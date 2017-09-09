Vuelta a Espana: Contador conquers the Angliru
Froome finishes third to maintain overall lead
Stage 20: Corvera - Angliru
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) took an emotional win atop the Angliru, soloing in to win Stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana. It was his first win of the season, and the last of his professional career, as he brings down the curtain on his racing life with the final stage of the Vuelta to Madrid on Sunday evening.
Team Sky's Wout Poels and Chris Froome followed him across the line 20 seconds down. Another strong performance by Froome saw him maintain his overall lead and set up his Tour de France-Vuelta a Espana double.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) suffered after crashing on a descent but recovered enough and limited his losses to keep his second place overall at 2:15. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) dropped back on the closing climb to lose his podium place, with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) moving up to third at 2:51. Contador’s escape and win moved him up to fourth overall at 3:11. with Kelderman fifth going into the final stage now at 3:15.
“There couldn’t be a better finish, winning on the Angliru, the end of my career, no way for a better end,” Contador said after the stage. “I knew the Cordal has had a lot of history, lots of falls, and knew I had to go with Pantano on the descent to make the gap.”
A large escape group got away early on the stage but started falling apart as soon as the climbing of the Angliru started. Contador and all the other top favourites stayed together for much of the stage but that favourites’ group shrank mightily as the steep climb began to hurt.
Finally, near the bottom of the Cordal descent - the penultimate climb of the 117.5km stage, with the Angliru approaching Contador took off with teammate Jarlinson Pantano. The Spaniard was soon on his own, passing all those leftover from the lead group. His gap over the Froome group was never much above a minute, but it was enough to give him a special victory ahead of Poels and Froome.
"Absolute incredible feeling," Froome said at the finish.
"And what a way to end such a massive three weeks of racing, having completed the Tour/Vuelta double, that’s an amazing feeling. Thanks to everyone for all of the support for the last few weeks. It was such a tough climb. We did everything we could to try and catch Alberto, and my congratulations to him, to finish his career like this is beautiful."
The most feared stage of the Vuelta
Rain greeted the riders at the start of the most-feared Vuelta stage, which opened with an immediate unranked climb and some serious attacks as the overall contenders saved themselves for the final climb to the exposed Angliru.
After nine kilometres into the only 117km long stage, a large group got away, sparking a fast day of racing.
There were some very big names in the group: Julian Alaphilippe, Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), Nicolas Roche (BMC), Adam Yates, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), Nelson Oliveira, Marc Soler (Movistar), Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rui Costa, Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), Igor Antón (Dimension Data), Lluis Mas, Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport).
However the peloton, and especially Trek-Segafredo, were reluctant to let this dangerous group go, and the gap was never more than 1:10. It was clear that Contador wanted to win. Fortunately, the rain had stopped, but the roads were still damp. Astana, seeing a chance to get Ilnur Zakarin on the final podium, joined in the lead work.
The gap rose to 1:30, but the break only had 1:20 with them as they started up the day’s first climb, the cat. 1 Alto de la Cobertoria. 8.1km long, the average gradient was 8.6 per cent, with sections of 18 per cent. The break shattered in the renewed rain as the climbing began. Behind them, the gap increased as Team Sky and Bahrain-Merida moved into the lead.
Marczynski led the way over the summit, with the field at 1:20. On the descent, he got away with Andersen and Soler, and they were soon joined by several others. Behind them, Vincenzo Nibali and his Bahrain-Merida teammates tried to get away from the by now greatly reduced field, but Team Sky quickly put an end to that idea.
Having reached the bottom of the descent, it was time to start going up again. This time it was the Alto del Cordal, with an average gradient of 8.6 per cent. Soler attacked out of the lead group with 25km to go but was soon joined again by Andersen, the Yates brothers, Marczynski, Bardet and Mas. They all struggled to stay together on the climb, with Bardet doing much of the lead work.
The favourites were only a minute behind, catching and passing those who had fallen out of the lead group. Zakarin had missed out on the group, and had to work his way up on the climb through the rain and team cars. The sun then put in another appearance, but the roads were still covered with water. Soler moved out to take the mountain points, but the leaders’ group was less than a minute back.
From the summit of the Cordal, there were only 21km left on the stage, but not one of them would be easy. The rain started again on the descent, and one race motorbike crashed into the guardrail. Soler sadly soon followed, as his front wheel slipped away. That left Marczynski in the lead.
Nibali also crashed on the descent too, and had to work his way back to the front, with the help of a teammate. David de la Cruz (Quick Step) also fell victim to the slick roads, and had to abandon the race, losing his chance of a top ten finish.
Once again the next climb started immediately, and this was no ordinary climb, but the much-feared Angliru. It was time for the final showdown.
Marczynski started the climb with about 18 seconds over Andersen. It would not be enough.
Contador's audacious attack
Behind Contador, Jarlinson Pantano and Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) took off from the favourite’s group, as Andersen dropped back to wait for Kelderman. The Contador group caught and passed the remains of the attackers and soon he was at the front of the race together with Mas, Soler, Marczynski, and Bardet, but the Froome group was only some 40 seconds back.
Marczynski was the next to drop back. Bahrain Merida moved to the head of the chase group of only some 12 riders, as the steep gradients started up.
Contador and Soler went into the “goat path” section of the Angliru together, but then Contador was suddenly alone at the head of things and facing the fight of his life.
He flew up the double-digit gradients of the climb, building up a lead of more than a minute on the Froome group. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was the first to go from the favourites’ group, and he rather easily pulled away. Nibali was there with teammate Franco Pellizotti but unable to attack Froome.
Contador continued to grind his way up the 20 per cent gradient in the final kilometres, almost hidden by the massive crowds cheering him on.
Nibali had trouble on the final two kilometres, falling back from the Froome group, which also contained Kelderman and Zakarin. Froome and Wout Poels then took off in pursuit of Contador he still had a minute. Kelderman was the next one to fall back.
Visibly suffering, Contador made his way up to the slightly flatter final kilometre, pushing his gear with the final drops of strength. Froome was only 34 seconds back and suddenly became a threat. Froome and Poels flew up the mountain, but with 30 seconds to close at the final km marker, and a flatter course, Contador had no problem maintaining his slim lead and crossed the line letting off his Pistolero celebration salute.
The two Team Sky riders came in 17 seconds down, with Zakarin fourth at 35 seconds. Nibali was almost a minute down, with Kelderman losing significant time. The last climb of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana had lived up to expectation. Now only the celebrations in Madrid remain.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:31:33
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|5
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:51
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:11
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:36
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:15
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:16
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:56
|16
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:12
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:18
|21
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:04:48
|22
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:54
|23
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:23
|24
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:45
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:29
|26
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:40
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:05
|28
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:17
|29
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:33
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:43
|33
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:19
|34
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:26
|35
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:34
|36
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:47
|37
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:16
|38
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:35
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|41
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|42
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:54
|43
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:17
|44
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:54
|45
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:00
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:23
|48
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:28
|49
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:57
|50
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:58
|51
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:12:52
|52
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:13:11
|53
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:23
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:13:25
|56
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:14:05
|57
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:17
|58
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:56
|59
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:07
|60
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:15
|63
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:16:07
|65
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:47
|66
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:50
|67
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:10
|68
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:39
|69
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:44
|70
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:17:52
|71
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|72
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:17:59
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|75
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|76
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|77
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:33
|78
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:18:35
|82
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:06
|83
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:23
|84
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:26
|85
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|88
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:44
|89
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:01
|91
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:32
|93
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:38
|94
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:48
|95
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:58
|96
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:01
|97
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|98
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:29
|99
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:21:37
|100
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:41
|101
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:52
|103
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:56
|104
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:05
|106
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|107
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:11
|109
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:41
|110
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:43
|111
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|113
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:46
|114
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:57
|119
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|120
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:01
|121
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:27
|123
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:23:31
|125
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:01
|126
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:50
|127
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|128
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:06
|129
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:13
|130
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|132
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:17
|133
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:32
|134
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:33
|135
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|136
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:42
|137
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:56
|138
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|139
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|141
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|142
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:09
|143
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:27
|144
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|145
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|146
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:29
|147
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:40
|148
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|149
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|151
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|152
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|153
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|155
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:44
|157
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:26:48
|158
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|159
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|5
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|4
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|10:37:28
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:09:22
|3
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:12:16
|4
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:13:08
|5
|Orica - Scott
|0:15:52
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:18:38
|7
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:19:44
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:19:56
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:59
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:25:13
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:25:31
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26:44
|13
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:27:32
|14
|Fdj
|0:29:41
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:35
|16
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:32:37
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:41:01
|18
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:41:31
|19
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:42:02
|20
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:42:38
|21
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:48:27
|22
|Team Dimension Data
|1:02:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|79:23:37
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:15
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:11
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:15
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:45
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:16
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:59
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:04
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:36
|11
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:16:32
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:15
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:27
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:46
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:45
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:27:16
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:07
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:02
|19
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:47
|20
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:02:44
|21
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:04:34
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:02
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:08
|24
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:12:38
|25
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:13:13
|26
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:16:46
|27
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1:21:04
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:21:38
|29
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:25:59
|30
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:31:24
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:36:21
|32
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:36
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1:38:53
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1:39:05
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:42:19
|36
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1:43:45
|37
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:49:12
|38
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:52:00
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:53:01
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:05
|41
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:54:46
|42
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:56:31
|43
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1:57:19
|44
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2:02:29
|45
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:03:11
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:10:14
|47
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:15:54
|48
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|2:16:49
|49
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:18:22
|50
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:22:47
|51
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|2:25:07
|52
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:26:19
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:27:50
|54
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|2:31:02
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:32:25
|56
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:33:28
|57
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:38:38
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:39:07
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:39:38
|60
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|2:41:30
|61
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:41:33
