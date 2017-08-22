Image 1 of 45 Matteo Trentin wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 45 Matteo Trentin wins stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 45 Matteo Trentin on the Vuelta podium after stage 4 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 45 Matteo Trentin wins stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 45 Chris Froome in the leader's jersey after stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 45 Matteo Trentin in the green jersey after stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Chris Froome in the combined jersey after stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Adam Yates on the Vuelta podium after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana Postobon) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 The peloton strings out into one long line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 The peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 There were some climbs around, but not too many on the parcours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 A fast pace in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 A handy way of carrying plenty of bidons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 The sun was out for the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Stephane Rossetto and Diego Rubio try to hold off the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Diego Rosa picks up a musette (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Stef Clement collecting bottles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Arnaud Courteille riding in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 David Lopez does a pull for Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Marco Haller and Rein Taaramae share refreshments during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Christian Knees on the front for Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Chris Froome is protected by a group of Team Sky riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Bob Jungels sits just ahead of a train of BMC riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Smiles from Wout Poels and Ian Stannard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 David Arroyo and Francisco Ventoso share a joke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Magnus Cort Nielson is Orica-Scott's hope in the sprints (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Chris Froome stays safe in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Marco Haller makes his way back to the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Bienvenidos a Espana, the riders pass through the border (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru, friends and rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Romain Bardet has some fun with Guillaume Bonnafond (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Matteo Trentin and Adam Blythe have a dust up before the sprint finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Norwegian riders Sven Erik Bystrom and Odd Christian Eiking (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Say hello to Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Loic Vliegen and Kilian Frankiny (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Chris Froome wears the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Stephane Rossetto leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Esteban Chaves wears the white combination jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Magnus Cort Nieson, Chris Juul-Jensen and Svein Tuft (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Adam Yates sits in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Nicolas Roche drops back to collect some bidons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) enjoying stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Stefan Denifl getting bidons from the Aqua Blue Sport team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España with a cool sprint in a messy finale in Tarragona, joining the club of riders with stage wins in all three Grand Tours.

The 28-year-old Italian, who won stages of the Tour de France in 2013 and 2014 and a stage at last year's Giro d'Italia, emphatically outpaced LottoNL-Jumbo's Juan José Lobato, who had seemed to get the jump through a late sweeping right-hand bend – one of many technical aspects to the final couple of kilometres.

Canndonale-Drapac's Tom van Asbroeck finished third, in what was the first bunch sprint of this Vuelta and, in all probability, one of only three opportunities for the fast men.

Quick-Step, as they did at this year's Giro and Tour, have enjoyed a dream start to this Vuelta, with Yves Lampaert winning stage 2, and it was the Belgian team that dominated the final couple of kilometres as others hesitated. And while Trentin had waited in the wings as Lampaert launched his final-kilometre attack two days ago, this time it was Lampaert who buried himself to lead Trentin into the final few hundred metres.

As the Belgian pulled over, however, through the sweeping right-hander, the lead was suddenly lost to Lobato, who had taken a more aggressive inside line. The Spaniard, however, despite being in a perfect position, didn't have the power to carry it to the line. Trentin coolly spent a couple of seconds in the slipstream before moving out to the left and then comfortably clear, sitting up to celebrate in the closing metres, while Lobato bashed his bars in frustration.

"I was really looking for a victory because I'm really going good in this last part of the season. After my crash that took me out of the Tour de France I was just thinking about coming here and winning stages," said Trentin in his post-race interview.

"Two days ago we did a perfect, smart job with Yves Lampaert, and it took the win and the jersey. Today we decided to have my time. The guys were amazing. We got some help from Aqua Blue, UAE and Lotto at the beginning, but then when things went a little bit 'bananas', as it always does in cycling, they just stayed in the situation and we got everyone pulling – Tim Declerq pulled the whole day yesterday, he pulled the whole day today. Then basically everybody pulled. Together with Lampy and [Julian] Alaphilippe we really built up a nice lead-out to the finish.”

Chris Froome finished safely in the peloton to retain the leader's jersey he acquired on Monday, though the same cannot be said for Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale). The Italian, part of a two-pronged GC unit with Romain Bardet, was caught up in a crash – alongside Dani Moreno (Movistar) and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) – that, cruelly, occurred mere metres shy of the three-kilometers-to-go banner, the point at which GC times are neutralized in the event of a crash. The Italian rolled over the line 3:25 down, his GC hopes of repeating his top-10 overall finish at this year's Giro taking a huge battering.

