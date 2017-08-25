Image 1 of 48 Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Matej Mohoric ( UAE Team Emirates) solos to the line during stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 48 Wilco Kelderman finishes stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Matej Mohoric, Jose Joaquin Rojas and Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Matej Mohoric, Jose Joaquin Rojas and Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 UAE Team Emirates riders on the Vuelta's stage 7 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Matteo Trentin in green on the stage 7 Vuelta podium (Image Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España from the breakaway, thinning out the 14-rider group on the late climb of the Alto del Castillo and dropping the remaining members on the descent, before holding his slim lead on the 10km run-in to Cuenca.

Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) third, 16 seconds back, in a trio that also contained Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) – the only riders who could stay with Mohoric on the punchy cobbled climb.

Thirteen seconds behind them, Jetse Bol (Manzana Postobon) crossed the line in a second chasing trio, and by doing so leapt up into the top 10 overall. The Dutchman had started the day 8:55 down but the Team Sky-led peloton was happy to let the break carve out a substantial advantage, crossing the line 8:38 behind the stage winner.

That meant Bol jumped above Fabio Aru into seventh place, 46 seconds down on race leader Chris Froome, who finished safely alongside his main rivals on a day when Sky controlled proceedings in the peloton from start to finish.

The journey from Lliria to Cuenca looked fairly innocuous at a glance, but the gradual hike to 1000m and the constantly undulating terrain amounted to an altitude gain of 2700 metres on what was the longest stage of the 2017 Vuelta, at 207km.

Despite a couple of tense moments when the peloton split briefly on exposed roads, it was a relaxed day for the general classification contenders as, in the absence of any real appetite for a chase in the peloton, it soon became clear that the breakaway would go all the way.

With a lead of well over eight minutes, the 14 riders started exchanging blows on the approach to the Alto del Castillo, but the climb itself – a sharp two-kilometre ascent on narrow cobbled streets – was always going to be decisive. Mohoric led onto it, and he never ceded pole position as many others were quickly ridden out of contention. Only three could stay with the former junior and U23 world champion over the over the top, though he still had a weapon up his sleeve.

"I tried to save as much energy and to give my all in the finale. I knew it was well suited to me because I'm pretty good on the descents, so I knew if I came over the top with a few guys, I could go away on the downhill," said Mohoric.

The 22-year-old did just that, carving out an impressive advantage as he swept through the corners, and equally impressive was the way he held of the advancing trio as the road flattened out.

"It's incredible. It's been a long time since last big win," he added, his only other pro victory coming at last year's Tour of Hainan "I've always worked hard, and given my best, but it feels great to get a victory again."

How it unfolded

With the rolling terrain and the late climb, coupled with the lack of top-tier sprinters and sprint-oriented teams here, there was a sense that a breakaway could make it all the way, and there was no shortage of interest in making it in there. The speed was blisteringly fast in the opening kilometres amid a flurry of attacks, with a move containing GC rider Wilco Kelderman needing to be neutralized, but a group of 14 formed after around 15km.

In there were: Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Richard Carapaz, Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Luis Angel Mate, Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Rafael Reis (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Aldemar Reyes and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobon).

De Gendt, in his second day in the break at this Vuelta, took maximum points atop both the Puerto La Montalbana (km51) and the Alto de Santa Cruz de Moya (km88) – the first two of the three third-category climbs on the 207km route.

In between, the break's lead had yawned out to seven minutes – a clear sign that there was little appetite in the peloton to chase and bring the race back together in the latter stages.

There was a brief injection of urgency in the peloton after the second climb as crosswinds blew and the peloton briefly split in two, though it soon came back together in the feed zone. There was more drama when a heavy crash occurred on in what was an innocuous phase of the race, bringing down Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), American champion Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue), and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis). Kudus and Warbasse immediately abandoned the race.

Along the rolling roads some 1000m above sea level, the break continued to stretch out its lead, which rose to eight minutes with 70km to go. The urgency, however, returned just outside the 50km-to-go marker as the peloton approach a section of exposed roads. And sure enough, the bunch soon split to pieces, with far more damage being done than earlier in the day. No GC contenders were caught out, and Sky were in no mind to put the hammer down, so the groups came back together.

With the gap still more than eight minutes, the breakaway riders could afford to start playing with each other even before the final climb, and it was De Gendt who kicked it off with 23km to go, followed by a brief dig from Gougeard.

Inside the final 20km, De Marchi attacked but only succeeded in stringing the group out, while Mohoric and Gougeard gained a little more traction together, the former taking a gap onto the first switchback while the latter was quickly dropped as the road rose. Poljanski led the chase, trying to stick to the smooth strip of road surface next to the pavement, with Rojas and De Marchi making it over and Mate leading the others up. It was looking grim for many, though, not least Reis, who crashed in a collision with a race motorbike.

Soon only Rojas could hold the wheel of Mohoric, and over the crest of the climb, four had emerged at the head of affairs – Mohoric, Rojas, De Gendt, and Poljanski. Chasing hard at 15 seconds was the trio of De Marchi, De Tier, and Bol.

An insatiable Mohoric then attacked on the descent and carved out an impressive advantage as he swooped through the corners. Under the 3km to go banner, Mohoric held a lead of 10 seconds over the three chasers, who had him in their sights, but he gamely overcame the numerical disadvantage and fell to the ground after the crossing the line, revelling in the biggest win of his career.

