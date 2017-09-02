Vuelta a Espana: Majka claims stage 14 at La Pandera
Froome keeps lead as Chaves loses ground
Stage 14: Écija - La Pandera
Rafel Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed his way to the finish atop the first 'especial'-rated climb of the Vuelta a España to win Saturday's 14th stage from the early break. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) earned runner-up honours, 27 seconds down, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) taking third at 31.
Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) came home fourth just behind Nibali and retained his race lead.
The long and difficult climb had its effect on the overall rankings. While the top two easily held on to their places, the rest of the top 10 changed around. Esteban Chavez (Orica-Scott) put up a strong effort with an early attempt to jump away, but couldn't keep up in the end and dropped to fifth, 2:39 down. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) who finished in the same time as the Nibali group, moved up to third, 2:17 behind Froome with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), also in that group, now sitting fourth at 2:25.
Fabio Aru (Astana) lost an additional 30 seconds on Froome as he struggled on the climb. Contador may have dropped some seconds to Froome at the end, but still moved up to eighth overall, at 3:19.
Majka was the sole remaining rider from a breakaway group which formed early in the 175km stage. Originally a ten-man group with a gap of over seven minutes, the gap was down to three minutes as the second climb of the day started. That split the group, and soon there were only five in the lead. The steep start to the final climb saw the group fragment, and Majka started his solo flight with 10 kilometres to go.
In the overall standings, Froome now has a lead of 55 seconds over Nibali, who picked up a time bonus of 4 seconds after beating the red jersey to third on the stage, while Chaves slips two places to 5th overall behind Kelderman and Zakarin.
How it unfolded
It was another hot day as the peloton set off one man short after Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) abandoned overnight.
It took about 20 kilometres for the day's break to form. When Rafal Majka, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Simon Clarke, Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) and Ricardo Vilela (Manzana Postobon) finally made the break from the field, Team Sky seemed happy to let the group established a lead.
Majka and company soon had a five-minute gap on the course which basically climbed most of the way, going from 120 meters at the start to 1830 meters at the mountaintop finish atop the Sierra de la Pandera. The gap also kept ascending, and reached seven minutes as king of the mountains Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) led the group over the day's first climb, the category 3 Puerto el Mojon.
Meanwhile, the Dutch youngster Sam Oomen (Sunweb), who began the day 13th overall, had to abandon after becoming ill overnight.
With 80 kilometres to go, Bahrain-Merida, Trek-Segafredo and Astana moved to the front of the peloton and picked up the pace, and the gap dropped dramatically, hitting just over 4:30 with 50 kilometres remaining.
The final two climbs were soon looming, and with Katusha at the front, the peloton picked up the pace yet again. The gap was only three minutes with 30 kilometres left to go.
Konrad attacked on the ascent of the category 2 Alto de Locubin, and the break split behind him. He continued up accompanied by Costa, Majka, De Clerq, and Villella. Katusha still pulled a reduced peloton along, with the gap continuing to fall.
Marc Soler (Movistar) was the first to jump from the field, but his move didn't last long, and riders dropped from the early break began to drop back into the main field. The mountain points went to Villella, Majka, and Costa, with the peloton crossing over only 1:55 back.
Very soon the final climb started. La Pandera, the first hors categorie climb of this year's Vuelta, is 12 kilometres long, with narrow, steep and badly paved roads and an average gradient of 7.3%. The five leaders hit the lower slopes with a lead of just under two minutes.
The climb started out very steep, with a narrow street going up through the city streets of Valdepeñas de Jaen, and the field exploded. Up front, Villella had to drop back and was soon absorbed by the field, and Konrad too eventually fell back, but only after a fine stint of pace-setting in support of Majka. With 10 kilometres to go, Majka was solo in the lead, with the field 1:20 behind him. He was able to build the gap up as he climbed, with Costa trailing some 40 seconds back.
Sky eventually took over the lead work again, with Wout Poels setting the pace in support of Froome, but Majka's lead stayed around the 1:20 mark. Costa was caught by the field with just over 4 kilometres to go.
