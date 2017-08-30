Image 1 of 47 Miguel Angel Lopez wins the Vuelta a España's 11th stage. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claimed victory at Calar Alto after a stinging late attack to drop the major GC contenders. Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) did his best to bring back the Colombian but Lopez proved too strong on the day.

Froome had to settle for second place on the day, taking the bonus seconds with it, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) coming home behind him for third place. Froome’s closest challengers in the overall classification, Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) lost large amounts of time, with Chaves crossing the line well over a minute behind Froome and his companions.

Froome has thus extended his overall lead with Nibali now in second place at 1:13 back from the Team Sky rider. Chaves clung to his podium place, now at 2:33, while Roche slipped right out of the top 10.

It had been described as a medium mountain stage, but the final ascent to the Observatorio Astronomico de Calar Alto would cause fissures in the overall standings. The early part of the climb was taken at a steady pace, but an attack from Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) inside the final 10 kilometres saw Chaves, Roche and Fabio Aru (Astana) shelled out the back.

His team leader may have been struggling behind but Astana allowed Lopez to tag along with the GC contenders, sitting comfortably in the group as Bahrain-Merida upped the tempo.

Perhaps sensing some weakness in Froome, Nibali made the first real attacking effort in the final two kilometres. Lopez was the first to make the juncture and as Froome approached he surged again. Froome battled back up towards the Colombian, but realised that he would likely lose more than he would gain as Lopez charged again. Lopez eventually broke free, crossing the line some 14 seconds before his chasers and would move into the top 10 overall.

How it happened

When it rains it pours, or so goes the saying, and that was the case at the Vuelta a Espana. After a wet introduction to the second week, the rain continued to drench the peloton on stage 11. It would be a day of two halves for the riders with a relatively flat opening section contrasted by a brutal run of two first category climbs to end the day.

Stage 8 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) opened the attacking, but he would not be among the 14 that finally moved clear after 40 kilometres of racing. A mixture of rouleurs and strong climbers formed the breakaway, including Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors). Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon) completed the group.

The break's advantage would close in on the five-minute mark at the halfway point, but it would be allowed to go no further. Team Sky kept up their end of the bargain, managing the pace in the peloton for race leader Froome. Orica-Scott pitched in too and as the race approached the first climb of the day the gap would be cut to 2:30.

Form and skill set was immediately apparent as the break began the climb, with several riders shot out the back almost as soon as the road went upwards. Well down in the classification after a difficult opening week, Bardet set a punishing pace on the climb. Armee, Anton, Jungels, Tolhoek and Reyes initially came with him but that would be whittled down as the altitude increased.

The gap severely diminished, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) saw his opportunity to strike out from the peloton. With Esteban Chaves and his brother Adam the biggest threats from the Orica-Scott team in the overall classification, Simon was allowed to ride clear. By the time Yates made it to the front, the complexion had changed with Bardet, Armee and Visconti now leading the way. Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) would soon join the leaders over the top, while Armee was dropped as he picked his way down the twisting descent, losing almost a minute to his companions.

The climb up Calar Alto

Yates and Bardet were the driving force on the descent and by the time they hit the final climb, the advantage over the peloton had pushed past the two-minute mark once again. Having looked like it would be a GC day, the breakaway seemed like it stood a shot at contesting the victory. Although Visconti was out of the picture after also getting distanced on the descent.

Yates would be the next to lose contact as Bardet and Atapuma forged clear with 13 kilometres to go. Meanwhile, Team Sky and Bahrain-Merida drove the pace at the front of the peloton, gradually reducing the numbers as the metres ticked by with Froome looming close to the front throughout. The status quo remained for some time until Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) decided to launch a speculative attack, soon to be joined by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida). The pair would be brought back but it would do some serious damage, dropping Froome's closest rivals Chaves and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing). Fabio Aru (Astana) would also find himself in trouble.

