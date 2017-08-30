Vuelta a Espana: Miguel Angel Lopez nabs stage 11
Froome withstands attacks to keep race lead
Stage 11: Lorca - Calar Alto
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claimed victory at Calar Alto after a stinging late attack to drop the major GC contenders. Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) did his best to bring back the Colombian but Lopez proved too strong on the day.
Related Articles
Vuelta a Espana: Stage 11 finish line quotes
Vuelta a Espana: Stage 11 highlights - Video
Vuelta a Espana: Chaves takes Calar Alto time loss in stride
Froome takes 'a huge step' in Vuelta a Espana bid
Bahrain-Merida and Nibali up their game in Vuelta a Espana's first high mountain stage
Roche: 'My legs were like two blocks of cement'
Contador moves into Vuelta a Espana top-ten overall
Froome had to settle for second place on the day, taking the bonus seconds with it, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) coming home behind him for third place. Froome’s closest challengers in the overall classification, Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) lost large amounts of time, with Chaves crossing the line well over a minute behind Froome and his companions.
Froome has thus extended his overall lead with Nibali now in second place at 1:13 back from the Team Sky rider. Chaves clung to his podium place, now at 2:33, while Roche slipped right out of the top 10.
It had been described as a medium mountain stage, but the final ascent to the Observatorio Astronomico de Calar Alto would cause fissures in the overall standings. The early part of the climb was taken at a steady pace, but an attack from Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) inside the final 10 kilometres saw Chaves, Roche and Fabio Aru (Astana) shelled out the back.
His team leader may have been struggling behind but Astana allowed Lopez to tag along with the GC contenders, sitting comfortably in the group as Bahrain-Merida upped the tempo.
Perhaps sensing some weakness in Froome, Nibali made the first real attacking effort in the final two kilometres. Lopez was the first to make the juncture and as Froome approached he surged again. Froome battled back up towards the Colombian, but realised that he would likely lose more than he would gain as Lopez charged again. Lopez eventually broke free, crossing the line some 14 seconds before his chasers and would move into the top 10 overall.
How it happened
When it rains it pours, or so goes the saying, and that was the case at the Vuelta a Espana. After a wet introduction to the second week, the rain continued to drench the peloton on stage 11. It would be a day of two halves for the riders with a relatively flat opening section contrasted by a brutal run of two first category climbs to end the day.
Stage 8 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) opened the attacking, but he would not be among the 14 that finally moved clear after 40 kilometres of racing. A mixture of rouleurs and strong climbers formed the breakaway, including Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors). Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon) completed the group.
The break's advantage would close in on the five-minute mark at the halfway point, but it would be allowed to go no further. Team Sky kept up their end of the bargain, managing the pace in the peloton for race leader Froome. Orica-Scott pitched in too and as the race approached the first climb of the day the gap would be cut to 2:30.
Form and skill set was immediately apparent as the break began the climb, with several riders shot out the back almost as soon as the road went upwards. Well down in the classification after a difficult opening week, Bardet set a punishing pace on the climb. Armee, Anton, Jungels, Tolhoek and Reyes initially came with him but that would be whittled down as the altitude increased.
The gap severely diminished, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) saw his opportunity to strike out from the peloton. With Esteban Chaves and his brother Adam the biggest threats from the Orica-Scott team in the overall classification, Simon was allowed to ride clear. By the time Yates made it to the front, the complexion had changed with Bardet, Armee and Visconti now leading the way. Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) would soon join the leaders over the top, while Armee was dropped as he picked his way down the twisting descent, losing almost a minute to his companions.
The climb up Calar Alto
Yates and Bardet were the driving force on the descent and by the time they hit the final climb, the advantage over the peloton had pushed past the two-minute mark once again. Having looked like it would be a GC day, the breakaway seemed like it stood a shot at contesting the victory. Although Visconti was out of the picture after also getting distanced on the descent.
Yates would be the next to lose contact as Bardet and Atapuma forged clear with 13 kilometres to go. Meanwhile, Team Sky and Bahrain-Merida drove the pace at the front of the peloton, gradually reducing the numbers as the metres ticked by with Froome looming close to the front throughout. The status quo remained for some time until Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) decided to launch a speculative attack, soon to be joined by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida). The pair would be brought back but it would do some serious damage, dropping Froome's closest rivals Chaves and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing). Fabio Aru (Astana) would also find himself in trouble.