Bardet then attacked, followed by Movistar's Carapaz. Esteban Chaves jumped to join them and while Bardet was soon dropped, they were quickly joined by Contador and Nibali. The gap was not large, however, and soon Contador and Nibali set off on their own in pursuit of Majka.
Majka had 1:08 with three kilometres still to climb. Froome, having lost his Sky helpers, took over the chase himself, catching Contador and Nibali in the company of Miguel Angel Lopez. As the pace dropped, Kelderman, Chaves, and Zakarin also joined up with this elite red jersey group once again.
When Kelderman launched a tentative attack with two kilometres to go, Lopez responded and then put in a fierce acceleration of his own. By that point, Majka had 40 seconds in hand, and he stoutly defended his lead up, metre by metre.
He had 32 seconds over Lopez at the flamme rouge, with Froome and company at 54 seconds. Contador, Froome and Nibali crossed under the marker together, with Kelderman and Chaves not far behind.
Majka easily maintained his lead to the end, with Lopez taking second and Nibali leading the group of favourites over the line some 30 seconds later. Contador had to drop back near the end and again lost a few seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:42:10
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:31
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|9
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:57
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|12
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:01
|21
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:07
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:12
|24
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:20
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:33
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:06:09
|27
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:44
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:50
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:16
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:08:20
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:41
|33
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:09:31
|34
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:41
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:11:36
|36
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:48
|37
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:12:29
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:05
|40
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|42
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:26
|44
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:06
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:41
|46
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:43
|47
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:16:02
|48
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:55
|49
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|50
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:37
|51
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:52
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:58
|54
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:58
|56
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:19:41
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:24
|61
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|62
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:20:27
|66
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|67
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:20:37
|68
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:42
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|75
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|76
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|77
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|79
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|83
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|86
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:49
|87
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:35
|88
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:31
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|90
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:50
|92
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:00
|93
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:24
|94
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:27
|95
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:16
|96
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:24:31
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|98
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:24:34
|101
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|102
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:13
|103
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:19
|104
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:22
|105
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:26
|108
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:44
|109
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:07
|110
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:28
|113
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:30
|114
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:26:34
|115
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:25
|116
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:17
|117
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:09
|118
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|120
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|126
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|128
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|132
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|135
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|136
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|138
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|139
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|140
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|142
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|144
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|146
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|147
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|148
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|149
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|150
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|152
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|153
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|154
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|155
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|156
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|157
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|158
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|159
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|160
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|161
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|162
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|165
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|166
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|167
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|168
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:18
|169
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:07
|170
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:34:40
|171
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:36:39
|DNS
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|7
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|12
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:09:19
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:35
|3
|Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|0:15:01
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:17:14
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:33
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:07
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:51
|8
|Orica-Scott
|0:22:13
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:38
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:02
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:22
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30:41
|13
|FDJ
|0:32:22
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:36
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:20
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:49
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:11
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:37
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:44:47
|20
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:47:48
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:55:32
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|1:13:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|58:30:47
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:55
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:17
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:25
|5
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:02:39
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:09
|7
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:11
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:19
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:23
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:48
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:05:16
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:44
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:09
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:38
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:56
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:46
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:15:49
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:22:27
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:52
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:05
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:48
|22
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:18
|23
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:46
|24
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:03
|25
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:42
|26
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:47
|27
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:02
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:45:31
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:47
|30
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:22
|31
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:50:08
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:51:59
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:19
|34
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:26
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:55:10
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:39
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:17
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:22
|39
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1:04:22
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:08:45
|41
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:42
|42
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:42
|43
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1:11:51
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1:12:50
|45
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:16:26
|46
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:56
|47
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:17:14
|48
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|1:20:56
|49
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:49
|50
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1:25:46
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:27:48
|52
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:28:57
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:13
|54
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|1:31:21
|55
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:31:35
|56
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1:33:30
|57
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:33:54
|58
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:34:36
|59
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:35:03
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:51
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:38:25
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|1:39:08
|63
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:43:51
|64
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:45:12
|65
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:07
|66
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:49:33
|67
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:49:39
|68
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:50:01
|69
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:50:15
|70
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:51:25
|71
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:55:13
|72
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:55:26
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:58:19
|74
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1:59:54
|75
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:02:43
|76
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:03:06
|77
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:03:15
|78
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:55
|79
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:04:51
|80
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:35
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:07:23
|82
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:08:07
|83
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:08:14
|84
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:08:56
|85
