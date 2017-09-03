Vuelta a Espana: Lopez climbs to victory on stage 15
Zakarin second at Alto Hoya de la Mora
Stage 15: Alcalá la Real - Sierra Nevada
Miguel Lopez (Astana) won his second stage of the Vuelta a España, soloing in to win at Alto Hoya de la Mora on Sunday's stage 15. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), who jumped from the favourites' group near the end, was second, with Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) third.
Chris Froome, who finished fifth, built up his overall lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida), now 1:01 down. Zakarin’s attack moved him up to third at 2:08, with Kelderman falling to fourth at 2:11.
The Sky rider’s overall lead was never endangered on the difficult mountainous stage. A break was allowed to get away, but it shattered on the first climb, as did the peloton. From there, a variety of riders moved to the front and sought their luck. Adam Yates (Orica Scott) took off alone on the closing climb and looked to have it locked up, but Lopez bridged across to him, and the Briton seemed to abruptly run out of energy.
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) also put in a glorious acceleration, and he was joined by Lopez in his attack. They had a lead of up to a minute and a half over the ever-smaller Froome group, but the younger Colombian rider jumped again, with Contador having nothing left to answer with. The Trek-Segafredo rider finished at 1:25.
"It's been a magnificent day. With all the work the team did, the team has been up to the task," Lopez said. "Today we decided to attack with Contador. When Contador went, I went with him, but I had some doubts because it was a pretty long and demanding climb. With a final at above 2,000 metres it was really hard. So I had my doubts – but I found myself with the necessary strength and here we are."
How it unfolded
Stage 15 was short but most definitely not sweet, with many metres of climbing and a fearsome mountaintop finish. In addition, the temperatures were high enough that the time limit for finishing was extended.
As expected, the race got off to a nervous start, with multiple unsuccessful attempts to form a break. It was 30 kilometres before a break finally established itself in two instalments.
Cofidis riders Stephane Rossetto and Anthony Perez were joined by Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) in an initial break of three, and within a few kilometres they were joined by Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Tom Van Asbroek (Cannondale-Drapac), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal), and Lluis Mas (Caja Rural).
This group worked and pulled away to a gap of more than two minutes. The intermediate was soon reached, with green jersey Trentin first across the line to add some points to his total.
All three of the day’s climbs came in the final 70 kilometres, and the leaders had about two and a half minutes in hand as they started up the category 1 Alto de Hazallanas, a climb of 16.3 km with an average gradient of 5.5%, but also with stretches of 16.7 and 18.3% along the way.
Astana led the peloton and continued to keep the break on a short leash, with the gap dropping on the ascent.
The group fell apart as the gradient increased. Behind them, Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) took off, and was soon joined by Adam Yates (Orica Scott) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). King of the mountains Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) was dropped on the climb.
Up front, Rossetto ground his way up alone in the lead, with Armee the only one to keep him in sight. The two finally joined forces.
The peloton was shattered on this first climb, with Nicolas Roche (BMC) amongst those dropped. With 58 km to go, the two leaders had two minutes on the greatly-reduced peloton, and 1:15 over a new group of Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Yates, Bardet and Oliveira.
Soon Armee was alone in the lead, and he was first over the top of the Hazallanas, 1:23 ahead of the Bardet group and 3:13 ahead of the peloton.
A long descent followed, on which the Bardet group caught Rossetto. The second climb was the category 1 Alto del Purche, 8.5km long, with an average gradient of 8%.
The chasers Bardet, Kruijswijk and Adam Yates caught and passed Armee with 27.5 km to go. Back in the pack, Contador attacked on the ascent, quickly joined by Astana’s Miguel Lopez, while Froome and Sky did not react. They pulled away quickly, soon catching and passing the tiring Armee.
Up front, Yates went off on his own. Contador and Lopez caught Bardet, and they moved up to within 50 seconds of the Yates, while the red jersey group trailed by some 1:30.
Yates easily won the mountain points, with Kruijswijk second, 33 seconds back. Bardet led the Contador group over at 1:10 and the peloton only 30 seconds later.
There was no descent before starting up the next climb, the Alto Hoya de la Mora. The relentless HC climb had an average gradient of 5.6%, with a maximum of 10%.
The Contador group was losing time on Yates, but more importantly, gaining time on Froome and the peloton. They soon caught Kruijswijk, and the gap over the peloton grew from one minute to nearly a minute and a half.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacked from the red jersey group with 12 kilometres remaining, but he never extended his lead before 50 metres or so and was forced to relent within two kilometres as Mikel Nieve led the chase.
