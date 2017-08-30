Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Miguel Angel Lopez nabs stage 11

Froome withstands attacks to keep race lead

Image 1 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez wins the Vuelta a España's 11th stage.

Miguel Angel Lopez wins the Vuelta a España's 11th stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Romain Bardet leads Alberto Contador to the line

Romain Bardet leads Alberto Contador to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac)

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) leads the group

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) leads the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 47

Franco Pellizotti (Bahrain-Merida)

Franco Pellizotti (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 47

Darwin Atapuma on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Darwin Atapuma on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 47

Pello Bilbao working for Fabio Aru on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Pello Bilbao working for Fabio Aru on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 47

David de la Cruz at the Vuelta a España

David de la Cruz at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

Alberto Contador in the GC favourites group on the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador in the GC favourites group on the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

Esteban Chaves on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Esteban Chaves on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

Romain Bardet at the Vuelta a España

Romain Bardet at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Ilnur Zakarin on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Ilnur Zakarin on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Chris Froome wins the sprint for second on the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España.

Chris Froome wins the sprint for second on the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez rolling down the finishing straight on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Miguel Angel Lopez rolling down the finishing straight on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali leading Chris Froome on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Vincenzo Nibali leading Chris Froome on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 47

Giovanni Visconti at the Vuelta a España

Giovanni Visconti at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 47

Esteban Chaves at the Vuelta a España

Esteban Chaves at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 47

Tejay van Garderen on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Tejay van Garderen on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 47

Matteo Trentin in green at the Vuelta a España

Matteo Trentin in green at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 47

Stefan Denifl at the Vuelta a España

Stefan Denifl at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 47

Chris Froome in the race leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome in the race leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 47

Chris Froome on the podium after the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome on the podium after the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez after his Vuelta a España stage 11 win

Miguel Angel Lopez after his Vuelta a España stage 11 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

Nicolas Roche on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Nicolas Roche on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

David de la Cruz finishes stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

David de la Cruz finishes stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Chris Froome finishing the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome finishing the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez on the at the Vuelta a España

Miguel Angel Lopez on the at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 31 of 47

Alberto Contador finishes the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España.

Alberto Contador finishes the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 32 of 47

Chris Froome finishes stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.

Chris Froome finishes stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 33 of 47

Wilco Kelderman, Miguel Angel Lopez and Romain Bardet at the Vuelta a España

Wilco Kelderman, Miguel Angel Lopez and Romain Bardet at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez with the GC favourites at the Vuelta a España

Miguel Angel Lopez with the GC favourites at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

After initially losing ground, Miguel Angel Lopez rejoined the GC group on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

After initially losing ground, Miguel Angel Lopez rejoined the GC group on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez looks around before making his move on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.

Miguel Angel Lopez looks around before making his move on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

Chris Froome and the peloton on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome and the peloton on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

The breakaway on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

The breakaway on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Chris Froome in the pack on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome in the pack on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

One of the many switchbacks on the route for the Vuelta a España's 11th stage

One of the many switchbacks on the route for the Vuelta a España's 11th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

The peloton climbing on the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España

The peloton climbing on the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 47

Stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 47

Igor Anton couldn't repeat his Calar Alto win in 2017

Igor Anton couldn't repeat his Calar Alto win in 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 47

Michael Woods suffering on the road to Calar Alto

Michael Woods suffering on the road to Calar Alto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 47

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) won the combativity award

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) won the combativity award
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 47

Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon) leading Darwin Atapuma

Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon) leading Darwin Atapuma
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claimed victory at Calar Alto after a stinging late attack to drop the major GC contenders. Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) did his best to bring back the Colombian but Lopez proved too strong on the day.

Froome had to settle for second place on the day, taking the bonus seconds with it, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) coming home behind him for third place. Froome’s closest challengers in the overall classification, Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) lost large amounts of time, with Chaves crossing the line well over a minute behind Froome and his companions.

