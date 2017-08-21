Image 1 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 48 Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 KOM leader Nico Roche (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Best young rider, Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Most aggressive, Alex Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Just one day in red for Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 USA champion Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 George Bennett and teammate Koen Bouwman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 Italian champion Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali – 'the Shark of Messina' – celebrates his Vuelta a España stage 3 win. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana into Andorra la Vella, jumping clear of a group of favourites inside the final kilometre. David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) chased down Nibali but had to settle for second with Chris Froome (Team Sky) in third.

As the race really took flight on the final climb, Nibali looked in trouble on more than one occasion. The Bahrain-Merida rider lost touch almost as soon as the riders hit the foot of the ascent when Team Sky put the hammer down. He recovered enough to fight back to the group, but when Froome lit things up again, taking Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) with him, with eight kilometres to go it looked like Nibali's chances were over as he slipped back once again. He had to rely on his descending skills to close the gap to Froome and Chaves, eventually catching them and others inside the final kilometre.

Nicolas Roche was the first rider to make a charge for the line, but Nibali had no trouble catching and passing him with 400 metres to go. Nibali glanced over his shoulder as he approached the finish, but there was nothing to worry about as he stormed to the win. It will be a big boost for Nibali, but his performance on the climbs will be of some concern to the Italian.

Froome and Team Sky set their stall out in the finale of the stage, showing that Froome was going to take an aggressive approach to the race. Knowing from the Tour de France how close things could be, Diego Rosa set up Froome for the intermediate sprint. He took two seconds for his efforts which, along with the three seconds he took for third place, put him into the overall race lead. He holds a two-second advantage over De la Cruz, and BMC pairing Roche and Tejay van Garderen.

The biggest loser of the day was Alberto Contador, who lost contact after the initial surge from Team Sky and never regained contact with the favourites. By the time he reached the line he had given away 2:33 to his main rivals, his overall ambitions over.

How it unfolded

Starting the Vuelta a Espana in Nimes was always going to mean an early trip to the Pyrenees for the peloton. Stage 3 would pit the riders against their first major mountain test with a tough ride into Andorra La Vella. Following a lengthy neutral section, the break was quick to form with Caja Rural's Fabricio Ferrari igniting the move. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), David Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) followed him across the gap, and were later joined by Axel Domont, Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) and Fernando Orjuela (Manzana Postobon) after a short chase.

After less than 10 kilometres of racing, the gap had ballooned to 3:44, an advantage that would grow beyond five minutes at its maximum. It was then that UAE Team Emirates' Przemyslaw Niemiec decided to set off in chase and his doggedness payed off when he made contact after 10 kilometres of chasing.

The Polish rider was of no worry to Quick-Step Floors as they looked after the new race leader Yves Lampaert. The Belgian held a slim lead in the overall classification after winning stage 2.

Team Sky took over the pace setting on the Coll de la Rabassa as the race entered into Andorra. The speed quickly had Lampaert in trouble and his time in the red jersey seemed all but over as he dangled off the back. Their efforts also saw the advantage of the leaders brought down to just over two minutes as they began to shed the weaker riders off the back. With 40 kilometres remaining only Villella, Geniez and Ferrari remained from the original breakaway.

Meanwhile, Movistar, unshackled by the responsibility of a general classification leader, sent Antonio Pedrero up the road in chase of the ever diminishing lead group. He would join Ferrari, who was the next from the break to be dropped, before UAE Team Emirates' Rui Costa and Darwin Atapuma made contact. Their assistance was still not enough to hold off the brutal pace set by Team Sky in the group behind. Ferrari was the first of the group to get brought back, but Costa, Atapuma and Pedrero were eventually reabsorbed as they crested the top of the Rabassa with 30 kilometres to go.

Villella and Geniez still held a small advantage of 13 seconds at the top, but that would disappear very quickly with a much reduced bunch making the juncture halfway down the descent. While most of the peloton had slipped back on the Rabassa, all of the main contenders survived for the battle on the final ascent of the Alto de la Comella.

On the run into the climb, the riders passed through the one intermediate sprint of the day. It looked like that it would pass without incident until Team Sky struck out in the final metres, allowing Froome to take some the bonus seconds available. Team Sky then ramped up the pace as they hit the Comella proper, instantly putting many of the main contenders into trouble. Esteban Chaves and Fabio Aru were two of the few who could match the Sky train, but Contador could not. The Spanish rider, in his final race, was immediately distanced.

Froome took up the challenge himself as his final helper dropped off the front with just under eight to go. This time it was just Chaves who had the legs to keep contact with the Team Sky rider while Aru and Bardet helped lead the chase behind. Nibali was once again in trouble near the top of the climb, slipping back from the stronger pair.

