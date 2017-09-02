Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Majka claims stage 14 at La Pandera

Froome keeps lead as Chaves loses ground

Image 1 of 43

Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 14 win at the Vuelta a España.

Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 14 win at the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 43

Alberto Contador at the Vuelta a España's stage 14 finish

Alberto Contador at the Vuelta a España's stage 14 finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 43

Miguel Angel Lopez attacked the GC favourites on the final climb of the Vuelta a España's 14th stage

Miguel Angel Lopez attacked the GC favourites on the final climb of the Vuelta a España's 14th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali on the move with Alberto Contador at the Vuelta a España

Vincenzo Nibali on the move with Alberto Contador at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 14 win at the Vuelta a España

Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 14 win at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali on the finishing straight of the Vuelta a España's 14th stage

Vincenzo Nibali on the finishing straight of the Vuelta a España's 14th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Fabio Aru finishing the Vuelta a España's 14th stage

Fabio Aru finishing the Vuelta a España's 14th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Rafal Majka wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Rafal Majka wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

Chris Froome on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali and Alberto Contador on the move on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Vincenzo Nibali and Alberto Contador on the move on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Miguel Angel Lopez checks around on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Miguel Angel Lopez checks around on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Miguel Angel Lopez takes runner-up honours on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Miguel Angel Lopez takes runner-up honours on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 43

Alberto Contador on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Chris Froome on the podium after stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome on the podium after stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 43

Chris Froome at the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 43

Rafal Majka celebrates his Vuelta a España stage victory.

Rafal Majka celebrates his Vuelta a España stage victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 43

Rafal Majka on the podium after winning stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Rafal Majka on the podium after winning stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 43

Esteban Chaves pressing the attack on the final climb of the Vuelta a España's 14th stage

Esteban Chaves pressing the attack on the final climb of the Vuelta a España's 14th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

Esteban Chaves looks back at those on his wheel on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Esteban Chaves looks back at those on his wheel on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

Esteban Chaves finishes stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Esteban Chaves finishes stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Marco Haller takes on some fuel on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Marco Haller takes on some fuel on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Markel Irizar cools off on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Markel Irizar cools off on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Chris Froome at the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

Davide Villella in the mountains jersey after stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Davide Villella in the mountains jersey after stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 43

Rafal Majka wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.

Rafal Majka wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 27 of 43

Rafal Majka takes the win on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage.

Rafal Majka takes the win on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage.
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 28 of 43

Rafal Majka wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.

Rafal Majka wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 29 of 43

Chris Froome at the finish of the Vuelta a España's 14th stage

Chris Froome at the finish of the Vuelta a España's 14th stage
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 30 of 43

The Vuelta a España peloton on stage 14

The Vuelta a España peloton on stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

The Vuelta a España peloton

The Vuelta a España peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

The pack on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

The pack on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

The breakaway on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

The breakaway on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Rafal Majka leading the breakaway on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage

Rafal Majka leading the breakaway on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

Simon Clarke on the breakaway on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage

Simon Clarke on the breakaway on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

Davide Villella on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Davide Villella on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

The main breakaway on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

The main breakaway on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

Bart De Clercq on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Bart De Clercq on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

The break on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage

The break on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 43

Marco Haller and Juan Jose Lobato on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Marco Haller and Juan Jose Lobato on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 43

Simon Yates fueling up on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Simon Yates fueling up on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 43

Sam Bewley and Esteban Chaves on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Sam Bewley and Esteban Chaves on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 43

Niki Terpstra offering a reminder of Quick-Step's stage win haul so far at the Vuelta a España

Niki Terpstra offering a reminder of Quick-Step's stage win haul so far at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rafel Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed his way to the finish atop the first 'especial'-rated climb of the Vuelta a España to win Saturday's 14th stage from the early break. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) earned runner-up honours, 27 seconds down, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) taking third at 31.

Related Articles

Chris Froome: I was keeping some energy back for Sunday

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 14 highlights - Video

Nibali: When Froome is isolated, 'it gets much more difficult for him'

Vuelta a Espana: Chaves pays price for aggressive riding on La Pandera

Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) came home fourth just behind Nibali and retained his race lead.

The long and difficult climb had its effect on the overall rankings. While the top two easily held on to their places, the rest of the top 10 changed around. Esteban Chavez (Orica-Scott) put up a strong effort with an early attempt to jump away, but couldn't keep up in the end and dropped to fifth, 2:39 down. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) who finished in the same time as the Nibali group, moved up to third, 2:17 behind Froome with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), also in that group, now sitting fourth at 2:25.

Fabio Aru (Astana) lost an additional 30 seconds on Froome as he struggled on the climb. Contador may have dropped some seconds to Froome at the end, but still moved up to eighth overall, at 3:19.

Majka was the sole remaining rider from a breakaway group which formed early in the 175km stage. Originally a ten-man group with a gap of over seven minutes, the gap was down to three minutes as the second climb of the day started. That split the group, and soon there were only five in the lead. The steep start to the final climb saw the group fragment, and Majka started his solo flight with 10 kilometres to go.

In the overall standings, Froome now has a lead of 55 seconds over Nibali, who picked up a time bonus of 4 seconds after beating the red jersey to third on the stage, while Chaves slips two places to 5th overall behind Kelderman and Zakarin.

How it unfolded

It was another hot day as the peloton set off one man short after Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) abandoned overnight.

It took about 20 kilometres for the day's break to form. When Rafal Majka, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Simon Clarke, Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) and Ricardo Vilela (Manzana Postobon) finally made the break from the field, Team Sky seemed happy to let the group established a lead.

Majka and company soon had a five-minute gap on the course which basically climbed most of the way, going from 120 meters at the start to 1830 meters at the mountaintop finish atop the Sierra de la Pandera. The gap also kept ascending, and reached seven minutes as king of the mountains Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) led the group over the day's first climb, the category 3 Puerto el Mojon.

Meanwhile, the Dutch youngster Sam Oomen (Sunweb), who began the day 13th overall, had to abandon after becoming ill overnight.

With 80 kilometres to go, Bahrain-Merida, Trek-Segafredo and Astana moved to the front of the peloton and picked up the pace, and the gap dropped dramatically, hitting just over 4:30 with 50 kilometres remaining.

The final two climbs were soon looming, and with Katusha at the front, the peloton picked up the pace yet again. The gap was only three minutes with 30 kilometres left to go.

Konrad attacked on the ascent of the category 2 Alto de Locubin, and the break split behind him. He continued up accompanied by Costa, Majka, De Clerq, and Villella. Katusha still pulled a reduced peloton along, with the gap continuing to fall.

Marc Soler (Movistar) was the first to jump from the field, but his move didn't last long, and riders dropped from the early break began to drop back into the main field. The mountain points went to Villella, Majka, and Costa, with the peloton crossing over only 1:55 back.

Very soon the final climb started. La Pandera, the first hors categorie climb of this year's Vuelta, is 12 kilometres long, with narrow, steep and badly paved roads and an average gradient of 7.3%. The five leaders hit the lower slopes with a lead of just under two minutes.

The climb started out very steep, with a narrow street going up through the city streets of Valdepeñas de Jaen, and the field exploded. Up front, Villella had to drop back and was soon absorbed by the field, and Konrad too eventually fell back, but only after a fine stint of pace-setting in support of Majka. With 10 kilometres to go, Majka was solo in the lead, with the field 1:20 behind him. He was able to build the gap up as he climbed, with Costa trailing some 40 seconds back.

Sky eventually took over the lead work again, with Wout Poels setting the pace in support of Froome, but Majka's lead stayed around the 1:20 mark. Costa was caught by the field with just over 4 kilometres to go.

Bardet then attacked, followed by Movistar's Carapaz. Esteban Chaves jumped to join them and while Bardet was soon dropped, they were quickly joined by Contador and Nibali. The gap was not large, however, and soon Contador and Nibali set off on their own in pursuit of Majka.

Majka had 1:08 with three kilometres still to climb. Froome, having lost his Sky helpers, took over the chase himself, catching Contador and Nibali in the company of Miguel Angel Lopez. As the pace dropped, Kelderman, Chaves, and Zakarin also joined up with this elite red jersey group once again.

When Kelderman launched a tentative attack with two kilometres to go, Lopez responded and then put in a fierce acceleration of his own. By that point, Majka had 40 seconds in hand, and he stoutly defended his lead up, metre by metre.

He had 32 seconds over Lopez at the flamme rouge, with Froome and company at 54 seconds. Contador, Froome and Nibali crossed under the marker together, with Kelderman and Chaves not far behind.

Majka easily maintained his lead to the end, with Lopez taking second and Nibali leading the group of favourites over the line some 30 seconds later. Contador had to drop back near the end and again lost a few seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4:42:10
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:31
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:46
9Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:57
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
15David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:15
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:01
21Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:07
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:12
24Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:20
25Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:05:33
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:06:09
27Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:44
28Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:50
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:08:16
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
31Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:08:20
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:41
33Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:09:31
34Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:41
35Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:11:36
36Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:11:48
37Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
38Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:12:29
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:13:05
40Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
42Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:13:26
44Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:06
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:41
46Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:43
47Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:16:02
48Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:55
49Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
50Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:37
51Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:17:52
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:58
54Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
55Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:18:58
56Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
57Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
59Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:19:41
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:24
61Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
62Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
64Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:20:27
66Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
67Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:20:37
68Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
70Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:20:42
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
74Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
75Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
76Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
77Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
79Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
82Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
83Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
86Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:49
87Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:21:35
88Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:31
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
90Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
91Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:50
92Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:00
93Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:24
94Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:27
95Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:24:16
96Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:24:31
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
98Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
100Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:24:34
101Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
102Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:13
103Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:19
104Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:25:22
105Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
106Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:25:26
108Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:25:44
109Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:07
110Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
111Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
112Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:28
113Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:30
114Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:26:34
115Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:25
116Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:17
117Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:29:09
118Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
120David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
124Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
125Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
126Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
127Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
128Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
129Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
132Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
134Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
135Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
136Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
138Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
139Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
140Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
141Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
142Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
143Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
144Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
146Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
147Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
148Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
149Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
150Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
151Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
152Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
153Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
154Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
155William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
156Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
157Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
158Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
159Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
160Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
161Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
162Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
164Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
165Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
166Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
167Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
168Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:18
169Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:07
170Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:34:40
171Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:36:39
DNSAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe25pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team20
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin12
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo9
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky8
9Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott7
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac5
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
15David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 1 - Alcalá la Real, km 130
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Puerto El Mojón, km 85.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Puerto Locubin, km 153.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac5pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 3 (Cat. E) Sierra de la Pandera, km 175
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team14:09:19
2Team Sky0:02:35
3Team Lotto NL-Jumbo0:15:01
4Movistar Team0:17:14
5UAE Team Emirates0:17:33
6Bahrain-Merida0:20:07
7BMC Racing Team0:21:51
8Orica-Scott0:22:13
9Quick-Step Floors0:24:38
10Trek-Segafredo0:25:02
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:22
12Lotto Soudal0:30:41
13FDJ0:32:22
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:36
15Cannondale-Drapac0:34:20
16AG2R La Mondiale0:38:49
17Katusha-Alpecin0:41:11
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:37
19Team Sunweb0:44:47
20Manzana Postobon Team0:47:48
21Dimension Data0:55:32
22Aqua Blue Sport1:13:21