Froome stuck to the back of the group as his teammates and Bahrain-Merida chomped into the advantage of the two leaders. With eight kilometres remaining, they were just 15 seconds back while Chaves toiled at a minute behind. Franco Pellizotti ground out the high tempo for Bahrain-Merida, finally bringing the remaining escapees to heel with just over seven kilometres to go.
It is hard to tell when Froome is on a bad day, but the race leader did not look overly comfortable under the pace set by Pellizotti, with only Mikel Nieve for company with three kilometres to go. Pellizotti finally moved off the front with 2.5km to go, allowing Nieve to charge forwards. It soon became apparent that Froome was not at his best and Nibali took his chance to attack with two kilometres to the line.
Nibali struggled to snap the elastic as the riders behind scrambled to bring him back. Lopez was the first to do so and Froome also almost made contact when the Astana rider kicked again. Froome once again looked as if he would bring back Lopez but, after glancing over his shoulder, the Colombian pushed clear. The race leader decided to cut his losses and Lopez quickly increased his gap to take a convincing solo victory. Froome and Nibali were next to cross the line with Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), who had a very good day in the mountains. Chaves fought valiantly, but he would cross the line 2:05 after his compatriot Lopez.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5:05:09
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:02
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:14
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:17
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:02:05
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:26
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:47
|23
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|25
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:04
|27
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|29
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:19
|30
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:30
|31
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:27
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:52
|33
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:54
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:09:13
|35
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:32
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:23
|37
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:11:58
|39
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|40
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:16
|41
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:29
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:50
|44
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:03
|45
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:20
|46
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|51
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:29
|52
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:33
|54
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:17:34
|55
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:24
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:04
|57
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|62
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|65
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:15
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|75
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:35
|76
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:53
|77
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|78
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:55
|79
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:24
|80
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:15
|81
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:23
|84
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:26:28
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|93
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|95
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|99
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|101
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|107
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|110
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|111
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:50
|112
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:35
|113
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:02
|114
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:11
|115
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:27
|116
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|117
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:29:40
|118
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:29:45
|119
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:29:56
|120
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:22
|121
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|122
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:30:26
|123
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|124
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|125
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:31:13
|126
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|128
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:42
|129
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|130
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|133
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|140
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|142
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|144
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|146
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|147
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|148
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|149
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|150
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|151
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|152
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|154
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|156
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|158
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|159
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|160
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|164
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|165
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|166
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|168
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|169
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|170
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|171
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:11
|172
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:20
|173
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|174
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|175
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|176
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:32
|177
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:39
|178
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:34:13
|DNF
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|15:17:29
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:08:37
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:23
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:13:03
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:55
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:17:37
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:25
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:01
|10
|Manzana Postobon
|0:27:29
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:18
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:30:05
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:10
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:42:04
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:43:03
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:12
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:50:05
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:30
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:39
|20
|FDJ
|1:00:33
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|1:07:49
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:27:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|45:18:01
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:19
|3
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:02:33
|4
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:36
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:37
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:38
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:57
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:01
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:55
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:45
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:04:54
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:01
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:10
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:39
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:47
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:09:50
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:24
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:11:00
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:05
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:17:35
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:57
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:37
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:26:47
|26
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:04
|27
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:27:27
|28
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:39
|29
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:44
|30
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:12
|31
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:17
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:56
|33
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:21
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:39
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:04
|36
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:40:54
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:22
|38
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:04
|39
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:42:36
|40
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:32
|41
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:47:19
|42
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:48:14
|43
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:48:35
|44
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:16
|45
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:54
|46
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:34
|47
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:30
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:09
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:59
|50
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:57:56
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:15
|52
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|1:01:41
|53
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1:04:43
|54
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:56
|55
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:07:39
|56
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:47
|57
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:08:42
|58
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:58
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:09:17
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:10:29
|61
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:10
|62
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:15:55
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:10
|64
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:20
|65
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:27
|66
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:17:11
|67
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:57
|68
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:18:32
|69
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:28
|70
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:20:48
|71
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:20:52
|72
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1:22:03
|73
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:22:49
|74
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:24:15
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|1:26:48
|76
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1:28:26
|77
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:29:01
|78
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:13
|79
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:19
|80
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:29:53
|81
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:30:09
|82
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:31:28
|83
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:31:30
|84
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:20
|85
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:32:27
|86
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:32:47
|87
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:52
|88
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1:33:35
|89
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:34:33
|91
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:34:39
|92
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:00
|93
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|1:35:10
|94
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:11
|95
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:36:37
|96
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:36:39
|97
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1:37:40
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:37:46
|99
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:38:54
|100
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:39:49
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:39:59
|102
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:36
|103
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:40:50
|104
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:01
|105
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:41:05
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:41:18
|107
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:42:43
|108
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1:43:08
|109
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:45:10
|110
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:22
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:01
|112
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:46:17
|113
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:46:19
|114
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|1:47:09
|115
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:47:12
|116
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:48:14
|117
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:48:52
|118
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:19
|119
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:50:21
|120
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:51:37
|121
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:03
|122
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:52:10
|123
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:53:00
|124
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:54:15
|125
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:55:13
|126
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:55:41
|127
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:55:43
|128
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:08
|129
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:56:22
|130
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:57:16
|131
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:36
|132
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:58:09
|133
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:58:13
|134
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:59:06
|135
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:00:13
|136
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:54
|137
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:00:56
|138
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:01:25
|139
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:01:49
|140
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:36
|141
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:03:37
|142
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:05:29
|143
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:05:34
|144
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:05:36
|145
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:06:02
|146
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:07:48
|147
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|2:07:58
|148
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:08:08
|149
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:09:04
|150
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:09:59
|151
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|2:11:06
|152
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|2:11:34
|153
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:12:53
|154
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:13:48
|155
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:14:39
|156
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:15:40
|157
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:17:16
|158
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:19:33
|159
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:20:37
|160
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:21:23
|161
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:22:13
|162
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:25:09
|163
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:25:32
|164
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:25:33
|165
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:25:39
|166
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:25:43
|167
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:27:13
|168
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|2:28:06
|169
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:28:57
|170
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:29:37
|171
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2:29:48
|172
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:30:59
|173
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:31:45
|174
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:32:15
|175
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:33:14
|176
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:33:30
|177
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|2:37:54
|178
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:38:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|78
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|38
|8
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|28
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|27
|18
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|20
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|24
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|24
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|23
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|29
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|18
|31
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|32
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|33
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|34
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|36
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|37
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|39
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|40
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|41
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|42
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|13
|43
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|44
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|45
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|46
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|48
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|49
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|52
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|53
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|54
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|55
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|56
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|57
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|8
|58
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|59
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|60
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|7
|62
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|63
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|64
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|65
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|66
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|67
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|6
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|69
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|70
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|71
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|72
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|73
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|74
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|75
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|76
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|77
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|78
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|79
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|80
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|81
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|82
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|83
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|84
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|85
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|86
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|87
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|8
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|11
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|9
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|5
|17
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|23
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|24
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|25
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|26
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|27
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|30
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|32
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|33
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|34
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|36
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|38
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|41
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|42
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|43
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|44
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|47
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|48
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1
|49
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|50
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|52
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|53
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|54
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|55
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|21
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|45
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|61
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|15
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|89
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|19
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|116
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|24
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|25
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|26
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|142
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|146
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|156
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|156
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|167
|34
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|174
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|178
|36
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|183
|37
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|203
|38
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|220
|39
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|243
|40
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|247
|41
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|266
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|135:24:05
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|3
|Team Sky
|0:07:40
|4
|Orica-Scott
|0:17:36
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:55
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:40
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:46:15
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:51:08
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:54:59
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:01
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:04:23
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:30
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:16
|14
|Manzana Postobon
|1:24:51
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:51:04
|16
|Dimension Data
|1:57:30
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:11:03
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:13:41
|19
|Cannondale-Drapac
|2:28:37
|20
|FDJ
|2:57:13
|21
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:07:28
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|4:27:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy