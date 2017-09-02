Image 1 of 43 Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 14 win at the Vuelta a España. Rafel Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed his way to the finish atop the first 'especial'-rated climb of the Vuelta a España to win Saturday's 14th stage from the early break. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) earned runner-up honours, 27 seconds down, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) taking third at 31.

Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) came home fourth just behind Nibali and retained his race lead.

The long and difficult climb had its effect on the overall rankings. While the top two easily held on to their places, the rest of the top 10 changed around. Esteban Chavez (Orica-Scott) put up a strong effort with an early attempt to jump away, but couldn't keep up in the end and dropped to fifth, 2:39 down. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) who finished in the same time as the Nibali group, moved up to third, 2:17 behind Froome with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), also in that group, now sitting fourth at 2:25.

Fabio Aru (Astana) lost an additional 30 seconds on Froome as he struggled on the climb. Contador may have dropped some seconds to Froome at the end, but still moved up to eighth overall, at 3:19.

Majka was the sole remaining rider from a breakaway group which formed early in the 175km stage. Originally a ten-man group with a gap of over seven minutes, the gap was down to three minutes as the second climb of the day started. That split the group, and soon there were only five in the lead. The steep start to the final climb saw the group fragment, and Majka started his solo flight with 10 kilometres to go.

In the overall standings, Froome now has a lead of 55 seconds over Nibali, who picked up a time bonus of 4 seconds after beating the red jersey to third on the stage, while Chaves slips two places to 5th overall behind Kelderman and Zakarin.

How it unfolded

It was another hot day as the peloton set off one man short after Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) abandoned overnight.

It took about 20 kilometres for the day's break to form. When Rafal Majka, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Simon Clarke, Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) and Ricardo Vilela (Manzana Postobon) finally made the break from the field, Team Sky seemed happy to let the group established a lead.

Majka and company soon had a five-minute gap on the course which basically climbed most of the way, going from 120 meters at the start to 1830 meters at the mountaintop finish atop the Sierra de la Pandera. The gap also kept ascending, and reached seven minutes as king of the mountains Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) led the group over the day's first climb, the category 3 Puerto el Mojon.

Meanwhile, the Dutch youngster Sam Oomen (Sunweb), who began the day 13th overall, had to abandon after becoming ill overnight.

With 80 kilometres to go, Bahrain-Merida, Trek-Segafredo and Astana moved to the front of the peloton and picked up the pace, and the gap dropped dramatically, hitting just over 4:30 with 50 kilometres remaining.

The final two climbs were soon looming, and with Katusha at the front, the peloton picked up the pace yet again. The gap was only three minutes with 30 kilometres left to go.

Konrad attacked on the ascent of the category 2 Alto de Locubin, and the break split behind him. He continued up accompanied by Costa, Majka, De Clerq, and Villella. Katusha still pulled a reduced peloton along, with the gap continuing to fall.

Marc Soler (Movistar) was the first to jump from the field, but his move didn't last long, and riders dropped from the early break began to drop back into the main field. The mountain points went to Villella, Majka, and Costa, with the peloton crossing over only 1:55 back.

Very soon the final climb started. La Pandera, the first hors categorie climb of this year's Vuelta, is 12 kilometres long, with narrow, steep and badly paved roads and an average gradient of 7.3%. The five leaders hit the lower slopes with a lead of just under two minutes.

The climb started out very steep, with a narrow street going up through the city streets of Valdepeñas de Jaen, and the field exploded. Up front, Villella had to drop back and was soon absorbed by the field, and Konrad too eventually fell back, but only after a fine stint of pace-setting in support of Majka. With 10 kilometres to go, Majka was solo in the lead, with the field 1:20 behind him. He was able to build the gap up as he climbed, with Costa trailing some 40 seconds back.

Sky eventually took over the lead work again, with Wout Poels setting the pace in support of Froome, but Majka's lead stayed around the 1:20 mark. Costa was caught by the field with just over 4 kilometres to go.

Bardet then attacked, followed by Movistar's Carapaz. Esteban Chaves jumped to join them and while Bardet was soon dropped, they were quickly joined by Contador and Nibali. The gap was not large, however, and soon Contador and Nibali set off on their own in pursuit of Majka.