Taking plenty of risks on the descent of the Comella, Aru and Bardet joined up with Froome and Chaves. With one kilometre to go, the rest of the chasers, including Nibali and Roche, were back in contention. Roche made the first real attempt to wind up the sprint, but it was Nibali who had his timing right to take the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4:01:22 2 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:25 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:29 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:14 19 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 26 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:24 27 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:28 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:39 29 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 31 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 33 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:21 35 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:33 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 37 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:35 39 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:36 41 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:04:01 42 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:07 43 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 44 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:43 45 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:16 46 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 47 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 49 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 54 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 55 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 56 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 57 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:25 58 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:12 59 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:16 60 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 61 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:21 62 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 63 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 65 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 66 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 67 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:14 68 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 70 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 71 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 72 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 73 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 75 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 76 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 77 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 78 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:42 79 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:08 80 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 82 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 83 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 84 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:14:48 85 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 86 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 87 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 89 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 90 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 91 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 94 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 95 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 96 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 97 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 98 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 105 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 106 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 108 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 109 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 112 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 116 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:10 117 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:20 118 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 119 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:27 123 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:31 124 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:35 125 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 127 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 128 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:38 129 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:26 130 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:39 131 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:42 132 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:45 133 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:51 135 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:17:27 136 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 137 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 139 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 140 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 141 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:44 143 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:18:49 144 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 146 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:05 147 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:15 148 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 149 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:00 150 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 151 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:51 152 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:20 153 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 155 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 156 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 157 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 158 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 160 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 161 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 162 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 163 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 164 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 165 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 167 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 169 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 170 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 171 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 172 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 173 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 174 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 175 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 176 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 177 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 178 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 179 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 180 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 181 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 182 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 183 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 184 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 185 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 186 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 187 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 188 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 189 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 190 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 191 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 192 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 193 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:38:28 DNS Ben King (USA) Dimension Data DNF Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ

Points Classification - Andorra la Vella # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points Classification - Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 pts 2 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 12 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 4 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1

KOM 1 - Col de la Perche - 127km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 3 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 4 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 2 - Coll de la Rabassa - 31km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 4 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1

KOM 3 - Alto de la Comella - 7.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 3 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica - Scott 12:05:00 2 Team Sky 0:01:10 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 4 Movistar Team 0:02:42 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:53 6 Team Sunweb 0:02:58 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:31 8 BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 9 Team Dimension Data 0:08:55 10 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:15 11 Lotto Soudal 0:11:37 12 Quick - Step Floors 0:15:38 13 Manzana Postobon Team 0:16:01 14 Trek - Segafredo 0:16:26 15 Bahrain - Merida 0:16:43 16 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:19:34 17 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:20:51 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:54 19 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 0:20:57 20 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:24:28 21 Aqua Blue Sport 0:35:58 22 FDJ 0:38:22

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8:53:44 2 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:02 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:10 6 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:11 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:39 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:17 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:22 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:32 18 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:35 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:43 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:45 22 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:52 23 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:54 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:56 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 26 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:58 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 28 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:37 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:53 30 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:10 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 33 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:44 34 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:57 35 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:05 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:18 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:51 38 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:04:56 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 40 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:18 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:31 42 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:39 43 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:11 44 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:25 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:24 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:07:37 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:49 48 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:15 49 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 51 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:22 52 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:13 53 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:18 54 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:29 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:00 56 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:47 58 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:10:52 59 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:14 60 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 61 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:11:16 62 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:20 63 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 64 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:27 65 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:39 66 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:51 67 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:02 68 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:07 69 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:09 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:14:10 71 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:22 72 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:29 73 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:34 74 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:14:39 75 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:08 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 78 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:14 80 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:15:15 81 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:20 82 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:24 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:28 84 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:36 86 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:37 87 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:39 88 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:41 89 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:49 90 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:52 91 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:53 92 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:57 93 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:00 94 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:16:09 95 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:27 96 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:28 97 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:29 98 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:16:32 99 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:34 100 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:00 101 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 102 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data 0:17:09 103 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 104 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:17:14 105 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:20 106 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:17:28 107 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:33 108 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:34 109 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:35 110 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:38 111 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:17:43 112 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:17:47 113 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:50 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:55 115 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 116 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 117 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:01 118 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:18:07 119 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:18:20 120 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:18:33 121 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:36 122 Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:44 123 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:50 124 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:58 125 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:05 127 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:12 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:15 129 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:18 130 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 131 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:39 132 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:19:58 133 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:23 134 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:29 135 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:39 136 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:49 137 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:05 138 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:12 139 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:14 140 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:23 141 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:22:43 142 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:44 143 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:45 144 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:52 145 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:01 146 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:05 148 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:06 149 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:28 150 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 0:23:39 151 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:43 152 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:23:44 153 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 154 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:45 155 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:55 156 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 157 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:02 158 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:04 159 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:24:07 160 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:24 161 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:32 162 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:24:33 163 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:43 164 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:24:55 165 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:24:58 166 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:02 167 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:04 168 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:07 169 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:08 170 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:25:09 171 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:25:13 172 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:16 173 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:29 174 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:25:30 175 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:39 176 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:43 177 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:03 178 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:04 179 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:12 180 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:14 181 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:26:19 182 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:37 183 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:45 184 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:26:50 185 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:27:29 186 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:28:19 187 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:31:30 188 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:33 189 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:37 190 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:32:10 191 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:33 192 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:20 193 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:39:19

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 pts 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 24 4 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 6 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 17 7 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 16 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 9 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 9 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 19 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 4 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 4 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 4 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 26 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1 29 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1 30 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 12 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 6 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 8 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 3 9 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 20 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 23 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 75 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 77 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100