The peloton had thinned out on the Alto del Castillo but there was no movement among the overall contenders, who finished in a relaxed fashion, their thoughts already turning to tomorrow's tough finish at Xorret de Cati.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:43:35 2 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 6 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:00:29 8 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:21 9 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:32 10 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 11 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:35 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 13 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 14 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:40 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:38 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 20 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 21 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 24 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 27 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 30 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 32 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 36 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 37 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 39 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 51 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:55 52 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 53 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 55 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 56 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 57 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 58 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:10:59 61 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 62 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 63 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 69 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 70 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:18 72 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 73 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 74 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:12:21 77 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:13:03 78 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 85 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 88 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:39 89 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 90 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 92 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 94 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 95 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 97 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 98 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 99 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 100 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 102 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 104 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 105 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 107 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 108 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 109 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 114 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 117 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 118 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 119 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 124 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 125 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 126 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 127 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 128 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 132 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 134 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 135 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 136 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 140 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 141 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 145 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 147 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 148 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 149 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 150 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 151 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 153 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 155 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 156 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 157 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 158 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 159 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 160 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 161 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 163 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 164 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 165 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 166 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 167 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 168 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 170 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 171 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 172 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 173 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 174 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 175 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 176 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 177 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 178 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 179 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 180 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:16:44 181 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 182 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:39 183 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:58 184 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:08 185 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport DNF Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data DNS Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team

Intermediate sprint - Cuenca, km. 191 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 pts 2 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 9 8 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 11 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 4 13 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Puerto La Montalbana, km. 51 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 14:21:14 2 Manzana Postobon 0:00:13 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:27 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:47 5 BMC Racing Team 0:07:14 6 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:07 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:44 9 Lotto Soudal 0:13:04 10 Team Sky 0:15:25 11 Orica-Scott 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Bahrain-Merida 14 FDJ 0:15:39 15 Team Sunweb 0:15:59 16 Quick-Step Floors 0:17:46 17 Trek-Segafredo 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:07 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:05 20 Dimension Data 0:22:11 21 Cannondale-Drapac 0:29:27 22 Aqua Blue Sport 0:36:28

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 27:46:51 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:11 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 6 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:40 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:00:46 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:50 10 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:26 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:40 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:43 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:45 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:14 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:19 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:23 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:26 19 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:52 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:59 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:02 23 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 24 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 26 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:40 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:00 28 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:40 29 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:01 30 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:04 31 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:28 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03 33 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:36 34 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:13 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:40 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:23 37 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:12:25 38 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:36 39 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:22 40 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:14:46 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:15:00 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:46 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:13 44 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:17:24 45 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:17:25 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:27 47 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:57 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:40 49 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:15 50 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:20 51 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:27 52 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:46 53 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:52 54 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:59 55 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:25:22 56 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:25:40 57 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:21 58 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:24 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:25 60 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:41 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:52 62 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:37 63 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:07 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:01 65 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:14 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:29:29 67 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:15 69 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:30:21 70 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:37 71 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:31:07 72 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:55 73 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:33 74 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:59 75 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:10 76 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:50 77 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:25 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:38 79 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:34:53 80 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:26 81 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:35:36 82 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:35:40 83 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:04 84 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:19 85 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:36:48 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:37:09 87 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:49 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:38:20 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:33 90 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:38 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:14 92 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:39:15 93 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:39:37 94 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:15 95 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:35 96 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:41 97 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:40:42 98 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:41:13 99 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:47 100 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:15 101 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:16 102 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:24 103 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:33 104 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:42:57 105 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:42:59 106 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:43:18 107 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:49 108 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:53 109 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:13 110 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:44:22 111 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:44:49 112 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:11 113 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:45:17 114 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:45:31 115 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:41 116 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:46:54 117 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:47:10 118 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:47:39 119 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:11 120 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:48:19 121 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:48:54 122 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:49:00 123 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 0:49:22 124 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:49:35 125 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:51 126 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:50:17 127 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:50:20 128 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:50:33 129 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:36 130 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:50:41 131 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:50:46 132 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 133 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:51:13 134 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:51:17 135 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:22 136 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:29 137 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:52:43 139 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:53:18 140 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:01 141 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:54:14 142 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:54:24 143 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 0:55:37 144 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:45 146 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:55:49 147 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:56:02 148 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:26 149 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:27 150 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:56:44 151 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:56:49 152 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:57 153 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:14 154 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:36 155 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:58:05 156 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:59:11 157 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:15 158 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:59:25 159 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 1:01:21 160 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:31 161 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1:02:52 162 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:04 163 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:03:17 164 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:03:28 165 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1:03:44 166 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:02 167 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:04:29 168 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:05 169 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:05:17 170 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:36 171 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:06:04 172 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:06:05 173 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:06:16 174 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:06:22 175 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:06:28 176 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:07:10 177 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 1:07:47 178 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1:08:07 179 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 1:08:23 180 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 1:08:43 181 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 1:11:40 182 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:41 183 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1:13:52 184 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:49 185 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 1:17:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 49 pts 2 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 43 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 8 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 27 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 25 11 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 23 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 21 14 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 15 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 16 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 18 17 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 19 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 20 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 17 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 23 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 26 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 13 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 32 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 10 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 36 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 37 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 38 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 39 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 40 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 41 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 7 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 43 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 44 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 46 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 47 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 48 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 49 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 5 50 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 51 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 52 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 53 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 54 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 55 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 4 57 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 58 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 59 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 60 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 61 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 62 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 63 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 64 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 65 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1 66 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 38 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 4 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 8 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 5 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 11 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 3 15 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 16 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 17 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 21 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 25 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 27 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 28 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 29 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 30 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 31 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 32 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 32 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 42 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 50 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 52 6 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 57 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 9 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 96 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 103 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 120 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 128 16 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 136 17 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 18 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 148 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 148 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 193 21 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 232