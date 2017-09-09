Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Contador conquers the Angliru

Froome finishes third to maintain overall lead

Image 1 of 50

Following stage 20 at the Vuelta, Vincenzo Nibali checks for damage

Following stage 20 at the Vuelta, Vincenzo Nibali checks for damage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 50

David De la Cruz crashed and was forced to abandon

David De la Cruz crashed and was forced to abandon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 50

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 4 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali makes his way up the Angliru

Vincenzo Nibali makes his way up the Angliru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 50

A crashed moto sits on the side of the road

A crashed moto sits on the side of the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 50

David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors)

David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 50

Enric Mas leads the breakaway during the early part of stage 20

Enric Mas leads the breakaway during the early part of stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk

Steven Kruijswijk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 50

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 50

Chris Froome meets the press after the stage

Chris Froome meets the press after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 50

Chris Froome meets the press after the stage

Chris Froome meets the press after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 50

Adam Yates drives the breakaway during stage 20 at the Vuelta

Adam Yates drives the breakaway during stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 50

Franco Pellizotti leads Vincenzo Nibali during atage 20

Franco Pellizotti leads Vincenzo Nibali during atage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 50

Trek-Segafredo set the pace on the front of the peloton during stage 20

Trek-Segafredo set the pace on the front of the peloton during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 50

Laurens de Vreese at the head of the peloton during stage 20

Laurens de Vreese at the head of the peloton during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 50

Jan Polanc and Enric Mas

Jan Polanc and Enric Mas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 50

Chris Froome rides in the lead GC group

Chris Froome rides in the lead GC group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 50

Jan Polanc and Enric Mas

Jan Polanc and Enric Mas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 50

Jan Polanc and Tomasz Marczynski in the breakaway

Jan Polanc and Tomasz Marczynski in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 50

Nicolas Roche and Julian Alaphilippe

Nicolas Roche and Julian Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 50

Scenery along the route of stage 20 at the Vuelta

Scenery along the route of stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 50

Scenery along the route of stage 20 at the Vuelta

Scenery along the route of stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 50

Marc Soler attacks on the Angliru during stage 20 at the Vuelta

Marc Soler attacks on the Angliru during stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 50

The field splits during stage 20 at the Vuelta

The field splits during stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 50

Alberto Contador on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 20

Alberto Contador on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 50

Franco Pellizotti leads Vincenzo Nibali during atage 20

Franco Pellizotti leads Vincenzo Nibali during atage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 50

Chris Froome congratulates Alberto Contador on his stage win

Chris Froome congratulates Alberto Contador on his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 50

Enric Mas leads Jarlinson Pantano and Alberto Conatdor

Enric Mas leads Jarlinson Pantano and Alberto Conatdor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 50

Simon Yates leads Alberto Contador and Enric Mas

Simon Yates leads Alberto Contador and Enric Mas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 50

Wout Poels leads Chris Froom up the Angliru during stage 20 at the Vuelta

Wout Poels leads Chris Froom up the Angliru during stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 50

Alberto Contador on a solo attack up the Angliru

Alberto Contador on a solo attack up the Angliru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 50

Chris Froome finishes stage 20 atop the Angliru

Chris Froome finishes stage 20 atop the Angliru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 50

Alberto Contador conquers the Angliru during stage 20 at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador conquers the Angliru during stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 50

Alberto Contador on a solo attack up the Angliru

Alberto Contador on a solo attack up the Angliru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 50

Chris Froome ascends the Angliru

Chris Froome ascends the Angliru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk climbs on the Angliru

Steven Kruijswijk climbs on the Angliru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 50

Ilnur Zakarin leads Wilco Kelderman up the Angliru

Ilnur Zakarin leads Wilco Kelderman up the Angliru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk climbs through the crowds on the Angliru