The Contador group gap was 1:15 with 10km left to climb, and the field, continually shrinking, at 2:04, catching Nibali and De Gendt again along the way.
Kruijswijk was dropped with some 6.5km left to go, and even Yates was beginning to show signs of weakness. With 6 km to go, the Contador group was only 46 seconds back, with the field at 1:22
Lopez attacked out of the group. Contador gritted his teeth and caught Bardet, but Lopez was out of reach, and he moved up quickly towards Yates. Contador and Bardet continued up together, with the peloton coming closer and closer.
With just over 4 km to go, Lopez caught Yates and soon left him at a virtual standstill. Lopez saw his second stage victory beckoning and went on, as Contador and Bardet were caught by the field of only about 15 riders.
Lopez had about a minute in a relatively flat section just before the final km started. The expected attack out of the Froome group came from Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), and the acceleration saw Contador dropped from that group.
Lopez was able to easily cruise in to the finish line to take the stage win. Zakarin quickly pulled away from the favourites’ group, crossing the finish line 36 seconds later, moving himself up in the GC.
Kelderman pulled away to finish third at 45 seconds, with Esteban Chavez (Orica Scott) fourth just ahead of Froome, both at 0:47. Nibali lost six seconds on Froome in the finale, and now trails by 1:01 on the general classification. Zakarin moves up to third overall, 2:08 down on the Briton, who will look to extend his advantage when the Vuelta resumes with a time trial in Logroño on Tuesday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3:34:51
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:45
|4
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:47
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:50
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:53
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:27
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:17
|16
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:42
|17
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:41
|20
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:43
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:37
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:58
|24
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:23
|25
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:04
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:13
|27
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:09:35
|29
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|30
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:45
|31
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:53
|32
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:08
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:33
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:51
|37
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:15:01
|38
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:21
|39
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|41
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|51
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:15:41
|53
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:18
|55
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:16:36
|57
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:42
|58
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:12
|59
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:30
|61
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:49
|62
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:03
|63
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:04
|64
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:27
|65
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:33
|66
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:50
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:55
|70
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|71
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:47
|72
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:55
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:20:58
|77
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:21:46
|79
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:50
|80
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:16
|81
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:56
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:23:34
|83
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:00
|84
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:24:17
|85
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:09
|86
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|87
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|88
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|90
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|92
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|94
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|95
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|98
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|106
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|109
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|112
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|113
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|116
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|117
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|122
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|130
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|132
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|135
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|136
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:40
|138
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:30:22
|139
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|140
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:30:38
|141
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|143
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|144
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|147
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|148
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|149
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|151
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|155
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|156
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|157
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|158
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|159
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|160
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|161
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|162
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|163
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|164
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|165
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|166
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|167
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|168
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|169
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:30:54
|DNF
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|4
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|14
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|4
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|6
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|10:46:37
|2
|Team Sky
|0:03:19
|3
|Orica-Scott
|0:07:01
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:13:50
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:56
|6
|Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|0:20:19
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:19
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:49
|9
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:32:57
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:15
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:14
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:23
|13
|Manzana Postobon
|0:39:28
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:15
|15
|FDJ
|0:49:36
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:50:50
|17
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:04
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:37
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:55:28
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:29
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|1:03:55
|22
|Dimension Data
|1:08:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|62:06:25
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:01
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:08
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:11
|5
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:02:39
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:26
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:59
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:05:22
|11
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:47
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:08
|13
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:16
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:02
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:18:45
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:12
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:40
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:42
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:41
|20
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:47
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:44:44
|22
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:47:49
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:48:25
|24
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:04
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:34
|26
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:44
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:55:49
|28
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:53
|29
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:58:36
|30
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:05
|31
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:56
|32
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1:04:22
|33
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:24
|34
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1:13:10
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:13
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:03
|37
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1:15:41
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:16:09
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:17:56
|40
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:48
|41
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:23:48
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:25:10
|43
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:26:02
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:26:25
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1:26:54
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:38:23
|47
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1:40:20
|48
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:41:48
|49
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:42:18
|50
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|1:46:18
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:47:56
|52
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:49:10
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:49:15
|54
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:49:43
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:50:25
|56
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:54:19
|57
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|1:56:43
|58
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:18
|59
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1:58:52
|60
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:04
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:00:25
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:01:38
|63
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:02:00
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|2:04:30
|65
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:04:35
|66
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:05:59
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:06:10
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:08:06
|69
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:08:41
|70
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:09:13
|71
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:12:42
|72
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:15:37
|73
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:17:16
|74
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:19:31
|75
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|2:20:35
|76
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:22:17
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:23:41
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:24:18
|79
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|2:24:43
|80
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2:25:16
|81
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:25:38
|82
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:26:40
|83
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2:27:29
|84
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:27:30