|62
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:42:21
|63
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:42:27
|64
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|2:44:27
|65
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:44:58
|66
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:55:10
|67
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:55:53
|68
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2:57:59
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:58:03
|70
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:58:21
|71
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2:59:03
|72
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:59:06
|73
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:06:25
|74
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3:06:26
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:07:00
|76
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:07:57
|77
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:08:52
|78
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:08:57
|79
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3:09:03
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:09:15
|81
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:12:18
|82
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:16:51
|83
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:17:01
|84
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:18:15
|85
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:18:54
|86
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3:21:20
|87
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|3:25:19
|88
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:27:27
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:28:03
|90
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:31:36
|91
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|3:31:59
|92
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:33:03
|93
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3:33:37
|94
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:33:40
|95
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3:34:46
|96
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:35:42
|97
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:36:54
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:36:57
|99
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|3:43:54
|100
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:45:40
|101
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:46:36
|102
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:47:27
|103
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:47:45
|104
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:48:57
|105
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3:49:08
|106
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|3:51:30
|107
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:51:51
|108
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3:53:02
|109
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:53:18
|110
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:53:31
|111
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:53:33
|112
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:54:03
|113
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:56:01
|114
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:56:33
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4:01:59
|116
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:02:01
|117
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:02:26
|118
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:06:13
|119
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:06:31
|120
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4:07:02
|121
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:07:21
|122
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:11:07
|123
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4:12:28
|124
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4:12:32
|125
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4:12:41
|126
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4:16:45
|127
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|4:17:04
|128
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|4:17:37
|129
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:19:13
|130
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:19:32
|131
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|4:22:56
|132
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:26:16
|133
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:27:08
|134
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:28:56
|135
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:29:59
|136
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4:31:10
|137
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4:31:48
|138
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:32:47
|139
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:35:21
|140
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:36:25
|141
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:38:06
|142
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:39:53
|143
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:40:07
|144
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|4:42:41
|145
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:43:02
|146
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:43:26
|147
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:44:33
|148
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:45:18
|149
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4:46:08
|150
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:46:18
|151
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:49:21
|152
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:52:33
|153
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4:54:27
|154
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:55:40
|155
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:57:10
|156
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:58:02
|157
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|5:01:01
|158
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|5:01:35
|159
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|5:13:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|153
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|97
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|90
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|61
|10
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|61
|11
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|55
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|53
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|38
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|27
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|29
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|28
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|35
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|23
|36
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|37
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|23
|38
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|39
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|40
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|20
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|42
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|43
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|44
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|45
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|17
|46
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|47
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|48
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|49
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|50
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15
|52
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15
|53
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|54
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|55
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|56
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|57
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|13
|58
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|59
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|61
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|63
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|65
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|66
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|67
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|10
|68
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|69
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|70
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|71
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|72
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|73
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|74
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|75
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|76
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|77
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|78
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|79
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|80
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|81
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|6
|82
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|83
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|84
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|85
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|86
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|87
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|88
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|89
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|90
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|91
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|92
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|93
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|95
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|96
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2
|97
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|98
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|99
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|100
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|101
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|-1
|102
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|67
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|47
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|6
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|28
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|8
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|28
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|13
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|16
|16
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|15
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|19
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|20
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|22
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|24
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|29
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|30
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|33
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|6
|34
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|35
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|36
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|38
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|39
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|41
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|42
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|44
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|45
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|46
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|47
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|48
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|50
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|51
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|53
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2
|54
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|55
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|56
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|57
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|58
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|60
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1
|61
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|62
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|63
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|64
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|65
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|66
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|1
|67
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|237:56:27
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:06:32
|3
|Team Sky
|0:08:23
|4
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:49:27
|5
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|1:07:45
|6
|Orica - Scott
|1:35:32
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|2:01:52
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|2:07:42
|9
|Bmc Racing Team
|2:11:03
|10
|Quick - Step Floors
|2:28:19
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31:12
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|3:28:11
|13
|Team Sunweb
|3:34:21
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3:52:08
|15
|Manzana Postobon Team
|3:55:22
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:42:01
|17
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|4:53:00
|18
|Fdj
|5:16:49
|19
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5:34:42
|20
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|5:55:37
|21
|Team Dimension Data
|6:52:17
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|9:15:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy