Vuelta a Espana: Nibali wins stage 3 in Andorra
Italian beats GC rivals, Froome moves into race lead
Stage 3: Prades - Andorra la Vella
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana into Andorra la Vella, jumping clear of a group of favourites inside the final kilometre. David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) chased down Nibali but had to settle for second with Chris Froome (Team Sky) in third.
As the race really took flight on the final climb, Nibali looked in trouble on more than one occasion. The Bahrain-Merida rider lost touch almost as soon as the riders hit the foot of the ascent when Team Sky put the hammer down. He recovered enough to fight back to the group, but when Froome lit things up again, taking Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) with him, with eight kilometres to go it looked like Nibali's chances were over as he slipped back once again. He had to rely on his descending skills to close the gap to Froome and Chaves, eventually catching them and others inside the final kilometre.
Nicolas Roche was the first rider to make a charge for the line, but Nibali had no trouble catching and passing him with 400 metres to go. Nibali glanced over his shoulder as he approached the finish, but there was nothing to worry about as he stormed to the win. It will be a big boost for Nibali, but his performance on the climbs will be of some concern to the Italian.
Froome and Team Sky set their stall out in the finale of the stage, showing that Froome was going to take an aggressive approach to the race. Knowing from the Tour de France how close things could be, Diego Rosa set up Froome for the intermediate sprint. He took two seconds for his efforts which, along with the three seconds he took for third place, put him into the overall race lead. He holds a two-second advantage over De la Cruz, and BMC pairing Roche and Tejay van Garderen.
The biggest loser of the day was Alberto Contador, who lost contact after the initial surge from Team Sky and never regained contact with the favourites. By the time he reached the line he had given away 2:33 to his main rivals, his overall ambitions over.
How it unfolded
Starting the Vuelta a Espana in Nimes was always going to mean an early trip to the Pyrenees for the peloton. Stage 3 would pit the riders against their first major mountain test with a tough ride into Andorra La Vella. Following a lengthy neutral section, the break was quick to form with Caja Rural's Fabricio Ferrari igniting the move. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), David Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) followed him across the gap, and were later joined by Axel Domont, Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) and Fernando Orjuela (Manzana Postobon) after a short chase.
After less than 10 kilometres of racing, the gap had ballooned to 3:44, an advantage that would grow beyond five minutes at its maximum. It was then that UAE Team Emirates' Przemyslaw Niemiec decided to set off in chase and his doggedness payed off when he made contact after 10 kilometres of chasing.
The Polish rider was of no worry to Quick-Step Floors as they looked after the new race leader Yves Lampaert. The Belgian held a slim lead in the overall classification after winning stage 2.
Team Sky took over the pace setting on the Coll de la Rabassa as the race entered into Andorra. The speed quickly had Lampaert in trouble and his time in the red jersey seemed all but over as he dangled off the back. Their efforts also saw the advantage of the leaders brought down to just over two minutes as they began to shed the weaker riders off the back. With 40 kilometres remaining only Villella, Geniez and Ferrari remained from the original breakaway.
Meanwhile, Movistar, unshackled by the responsibility of a general classification leader, sent Antonio Pedrero up the road in chase of the ever diminishing lead group. He would join Ferrari, who was the next from the break to be dropped, before UAE Team Emirates' Rui Costa and Darwin Atapuma made contact. Their assistance was still not enough to hold off the brutal pace set by Team Sky in the group behind. Ferrari was the first of the group to get brought back, but Costa, Atapuma and Pedrero were eventually reabsorbed as they crested the top of the Rabassa with 30 kilometres to go.
Villella and Geniez still held a small advantage of 13 seconds at the top, but that would disappear very quickly with a much reduced bunch making the juncture halfway down the descent. While most of the peloton had slipped back on the Rabassa, all of the main contenders survived for the battle on the final ascent of the Alto de la Comella.
On the run into the climb, the riders passed through the one intermediate sprint of the day. It looked like that it would pass without incident until Team Sky struck out in the final metres, allowing Froome to take some the bonus seconds available. Team Sky then ramped up the pace as they hit the Comella proper, instantly putting many of the main contenders into trouble. Esteban Chaves and Fabio Aru were two of the few who could match the Sky train, but Contador could not. The Spanish rider, in his final race, was immediately distanced.
Froome took up the challenge himself as his final helper dropped off the front with just under eight to go. This time it was just Chaves who had the legs to keep contact with the Team Sky rider while Aru and Bardet helped lead the chase behind. Nibali was once again in trouble near the top of the climb, slipping back from the stronger pair.
