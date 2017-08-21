Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Nibali wins stage 3 in Andorra

Italian beats GC rivals, Froome moves into race lead

Image 1 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 48

Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) during stage 3

Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

KOM leader Nico Roche (BMC)

KOM leader Nico Roche (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Best young rider, Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)

Best young rider, Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Most aggressive, Alex Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale)

Most aggressive, Alex Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Just one day in red for Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Floors)

Just one day in red for Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

USA champion Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport)

USA champion Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Jack Haig (Orica-Scott)

Jack Haig (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

George Bennett and teammate Koen Bouwman

George Bennett and teammate Koen Bouwman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac)

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Antonio Pedrero (Movistar)

Antonio Pedrero (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Italian champion Fabio Aru (Astana)

Italian champion Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali – 'the Shark of Messina' – celebrates his Vuelta a España stage 3 win.

Vincenzo Nibali – 'the Shark of Messina' – celebrates his Vuelta a España stage 3 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Alexandre Geniez and Davide Villella at the Vuelta a España

Alexandre Geniez and Davide Villella at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Alexandre Geniez, Fabricio Ferrari and Davide Villella on the move at the Vuelta a España

Alexandre Geniez, Fabricio Ferrari and Davide Villella on the move at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Alexandre Geniez, Fabricio Ferrari and Davide Villella at the Vuelta a España

Alexandre Geniez, Fabricio Ferrari and Davide Villella at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium after winning stage 3 of the Vuelta a España

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium after winning stage 3 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a España

Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Chris Froome and Esteban Chaves at the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome and Esteban Chaves at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Chris Froome and Esteban Chaves on the move on stage 3 of the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome and Esteban Chaves on the move on stage 3 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Chris Froome and Esteban Chaves up the road together at the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome and Esteban Chaves up the road together at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Nicolas Roche at the Vuelta a España

Nicolas Roche at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Chris Froome after stage 3 of the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome after stage 3 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Chris Froome in the red jersey after the third stage of the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome in the red jersey after the third stage of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Davide Villella in polka dots at the Vuelta a España

Davide Villella in polka dots at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali in the green points jersey after stage 3 of the Vuelta a España

Vincenzo Nibali in the green points jersey after stage 3 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Wishing a good race to the riders as they set off on stage 3

Wishing a good race to the riders as they set off on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Yves Lampaert signs a red jersey

Yves Lampaert signs a red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Jelle Wallays with the new red jersey wearer Yves Lampaert

Jelle Wallays with the new red jersey wearer Yves Lampaert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Daniel Oss in the white combination jersey

Daniel Oss in the white combination jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Yves Lampaert and Chris Froome ahead of the start of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Yves Lampaert and Chris Froome ahead of the start of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

The Vuelta a Espana jersey wearers on stage 3

The Vuelta a Espana jersey wearers on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Chris Froome gets some refreshment before the start

Chris Froome gets some refreshment before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Red jersey Yves Lampaert in the peloton

Red jersey Yves Lampaert in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo)

Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Marco Haller (Katusha Alpecin)

Marco Haller (Katusha Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Ian Stannard near the front of the bunch

Ian Stannard near the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Team Sky works to keep Chris Froome safe

Team Sky works to keep Chris Froome safe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Manzana Postobon got into the break

Manzana Postobon got into the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 48

The breakaway begins to form

The breakaway begins to form
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 48

The Vuelta gives its support to the victims of the recent attack in Barcelona

The Vuelta gives its support to the victims of the recent attack in Barcelona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Matteo Trentin and Adam Blythe chat before the start of stage 3

Matteo Trentin and Adam Blythe chat before the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana into Andorra la Vella, jumping clear of a group of favourites inside the final kilometre. David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) chased down Nibali but had to settle for second with Chris Froome (Team Sky) in third.

As the race really took flight on the final climb, Nibali looked in trouble on more than one occasion. The Bahrain-Merida rider lost touch almost as soon as the riders hit the foot of the ascent when Team Sky put the hammer down. He recovered enough to fight back to the group, but when Froome lit things up again, taking Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) with him, with eight kilometres to go it looked like Nibali's chances were over as he slipped back once again. He had to rely on his descending skills to close the gap to Froome and Chaves, eventually catching them and others inside the final kilometre.

Nicolas Roche was the first rider to make a charge for the line, but Nibali had no trouble catching and passing him with 400 metres to go. Nibali glanced over his shoulder as he approached the finish, but there was nothing to worry about as he stormed to the win. It will be a big boost for Nibali, but his performance on the climbs will be of some concern to the Italian.