Froome has thus extended his overall lead with Nibali now in second place at 1:13 back from the Team Sky rider. Chaves clung to his podium place, now at 2:33, while Roche slipped right out of the top 10.

It had been described as a medium mountain stage, but the final ascent to the Observatorio Astronomico de Calar Alto would cause fissures in the overall standings. The early part of the climb was taken at a steady pace, but an attack from Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) inside the final 10 kilometres saw Chaves, Roche and Fabio Aru (Astana) shelled out the back.

His team leader may have been struggling behind but Astana allowed Lopez to tag along with the GC contenders, sitting comfortably in the group as Bahrain-Merida upped the tempo.

Perhaps sensing some weakness in Froome, Nibali made the first real attacking effort in the final two kilometres. Lopez was the first to make the juncture and as Froome approached he surged again. Froome battled back up towards the Colombian, but realised that he would likely lose more than he would gain as Lopez charged again. Lopez eventually broke free, crossing the line some 14 seconds before his chasers and would move into the top 10 overall.

How it happened

When it rains it pours, or so goes the saying, and that was the case at the Vuelta a Espana. After a wet introduction to the second week, the rain continued to drench the peloton on stage 11. It would be a day of two halves for the riders with a relatively flat opening section contrasted by a brutal run of two first category climbs to end the day.

Stage 8 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) opened the attacking, but he would not be among the 14 that finally moved clear after 40 kilometres of racing. A mixture of rouleurs and strong climbers formed the breakaway, including Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors). Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon) completed the group.

The break's advantage would close in on the five-minute mark at the halfway point, but it would be allowed to go no further. Team Sky kept up their end of the bargain, managing the pace in the peloton for race leader Froome. Orica-Scott pitched in too and as the race approached the first climb of the day the gap would be cut to 2:30.

Form and skill set was immediately apparent as the break began the climb, with several riders shot out the back almost as soon as the road went upwards. Well down in the classification after a difficult opening week, Bardet set a punishing pace on the climb. Armee, Anton, Jungels, Tolhoek and Reyes initially came with him but that would be whittled down as the altitude increased.

The gap severely diminished, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) saw his opportunity to strike out from the peloton. With Esteban Chaves and his brother Adam the biggest threats from the Orica-Scott team in the overall classification, Simon was allowed to ride clear. By the time Yates made it to the front, the complexion had changed with Bardet, Armee and Visconti now leading the way. Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) would soon join the leaders over the top, while Armee was dropped as he picked his way down the twisting descent, losing almost a minute to his companions.

The climb up Calar Alto

Yates and Bardet were the driving force on the descent and by the time they hit the final climb, the advantage over the peloton had pushed past the two-minute mark once again. Having looked like it would be a GC day, the breakaway seemed like it stood a shot at contesting the victory. Although Visconti was out of the picture after also getting distanced on the descent.

Yates would be the next to lose contact as Bardet and Atapuma forged clear with 13 kilometres to go. Meanwhile, Team Sky and Bahrain-Merida drove the pace at the front of the peloton, gradually reducing the numbers as the metres ticked by with Froome looming close to the front throughout. The status quo remained for some time until Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) decided to launch a speculative attack, soon to be joined by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida). The pair would be brought back but it would do some serious damage, dropping Froome's closest rivals Chaves and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing). Fabio Aru (Astana) would also find himself in trouble.

Froome stuck to the back of the group as his teammates and Bahrain-Merida chomped into the advantage of the two leaders. With eight kilometres remaining, they were just 15 seconds back while Chaves toiled at a minute behind. Franco Pellizotti ground out the high tempo for Bahrain-Merida, finally bringing the remaining escapees to heel with just over seven kilometres to go.

It is hard to tell when Froome is on a bad day, but the race leader did not look overly comfortable under the pace set by Pellizotti, with only Mikel Nieve for company with three kilometres to go. Pellizotti finally moved off the front with 2.5km to go, allowing Nieve to charge forwards. It soon became apparent that Froome was not at his best and Nibali took his chance to attack with two kilometres to the line.

Nibali struggled to snap the elastic as the riders behind scrambled to bring him back. Lopez was the first to do so and Froome also almost made contact when the Astana rider kicked again. Froome once again looked as if he would bring back Lopez but, after glancing over his shoulder, the Colombian pushed clear. The race leader decided to cut his losses and Lopez quickly increased his gap to take a convincing solo victory. Froome and Nibali were next to cross the line with Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), who had a very good day in the mountains. Chaves fought valiantly, but he would cross the line 2:05 after his compatriot Lopez.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team5:05:09
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:02
10David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:14
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:17
12Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:22
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:05
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:26
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:47
23Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
24Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
25Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:04
27Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:19
30Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:30
31Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:27
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:52
33Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:54
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:09:13
35Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:32
36Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:23
37Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:11:58
39Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
40Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:16
41Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:29
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:13:50
44Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:17:03
45Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:20
46Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
48Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
49Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
50David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
51Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:17:29
52Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
53Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:17:33
54Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:17:34
55Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:24
56Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:04
57Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
58Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
61Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
62Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
65Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
67Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
69Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
70Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:15
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
75Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:35
76Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:53
77Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
78Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:23:55
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:24
80Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:15
81Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
82Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:23
84Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:26:28
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
87Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
89Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
90Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
91Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
93Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
95Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
99Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
100Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
101Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
103Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
104Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
107Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
108Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
110Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
111Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:50
112Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:35
113Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:02
114Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:29:11
115Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:29:27
116Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
117Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:29:40
118Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:29:45
119Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:29:56
120Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:22
121Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
122Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:30:26
123Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
124Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
125Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:31:13
126Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
128Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:42
129Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
130Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
131Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
133Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
135Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
136Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
138Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
140Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
142Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
143Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
144Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
145Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
146Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
147Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
148Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
149Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
150Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
151Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
153Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
154Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
155Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
156Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
158Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
159Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
160Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
161Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
162Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
163Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
164Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
165Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
166Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
167Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
168Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
169Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
170Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
171Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:11
172Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:20
173George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
174Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
175Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
176Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:32:32
177Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:39
178Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:34:13
DNFDomenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Intermediate sprint - Sorbas, km. 103.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb14
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky8
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates7
10David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors6
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac5
12Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team3
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alto de Velefique, km. 157.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates6
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto, km. 187.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky15:17:29
2Astana Pro Team0:01:02
3Movistar Team0:08:37
4Bahrain-Merida0:11:23
5Orica-Scott0:13:03
6UAE Team Emirates0:14:55
7Team Sunweb0:17:37
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:25
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:01
10Manzana Postobon0:27:29
11Trek-Segafredo0:29:18
12BMC Racing Team0:30:05
13Quick-Step Floors0:34:10
14Lotto Soudal0:42:04
15Cannondale-Drapac0:43:03
16AG2R La Mondiale0:46:12
17Dimension Data0:50:05
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:30
19Katusha-Alpecin0:56:39
20FDJ1:00:33
21Aqua Blue Sport1:07:49
22Bora-Hansgrohe1:27:21