Froome stuck to the back of the group as his teammates and Bahrain-Merida chomped into the advantage of the two leaders. With eight kilometres remaining, they were just 15 seconds back while Chaves toiled at a minute behind. Franco Pellizotti ground out the high tempo for Bahrain-Merida, finally bringing the remaining escapees to heel with just over seven kilometres to go.

It is hard to tell when Froome is on a bad day, but the race leader did not look overly comfortable under the pace set by Pellizotti, with only Mikel Nieve for company with three kilometres to go. Pellizotti finally moved off the front with 2.5km to go, allowing Nieve to charge forwards. It soon became apparent that Froome was not at his best and Nibali took his chance to attack with two kilometres to the line.

Nibali struggled to snap the elastic as the riders behind scrambled to bring him back. Lopez was the first to do so and Froome also almost made contact when the Astana rider kicked again. Froome once again looked as if he would bring back Lopez but, after glancing over his shoulder, the Colombian pushed clear. The race leader decided to cut his losses and Lopez quickly increased his gap to take a convincing solo victory. Froome and Nibali were next to cross the line with Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), who had a very good day in the mountains. Chaves fought valiantly, but he would cross the line 2:05 after his compatriot Lopez.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5:05:09 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02 10 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:14 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:17 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:22 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:05 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:26 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:47 23 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 25 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:04 27 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 29 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:19 30 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:30 31 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:27 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:52 33 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:54 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:09:13 35 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:32 36 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:23 37 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:58 39 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 40 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:16 41 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:29 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:50 44 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:17:03 45 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:20 46 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 49 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 50 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 51 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:29 52 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 53 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:33 54 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:17:34 55 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:24 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:04 57 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 58 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 61 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 62 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 65 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 67 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 69 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 70 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:15 73 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 75 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:35 76 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:53 77 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 78 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:55 79 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:24 80 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:15 81 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 82 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:23 84 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:26:28 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 87 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 89 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 91 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 93 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 95 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 99 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 101 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 103 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 105 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 107 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 110 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 111 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:50 112 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:35 113 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:02 114 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:11 115 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:27 116 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 117 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:29:40 118 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:29:45 119 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:29:56 120 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:30:22 121 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:30:26 123 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 124 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 125 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:31:13 126 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 128 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:42 129 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 130 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 131 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 133 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 135 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 138 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 140 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 142 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 143 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 144 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 146 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 147 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 148 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 149 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 150 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 151 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 153 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 154 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 155 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 156 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 158 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 159 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 160 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 161 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 162 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 163 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 164 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 165 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 166 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 168 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 169 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 170 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 171 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:11 172 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:20 173 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 174 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 175 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 176 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:32:32 177 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:39 178 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:34:13 DNF Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Intermediate sprint - Sorbas, km. 103.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 8 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 5 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 3 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alto de Velefique, km. 157.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto, km. 187.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 15:17:29 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 3 Movistar Team 0:08:37 4 Bahrain-Merida 0:11:23 5 Orica-Scott 0:13:03 6 UAE Team Emirates 0:14:55 7 Team Sunweb 0:17:37 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:25 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:01 10 Manzana Postobon 0:27:29 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:29:18 12 BMC Racing Team 0:30:05 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:34:10 14 Lotto Soudal 0:42:04 15 Cannondale-Drapac 0:43:03 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:12 17 Dimension Data 0:50:05 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:30 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:39 20 FDJ 1:00:33 21 Aqua Blue Sport 1:07:49 22 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:21