Rafal Majka, whose GC ambitions seemed to go out of the window yesterday, lost a further 3:45 as he was caught out in the final few kilometres, which, strangely, saw his own Bora-Hansgrohe team piling on the pace at the front of the peloton.

"I think everyone was afraid of some time splits," said Froome. "It was worth staying up there and spending a bit of energy just to be up front in case of splits today. Obviously my teammates did a massive job in helping me be up there."

How it unfolded

In contrast to Sunday's stage 2, where the constant threat of crosswinds meant no breakaway was seen all day, Tuesday's stage – the second of only four flat sprint stages at this Vuelta – quickly settled into a more familiar pattern.

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana Postobon) and the Caja Rural duo of Diego Rubio and Nicholas Schulz broke away from the peloton in the early kilometres and quickly built up a sizable lead. FDJ's Johan Le Bon was late to the party but after a lone chase of more than 10 kilometres, the Frenchman was up at the front of the race to make it a group of five.

They opened up a lead of more than five minutes in the space of 50 kilometres, as Sky took on the responsibility that comes with the leader's jersey and policed the gap in the opening portion of the race.

When the gap stretched to more than seven minutes, still well over 100 kilometres from the finish, the sprint teams made their way to the front of the peloton. Quick-Step Floors made no secret of their intentions, while Aqua Blue, UAE and Lotto Soudal all pitched in as well.

The gap came down slowly but surely, and the big changes would come courtesy of the third-category Alto de Belltall with around 75km remaining. Rossetto was clearly unhappy with the way things were panning out, and issued a sharp acceleration on the climb, dropping all his companions save for Rubio.

The duo were able to maintain a decent advantage on the gentle downhill section that followed, leading to the intermediate sprint point in Valls, where Rubio took maximum points. The sprint also offered up time bonuses of three, two and one seconds, and, as on Monday, Sky raced for them. Froome had gained two seconds on stage 3, enough to leave him in the overall lead of the race at the end of the day, and on stage 4 he prevented any rivals from nabbing the last remaining second by sending two teammates off the front. No one else seemed remotely interested.

But perhaps the front of the bunch was the best place for Sky and Froome to be, as a narrow road saw Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman, who lost time yesterday, hit the deck, along with teammate Lennard Hofstede. The pair got back up but faced a battle to get back onto the back of a peloton that was by now moving up through the gears.

Meanwhile, the breakaway duo were doing a stellar job of keeping the bunch at bay, taking a minute into the final 15 kilometres. A few kilometres later, though, Rubio attacked his companion, though Rossetto would soon make his way back up. Finally, the catch was made with eight kilometres to go, with Rossetto grinding it out to be the last to be caught and thus earn the combativity prize.

Quick-Step, by this point, were in full flow, and an attempt from Manzano Postobon to throw the cat among the pigeons with a late attack was short-lived. Bora-Hansgrohe took it up in the final five kilometres, and just as AG2R La Mondiale came to the fore, Pozzovivo was caught up in the crash, with Wallays also hitting the deck hard in the pileup and taking his time to remount.

There was disorganisation in a technical final couple of kilometres, but soon Quick-Step reappeared, with Julian Alaphilippe leading the way, Lampaert and Trentin tucked in behind. Lampaert continued his work, despite a Lotto Soudal rider jumping on his wheel, all the way to 300 metres to go and the right-hand bend.

Trentin would have liked to have taken a neater line through it, but there was enough ground remaining for his superior speed to shine through.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:43:57 2 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 9 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 11 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 20 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 24 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 33 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 34 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 35 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 36 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 38 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 41 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 43 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 45 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 46 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 49 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 50 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 51 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 53 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 54 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 56 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 57 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 59 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 61 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 64 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 65 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 66 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 68 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 70 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 72 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 73 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 74 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 76 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 77 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 78 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 79 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 80 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 81 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 82 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 85 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 87 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 91 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 93 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 95 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 97 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:40 98 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:42 99 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:44 101 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 104 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 0:00:49 105 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 106 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 108 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 109 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 110 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 112 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:15 113 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:17 114 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 115 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 117 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 118 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 119 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:20 120 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 123 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 125 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50 126 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 127 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:14 128 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 129 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 130 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 134 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 135 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 136 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 138 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 139 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:34 141 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 142 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 143 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 145 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 146 Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 147 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 148 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:30 152 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:35 153 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:03:45 154 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 155 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 156 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 157 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 158 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 159 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 160 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 162 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 163 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 164 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 165 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 166 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 167 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 168 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:11 169 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 170 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 171 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 172 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 173 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 174 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 175 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 176 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 177 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:15 178 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 179 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 180 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:17 181 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:19 182 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:05:19 183 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:26 184 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:32 185 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 186 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:00 187 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 188 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:47 189 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 190 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:16 191 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 192 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:05 193 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:10:10

Sprint 1 - 164.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 16 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 9 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 7 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 6 11 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountains 1 - 132km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 14:11:51 2 FDJ 3 Team Sunweb 4 Trek - Segafredo 5 Lotto Soudal 6 Manzana Postobon Team 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Movistar Team 9 UAE Team Emirates 10 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 11 Quick - Step Floors 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Bahrain - Merida 14 Team Sky 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Orica - Scott 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Team Dimension Data 19 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Team Katusha Alpecin 21 Bora - Hansgrohe 22 Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:42

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13:37:41 2 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:02 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:10 6 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:11 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:39 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:17 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:22 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:32 16 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:35 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:43 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:44 20 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:52 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:54 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:56 23 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 24 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:58 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 26 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:37 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:58 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 31 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:44 32 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:57 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:08 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:51 35 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:04:56 36 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:18 39 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:22 40 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:11 41 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:25 42 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:37 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:38 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:24 45 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:07:37 46 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:45 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:49 48 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:15 49 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 50 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:22 51 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:13 52 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:47 53 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:10:52 54 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:11:16 55 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:11:20 56 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:58 58 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:03 59 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:14 60 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:12:30 61 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:39 62 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:51 63 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:07 64 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:09 65 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:28 66 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:09 67 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:19 68 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:34 69 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:14:39 70 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 71 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:41 72 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:44 73 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:08 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:14 76 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:15:15 77 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:20 78 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:36 79 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:37 80 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:49 81 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:53 82 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:57 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:08 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:24 85 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:25 86 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:27 87 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:17:28 88 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:34 89 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:35 90 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:17:47 91 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:17:49 92 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:51 93 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:55 94 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:58 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:18:07 96 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:14 97 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:18:20 98 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:18:31 99 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:36 100 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:49 101 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:53 102 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:58 105 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:02 106 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:10 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:15 108 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:17 109 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 0:19:23 110 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 112 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:34 113 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:45 114 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:19:54 115 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:56 116 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:09 117 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:09 118 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:12 119 Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:18 120 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:21:28 121 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:29 122 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:39 123 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:40 124 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:49 125 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:21:51 126 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:22:32 127 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:22:44 128 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:47 129 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:50 130 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:52 131 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:56 132 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:00 133 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:05 134 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:23 135 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:27 136 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:28 137 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:29 138 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:44 139 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 140 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:45 141 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:50 142 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:51 143 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:56 144 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:24 145 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 0:24:28 146 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:24:33 147 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:50 148 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 149 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:24:55 150 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:25:09 151 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:21 152 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:24 153 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:29 154 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:34 155 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:35 156 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:42 157 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:50 158 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:56 159 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:57 160 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:59 161 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:00 162 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:04 163 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:37 164 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:38 165 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:59 166 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:12 167 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 168 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:16 169 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:18 170 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:32 171 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:27:47 172 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:27:52 173 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:06 174 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:28:34 175 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:35 176 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:28:43 177 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:04 178 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:29:15 179 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:27 180 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:02 181 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:14 182 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:31:40 183 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:04 184 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:48 185 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:53 186 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:33:35 187 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:33:44 188 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:34:06 189 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:34:24 190 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:36 191 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:22 192 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:05 193 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:39:19

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 49 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 25 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 7 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 8 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 10 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 17 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 17 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 13 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 9 18 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 19 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 21 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 8 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 24 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 6 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 27 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 29 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 30 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 4 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 4 32 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 4 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 34 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 35 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 40 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 12 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 6 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 8 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 3 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 13 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 16 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 18 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 25 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 27 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 85 6 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 89 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 8 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 9 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 197