Steven Kruijswijk climbs through the crowds on the Angliru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 50

Enri Mas is most combative on the stage

Enri Mas is most combative on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 50

Romain Bardet climbs during stage 20

Romain Bardet climbs during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 50

Chris Froome finishes third during stage 20 of the Vuelta

Chris Froome finishes third during stage 20 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 42 of 50

Alberto Contador on the podium after winning stage 20 at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador on the podium after winning stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 43 of 50

Alberto Contador on the podium after winning stage 20 at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador on the podium after winning stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 44 of 50

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 45 of 50

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 46 of 50

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 47 of 50

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 48 of 50

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 49 of 50

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 50 of 50

Chris Froome finishes third during stage 20 of the Vuelta

Chris Froome finishes third during stage 20 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) took an emotional win atop the Angliru, soloing in to win Stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana.  It was his first win of the season, and the last of his professional career, as he brings down the curtain on his racing life with the final stage of the Vuelta to Madrid on Sunday evening. 

Team Sky's Wout Poels and Chris Froome followed him across the line 20 seconds down. Another strong performance by Froome saw him maintain his overall lead and set up his Tour de France-Vuelta a Espana double.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) suffered after crashing on a descent but recovered enough and limited his losses to keep his second place overall at 2:15. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) dropped back on the closing climb to lose his podium place, with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) moving up to third at 2:51. Contador’s escape and win moved him up to fourth overall at 3:11. with Kelderman fifth going into the final stage now at 3:15.

“There couldn’t be a better finish, winning on the Angliru, the end of my career, no way for a better end,” Contador said after the stage. “I knew the Cordal has had a lot of history, lots of falls, and knew I had to go with Pantano on the descent to make the gap.”

A large escape group got away early on the stage but started falling apart as soon as the climbing of the Angliru started. Contador and all the other top favourites stayed together for much of the stage but that favourites’ group shrank mightily as the steep climb began to hurt.

Finally, near the bottom of the Cordal descent - the penultimate climb of the 117.5km stage, with the Angliru approaching Contador took off with teammate Jarlinson Pantano. The Spaniard was soon on his own, passing all those leftover from the lead group. His gap over the Froome group was never much above a minute, but it was enough to give him a special victory ahead of Poels and Froome.

"Absolute incredible feeling," Froome said at the finish.

"And what a way to end such a massive three weeks of racing, having completed the Tour/Vuelta double, that’s an amazing feeling. Thanks to everyone for all of the support for the last few weeks. It was such a tough climb. We did everything we could to try and catch Alberto, and my congratulations to him, to finish his career like this is beautiful."

The most feared stage of the Vuelta

Rain greeted the riders at the start of the most-feared Vuelta stage, which opened with an immediate unranked climb and some serious attacks as the overall contenders saved themselves for the final climb to the exposed Angliru. 

After nine kilometres into the only 117km long stage, a large group got away, sparking a fast day of racing.

There were some very big names in the group: Julian Alaphilippe, Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), Nicolas Roche (BMC), Adam Yates, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), Nelson Oliveira, Marc Soler (Movistar), Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rui Costa, Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), Igor Antón (Dimension Data), Lluis Mas, Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport).

However the peloton, and especially Trek-Segafredo, were reluctant to let this dangerous group go, and the gap was never more than 1:10. It was clear that Contador wanted to win. Fortunately, the rain had stopped, but the roads were still damp. Astana, seeing a chance to get Ilnur Zakarin on the final podium, joined in the lead work.

The gap rose to 1:30, but the break only had  1:20 with them as they started up the day’s first climb, the cat. 1 Alto de la Cobertoria. 8.1km long, the average gradient was 8.6 per cent, with sections of 18 per cent. The break shattered in the renewed rain as the climbing began. Behind them, the gap increased as Team Sky and Bahrain-Merida moved into the lead.