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:09:44
|86
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|2:10:09
|87
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:10:39
|88
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:48
|89
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:10:49
|90
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:11:43
|91
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:11:57
|92
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:12:06
|93
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:12:10
|94
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2:12:55
|95
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:13:28
|96
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|2:13:39
|97
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:14:31
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:14:35
|99
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:15:21
|100
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:17:31
|101
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:18:29
|102
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:18:31
|103
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2:18:41
|104
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:19:02
|105
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:19:28
|106
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:19:41
|107
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2:20:14
|108
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:21:33
|109
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:22:19
|110
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:22:43
|111
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:23:18
|112
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:23:28
|113
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:23:54
|114
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:24:26
|115
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:25:27
|116
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:25:29
|117
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:49
|118
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:19
|119
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:30:29
|120
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:52
|121
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:32:11
|122
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:32:44
|123
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:35:33
|124
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|2:35:44
|125
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:35:58
|126
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:36:06
|127
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:36:30
|128
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:39:08
|129
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:42:56
|130
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:43:57
|131
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2:44:31
|132
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:45:45
|133
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:46:16
|134
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:46:18
|135
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:46:43
|136
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:46:54
|137
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:47:38
|138
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:48:03
|139
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:48:52
|140
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|2:50:34
|141
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:50:44
|142
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|2:50:57
|143
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:52:20
|144
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:52:31
|145
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:52:42
|146
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:52:48
|147
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:53:02
|148
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|2:54:21
|149
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:55:06
|150
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:56:48
|151
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:57:34
|152
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:57:47
|153
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:00:01
|154
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:05:15
|155
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:07:01
|156
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:07:42
|157
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3:08:19
|158
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:08:20
|159
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:08:36
|160
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:11:14
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|3:11:59
|162
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:12:07
|163
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:12:11
|164
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:12:20
|165
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:13:16
|166
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:13:31
|167
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:15:47
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|3:18:01
|169
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|3:21:23
|170
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:22:04
|171
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:27:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|103
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|4
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|6
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|54
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|49
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|9
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|47
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|46
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|15
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|30
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|23
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|24
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|26
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|28
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|29
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|23
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|32
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|33
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|35
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|36
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|37
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|39
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|40
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|42
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|43
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|13
|45
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|47
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|48
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|49
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|50
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|52
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|53
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|54
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|55
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|57
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|58
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|59
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|60
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|61
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|62
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|63
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|7
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|66
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|67
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|68
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|69
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|70
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|71
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|6
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|73
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|74
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|75
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|76
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|77
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|78
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|79
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|80
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|81
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|82
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|83
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|84
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|85
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|86
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|87
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|88
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2
|90
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|91
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|92
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|93
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|94
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|95
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|96
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|12
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|13
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|9
|14
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|16
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|20
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|23
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|25
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|26
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|27
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|29
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|31
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|35
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|36
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|38
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|39
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|42
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|43
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|44
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|47
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1
|48
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|49
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|50
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|51
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|52
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|53
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|54
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|55
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|4
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|27
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|63
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|64
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|15
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|19
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|20
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|128
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|26
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|144
|27
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|147
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|154
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|156
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|158
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|159
|33
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|161
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|164
|35
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|165
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|185
|37
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|186
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|186
|39
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|199
|40
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|225
|41
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|231
|42
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|241
|43
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|248
|44
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|268
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|175:04:49
|2
|Team Sky
|0:09:19
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:17:31
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:51
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:59:35
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:05:20
|7
|Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|1:11:29
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:20:15
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|1:22:30
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:35:51
|11
|Team Sunweb
|1:35:55
|12
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:42:36
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:16
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|2:25:38
|15
|Manzana Postobon Team
|2:29:43
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:00:24
|17
|Dimension Data
|3:01:30
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|3:01:39
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:01:53
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:32:37
|21
|FDJ
|3:48:56
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|5:55:57