Taking plenty of risks on the descent of the Comella, Aru and Bardet joined up with Froome and Chaves. With one kilometre to go, the rest of the chasers, including Nibali and Roche, were back in contention. Roche made the first real attempt to wind up the sprint, but it was Nibali who had his timing right to take the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4:01:22
|2
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:25
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:29
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:01:14
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:24
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:39
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|33
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:21
|35
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:33
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:35
|39
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:36
|41
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:01
|42
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:07
|43
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|44
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:43
|45
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:16
|46
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|54
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|55
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:25
|58
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:12
|59
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:16
|60
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:21
|62
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|63
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|66
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|67
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:14
|68
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|71
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|72
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|75
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|78
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:42
|79
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:08
|80
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|83
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:14:48
|85
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|89
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|90
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|91
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|94
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|105
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|108
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|109
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|112
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|116
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:10
|117
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:20
|118
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:27
|123
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:31
|124
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:35
|125
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|127
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:38
|129
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:26
|130
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:39
|131
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:42
|132
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:45
|133
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|134
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:51
|135
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:27
|136
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|139
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:44
|143
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:18:49
|144
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:05
|147
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:15
|148
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|149
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:00
|150
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:51
|152
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:20
|153
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|155
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|156
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|157
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|158
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|159
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|160
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|161
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|162
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|163
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|164
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|165
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|167
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|169
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|170
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|171
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|173
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|174
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|175
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|176
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|177
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|178
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|179
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|180
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|181
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|182
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|183
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|184
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|185
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|186
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|187
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|188
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|189
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|190
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|191
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|192
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|193
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:38:28
|DNS
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|12
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|3
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|3
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - Scott
|12:05:00
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:10
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:42
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:53
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:31
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:08:55
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:15
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:37
|12
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:15:38
|13
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:16:01
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16:26
|15
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:16:43
|16
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:19:34
|17
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:20:51
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:54
|19
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|20
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:24:28
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:35:58
|22
|FDJ
|0:38:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8:53:44
|2
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:02
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:10
|6
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:11
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:39
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:17
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:01:22
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:29
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:32
|18
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:43
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:45
|22
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:52
|23
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:56
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:58
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|28
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:37
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:53
|30
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:44
|34
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:57
|35
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:05
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:18
|37
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:51
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:56
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|40
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:18
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:31
|42
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:39
|43
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:11
|44
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:25
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:24
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:37
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:49
|48
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:15
|49
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:22
|52
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:13
|53
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:18
|54
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:29
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:00
|56
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:47
|58
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:10:52
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:14
|60
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:16
|62
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:20
|63
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|64
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:27
|65
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:39
|66
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:51
|67
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:02
|68
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:07
|69
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:09
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:14:10
|71
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:22
|72
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:29
|73
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:34
|74
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:14:39
|75
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:08
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:14
|80
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:15:15
|81
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:20
|82
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:24
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:28
|84
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:36
|86
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:37
|87
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:39
|88
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:41
|89
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:49
|90
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:52
|91
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:53
|92
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:57
|93
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:00
|94
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:16:09
|95
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:27
|96
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:28
|97
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:29
|98
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:32
|99
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:34
|100
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:00
|101
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|102
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:17:09
|103
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:17:14
|105
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:20
|106
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:17:28
|107
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:33
|108
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:34
|109
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:35
|110
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:38
|111
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:17:43
|112
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:47
|113
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:50
|114
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:55
|115
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|116
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:01
|118
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:07
|119
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:20
|120
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:33
|121
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:36
|122
|Nicholas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:44
|123
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:50
|124
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:58
|125
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:05
|127
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:12
|128
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:15
|129
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:18
|130
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|131
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:39
|132
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:19:58
|133
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:23
|134
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:29
|135
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:39
|136
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:49
|137
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:05
|138
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:12
|139
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:14
|140
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:23
|141
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:22:43
|142
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:44
|143
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:45
|144
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:52
|145
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:01
|146
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|147
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:05
|148
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:06
|149
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:23:28
|150
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:23:39
|151
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:43
|152
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:23:44
|153
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:45
|155
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:55
|156
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|157
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:02
|158
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:04
|159
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:24:07
|160
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:24
|161
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:32
|162
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:24:33
|163
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:43
|164
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:24:55
|165
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:24:58
|166
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:02
|167
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:04
|168
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:07
|169
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:08
|170
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:25:09
|171
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:25:13
|172
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:16
|173
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:29
|174
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:25:30
|175
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:39
|176
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:43
|177
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:03
|178
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:04
|179
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:12
|180
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:14
|181
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:26:19
|182
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:37
|183
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:45
|184
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:26:50
|185
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:27:29
|186
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:28:19
|187
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:31:30
|188
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:33
|189
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:37
|190
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:32:10
|191
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:33
|192
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:20
|193
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|pts
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|4
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|6
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|17
|7
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|16
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|9
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|16
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|19
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|26
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|29
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|30
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|6
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|3
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|20
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|23
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|75
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-Scott
|26:10:20
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:05
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:52
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:55
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:18
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:08
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:09:25
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:47
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:09
|13
|Manzana Postobon
|0:16:42
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:44
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:42
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:20
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:13
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:27
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:47
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:47
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:37:27
|22
|FDJ
|0:38:46
