky
|0:15:25
|11
|Orica-Scott
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|14
|FDJ
|0:15:39
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:59
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:46
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:07
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:05
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:22:11
|21
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:29:27
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:36:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|27:46:51
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:11
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|6
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:40
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:46
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:50
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:26
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:40
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:01:43
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:45
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:14
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:19
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:26
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:52
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:59
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|23
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|24
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|26
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:40
|27
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:00
|28
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:40
|29
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:01
|30
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:04
|31
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:28
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:03
|33
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:36
|34
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:13
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:40
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:23
|37
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:25
|38
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:36
|39
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:22
|40
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:14:46
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:00
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:46
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:13
|44
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:17:24
|45
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:17:25
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:27
|47
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:57
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:40
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:15
|50
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:20
|51
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:27
|52
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:46
|53
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:52
|54
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:59
|55
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:25:22
|56
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:25:40
|57
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:21
|58
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:24
|59
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:25
|60
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:41
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:52
|62
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:37
|63
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:07
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:01
|65
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:14
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:29:29
|67
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:15
|69
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:21
|70
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:37
|71
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:07
|72
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:55
|73
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:33
|74
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:59
|75
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:10
|76
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:50
|77
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:25
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:38
|79
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:53
|80
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:26
|81
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:36
|82
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:35:40
|83
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:04
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:19
|85
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:48
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:09
|87
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:49
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:20
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:33
|90
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:38:38
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:14
|92
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:15
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:39:37
|94
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:15
|95
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:35
|96
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:41
|97
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:40:42
|98
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:41:13
|99
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:47
|100
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:15
|101
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:16
|102
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:24
|103
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:33
|104
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:57
|105
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:42:59
|106
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:43:18
|107
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:49
|108
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:53
|109
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:13
|110
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:22
|111
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:44:49
|112
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:11
|113
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:45:17
|114
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:45:31
|115
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:41
|116
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:46:54
|117
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:10
|118
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:47:39
|119
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:11
|120
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:19
|121
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:48:54
|122
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:49:00
|123
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:49:22
|124
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:35
|125
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:51
|126
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:17
|127
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:50:20
|128
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:50:33
|129
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:36
|130
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:50:41
|131
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:50:46
|132
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:51:13
|134
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:51:17
|135
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:22
|136
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:29
|137
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:52:43
|139
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:18
|140
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:01
|141
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:54:14
|142
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:54:24
|143
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:55:37
|144
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:45
|146
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:55:49
|147
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:56:02
|148
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:26
|149
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:27
|150
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:56:44
|151
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:56:49
|152
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:57
|153
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:14
|154
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:36
|155
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:58:05
|156
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:59:11
|157
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:15
|158
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:59:25
|159
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:21
|160
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:31
|161
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:02:52
|162
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:04
|163
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:03:17
|164
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:03:28
|165
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:03:44
|166
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:04:02
|167
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:04:29
|168
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:05:05
|169
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:05:17
|170
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:36
|171
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:06:04
|172
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:06:05
|173
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:06:16
|174
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:22
|175
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:06:28
|176
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:07:10
|177
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|1:07:47
|178
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1:08:07
|179
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|1:08:23
|180
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:08:43
|181
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:11:40
|182
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:12:41
|183
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:13:52
|184
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:49
|185
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|1:17:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|pts
|2
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|8
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|27
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|23
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|14
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|15
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|16
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|18
|17
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|19
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|20
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|23
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|26
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|13
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|32
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|10
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|34
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|36
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|37
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|38
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|39
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|40
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|41
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|42
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|43
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|44
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|46
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|47
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|48
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|49
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|50
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|5
|51
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|52
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|53
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|54
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|55
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|57
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|58
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|59
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|60
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|61
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|62
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|63
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|64
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|65
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|66
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|4
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|8
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|5
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|11
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|3
|15
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|17
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|21
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|25
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|29
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|30
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|31
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|32
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|32
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|42
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|6
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|57
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|9
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|12
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|120
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|128
|16
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|136
|17
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|18
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|19
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|193
|21
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|232
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|82:39:47
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:45
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:27
|4
|Orica-Scott
|0:10:26
|5
|Team Sky
|0:12:34
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:14:20
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:08
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:27:02
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:48
|10
|Manzana Postobon
|0:27:51
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:33
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:57
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:26
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:16
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41:25
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:05
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:49:43
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:06
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:42
|20
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:59:28
|21
|FDJ
|1:12:14
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|1:59:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy