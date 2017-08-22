Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Trentin wins stage 4

Italian bests Lobato in Tarragona

Image 1 of 45

Matteo Trentin wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana

Matteo Trentin wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Vuelta a Espana

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 45

Matteo Trentin wins stage 4 at the Vuelta

Matteo Trentin wins stage 4 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 45

Matteo Trentin on the Vuelta podium after stage 4

Matteo Trentin on the Vuelta podium after stage 4
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 45

Matteo Trentin wins stage 4 at the Vuelta

Matteo Trentin wins stage 4 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 45

Chris Froome in the leader's jersey after stage 4 at the Vuelta

Chris Froome in the leader's jersey after stage 4 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 45

Matteo Trentin in the green jersey after stage 4 at the Vuelta

Matteo Trentin in the green jersey after stage 4 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Chris Froome in the combined jersey after stage 4 at the Vuelta

Chris Froome in the combined jersey after stage 4 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Adam Yates on the Vuelta podium after stage 4

Adam Yates on the Vuelta podium after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana Postobon) leads the breakaway

Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana Postobon) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

The peloton strings out into one long line

The peloton strings out into one long line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

The peloton crosses a bridge

The peloton crosses a bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

There were some climbs around, but not too many on the parcours

There were some climbs around, but not too many on the parcours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

A fast pace in the bunch

A fast pace in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

A handy way of carrying plenty of bidons

A handy way of carrying plenty of bidons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

The sun was out for the riders

The sun was out for the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Stephane Rossetto and Diego Rubio try to hold off the peloton

Stephane Rossetto and Diego Rubio try to hold off the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Diego Rosa picks up a musette

Diego Rosa picks up a musette
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Stef Clement collecting bottles

Stef Clement collecting bottles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Arnaud Courteille riding in the bunch

Arnaud Courteille riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

David Lopez does a pull for Team Sky

David Lopez does a pull for Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Marco Haller and Rein Taaramae share refreshments during the stage

Marco Haller and Rein Taaramae share refreshments during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Christian Knees on the front for Team Sky

Christian Knees on the front for Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Chris Froome is protected by a group of Team Sky riders

Chris Froome is protected by a group of Team Sky riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Bob Jungels sits just ahead of a train of BMC riders

Bob Jungels sits just ahead of a train of BMC riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Smiles from Wout Poels and Ian Stannard

Smiles from Wout Poels and Ian Stannard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

David Arroyo and Francisco Ventoso share a joke

David Arroyo and Francisco Ventoso share a joke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Magnus Cort Nielson is Orica-Scott's hope in the sprints

Magnus Cort Nielson is Orica-Scott's hope in the sprints
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Chris Froome stays safe in the peloton

Chris Froome stays safe in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Marco Haller makes his way back to the bunch

Marco Haller makes his way back to the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Bienvenidos a Espana, the riders pass through the border

Bienvenidos a Espana, the riders pass through the border
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru, friends and rivals

Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru, friends and rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Romain Bardet has some fun with Guillaume Bonnafond

Romain Bardet has some fun with Guillaume Bonnafond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Matteo Trentin and Adam Blythe have a dust up before the sprint finish

Matteo Trentin and Adam Blythe have a dust up before the sprint finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Norwegian riders Sven Erik Bystrom and Odd Christian Eiking

Norwegian riders Sven Erik Bystrom and Odd Christian Eiking
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Say hello to Niki Terpstra

Say hello to Niki Terpstra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Loic Vliegen and Kilian Frankiny

Loic Vliegen and Kilian Frankiny
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Chris Froome wears the leader's jersey

Chris Froome wears the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Stephane Rossetto leads the breakaway

Stephane Rossetto leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Esteban Chaves wears the white combination jersey

Esteban Chaves wears the white combination jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Magnus Cort Nieson, Chris Juul-Jensen and Svein Tuft

Magnus Cort Nieson, Chris Juul-Jensen and Svein Tuft
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Adam Yates sits in the bunch

Adam Yates sits in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Nicolas Roche drops back to collect some bidons

Nicolas Roche drops back to collect some bidons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) enjoying stage 4

Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) enjoying stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Stefan Denifl getting bidons from the Aqua Blue Sport team car

Stefan Denifl getting bidons from the Aqua Blue Sport team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España with a cool sprint in a messy finale in Tarragona, joining the club of riders with stage wins in all three Grand Tours.