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky45:18:01
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:19
3Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:33
4David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:36
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:37
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:38
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:57
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:01
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:55
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:04:11
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:04:45
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:04:54
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:01
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:10
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:06:39
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:07:47
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:09:50
19Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:24
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:11:00
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:16:05
22Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:17:35
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:57
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:37
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:26:47
26Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:04
27Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:27:27
28Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:39
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:31:44
30Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:12
31Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:32:17
32Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:34:56
33Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:21
34Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:39
35Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:39:04
36Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:40:54
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:41:22
38Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:42:04
39Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:42:36
40Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:32
41Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:47:19
42Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:48:14
43Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:48:35
44Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:50:16
45Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:50:54
46Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:34
47Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:30
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:09
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:56:59
50Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:57:56
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:58:15
52Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ1:01:41
53Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1:04:43
54Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:56
55Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:07:39
56Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:07:47
57Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1:08:42
58Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:58
59Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:09:17
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:10:29
61Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:10
62Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:15:55
63Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:16:10
64Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:20
65Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:27
66Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon1:17:11
67Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:17:57
68Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport1:18:32
69Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:20:28
70Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:20:48
71Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:20:52
72Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1:22:03
73Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:49
74Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data1:24:15
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ1:26:48
76Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team1:28:26
77Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:29:01
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:29:13
79Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:19
80Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:29:53
81Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:30:09
82Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:31:28
83Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:31:30
84Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:32:20
85Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon1:32:27
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1:32:47
87Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:52
88Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates1:33:35
89Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1:34:33
91Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:34:39
92Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:35:00
93Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ1:35:10
94Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:11
95Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:36:37
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:36:39
97Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1:37:40
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:37:46
99Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:38:54
100Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1:39:49
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:39:59
102Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:40:36
103Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:40:50
104Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:41:01
105Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:41:05
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:41:18
107Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:42:43
108Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott1:43:08
109David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:45:10
110Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:45:22
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:46:01
112Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:46:17
113Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:46:19
114Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott1:47:09
115Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:47:12
116Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:48:14
117Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:52
118Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1:49:19
119Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:50:21
120Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:51:37
121Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:52:03
122Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:52:10
123Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:53:00
124Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport1:54:15
125David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:55:13
126Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:55:41
127Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:55:43
128Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:56:08
129Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:56:22
130Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data1:57:16
131Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:57:36
132Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb1:58:09
133Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac1:58:13
134Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon1:59:06
135Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2:00:13
136Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:54
137Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb2:00:56
138Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:01:25
139Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:01:49
140Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:36
141Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:03:37
142Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:05:29
143Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac2:05:34
144Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:05:36
145Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:06:02
146Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:07:48
147Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors2:07:58
148Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:08:08
149Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:09:04
150Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:09:59
151Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott2:11:06
152Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ2:11:34
153Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:12:53
154Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2:13:48
155Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:14:39
156Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:15:40
157Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport2:17:16
158George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:19:33
159William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:20:37
160Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2:21:23
161Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:22:13
162Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon2:25:09
163Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:25:32
164Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin2:25:33
165Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac2:25:39
166Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:25:43
167Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2:27:13
168Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott2:28:06
169Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:28:57
170Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:29:37
171Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2:29:48
172Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:30:59
173Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport2:31:45
174Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team2:32:15
175Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:33:14
176Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport2:33:30
177Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ2:37:54
178Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2:38:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors78pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky75
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida53
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates47
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe44
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team41
7Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott38
8David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors35
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors34
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates32
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team29
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team28
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb28
14Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac28
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal27
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo26
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
20Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac25
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team24
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
24Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon23
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin21
28Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
29Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data18
31Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
32Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors17
33Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport17
34Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16
36Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
37Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport15
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
39Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
40Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky13
42Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ13
43Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
44Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team12
45Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
46Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott11
47Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
48Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
49Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
52Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
53Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
54Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
55Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates8
56Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
57Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team8
58Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
59Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
60Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ7
62Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky7
63Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin7
64Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
65Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
66Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
67Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon6
68Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
69Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
70Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
71Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
72Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
73Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
74Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
75Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
76Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
77Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
78Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
79Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
80Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
81Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
82Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates1
83Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
84Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
85Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
86Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1
87Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac38pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky21
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates18
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
8Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
11Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott9
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors6
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal5
17Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates5
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
23Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
24Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
25Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
26Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
27Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
30Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
32Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac3
33Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
34Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
36Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
38Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
41Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
42Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
43Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
44Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
45Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
47Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
48Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
52Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1
53Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
54Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
55Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott21
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team31
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team39
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb40
7Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac45
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale49
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team61
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates68
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates68
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team73
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin79
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates79
15Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA84
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal89
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe93
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors106
19Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe109
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team116
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team116
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors117
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal120
24Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits122
25Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors134
26Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data136
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal141
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale141
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team142
30Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott146
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida156
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data156
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ167
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky174
35Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac178
36Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits183
37Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo203
38Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin220
39Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA243
40Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team247
41Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA266

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team135:24:05
2Astana Pro Team0:01:49
3Team Sky0:07:40
4Orica-Scott0:17:36
5UAE Team Emirates0:17:55
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:40
7Team Sunweb0:46:15
8Bahrain-Merida0:51:08
9BMC Racing Team0:54:59
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:01
11Quick-Step Floors1:04:23
12Trek-Segafredo1:10:30
13AG2R La Mondiale1:19:16
14Manzana Postobon1:24:51
15Lotto Soudal1:51:04
16Dimension Data1:57:30
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:11:03
18Katusha-Alpecin2:13:41
19Cannondale-Drapac2:28:37
20FDJ2:57:13
21Bora-Hansgrohe3:07:28
22Aqua Blue Sport4:27:12

