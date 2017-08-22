Vuelta a Espana: Trentin wins stage 4
Italian bests Lobato in Tarragona
Stage 4: Escaldes - Tarragona
Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España with a cool sprint in a messy finale in Tarragona, joining the club of riders with stage wins in all three Grand Tours.
The 28-year-old Italian, who won stages of the Tour de France in 2013 and 2014 and a stage at last year's Giro d'Italia, emphatically outpaced LottoNL-Jumbo's Juan José Lobato, who had seemed to get the jump through a late sweeping right-hand bend – one of many technical aspects to the final couple of kilometres.
Canndonale-Drapac's Tom van Asbroeck finished third, in what was the first bunch sprint of this Vuelta and, in all probability, one of only three opportunities for the fast men.
Quick-Step, as they did at this year's Giro and Tour, have enjoyed a dream start to this Vuelta, with Yves Lampaert winning stage 2, and it was the Belgian team that dominated the final couple of kilometres as others hesitated. And while Trentin had waited in the wings as Lampaert launched his final-kilometre attack two days ago, this time it was Lampaert who buried himself to lead Trentin into the final few hundred metres.
As the Belgian pulled over, however, through the sweeping right-hander, the lead was suddenly lost to Lobato, who had taken a more aggressive inside line. The Spaniard, however, despite being in a perfect position, didn't have the power to carry it to the line. Trentin coolly spent a couple of seconds in the slipstream before moving out to the left and then comfortably clear, sitting up to celebrate in the closing metres, while Lobato bashed his bars in frustration.
"I was really looking for a victory because I'm really going good in this last part of the season. After my crash that took me out of the Tour de France I was just thinking about coming here and winning stages," said Trentin in his post-race interview.
"Two days ago we did a perfect, smart job with Yves Lampaert, and it took the win and the jersey. Today we decided to have my time. The guys were amazing. We got some help from Aqua Blue, UAE and Lotto at the beginning, but then when things went a little bit 'bananas', as it always does in cycling, they just stayed in the situation and we got everyone pulling – Tim Declerq pulled the whole day yesterday, he pulled the whole day today. Then basically everybody pulled. Together with Lampy and [Julian] Alaphilippe we really built up a nice lead-out to the finish.”
Chris Froome finished safely in the peloton to retain the leader's jersey he acquired on Monday, though the same cannot be said for Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale). The Italian, part of a two-pronged GC unit with Romain Bardet, was caught up in a crash – alongside Dani Moreno (Movistar) and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) – that, cruelly, occurred mere metres shy of the three-kilometers-to-go banner, the point at which GC times are neutralized in the event of a crash. The Italian rolled over the line 3:25 down, his GC hopes of repeating his top-10 overall finish at this year's Giro taking a huge battering.
Rafal Majka, whose GC ambitions seemed to go out of the window yesterday, lost a further 3:45 as he was caught out in the final few kilometres, which, strangely, saw his own Bora-Hansgrohe team piling on the pace at the front of the peloton.
"I think everyone was afraid of some time splits," said Froome. "It was worth staying up there and spending a bit of energy just to be up front in case of splits today. Obviously my teammates did a massive job in helping me be up there."
How it unfolded
In contrast to Sunday's stage 2, where the constant threat of crosswinds meant no breakaway was seen all day, Tuesday's stage – the second of only four flat sprint stages at this Vuelta – quickly settled into a more familiar pattern.
Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana Postobon) and the Caja Rural duo of Diego Rubio and Nicholas Schulz broke away from the peloton in the early kilometres and quickly built up a sizable lead. FDJ's Johan Le Bon was late to the party but after a lone chase of more than 10 kilometres, the Frenchman was up at the front of the race to make it a group of five.
They opened up a lead of more than five minutes in the space of 50 kilometres, as Sky took on the responsibility that comes with the leader's jersey and policed the gap in the opening portion of the race.
When the gap stretched to more than seven minutes, still well over 100 kilometres from the finish, the sprint teams made their way to the front of the peloton. Quick-Step Floors made no secret of their intentions, while Aqua Blue, UAE and Lotto Soudal all pitched in as well.
The gap came down slowly but surely, and the big changes would come courtesy of the third-category Alto de Belltall with around 75km remaining. Rossetto was clearly unhappy with the way things were panning out, and issued a sharp acceleration on the climb, dropping all his companions save for Rubio.
The duo were able to maintain a decent advantage on the gentle downhill section that followed, leading to the intermediate sprint point in Valls, where Rubio took maximum points. The sprint also offered up time bonuses of three, two and one seconds, and, as on Monday, Sky raced for them. Froome had gained two seconds on stage 3, enough to leave him in the overall lead of the race at the end of the day, and on stage 4 he prevented any rivals from nabbing the last remaining second by sending two teammates off the front. No one else seemed remotely interested.
But perhaps the front of the bunch was the best place for Sky and Froome to be, as a narrow road saw Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman, who lost time yesterday, hit the deck, along with teammate Lennard Hofstede. The pair got back up but faced a battle to get back onto the back of a peloton that was by now moving up through the gears.
Meanwhile, the breakaway duo were doing a stellar job of keeping the bunch at bay, taking a minute into the final 15 kilometres. A few kilometres later, though, Rubio attacked his companion, though Rossetto would soon make his way back up. Finally, the catch was made with eight kilometres to go, with Rossetto grinding it out to be the last to be caught and thus earn the combativity prize.
Quick-Step, by this point, were in full flow, and an attempt from Manzano Postobon to throw the cat among the pigeons with a late attack was short-lived. Bora-Hansgrohe took it up in the final five kilometres, and just as AG2R La Mondiale came to the fore, Pozzovivo was caught up in the crash, with Wallays also hitting the deck hard in the pileup and taking his time to remount.
There was disorganisation in a technical final couple of kilometres, but soon Quick-Step reappeared, with Julian Alaphilippe leading the way, Lampaert and Trentin tucked in behind. Lampaert continued his work, despite a Lotto Soudal rider jumping on his wheel, all the way to 300 metres to go and the right-hand bend.
Trentin would have liked to have taken a neater line through it, but there was enough ground remaining for his superior speed to shine through.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:43:57
|2
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|9
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|11
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|24
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|41
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|43
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|45
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|46
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|49
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|50
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|51
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|53
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|57
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|61
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|62
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|66
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|70
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|73
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|74
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|76
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|88
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|93
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|95
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:40
|98
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:42
|99
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:44
|101
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|104
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:00:49
|105
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|106
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|108
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|109
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|110
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|112
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:15
|113
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:17
|114
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|115
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|117
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|119
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|120
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|125
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:50
|126
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:14
|128
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|129
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|130
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|134
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|135
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|136
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|138
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|139
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:34
|141
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|142
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|143
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|145
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|146
|Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|147
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|148
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:30
|152
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:35
|153
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:03:45
|154
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|155
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|156
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|157
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|158
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|159
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|163
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|164
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|165
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|166
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|167
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|168
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:11
|169
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|170
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|171
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|172
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|173
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|174
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|175
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|177
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:15
|178
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|179
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|180
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:17
|181
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:19
|182
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:19
|183
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:26
|184
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:32
|185
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|186
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:00
|187
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|188
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:47
|189
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|190
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:16
|191
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|192
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:05
|193
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|7
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|6
|11
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|14:11:51
|2
|FDJ
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Manzana Postobon Team
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Quick - Step Floors
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Bahrain - Merida
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Orica - Scott
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|21
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13:37:41
|2
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:02
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:10
|6
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:11
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:39
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:17
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:01:22
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:29
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:32
|16
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:43
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:44
|20
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:52
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:56
|23
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:58
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|26
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:37
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:44
|32
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:57
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:08
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:51
|35
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:56
|36
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:18
|39
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:05:22
|40
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:11
|41
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:25
|42
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:37
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:38
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:24
|45
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:37
|46
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:45
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:49
|48
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:15
|49
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|50
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:22
|51
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:13
|52
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:47
|53
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:10:52
|54
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:16
|55
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:20
|56
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:58
|58
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:03
|59
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:14
|60
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:30
|61
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:39
|62
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:51
|63
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:07
|64
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:09
|65
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:28
|66
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:09
|67
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:19
|68
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:34
|69
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:14:39
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|71
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:41
|72
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:44
|73
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:08
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:14
|76
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:15:15
|77
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:20
|78
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:36
|79
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:37
|80
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:49
|81
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:53
|82
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:57
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:08
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:16:24
|85
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:25
|86
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:27
|87
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:17:28
|88
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:34
|89
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:35
|90
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:47
|91
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:17:49
|92
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:51
|93
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:55
|94
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:58
|95
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:07
|96
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:14
|97
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:20
|98
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:18:31
|99
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:36
|100
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:49
|101
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:53
|102
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:58
|105
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:02
|106
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:10
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:15
|108
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:17
|109
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:19:23
|110
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|112
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:34
|113
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:45
|114
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:19:54
|115
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:56
|116
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:09
|117
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:09
|118
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:12
|119
|Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:18
|120
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:21:28
|121
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:29
|122
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:39
|123
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:40
|124
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:49
|125
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:51
|126
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:22:32
|127
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:44
|128
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:47
|129
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:50
|130
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:52
|131
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:56
|132
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:00
|133
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:05
|134
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:23
|135
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:27
|136
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:23:28
|137
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:29
|138
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:44
|139
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|140
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:45
|141
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:50
|142
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:51
|143
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:56
|144
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:24
|145
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:24:28
|146
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:24:33
|147
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:50
|148
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:24:55
|150
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:25:09
|151
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:21
|152
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:24
|153
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:29
|154
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:34
|155
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:35
|156
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:42
|157
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:50
|158
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:56
|159
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:57
|160
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:59
|161
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:00
|162
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:04
|163
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:37
|164
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:38
|165
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:59
|166
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:12
|167
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|168
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:16
|169
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:18
|170
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:32
|171
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:27:47
|172
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:27:52
|173
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:06
|174
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:28:34
|175
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:35
|176
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:28:43
|177
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:04
|178
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:29:15
|179
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:27
|180
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:02
|181
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:14
|182
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:31:40
|183
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:32:04
|184
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:48
|185
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:53
|186
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:33:35
|187
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:33:44
|188
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:34:06
|189
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:34:24
|190
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:36
|191
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:22
|192
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:05
|193
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|7
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|8
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|10
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|17
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|13
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|9
|18
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|19
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|21
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|8
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|23
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|6
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|27
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|28
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|29
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|30
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|32
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|34
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|35
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|39
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|40
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|6
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|3
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|13
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|16
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|25
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|27
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|6
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|89
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|8
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|9
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|197
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - Scott
|40:22:11
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:05
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:52
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:55
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:18
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:08
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:09:25
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:47
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:15:09
|13
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:16:42
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16:44
|15
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:18:42
|16
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:19:20
|17
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:13
|18
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:21:27
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:47
|20
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:24:47
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:38:09
|22
|FDJ
|0:38:46