Marczynski led the way over the summit, with the field at 1:20. On the descent, he got away with Andersen and Soler, and they were soon joined by several others. Behind them, Vincenzo Nibali and his Bahrain-Merida teammates tried to get away from the by now greatly reduced field, but Team Sky quickly put an end to that idea.

Having reached the bottom of the descent, it was time to start going up again. This time it was the Alto del Cordal, with an average gradient of 8.6 per cent. Soler attacked out of the lead group with 25km to go but was soon joined again by Andersen, the Yates brothers, Marczynski, Bardet and Mas. They all struggled to stay together on the climb, with Bardet doing much of the lead work.

The favourites were only a minute behind, catching and passing those who had fallen out of the lead group. Zakarin had missed out on the group, and had to work his way up on the climb through the rain and team cars. The sun then put in another appearance, but the roads were still covered with water. Soler moved out to take the mountain points, but the leaders’ group was less than a minute back.

From the summit of the Cordal, there were only 21km left on the stage, but not one of them would be easy. The rain started again on the descent, and one race motorbike crashed into the guardrail. Soler sadly soon followed, as his front wheel slipped away. That left Marczynski in the lead.

Nibali also crashed on the descent too, and had to work his way back to the front, with the help of a teammate. David de la Cruz (Quick Step) also fell victim to the slick roads, and had to abandon the race, losing his chance of a top ten finish.

Once again the next climb started immediately, and this was no ordinary climb, but the much-feared Angliru. It was time for the final showdown.

Marczynski started the climb with about 18 seconds over Andersen. It would not be enough.

Contador's audacious attack

Behind Contador, Jarlinson Pantano and Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) took off from the favourite’s group, as Andersen dropped back to wait for Kelderman. The Contador group caught and passed the remains of the attackers and soon he was at the front of the race together with Mas, Soler, Marczynski, and Bardet, but the Froome group was only some 40 seconds back.

Marczynski was the next to drop back. Bahrain Merida moved to the head of the chase group of only some 12 riders, as the steep gradients started up.

Contador and Soler went into the “goat path” section of the Angliru together, but then Contador was suddenly alone at the head of things and facing the fight of his life.

He flew up the double-digit gradients of the climb, building up a lead of more than a minute on the Froome group. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was the first to go from the favourites’ group, and he rather easily pulled away. Nibali was there with teammate Franco Pellizotti but unable to attack Froome. 

Contador continued to grind his way up the 20 per cent gradient in the final kilometres, almost hidden by the massive crowds cheering him on.

Nibali had trouble on the final two kilometres, falling back from the Froome group, which also contained Kelderman and Zakarin. Froome and Wout Poels then took off in pursuit of Contador he still had a minute. Kelderman was the next one to fall back.

Visibly suffering, Contador made his way up to the slightly flatter final kilometre, pushing his gear with the final drops of strength. Froome was only 34 seconds back and suddenly became a threat. Froome and Poels flew up the mountain, but with 30 seconds to close at the final km marker, and a flatter course, Contador had no problem maintaining his slim lead and crossed the line letting off his Pistolero celebration salute.