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky58:30:47
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:55
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:17
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:25
5Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:39
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:09
7David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:03:11
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:19
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:23
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:48
11Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:05:16
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:44
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:06:09
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:38
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:08:56
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:46
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:15:49
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:22:27
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:52
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:05
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:33:48
22Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:18
23Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:41:46
24Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:03
25Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:43:42
26Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:47
27Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:44:02
28Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:45:31
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:47
30Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:46:22
31Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:50:08
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:51:59
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:52:19
34Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:54:26
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:55:10
36Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:58:39
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:02:17
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:03:22
39Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1:04:22
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:08:45
41Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:09:42
42Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:42
43Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1:11:51
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1:12:50
45Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon1:16:26
46Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:56
47Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon1:17:14
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ1:20:56
49Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:23:49
50Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1:25:46
51Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:27:48
52Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:28:57
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:13
54Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon1:31:21
55Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:31:35
56Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1:33:30
57Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon1:33:54
58Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:34:36
59Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1:35:03
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:35:51
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:38:25
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ1:39:08
63Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:43:51
64Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:45:12
65Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:47:07
66Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport1:49:33
67Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:49:39
68Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:50:01
69Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:50:15
70Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:51:25
71Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data1:55:13
72Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:55:26
73Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:58:19
74Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1:59:54
75Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:02:43
76Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:03:06
77Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:03:15
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:55
79Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon2:04:51
80Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:06:35
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:07:23
82Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon2:08:07
83Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2:08:14
84Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:08:56
85Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:09:44
86Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ2:10:09
87Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:10:39
88Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:10:48
89Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:10:49
90Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:11:43
91Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:11:57
92David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:12:06
93Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:12:10
94Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott2:12:55
95Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2:13:28
96Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates2:13:39
97Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:14:31
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:14:35
99Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2:15:21
100Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:17:31
101Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:18:29
102Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:18:31
103Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2:18:41
104Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2:19:02
105Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:19:28
106Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:19:41
107Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team2:20:14
108David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:21:33
109Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:22:19
110Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:22:43
111Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:23:18
112Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:23:28
113Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:23:54
114Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:24:26
115Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:25:27
116Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:25:29
117Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:28:49
118Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:19
119Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2:30:29
120Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:52
121Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:32:11
122Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:32:44
123Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport2:35:33
124Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott2:35:44
125Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:35:58
126Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb2:36:06
127Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:36:30
128Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2:39:08
129Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac2:42:56
130Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac2:43:57
131Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team2:44:31
132Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:45:45
133Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2:46:16
134Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb2:46:18
135Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2:46:43
136Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:46:54
137Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:47:38
138Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:48:03
139Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:48:52
140Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ2:50:34
141Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:50:44
142Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors2:50:57
143Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:52:20
144Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:52:31
145Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:52:42
146Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:52:48
147Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:53:02
148Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott2:54:21
149Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:55:06
150Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:56:48
151Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:57:34
152Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:57:47
153Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport3:00:01
154Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport3:05:15
155Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:07:01
156Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3:07:42
157Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3:08:19
158Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3:08:20
159Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:08:36
160Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:11:14
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott3:11:59
162Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:12:07
163Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3:12:11
164Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin3:12:20
165Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac3:13:16
166Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3:13:31
167William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac3:15:47
168Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott3:18:01
169Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ3:21:23
170Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:22:04
171Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3:27:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors103pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky98
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida79
4Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe58
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team57
6Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal54
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team49
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates47
9Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott47
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb46
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo45
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe41
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates40
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac37
15David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors36
16Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac36
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors34
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin33
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team33
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team30
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team29
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
23Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
24Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
26Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team24
28Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb24
29Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon23
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
32Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky20
33Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
35Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors17
36Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
37Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
38Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
39Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky15
40Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport15
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
42Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
43Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky13
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ13
45Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
46Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
47Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team12
48Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
49Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott11
50Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac11
51Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
52Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team10
53Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
54Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
55Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
57Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
58Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
59Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates8
60Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
61Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
62Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
63Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ7
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
66Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin7
67Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
68Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
69Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport7
70Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
71Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon6
72Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
73Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
74Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
75David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
76Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
77Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
78Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
79Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
80Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
81Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
82Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
83Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
84Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
85Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
86Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
87Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
88Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
89Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
90Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates1
91Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
92Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
93Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
94Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1
95Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
96Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac49pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team27
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team20
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates18
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal12
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
13Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott9
14Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac9
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
16Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors6
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
20Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates5
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
23Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
25Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
26Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
27Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
28Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
29Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
31Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
35Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
36Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
38Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
39Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
42Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
43Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
44Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
45Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
47Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1
48Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
50Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
51Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1
52Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
53Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
54Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
55Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team22
4Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott27
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team32
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb37
7Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac50
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale50
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe52
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin54
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates55
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team63
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal64
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates71
15Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA85
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates87
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team91
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe101
19Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits122
20Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors122
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal125
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team128
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team128
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors129
25Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates141
26Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors144
27Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data147
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale149
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team154
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal156
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida158
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ159
33Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac161
34Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac164
35Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott165
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky185
37Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits186
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac186
39Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ199
40Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo225
41Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin231
42Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA241
43Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team248
44Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA268

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team175:04:49
2Team Sky0:09:19
3Movistar Team0:17:31
4UAE Team Emirates0:31:51
5Orica-Scott0:59:35
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:05:20
7Team Lotto NL-Jumbo1:11:29
8Bahrain-Merida1:20:15
9BMC Racing Team1:22:30
10Trek-Segafredo1:35:51
11Team Sunweb1:35:55
12Quick-Step Floors1:42:36
13AG2R La Mondiale2:12:16
14Lotto Soudal2:25:38
15Manzana Postobon Team2:29:43
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:00:24
17Dimension Data3:01:30
18Cannondale-Drapac3:01:39
19Katusha-Alpecin3:01:53
20Bora-Hansgrohe3:32:37
21FDJ3:48:56
22Aqua Blue Sport5:55:57

Latest on Cyclingnews