Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) took an emotional win atop the Angliru, soloing in to win Stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana. It was his first win of the season, and the last of his professional career, as he brings down the curtain on his racing life with the final stage of the Vuelta to Madrid on Sunday evening.

Team Sky's Wout Poels and Chris Froome followed him across the line 20 seconds down. Another strong performance by Froome saw him maintain his overall lead and set up his Tour de France-Vuelta a Espana double.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) suffered after crashing on a descent but recovered enough and limited his losses to keep his second place overall at 2:15. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) dropped back on the closing climb to lose his podium place, with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) moving up to third at 2:51. Contador’s escape and win moved him up to fourth overall at 3:11. with Kelderman fifth going into the final stage now at 3:15.

“There couldn’t be a better finish, winning on the Angliru, the end of my career, no way for a better end,” Contador said after the stage. “I knew the Cordal has had a lot of history, lots of falls, and knew I had to go with Pantano on the descent to make the gap.”

A large escape group got away early on the stage but started falling apart as soon as the climbing of the Angliru started. Contador and all the other top favourites stayed together for much of the stage but that favourites’ group shrank mightily as the steep climb began to hurt.

Finally, near the bottom of the Cordal descent - the penultimate climb of the 117.5km stage, with the Angliru approaching Contador took off with teammate Jarlinson Pantano. The Spaniard was soon on his own, passing all those leftover from the lead group. His gap over the Froome group was never much above a minute, but it was enough to give him a special victory ahead of Poels and Froome.

"Absolute incredible feeling," Froome said at the finish.

"And what a way to end such a massive three weeks of racing, having completed the Tour/Vuelta double, that’s an amazing feeling. Thanks to everyone for all of the support for the last few weeks. It was such a tough climb. We did everything we could to try and catch Alberto, and my congratulations to him, to finish his career like this is beautiful."

The most feared stage of the Vuelta

Rain greeted the riders at the start of the most-feared Vuelta stage, which opened with an immediate unranked climb and some serious attacks as the overall contenders saved themselves for the final climb to the exposed Angliru.

After nine kilometres into the only 117km long stage, a large group got away, sparking a fast day of racing.

There were some very big names in the group: Julian Alaphilippe, Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), Nicolas Roche (BMC), Adam Yates, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), Nelson Oliveira, Marc Soler (Movistar), Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rui Costa, Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), Igor Antón (Dimension Data), Lluis Mas, Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport).

However the peloton, and especially Trek-Segafredo, were reluctant to let this dangerous group go, and the gap was never more than 1:10. It was clear that Contador wanted to win. Fortunately, the rain had stopped, but the roads were still damp. Astana, seeing a chance to get Ilnur Zakarin on the final podium, joined in the lead work.

The gap rose to 1:30, but the break only had 1:20 with them as they started up the day’s first climb, the cat. 1 Alto de la Cobertoria. 8.1km long, the average gradient was 8.6 per cent, with sections of 18 per cent. The break shattered in the renewed rain as the climbing began. Behind them, the gap increased as Team Sky and Bahrain-Merida moved into the lead.

Marczynski led the way over the summit, with the field at 1:20. On the descent, he got away with Andersen and Soler, and they were soon joined by several others. Behind them, Vincenzo Nibali and his Bahrain-Merida teammates tried to get away from the by now greatly reduced field, but Team Sky quickly put an end to that idea.

Having reached the bottom of the descent, it was time to start going up again. This time it was the Alto del Cordal, with an average gradient of 8.6 per cent. Soler attacked out of the lead group with 25km to go but was soon joined again by Andersen, the Yates brothers, Marczynski, Bardet and Mas. They all struggled to stay together on the climb, with Bardet doing much of the lead work.

The favourites were only a minute behind, catching and passing those who had fallen out of the lead group. Zakarin had missed out on the group, and had to work his way up on the climb through the rain and team cars. The sun then put in another appearance, but the roads were still covered with water. Soler moved out to take the mountain points, but the leaders’ group was less than a minute back.

From the summit of the Cordal, there were only 21km left on the stage, but not one of them would be easy. The rain started again on the descent, and one race motorbike crashed into the guardrail. Soler sadly soon followed, as his front wheel slipped away. That left Marczynski in the lead.

Nibali also crashed on the descent too, and had to work his way back to the front, with the help of a teammate. David de la Cruz (Quick Step) also fell victim to the slick roads, and had to abandon the race, losing his chance of a top ten finish.

Once again the next climb started immediately, and this was no ordinary climb, but the much-feared Angliru. It was time for the final showdown.

Marczynski started the climb with about 18 seconds over Andersen. It would not be enough.

Contador's audacious attack

Behind Contador, Jarlinson Pantano and Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) took off from the favourite’s group, as Andersen dropped back to wait for Kelderman. The Contador group caught and passed the remains of the attackers and soon he was at the front of the race together with Mas, Soler, Marczynski, and Bardet, but the Froome group was only some 40 seconds back.

Marczynski was the next to drop back. Bahrain Merida moved to the head of the chase group of only some 12 riders, as the steep gradients started up.

Contador and Soler went into the “goat path” section of the Angliru together, but then Contador was suddenly alone at the head of things and facing the fight of his life.

He flew up the double-digit gradients of the climb, building up a lead of more than a minute on the Froome group. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was the first to go from the favourites’ group, and he rather easily pulled away. Nibali was there with teammate Franco Pellizotti but unable to attack Froome.

Contador continued to grind his way up the 20 per cent gradient in the final kilometres, almost hidden by the massive crowds cheering him on.

Nibali had trouble on the final two kilometres, falling back from the Froome group, which also contained Kelderman and Zakarin. Froome and Wout Poels then took off in pursuit of Contador he still had a minute. Kelderman was the next one to fall back.

Visibly suffering, Contador made his way up to the slightly flatter final kilometre, pushing his gear with the final drops of strength. Froome was only 34 seconds back and suddenly became a threat. Froome and Poels flew up the mountain, but with 30 seconds to close at the final km marker, and a flatter course, Contador had no problem maintaining his slim lead and crossed the line letting off his Pistolero celebration salute.

The two Team Sky riders came in 17 seconds down, with Zakarin fourth at 35 seconds. Nibali was almost a minute down, with Kelderman losing significant time. The last climb of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana had lived up to expectation. Now only the celebrations in Madrid remain.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:31:33 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:17 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 5 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:51 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 10 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:36 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:46 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:15 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:16 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:43 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:56 16 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:12 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:18 21 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:04:48 22 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:54 23 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:23 24 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:45 25 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:29 26 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:40 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:07:05 28 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:17 29 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:33 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:43 33 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:19 34 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:26 35 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:08:34 36 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:47 37 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:16 38 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:35 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53 41 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 42 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:54 43 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:10:17 44 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:54 45 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 46 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:00 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:23 48 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:11:28 49 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:11:57 50 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:58 51 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:12:52 52 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:13:11 53 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:23 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 55 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:13:25 56 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:14:05 57 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:17 58 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:14:56 59 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:07 60 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:15 63 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:16:07 65 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:47 66 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:50 67 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:10 68 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:39 69 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:44 70 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:17:52 71 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 72 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:17:59 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 74 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 75 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 76 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 77 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:33 78 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 79 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:18:35 82 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:06 83 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:23 84 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:26 85 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 86 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 88 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:44 89 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:01 91 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 92 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:32 93 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:38 94 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:48 95 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:58 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:01 97 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 98 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:29 99 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:21:37 100 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:41 101 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:52 103 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:56 104 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:22:05 106 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 107 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:11 109 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:41 110 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:43 111 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 113 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:22:46 114 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 117 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 118 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:57 119 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 120 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:01 121 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 122 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:27 123 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:31 125 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:01 126 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:50 127 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 128 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:06 129 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:13 130 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 131 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 132 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:17 133 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:32 134 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:33 135 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 136 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:42 137 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:56 138 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 139 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 140 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 141 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 142 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:09 143 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:27 144 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 145 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 146 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:29 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:40 148 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 149 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 150 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 151 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 152 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 153 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 155 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:44 157 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:26:48 158 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 159 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:24

Sprint 1 - Pola De Lena. 89.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 pts 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 25 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 20 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 5 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 4 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 3 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1

KOM 1 - Alto De La Cobertoria. - 79.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 4 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 2 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM 2 - Alto Del Cordal. - 96.4 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 4 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 3 - Alto De L'angliru - 117.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 5 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:37:28 2 Movistar Team 0:09:22 3 Bahrain - Merida 0:12:16 4 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:13:08 5 Orica - Scott 0:15:52 6 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:18:38 7 Uae Team Emirates 0:19:44 8 Bmc Racing Team 0:19:56 9 Astana Pro Team 0:21:59 10 Lotto Soudal 0:25:13 11 Team Sunweb 0:25:31 12 Trek - Segafredo 0:26:44 13 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:27:32 14 Fdj 0:29:41 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:35 16 Manzana Postobon Team 0:32:37 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:41:01 18 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:41:31 19 Aqua Blue Sport 0:42:02 20 Quick - Step Floors 0:42:38 21 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 0:48:27 22 Team Dimension Data 1:02:38

General Classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 79:23:37 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:15 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:51 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:11 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:15 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:45 7 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:16 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:08:59 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:04 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:36 11 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:16:32 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:15 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:27 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:21:46 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:45 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:27:16 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:07 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:02 19 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:47 20 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:02:44 21 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:04:34 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:02 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:06:08 24 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:12:38 25 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:13:13 26 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:16:46 27 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:21:04 28 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:21:38 29 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:25:59 30 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:31:24 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:36:21 32 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:36:36 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:38:53 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1:39:05 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 1:42:19 36 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1:43:45 37 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:49:12 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:52:00 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:53:01 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:05 41 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:54:46 42 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:31 43 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1:57:19 44 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2:02:29 45 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:03:11 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:10:14 47 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:15:54 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2:16:49 49 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2:18:22 50 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:22:47 51 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 2:25:07 52 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:26:19 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:27:50 54 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 2:31:02 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:32:25 56 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:33:28 57 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 2:38:38 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:39:07 59 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:39:38 60 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 2:41:30 61 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:41:33 62 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:42:21 63 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:42:27 64 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 2:44:27 65 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:44:58 66 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:55:10 67 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:55:53 68 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2:57:59 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:58:03 70 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:58:21 71 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2:59:03 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:59:06 73 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 3:06:25 74 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 3:06:26 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3:07:00 76 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:07:57 77 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:08:52 78 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:08:57 79 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3:09:03 80 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:09:15 81 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:12:18 82 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:16:51 83 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:17:01 84 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:18:15 85 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:18:54 86 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3:21:20 87 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 3:25:19 88 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:27:27 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:28:03 90 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:31:36 91 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 3:31:59 92 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:33:03 93 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3:33:37 94 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:33:40 95 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3:34:46 96 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:35:42 97 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3:36:54 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:36:57 99 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:43:54 100 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:45:40 101 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:46:36 102 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:47:27 103 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:47:45 104 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:48:57 105 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3:49:08 106 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 3:51:30 107 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:51:51 108 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:53:02 109 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:53:18 110 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:53:31 111 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:53:33 112 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:54:03 113 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:56:01 114 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3:56:33 115 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4:01:59 116 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:02:01 117 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4:02:26 118 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:06:13 119 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 4:06:31 120 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4:07:02 121 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:07:21 122 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4:11:07 123 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4:12:28 124 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4:12:32 125 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4:12:41 126 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4:16:45 127 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 4:17:04 128 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 4:17:37 129 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 4:19:13 130 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:19:32 131 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 4:22:56 132 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:26:16 133 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:27:08 134 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:28:56 135 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 4:29:59 136 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 4:31:10 137 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4:31:48 138 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 4:32:47 139 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4:35:21 140 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 4:36:25 141 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 4:38:06 142 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:39:53 143 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 4:40:07 144 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 4:42:41 145 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:43:02 146 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:43:26 147 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:44:33 148 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 4:45:18 149 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4:46:08 150 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:46:18 151 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:49:21 152 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:52:33 153 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 4:54:27 154 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 4:55:40 155 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:57:10 156 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4:58:02 157 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 5:01:01 158 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 5:01:35 159 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 5:13:46

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 153 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 128 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 127 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 105 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 97 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 93 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 90 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 70 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 61 10 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 61 11 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 55 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 53 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 51 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 41 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 39 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 38 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 31 27 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 28 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 28 29 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 28 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 25 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 35 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 23 36 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 37 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 23 38 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 39 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 40 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 20 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 20 42 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 43 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19 44 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 45 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 17 46 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 47 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 48 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 49 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 50 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 52 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 15 53 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 15 54 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 15 55 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 56 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 57 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 13 58 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 59 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 61 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 12 63 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 64 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 11 65 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 11 66 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 67 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 10 68 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 69 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 9 70 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 71 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 72 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 73 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 74 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 75 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 76 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 7 77 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 78 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 79 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 7 80 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 81 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 82 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 83 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 84 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 85 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 86 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 87 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 88 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 89 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 90 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 91 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 92 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 93 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 95 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 97 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 98 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 99 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 100 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1 101 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team -1 102 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 67 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 47 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 35 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 33 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 6 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 28 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 8 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 28 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 27 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 21 13 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 16 16 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 15 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 19 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 20 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 22 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 24 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 9 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 29 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 7 30 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 32 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 33 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 34 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 5 36 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 37 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 38 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 39 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 41 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 42 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 44 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 45 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 46 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 47 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 48 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 49 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 50 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 51 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 52 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 53 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2 54 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 55 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2 56 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 57 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 58 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 60 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1 61 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 62 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 63 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 64 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 65 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 66 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 1 67 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1