Majka had 1:08 with three kilometres still to climb. Froome, having lost his Sky helpers, took over the chase himself, catching Contador and Nibali in the company of Miguel Angel Lopez. As the pace dropped, Kelderman, Chaves, and Zakarin also joined up with this elite red jersey group once again.

When Kelderman launched a tentative attack with two kilometres to go, Lopez responded and then put in a fierce acceleration of his own. By that point, Majka had 40 seconds in hand, and he stoutly defended his lead up, metre by metre.

He had 32 seconds over Lopez at the flamme rouge, with Froome and company at 54 seconds. Contador, Froome and Nibali crossed under the marker together, with Kelderman and Chaves not far behind.

Majka easily maintained his lead to the end, with Lopez taking second and Nibali leading the group of favourites over the line some 30 seconds later. Contador had to drop back near the end and again lost a few seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:42:10 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:31 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:46 9 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:57 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 15 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:49 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:15 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:01 21 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:07 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:12 24 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:20 25 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:33 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:06:09 27 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:44 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:50 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:16 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 31 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:08:20 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:41 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:09:31 34 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:41 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:11:36 36 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:48 37 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:12:29 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:05 40 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 42 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:26 44 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:06 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:41 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:43 47 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:02 48 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:55 49 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 50 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:37 51 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:52 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:58 54 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:58 56 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 57 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 58 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:19:41 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:24 61 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 62 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 64 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:20:27 66 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 67 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:20:37 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 70 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:20:42 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 74 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 75 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 76 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 77 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 82 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 83 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 86 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:49 87 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:21:35 88 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:31 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 90 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 91 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:50 92 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:00 93 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:24 94 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:27 95 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:16 96 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:24:31 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 98 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:24:34 101 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 102 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:13 103 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:19 104 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:25:22 105 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 106 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:26 108 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:25:44 109 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:07 110 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:28 113 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:30 114 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:26:34 115 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:25 116 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:17 117 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:09 118 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 120 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 123 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 124 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 125 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 126 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 127 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 128 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 129 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 132 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 134 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 135 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 136 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 139 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 140 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 142 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 144 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 146 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 147 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 148 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 149 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 150 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 152 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 154 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 155 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 156 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 157 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 158 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 159 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 160 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 161 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 162 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 164 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 165 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 166 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 167 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 168 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:18 169 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:07 170 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:34:40 171 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:36:39 DNS Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 9 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 9 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 7 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 5 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 15 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 1 - Alcalá la Real, km 130 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Puerto El Mojón, km 85.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Puerto Locubin, km 153.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 5 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. E) Sierra de la Pandera, km 175 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:09:19 2 Team Sky 0:02:35 3 Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 0:15:01 4 Movistar Team 0:17:14 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:17:33 6 Bahrain-Merida 0:20:07 7 BMC Racing Team 0:21:51 8 Orica-Scott 0:22:13 9 Quick-Step Floors 0:24:38 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:25:02 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:22 12 Lotto Soudal 0:30:41 13 FDJ 0:32:22 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:36 15 Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:20 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:49 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:11 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:37 19 Team Sunweb 0:44:47 20 Manzana Postobon Team 0:47:48 21 Dimension Data 0:55:32 22 Aqua Blue Sport 1:13:21