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 45:18:01 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:19 3 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:33 4 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:36 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:37 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:38 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:57 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:01 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:55 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:11 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:04:45 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:04:54 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:01 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:10 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:39 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:47 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:09:50 19 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:24 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:11:00 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:05 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:17:35 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:57 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:37 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:26:47 26 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:04 27 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:27:27 28 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:39 29 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:44 30 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:12 31 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:32:17 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:56 33 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:21 34 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:39 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:04 36 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:40:54 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:22 38 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:04 39 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:42:36 40 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:32 41 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:47:19 42 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:48:14 43 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:48:35 44 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:50:16 45 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:54 46 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:34 47 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:30 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:09 49 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:59 50 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:57:56 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:15 52 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 1:01:41 53 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1:04:43 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:56 55 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:07:39 56 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:07:47 57 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:08:42 58 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:58 59 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:17 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:10:29 61 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:10 62 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:15:55 63 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:16:10 64 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:20 65 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:27 66 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:17:11 67 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:57 68 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 1:18:32 69 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:28 70 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:20:48 71 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:20:52 72 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1:22:03 73 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:49 74 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 1:24:15 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 1:26:48 76 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1:28:26 77 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:29:01 78 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:13 79 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:19 80 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:29:53 81 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:30:09 82 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:31:28 83 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:31:30 84 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:32:20 85 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:32:27 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1:32:47 87 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:52 88 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:35 89 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:34:33 91 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:34:39 92 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:35:00 93 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 1:35:10 94 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:36:11 95 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:36:37 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:39 97 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1:37:40 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:37:46 99 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:38:54 100 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:39:49 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:39:59 102 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:36 103 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:40:50 104 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:41:01 105 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:41:05 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:41:18 107 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:42:43 108 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:43:08 109 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:45:10 110 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:45:22 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:46:01 112 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:46:17 113 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:46:19 114 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 1:47:09 115 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:47:12 116 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:48:14 117 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:52 118 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1:49:19 119 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:50:21 120 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:51:37 121 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:52:03 122 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:52:10 123 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:00 124 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 1:54:15 125 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:55:13 126 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:55:41 127 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:55:43 128 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:56:08 129 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:56:22 130 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 1:57:16 131 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:57:36 132 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:58:09 133 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 1:58:13 134 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:59:06 135 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:00:13 136 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:54 137 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:00:56 138 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:01:25 139 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:01:49 140 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:36 141 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:03:37 142 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:05:29 143 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 2:05:34 144 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:05:36 145 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:06:02 146 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:07:48 147 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 2:07:58 148 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:08:08 149 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:09:04 150 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:09:59 151 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 2:11:06 152 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 2:11:34 153 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:12:53 154 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2:13:48 155 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:14:39 156 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:15:40 157 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 2:17:16 158 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:19:33 159 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:20:37 160 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2:21:23 161 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:22:13 162 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:25:09 163 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:25:32 164 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 2:25:33 165 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 2:25:39 166 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:25:43 167 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2:27:13 168 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 2:28:06 169 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:28:57 170 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:29:37 171 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2:29:48 172 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:30:59 173 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 2:31:45 174 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:32:15 175 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:33:14 176 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 2:33:30 177 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 2:37:54 178 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2:38:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 78 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 75 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 47 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 41 7 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 38 8 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 35 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 34 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 28 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 14 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 28 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 27 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 26 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 20 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 25 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 24 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 24 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 23 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 28 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 29 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 18 31 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 32 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 33 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 17 34 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 36 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 37 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 15 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 39 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 40 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 13 42 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 13 43 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 44 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 12 45 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 46 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 48 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 49 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 52 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 53 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 54 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 55 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 56 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 57 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 8 58 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 59 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 60 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 7 62 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 7 63 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 7 64 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 65 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 66 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 67 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 68 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 69 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 70 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 71 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 72 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 73 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 74 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 75 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 76 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 77 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 78 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 79 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 80 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 81 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 82 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1 83 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 84 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 85 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 86 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1 87 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 38 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 8 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 11 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 9 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 5 17 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 5 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 23 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 24 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 25 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 26 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 27 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 30 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 32 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3 33 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 34 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 36 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 38 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 41 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 42 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 43 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 44 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 47 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 48 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1 49 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 50 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 51 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 52 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 53 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 54 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 55 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 21 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 39 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 7 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 45 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 61 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 68 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 68 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 73 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 79 15 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 89 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 106 19 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 116 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 117 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 24 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 25 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 134 26 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 136 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 146 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 156 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 156 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 167 34 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 174 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 178 36 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 183 37 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 203 38 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 220 39 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 243 40 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 247 41 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 266