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana: Froome advocates three-second rule for flat stages

Trentin completes Grand Tour set of stage wins

Majka's Vuelta a Espana GC hopes end in Tarragona

The 28-year-old Italian, who won stages of the Tour de France in 2013 and 2014 and a stage at last year's Giro d'Italia, emphatically outpaced LottoNL-Jumbo's Juan José Lobato, who had seemed to get the jump through a late sweeping right-hand bend – one of many technical aspects to the final couple of kilometres.

Canndonale-Drapac's Tom van Asbroeck finished third, in what was the first bunch sprint of this Vuelta and, in all probability, one of only three opportunities for the fast men.

Quick-Step, as they did at this year's Giro and Tour, have enjoyed a dream start to this Vuelta, with Yves Lampaert winning stage 2, and it was the Belgian team that dominated the final couple of kilometres as others hesitated. And while Trentin had waited in the wings as Lampaert launched his final-kilometre attack two days ago, this time it was Lampaert who buried himself to lead Trentin into the final few hundred metres.

As the Belgian pulled over, however, through the sweeping right-hander, the lead was suddenly lost to Lobato, who had taken a more aggressive inside line. The Spaniard, however, despite being in a perfect position, didn't have the power to carry it to the line. Trentin coolly spent a couple of seconds in the slipstream before moving out to the left and then comfortably clear, sitting up to celebrate in the closing metres, while Lobato bashed his bars in frustration.

"I was really looking for a victory because I'm really going good in this last part of the season. After my crash that took me out of the Tour de France I was just thinking about coming here and winning stages," said Trentin in his post-race interview.

"Two days ago we did a perfect, smart job with Yves Lampaert, and it took the win and the jersey. Today we decided to have my time. The guys were amazing. We got some help from Aqua Blue, UAE and Lotto at the beginning, but then when things went a little bit 'bananas', as it always does in cycling, they just stayed in the situation and we got everyone pulling – Tim Declerq pulled the whole day yesterday, he pulled the whole day today. Then basically everybody pulled. Together with Lampy and [Julian] Alaphilippe we really built up a nice lead-out to the finish.”

Chris Froome finished safely in the peloton to retain the leader's jersey he acquired on Monday, though the same cannot be said for Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale). The Italian, part of a two-pronged GC unit with Romain Bardet, was caught up in a crash – alongside Dani Moreno (Movistar) and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) – that, cruelly, occurred mere metres shy of the three-kilometers-to-go banner, the point at which GC times are neutralized in the event of a crash. The Italian rolled over the line 3:25 down, his GC hopes of repeating his top-10 overall finish at this year's Giro taking a huge battering.

Rafal Majka, whose GC ambitions seemed to go out of the window yesterday, lost a further 3:45 as he was caught out in the final few kilometres, which, strangely, saw his own Bora-Hansgrohe team piling on the pace at the front of the peloton.

"I think everyone was afraid of some time splits," said Froome. "It was worth staying up there and spending a bit of energy just to be up front in case of splits today. Obviously my teammates did a massive job in helping me be up there."

How it unfolded

In contrast to Sunday's stage 2, where the constant threat of crosswinds meant no breakaway was seen all day, Tuesday's stage – the second of only four flat sprint stages at this Vuelta – quickly settled into a more familiar pattern.

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana Postobon) and the Caja Rural duo of Diego Rubio and Nicholas Schulz broke away from the peloton in the early kilometres and quickly built up a sizable lead. FDJ's Johan Le Bon was late to the party but after a lone chase of more than 10 kilometres, the Frenchman was up at the front of the race to make it a group of five.