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 58:30:47 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:55 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:17 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:25 5 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:39 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:09 7 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:11 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:19 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:23 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:48 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:05:16 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:44 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:06:09 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:38 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:56 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:46 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:15:49 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:22:27 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:52 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:05 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:48 22 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:18 23 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:41:46 24 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:03 25 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:42 26 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:47 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:02 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:45:31 29 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:47 30 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:46:22 31 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:50:08 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:51:59 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:52:19 34 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:54:26 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:55:10 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:39 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:17 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:22 39 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1:04:22 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:08:45 41 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:42 42 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:42 43 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1:11:51 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1:12:50 45 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:16:26 46 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:56 47 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:17:14 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 1:20:56 49 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:23:49 50 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1:25:46 51 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:27:48 52 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:28:57 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:13 54 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 1:31:21 55 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:31:35 56 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1:33:30 57 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:33:54 58 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:34:36 59 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:35:03 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:35:51 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:38:25 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 1:39:08 63 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:43:51 64 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:12 65 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:07 66 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 1:49:33 67 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:49:39 68 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:50:01 69 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:50:15 70 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:51:25 71 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 1:55:13 72 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:55:26 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:58:19 74 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1:59:54 75 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:02:43 76 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:03:06 77 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:03:15 78 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:55 79 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:04:51 80 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:06:35 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:07:23 82 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:08:07 83 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:08:14 84 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:08:56 85 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:09:44 86 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 2:10:09 87 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:10:39 88 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:10:48 89 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:10:49 90 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:11:43 91 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:11:57 92 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:12:06 93 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:12:10 94 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 2:12:55 95 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:13:28 96 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 2:13:39 97 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:14:31 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:14:35 99 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:15:21 100 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:17:31 101 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:18:29 102 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:18:31 103 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2:18:41 104 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:02 105 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:19:28 106 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:19:41 107 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2:20:14 108 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:21:33 109 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:22:19 110 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:22:43 111 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:23:18 112 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:23:28 113 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:23:54 114 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:24:26 115 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:25:27 116 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:25:29 117 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:28:49 118 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:19 119 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:30:29 120 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:52 121 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:32:11 122 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:32:44 123 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 2:35:33 124 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 2:35:44 125 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:35:58 126 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:36:06 127 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:36:30 128 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:39:08 129 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2:42:56 130 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 2:43:57 131 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2:44:31 132 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:45:45 133 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2:46:16 134 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:46:18 135 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:46:43 136 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:46:54 137 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:47:38 138 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:48:03 139 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:48:52 140 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 2:50:34 141 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:50:44 142 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 2:50:57 143 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:52:20 144 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:52:31 145 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:52:42 146 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:52:48 147 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:53:02 148 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 2:54:21 149 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:55:06 150 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:56:48 151 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:57:34 152 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:57:47 153 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 3:00:01 154 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 3:05:15 155 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:07:01 156 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3:07:42 157 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3:08:19 158 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:08:20 159 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:08:36 160 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:11:14 161 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 3:11:59 162 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:12:07 163 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3:12:11 164 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 3:12:20 165 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 3:13:16 166 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3:13:31 167 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3:15:47 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 3:18:01 169 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 3:21:23 170 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:22:04 171 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 3:27:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 103 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 98 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 79 4 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 57 6 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 54 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 49 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 47 9 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 47 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 46 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 45 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 37 15 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 36 16 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 36 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 34 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 33 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 30 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 23 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 24 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 25 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 26 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 28 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 29 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 30 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 23 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 32 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 20 33 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 35 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 36 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 37 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 40 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 15 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 42 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 43 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 13 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 13 45 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 47 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 12 48 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 49 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 50 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 11 51 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 52 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 53 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 54 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 55 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 57 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 58 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 59 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 60 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 61 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 62 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 63 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 7 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 66 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 7 67 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 68 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 69 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 7 70 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 71 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 73 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 74 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 75 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 76 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 77 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 78 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 79 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 80 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 81 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 82 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 83 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 84 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 85 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 86 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 87 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 88 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 90 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1 91 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 92 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 93 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 94 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1 95 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 96 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 49 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 27 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 12 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 13 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 9 14 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 9 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 16 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 20 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 5 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 23 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 25 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 26 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 27 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 28 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 29 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 31 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 35 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 36 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 38 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 39 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 42 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 43 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 44 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 47 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1 48 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 49 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 50 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 51 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 52 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 53 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 54 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 55 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22 4 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 27 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 32 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 7 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 50 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 54 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 55 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 63 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 64 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 71 15 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 87 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 91 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 19 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 20 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 122 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 128 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 129 25 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 141 26 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 144 27 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 147 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 154 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 156 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 158 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 159 33 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 161 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 164 35 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 165 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 185 37 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 186 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 186 39 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 199 40 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 225 41 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 231 42 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 241 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 248 44 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 268