|85
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:27:41
|86
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:28:05
|87
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|2:28:13
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:29:04
|89
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:30:48
|90
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:31:37
|91
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:33:36
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:33:38
|93
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:34:42
|94
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:36:01
|95
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:36:07
|96
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:05
|97
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:37:19
|98
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2:38:52
|99
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:39:48
|100
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:39:53
|101
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:22
|102
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:40:40
|103
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:42:53
|104
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:43:19
|105
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:43:26
|106
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:43:53
|107
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:44:01
|108
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:45:03
|109
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:47:38
|110
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:48:05
|111
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:49:19
|112
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:49:48
|113
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:50:51
|114
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:53:19
|115
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:54:41
|116
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|2:55:55
|117
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:57:14
|118
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:58:06
|119
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:58:40
|120
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:00:20
|121
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:00:55
|122
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:01:20
|123
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:01:28
|124
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:01:52
|125
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|3:02:02
|126
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:06:09
|127
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:08:59
|128
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:12:16
|129
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:12:47
|130
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:13:00
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:13:25
|132
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:13:31
|133
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:13:46
|134
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:13:49
|135
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3:14:22
|136
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:14:40
|137
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:15:36
|138
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|3:15:56
|139
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:16:07
|140
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:16:18
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|3:16:19
|142
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3:16:25
|143
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:18:10
|144
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:18:24
|145
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:22:33
|146
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:22:56
|147
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:23:09
|148
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|3:24:12
|149
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:24:57
|150
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:26:39
|151
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:26:50
|152
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:29:52
|153
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3:33:41
|154
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:33:58
|155
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:34:54
|156
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:35:06
|157
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:36:36
|158
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:37:33
|159
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:37:55
|160
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|3:41:50
|161
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:41:58
|162
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:42:11
|163
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:43:07
|164
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:43:22
|165
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:45:38
|166
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|3:46:45
|167
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:47:36
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|3:47:52
|169
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:57:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|107
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|74
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|62
|6
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|61
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|54
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|13
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|18
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|30
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|24
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|26
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|28
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|30
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|23
|32
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|33
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|34
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|35
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|36
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|37
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|38
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|40
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|42
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|43
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|13
|45
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|47
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|50
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|51
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|53
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|54
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|55
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|56
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|57
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|58
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|59
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|60
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|61
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|63
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|64
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|65
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|66
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|7
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|69
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|71
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|72
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|6
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|74
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|75
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|77
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|78
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|79
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|80
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|81
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|82
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|83
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|84
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|85
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|86
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|87
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|88
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|89
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2
|91
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|92
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|93
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|94
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|95
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|96
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|41
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|10
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|15
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|12
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|16
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|18
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|19
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|25
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|27
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|29
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|33
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|37
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|38
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|39
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|40
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|41
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|43
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|45
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|46
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|47
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|48
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|50
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|54
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|55
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|56
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|57
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|58
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|4
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|21
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|45
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|69
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|72
|15
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|18
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|19
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|103
|21
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|23
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|135
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|137
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|152
|29
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|153
|30
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|153
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|155
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|158
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|161
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|35
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|163
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|166
|37
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|170
|38
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|170
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|179
|40
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|192
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|194
|42
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|197
|43
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|231
|44
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|236
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|247
|46
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|251
|47
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|262
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|185:51:26
|2
|Team Sky
|0:12:38
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:31:21
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:47
|5
|Orica-Scott
|1:06:36
|6
|Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
|1:31:48
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:38:35
|8
|Bahrain - Merida
|1:53:12
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|1:59:53
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:01:40
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:18:50
|12
|Team Sunweb
|2:31:23
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49:57
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:03:53
|15
|Manzana Postobon
|3:09:11
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:40:39
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:52:43
|18
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Dimension Data
|4:10:17
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:30:06
|21
|FDJ
|4:38:32
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|6:59:52