They opened up a lead of more than five minutes in the space of 50 kilometres, as Sky took on the responsibility that comes with the leader's jersey and policed the gap in the opening portion of the race.

When the gap stretched to more than seven minutes, still well over 100 kilometres from the finish, the sprint teams made their way to the front of the peloton. Quick-Step Floors made no secret of their intentions, while Aqua Blue, UAE and Lotto Soudal all pitched in as well.

The gap came down slowly but surely, and the big changes would come courtesy of the third-category Alto de Belltall with around 75km remaining. Rossetto was clearly unhappy with the way things were panning out, and issued a sharp acceleration on the climb, dropping all his companions save for Rubio.

The duo were able to maintain a decent advantage on the gentle downhill section that followed, leading to the intermediate sprint point in Valls, where Rubio took maximum points. The sprint also offered up time bonuses of three, two and one seconds, and, as on Monday, Sky raced for them. Froome had gained two seconds on stage 3, enough to leave him in the overall lead of the race at the end of the day, and on stage 4 he prevented any rivals from nabbing the last remaining second by sending two teammates off the front. No one else seemed remotely interested.

But perhaps the front of the bunch was the best place for Sky and Froome to be, as a narrow road saw Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman, who lost time yesterday, hit the deck, along with teammate Lennard Hofstede. The pair got back up but faced a battle to get back onto the back of a peloton that was by now moving up through the gears.

Meanwhile, the breakaway duo were doing a stellar job of keeping the bunch at bay, taking a minute into the final 15 kilometres. A few kilometres later, though, Rubio attacked his companion, though Rossetto would soon make his way back up. Finally, the catch was made with eight kilometres to go, with Rossetto grinding it out to be the last to be caught and thus earn the combativity prize.

Quick-Step, by this point, were in full flow, and an attempt from Manzano Postobon to throw the cat among the pigeons with a late attack was short-lived. Bora-Hansgrohe took it up in the final five kilometres, and just as AG2R La Mondiale came to the fore, Pozzovivo was caught up in the crash, with Wallays also hitting the deck hard in the pileup and taking his time to remount.

There was disorganisation in a technical final couple of kilometres, but soon Quick-Step reappeared, with Julian Alaphilippe leading the way, Lampaert and Trentin tucked in behind. Lampaert continued his work, despite a Lotto Soudal rider jumping on his wheel, all the way to 300 metres to go and the right-hand bend.

Trentin would have liked to have taken a neater line through it, but there was enough ground remaining for his superior speed to shine through.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:43:57
2Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
9Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
15Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
16Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
20Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
24Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
28Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
32Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
33Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
34David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
35Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
36Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
38Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
41Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
43Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
45Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
46Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
47Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
49Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
50Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
51Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
53Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
54Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
56Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
57Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
59Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
60Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
61Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
64Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
65Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
66Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
68Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
70Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
72Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
73Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
74Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
75Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
76Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
77Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
78Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
79Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
80Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
81Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
82Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
85Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
86Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
87Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
88Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
89Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
91Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
93Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
94Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
95Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:40
98Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:42
99Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:44
101Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
104Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott0:00:49
105Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
106Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
108Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
109Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
110Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
112Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:15
113William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:17
114Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
115Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
117Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
118Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
119Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
120Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
123Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
124Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
125Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:50
126Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
127Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:14
128Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
129Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
130Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
134Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
135Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
136Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
138Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
139Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:34
141Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
142Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
143David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
145Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
146Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
147Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
148Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
149Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
150Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:30
152Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:35
153Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:03:45
154Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
155Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
156Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
157Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
158Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
159Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
160Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
161Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
162Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
163Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
164Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
165Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
166George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
167Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
168Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:11
169Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
170David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
171Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
172Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
173John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
174Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
175Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
176Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
177Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:15
178Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
179Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
180Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:17
181Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:04:19
182Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:05:19
183Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:26
184Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:32
185Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
186Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:00
187Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
188José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:47
189Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
190Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:16
191Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
192Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:05
193Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:10

Sprint 1 - 164.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac16
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo14
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
7Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
9Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data7
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon6
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
15Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountains 1 - 132km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo14:11:51
2FDJ
3Team Sunweb
4Trek - Segafredo
5Lotto Soudal
6Manzana Postobon Team
7BMC Racing Team
8Movistar Team
9UAE Team Emirates
10Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
11Quick - Step Floors
12Astana Pro Team
13Bahrain - Merida
14Team Sky
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Orica - Scott
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Team Dimension Data
19Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Team Katusha Alpecin
21Bora - Hansgrohe
22Aqua Blue Sport0:00:42