The two Team Sky riders came in 17 seconds down, with Zakarin fourth at 35 seconds. Nibali was almost a minute down, with Kelderman losing significant time. The last climb of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana had lived up to expectation. Now only the celebrations in Madrid remain. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:31:33
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:17
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
5Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:51
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:11
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
10Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:36
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:46
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:15
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:03:16
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:43
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:56
16Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:04:12
20Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:18
21Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:04:48
22Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:54
23Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:23
24Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:45
25Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:29
26Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:40
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:07:05
28Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:17
29Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:33
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:07:43
33Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:19
34Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:26
35Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:08:34
36Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:47
37Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:16
38Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:35
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:53
41Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
42Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:54
43Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:10:17
44David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:10:54
45Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
46Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:11:00
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:11:23
48Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:11:28
49Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:11:57
50Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:58
51Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:12:52
52Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:13:11
53Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:23
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
55Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:13:25
56Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:14:05
57Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:17
58Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:14:56
59Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:15:07
60Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:15
63Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:16:07
65Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:47
66Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:50
67Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:10
68Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:39
69Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:17:44
70Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott0:17:52
71Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
72Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:17:59
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
74Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
75Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
76Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
77Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:18:33
78Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
79Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:18:35
82Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:19:06
83Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:23
84Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:19:26
85Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
86Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
88Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:19:44
89Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:01
91Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
92Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:32
93Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:38
94Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:48
95Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:58
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:21:01
97Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
98Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:29
99Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:21:37
100Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:41
101Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:52
103Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:21:56
104Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:22:05
106Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
107Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:11
109Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:41
110Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:43
111Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
113Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:22:46
114Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
117Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
118Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:57
119Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:01
121Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
122Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:23:27
123Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:23:31
125Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:01
126Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:50
127Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
128Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:06
129Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:25:13
130Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
131Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
132Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:25:17
133William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:32
134Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:33
135Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
136Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:42
137Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:56
138Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
139Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
140Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
141Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
142Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:09
143Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:27
144Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
145Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:26:29
147Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:40
148Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
149Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
150Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
151Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
152Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
153Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
155David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:44
157Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:26:48
158Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
159Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:24

Sprint 1 - Pola De Lena. 89.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4pts
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo25pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky20
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin14
5Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb8
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team5
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky4
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky3
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates1

KOM 1 - Alto De La Cobertoria. - 79.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors4
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport2
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

KOM 2 - Alto Del Cordal. - 96.4 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal6
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott4
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb2
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 3 - Alto De L'angliru - 117.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
5Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:37:28
2Movistar Team0:09:22
3Bahrain - Merida0:12:16
4Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:13:08
5Orica - Scott0:15:52
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:18:38
7Uae Team Emirates0:19:44
8Bmc Racing Team0:19:56
9Astana Pro Team0:21:59
10Lotto Soudal0:25:13
11Team Sunweb0:25:31
12Trek - Segafredo0:26:44
13Bora - Hansgrohe0:27:32
14Fdj0:29:41
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:35
16Manzana Postobon Team0:32:37
17Ag2R La Mondiale0:41:01
18Team Katusha Alpecin0:41:31
19Aqua Blue Sport0:42:02
20Quick - Step Floors0:42:38
21Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:48:27
22Team Dimension Data1:02:38

General Classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky79:23:37
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:15
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:51
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:11
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:15
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:45
7Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:16
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:59
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:04
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:36
11Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:16:32
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:17:15
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:27
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:21:46
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:45
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:27:16
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:07
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:02
19Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:58:47
20Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:02:44
21Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott1:04:34
22Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:02
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:06:08
24Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:12:38
25Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:13:13
26Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:16:46
27Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:21:04
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:21:38
29Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:25:59
30Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:31:24
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:36:21
32Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:36:36
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:38:53
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1:39:05
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data1:42:19
36Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1:43:45
37Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon1:49:12
38Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:52:00
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:53:01
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:54:05
41Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:54:46
42Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:56:31
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1:57:19
44Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2:02:29
45Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon2:03:11
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:10:14
47Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:15:54
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2:16:49
49Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2:18:22
50Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon2:22:47
51Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon2:25:07
52Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2:26:19
53Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:27:50
54Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky2:31:02
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:32:25
56Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2:33:28
57Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport2:38:38
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:39:07
59Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:39:38
60Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ2:41:30
61Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:41:33
62Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:42:21
63Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:42:27
64Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ2:44:27
65Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:44:58
66Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:55:10
67Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:55:53
68Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2:57:59
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:58:03
70Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:58:21
71Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2:59:03
72Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:59:06
73Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin3:06:25
74Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott3:06:26
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac3:07:00
76Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:07:57
77Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:08:52
78Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:08:57
79Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3:09:03
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:09:15
81Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:12:18
82Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:16:51
83Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:17:01
84Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:18:15
85Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:18:54
86Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3:21:20
87Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates3:25:19
88Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon3:27:27
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:28:03
90David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:31:36
91Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data3:31:59
92Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3:33:03
93Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team3:33:37
94Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon3:33:40
95Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team3:34:46
96Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:35:42
97Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3:36:54
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:36:57
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:43:54
100Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:45:40
101Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:46:36
102Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:47:27
103Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:47:45
104Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:48:57
105Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3:49:08
106Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott3:51:30
107Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:51:51
108Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3:53:02
109Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:53:18
110Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:53:31
111Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:53:33
112Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:54:03
113Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:56:01
114Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac3:56:33
115Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4:01:59
116Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:02:01
117Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4:02:26
118Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:06:13
119Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin4:06:31
120Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4:07:02
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb4:07:21
122Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4:11:07
123Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb4:12:28
124Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4:12:32
125Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4:12:41
126Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:16:45
127Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ4:17:04
128Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott4:17:37
129Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport4:19:13
130Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:19:32
131Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors4:22:56
132Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:26:16
133Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:27:08
134Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:28:56
135Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac4:29:59
136Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon4:31:10
137Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:31:48
138Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin4:32:47
139Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4:35:21
140Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport4:36:25
141Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport4:38:06
142Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:39:53
143Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport4:40:07
144Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott4:42:41
145Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:43:02
146Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:43:26
147Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:44:33
148Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin4:45:18
149Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky4:46:08
150Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:46:18
151Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:49:21
152Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:52:33
153Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon4:54:27
154Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac4:55:40
155Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:57:10
156Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4:58:02
157William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac5:01:01
158Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ5:01:35
159Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport5:13:46

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky153pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida128
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors127
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo105
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb97
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin93
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team90
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team70
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac61
10Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott61
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe58
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal55
13Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky53
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates51
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe51
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team49
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale49
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors41
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal41
20Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates40
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac39
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team38
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team38
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team35
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team31
27Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors28
29Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb28
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport25
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo24
35Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky23
36Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
37Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon23
38Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo22
39Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
40Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky20
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo20
42Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
43Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates19
44Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team19
45Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ17
46Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors17
47Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
48Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
49Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16
50Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
51Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott15
52Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team15
53Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors15
54Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport15
55Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
56Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14
57Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ13
58Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team12
59Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
61Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team12
63Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
64Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac11
65Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac11
66Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates10
67Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon10
68Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
69Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates9
70Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
71Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
72Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
73Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
74Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
75Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
76Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin7
77Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
78Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
79Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport7
80Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
81Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
82Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
83David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
84Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
85Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
86Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
87Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
88Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
89Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
90Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
91Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
92Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
93Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
95Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
96Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
97Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
98Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
99Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
100Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1
101Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team-1
102Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac67pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team47
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky35
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team33
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
6Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal28
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
8Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport28
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo27
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team21
13Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates18
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott16
16Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott15
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb14
19Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates14
20Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
21Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
22Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
24Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac9
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
29Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors7
30Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team6
32Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
33Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon6
34Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates5
36Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
38Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
39Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
41Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3
42Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
44Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
45Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
46Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
48Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
50Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
51Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
52Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
53Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb2
54Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
55Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac2
56Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
57Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
58Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
60Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1
61Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
62Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
63Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
64Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
65Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
66Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott1
67Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team237:56:27
2Movistar Team0:06:32
3Team Sky0:08:23
4Uae Team Emirates0:49:27
5Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo1:07:45
6Orica - Scott1:35:32
7Bahrain - Merida2:01:52
8Caja Rural - Seguros Rga2:07:42
9Bmc Racing Team2:11:03
10Quick - Step Floors2:28:19
11Trek - Segafredo2:31:12
12Lotto Soudal3:28:11
13Team Sunweb3:34:21
14Ag2R La Mondiale3:52:08
15Manzana Postobon Team3:55:22
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:42:01
17Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team4:53:00
18Fdj5:16:49
19Team Katusha Alpecin5:34:42
20Bora - Hansgrohe5:55:37
21Team Dimension Data6:52:17
22Aqua Blue Sport9:15:09