Froome and Team Sky set their stall out in the finale of the stage, showing that Froome was going to take an aggressive approach to the race. Knowing from the Tour de France how close things could be, Diego Rosa set up Froome for the intermediate sprint. He took two seconds for his efforts which, along with the three seconds he took for third place, put him into the overall race lead. He holds a two-second advantage over De la Cruz, and BMC pairing Roche and Tejay van Garderen.

The biggest loser of the day was Alberto Contador, who lost contact after the initial surge from Team Sky and never regained contact with the favourites. By the time he reached the line he had given away 2:33 to his main rivals, his overall ambitions over.

How it unfolded

Starting the Vuelta a Espana in Nimes was always going to mean an early trip to the Pyrenees for the peloton. Stage 3 would pit the riders against their first major mountain test with a tough ride into Andorra La Vella. Following a lengthy neutral section, the break was quick to form with Caja Rural's Fabricio Ferrari igniting the move. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), David Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) followed him across the gap, and were later joined by Axel Domont, Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) and Fernando Orjuela (Manzana Postobon) after a short chase.

After less than 10 kilometres of racing, the gap had ballooned to 3:44, an advantage that would grow beyond five minutes at its maximum. It was then that UAE Team Emirates' Przemyslaw Niemiec decided to set off in chase and his doggedness payed off when he made contact after 10 kilometres of chasing.

The Polish rider was of no worry to Quick-Step Floors as they looked after the new race leader Yves Lampaert. The Belgian held a slim lead in the overall classification after winning stage 2.

Team Sky took over the pace setting on the Coll de la Rabassa as the race entered into Andorra. The speed quickly had Lampaert in trouble and his time in the red jersey seemed all but over as he dangled off the back. Their efforts also saw the advantage of the leaders brought down to just over two minutes as they began to shed the weaker riders off the back. With 40 kilometres remaining only Villella, Geniez and Ferrari remained from the original breakaway.

Meanwhile, Movistar, unshackled by the responsibility of a general classification leader, sent Antonio Pedrero up the road in chase of the ever diminishing lead group. He would join Ferrari, who was the next from the break to be dropped, before UAE Team Emirates' Rui Costa and Darwin Atapuma made contact. Their assistance was still not enough to hold off the brutal pace set by Team Sky in the group behind. Ferrari was the first of the group to get brought back, but Costa, Atapuma and Pedrero were eventually reabsorbed as they crested the top of the Rabassa with 30 kilometres to go.

Villella and Geniez still held a small advantage of 13 seconds at the top, but that would disappear very quickly with a much reduced bunch making the juncture halfway down the descent. While most of the peloton had slipped back on the Rabassa, all of the main contenders survived for the battle on the final ascent of the Alto de la Comella.

On the run into the climb, the riders passed through the one intermediate sprint of the day. It looked like that it would pass without incident until Team Sky struck out in the final metres, allowing Froome to take some the bonus seconds available. Team Sky then ramped up the pace as they hit the Comella proper, instantly putting many of the main contenders into trouble. Esteban Chaves and Fabio Aru were two of the few who could match the Sky train, but Contador could not. The Spanish rider, in his final race, was immediately distanced.

Froome took up the challenge himself as his final helper dropped off the front with just under eight to go. This time it was just Chaves who had the legs to keep contact with the Team Sky rider while Aru and Bardet helped lead the chase behind. Nibali was once again in trouble near the top of the climb, slipping back from the stronger pair.

Taking plenty of risks on the descent of the Comella, Aru and Bardet joined up with Froome and Chaves. With one kilometre to go, the rest of the chasers, including Nibali and Roche, were back in contention. Roche made the first real attempt to wind up the sprint, but it was Nibali who had his timing right to take the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4:01:22
2David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:25
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:29
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:14
19Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
20Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
26Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:24
27Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:28
28Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:39
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
31Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
32Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
33Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:21
35Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:33
36Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
37Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:35
39Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:43
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:36
41Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:04:01
42Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:05:07
43Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
44Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:43
45Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:16
46Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
49Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
53Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
54Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
55Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
56Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:25
58Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:12
59Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:16
60Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
61Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:21
62Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
63Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
64Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
65Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
66Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
67Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:14
68José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
69Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
71Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
72Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
73Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
75Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
76Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
77Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
78Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:42
79Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:08
80Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
82Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
83Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
84Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:14:48
85Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
86Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
89Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
90Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
91Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
94Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
95Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
96Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
97Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
98Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
101Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
102Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
105Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
106David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
108William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
109Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
112Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
116Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:10
117Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:20
118Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
119Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
121Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:27
123Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:31
124Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:35
125Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
127Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
128Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:15:38
129Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:26
130Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:39
131Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:16:42
132Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:45
133Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
134Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:51
135Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:17:27
136Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
137Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
138Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
139Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
140Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
141Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:44
143Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:18:49
144David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
146Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:05
147Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:15
148Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
149Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:00
150Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
151Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:51
152Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:20
153Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
154Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
155Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
156Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
157Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
158Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
159Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
160Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
161Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
162Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
163Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
164Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
165Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
166Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
167Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
169Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
170Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
171Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
172Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
173Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
174Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
175Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
176Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
177Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
178Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
179Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
180Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
181Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
182Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
183Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
184Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
185Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
186Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
187John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
188Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
189Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
190Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
191Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
192Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
193Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:38:28
DNSBen King (USA) Dimension Data
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ

Points Classification - Andorra la Vella
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1

Points Classification - Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25pts
2David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors20
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott12
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team9
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky4
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates1

KOM 1 - Col de la Perche - 127km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
3Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
4Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 2 - Coll de la Rabassa - 31km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
4Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1

KOM 3 - Alto de la Comella - 7.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott3
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - Scott12:05:00
2Team Sky0:01:10
3Astana Pro Team0:01:34
4Movistar Team0:02:42
5UAE Team Emirates0:02:53
6Team Sunweb0:02:58
7AG2R La Mondiale0:06:31
8BMC Racing Team0:08:22
9Team Dimension Data0:08:55
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:15
11Lotto Soudal0:11:37
12Quick - Step Floors0:15:38
13Manzana Postobon Team0:16:01
14Trek - Segafredo0:16:26
15Bahrain - Merida0:16:43
16Bora - Hansgrohe0:19:34
17Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:20:51
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:54
19Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:20:57
20Team Katusha Alpecin0:24:28
21Aqua Blue Sport0:35:58
22FDJ0:38:22

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky8:53:44
2David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:02
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:10
6Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:11
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:39
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
12Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:17
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:22
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:32
18Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:35
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:43
21Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:45
22Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:52
23Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:54
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:56
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
26Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:58
27Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
28Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:37
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:53
30Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
32Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
33Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:44
34Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:57
35Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:05
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:18
37Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:51
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:04:56
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
40Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:05:18
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:05:31
42Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:39
43Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:06:11
44Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:25
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:07:24
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:07:37
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:49
48Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:15
49Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
51Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:22
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:13
53Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:18
54Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:29
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:00
56Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:47
58Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:10:52
59Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:14
60Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
61Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:11:16
62Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:20
63Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
64Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:27
65Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:39
66Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:12:51
67Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:02
68Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:07
69Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:09
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:14:10
71José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:22
72Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:29
73Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:34
74Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:14:39
75Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
76Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:08
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
78Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
79Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:14
80Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:15:15
81Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:20
82Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:24
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:28
84Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:36
86Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:15:37
87Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:39
88Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:15:41
89Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:15:49
90Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:52
91Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:53
92Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:57
93George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:00
94Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:16:09
95Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:27
96Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:16:28
97Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:29
98Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:16:32
99Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:34
100Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:00
101Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
102Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data0:17:09
103Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
104Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:17:14
105Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:20
106Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon0:17:28
107Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:33
108Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:34
109Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:17:35
110Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:38
111Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott0:17:43
112Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:17:47
113Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:50
114Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:55
115Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
116Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
117Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:01
118Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:18:07
119Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:18:20
120Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:18:33
121Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:36
122Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:44
123Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:50
124Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:58
125Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:05
127Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:12
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:15
129Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:18
130Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:19:28
131Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:39
132Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:19:58
133Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:20:23
134Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:29
135Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:21:39
136Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:49
137Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:05
138Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:22:12
139Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:22:14
140Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:22:23
141Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:22:43
142Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:44
143Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:45
144Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:52
145Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:01
146David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
147Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:23:05
148Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:23:06
149Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:23:28
150Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott0:23:39
151Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:43
152Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:23:44
153Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
154Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:45
155Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:55
156Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
157Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:02
158Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:04
159Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:24:07
160Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:24
161Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:24:32
162Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:24:33
163William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:43
164Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:24:55
165Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:24:58
166Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:02
167Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:04
168Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:07
169Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:08
170Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:25:09
171Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:25:13
172Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:25:16
173Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:29
174Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:25:30
175Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:39
176Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:25:43
177John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:26:03
178Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:04
179Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:26:12
180Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:14
181Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:26:19
182Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:37
183Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:45
184Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:26:50
185David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:27:29
186Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:28:19
187Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:31:30
188Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:33
189Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:37
190Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:32:10
191Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:33:33
192Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:20
193Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:39:19

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida31pts
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors24
4David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors20
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
6Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott17
7Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport16
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo14
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
12Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team9
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac9
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
19Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky4
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac4
24Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin4
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
26Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates1
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1
30Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac12pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
6Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
8Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott3
9Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
11Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott20
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team23
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky75
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates77
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team100

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Scott26:10:20
2Team Sky0:01:05
3Astana Pro Team0:01:56
4Movistar Team0:02:52
5Team Sunweb0:02:55
6UAE Team Emirates0:03:18
7AG2R La Mondiale0:07:08
8BMC Racing Team0:08:05
9Dimension Data0:09:25
10Lotto Soudal0:11:47
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Quick-Step Floors0:15:09
13Manzana Postobon0:16:42
14Trek-Segafredo0:16:44
15Bahrain-Merida0:18:42
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:20
17Cannondale-Drapac0:21:13
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:27
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:47
20Katusha-Alpecin0:24:47
21Aqua Blue Sport0:37:27
22FDJ0:38:46