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13:37:41
2David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:02
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:10
6Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:11
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:39
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:17
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:22
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:32
16Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:35
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:43
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:44
20Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:52
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:54
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:56
23Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
24Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:58
25Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
26Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:37
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:58
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
30Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
31Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:44
32Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:57
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:08
34Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:51
35Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:04:56
36Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:05:18
39Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:05:22
40Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:06:11
41Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:25
42Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:37
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:38
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:07:24
45Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:07:37
46Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:07:45
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:49
48Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:15
49Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
50Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:22
51Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:13
52Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:47
53Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:10:52
54Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:11:16
55Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:11:20
56Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:58
58Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:12:03
59Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:14
60Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:12:30
61Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:39
62Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:12:51
63Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:07
64Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:09
65Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:13:28
66Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:09
67Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:19
68Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:34
69Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:14:39
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
71Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:41
72Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:44
73Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:08
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:14
76Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:15:15
77Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:20
78Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:36
79Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:15:37
80Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:15:49
81Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:53
82Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:57
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:08
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:16:24
85Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:16:25
86Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:27
87Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon0:17:28
88Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:34
89Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:17:35
90Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:17:47
91Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:17:49
92Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:51
93Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:55
94Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:58
95Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:18:07
96Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:14
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:18:20
98Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:18:31
99Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:36
100Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:49
101Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:53
102Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
103Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:58
105Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:19:02
106Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:10
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:15
108Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:17
109Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data0:19:23
110Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:19:28
112Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:34
113George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:45
114Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:19:54
115Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:56
116Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:09
117José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:09
118Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:12
119Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:18
120Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott0:21:28
121Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:29
122Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:21:39
123Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:21:40
124Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:49
125Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:21:51
126Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:22:32
127Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:22:44
128Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:47
129Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:50
130Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:52
131Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:22:56
132Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:00
133Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:23:05
134Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:23
135Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:27
136Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:23:28
137Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:29
138Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:23:44
139Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
140Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:45
141Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:50
142Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:51
143Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:56
144Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:24
145Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott0:24:28
146Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:24:33
147Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:50
148Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
149Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:24:55
150Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:25:09
151Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:25:21
152Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:24
153Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:29
154Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:34
155David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:35
156Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:42
157Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:50
158Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:56
159Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:25:57
160Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:25:59
161William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:00
162Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:04
163Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:37
164Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:38
165Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:26:59
166Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:12
167Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
168Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:16
169Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:18
170Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:27:32
171Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:27:47
172Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:27:52
173Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:06
174Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:28:34
175Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:35
176Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:28:43
177Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:04
178Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:29:15
179Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:29:27
180Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:30:02
181John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:30:14
182David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:31:40
183Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:32:04
184Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:48
185Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:53
186Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:33:35
187Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:33:44
188Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:34:06
189Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:34:24
190Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:36
191Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:22
192Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:05
193Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:39:19

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors49pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida31
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac25
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
7David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors20
8Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
10Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott17
11Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport17
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
13Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
15Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team9
18Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
19Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
21Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data8
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
23Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
24Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon6
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
27Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
29Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
30Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky4
31Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac4
32Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin4
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
35Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates1
39Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
40Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac12pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
6Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
8Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott3
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
12Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
13Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
16Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
18Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott25
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team27
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates85
6Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky89
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team99
8Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits110
9Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA197

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - Scott40:22:11
2Team Sky0:01:05
3Astana Pro Team0:01:56
4Movistar Team0:02:52
5Team Sunweb0:02:55
6UAE Team Emirates0:03:18
7AG2R La Mondiale0:07:08
8BMC Racing Team0:08:05
9Team Dimension Data0:09:25
10Lotto Soudal0:11:47
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12Quick - Step Floors0:15:09
13Manzana Postobon Team0:16:42
14Trek - Segafredo0:16:44
15Bahrain - Merida0:18:42
16Bora - Hansgrohe0:19:20
17Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:21:13
18Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:21:27
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:47
20Team Katusha Alpecin0:24:47
21Aqua Blue Sport0:38:09
22FDJ0:38:46

Latest on Cyclingnews