Image 1 of 48 Miguel Angel Lopez nabs the 15th stage of the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 48 Fabio Aru suffered over the line while teammate Miguel Angel Lopez enjoyed his second stage win of the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Chris Froome at the head of the GC group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Chris Froome continues to lead the combination classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Romain Bardet with Alberto Contador on his wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Most aggressive for stage 15, Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal( (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Now a two-time Vuelta stage winner, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) shows off his prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali in the combination classification jersey on loan from Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) finishes ahead of Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) finishes the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on his wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) back in the points classification lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Another day in red for Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) checks over his shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) riding together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Micheal Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) pushing it to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 The breakaway on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 The Vuelta a España peloton on stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Quick-Step in the bunch at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Jack Haig in the pack on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Bob Jungels on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Tejay van Garderen on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 Adam Yates at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Sander Armee at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Messages of support for Alberto Contador at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Romain Bardet driving an escape on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Romain Bardet driving an escape on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Steven Kruijswijk on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 Tom Van Asbroeck at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 The Vuelta a España peloton climbs into the Sierra Nevada (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Adam Yates at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 Miguel Angel Lopez on the move at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali on the attack at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Thomas De Gendt at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Matteo Trentin on a hot day at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Ilnur Zakarin at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Adam Yates and Romain Bardet on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Miguel Angel Lopez en route to victory on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 46 of 48 Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates victory on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 47 of 48 Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 48 of 48 Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates his second stage victory at the 2017 Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Miguel Lopez (Astana) won his second stage of the Vuelta a España, soloing in to win at Alto Hoya de la Mora on Sunday's stage 15. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), who jumped from the favourites' group near the end, was second, with Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) third.

Chris Froome, who finished fifth, built up his overall lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida), now 1:01 down. Zakarin’s attack moved him up to third at 2:08, with Kelderman falling to fourth at 2:11.

The Sky rider’s overall lead was never endangered on the difficult mountainous stage. A break was allowed to get away, but it shattered on the first climb, as did the peloton. From there, a variety of riders moved to the front and sought their luck. Adam Yates (Orica Scott) took off alone on the closing climb and looked to have it locked up, but Lopez bridged across to him, and the Briton seemed to abruptly run out of energy.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) also put in a glorious acceleration, and he was joined by Lopez in his attack. They had a lead of up to a minute and a half over the ever-smaller Froome group, but the younger Colombian rider jumped again, with Contador having nothing left to answer with. The Trek-Segafredo rider finished at 1:25.

"It's been a magnificent day. With all the work the team did, the team has been up to the task," Lopez said. "Today we decided to attack with Contador. When Contador went, I went with him, but I had some doubts because it was a pretty long and demanding climb. With a final at above 2,000 metres it was really hard. So I had my doubts – but I found myself with the necessary strength and here we are."

How it unfolded

Stage 15 was short but most definitely not sweet, with many metres of climbing and a fearsome mountaintop finish. In addition, the temperatures were high enough that the time limit for finishing was extended.

As expected, the race got off to a nervous start, with multiple unsuccessful attempts to form a break. It was 30 kilometres before a break finally established itself in two instalments.

Cofidis riders Stephane Rossetto and Anthony Perez were joined by Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) in an initial break of three, and within a few kilometres they were joined by Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Tom Van Asbroek (Cannondale-Drapac), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal), and Lluis Mas (Caja Rural).

This group worked and pulled away to a gap of more than two minutes. The intermediate was soon reached, with green jersey Trentin first across the line to add some points to his total.

All three of the day’s climbs came in the final 70 kilometres, and the leaders had about two and a half minutes in hand as they started up the category 1 Alto de Hazallanas, a climb of 16.3 km with an average gradient of 5.5%, but also with stretches of 16.7 and 18.3% along the way.

Astana led the peloton and continued to keep the break on a short leash, with the gap dropping on the ascent.

The group fell apart as the gradient increased. Behind them, Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) took off, and was soon joined by Adam Yates (Orica Scott) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). King of the mountains Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) was dropped on the climb.

Up front, Rossetto ground his way up alone in the lead, with Armee the only one to keep him in sight. The two finally joined forces.

The peloton was shattered on this first climb, with Nicolas Roche (BMC) amongst those dropped. With 58 km to go, the two leaders had two minutes on the greatly-reduced peloton, and 1:15 over a new group of Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Yates, Bardet and Oliveira.

Soon Armee was alone in the lead, and he was first over the top of the Hazallanas, 1:23 ahead of the Bardet group and 3:13 ahead of the peloton.

A long descent followed, on which the Bardet group caught Rossetto. The second climb was the category 1 Alto del Purche, 8.5km long, with an average gradient of 8%.

The chasers Bardet, Kruijswijk and Adam Yates caught and passed Armee with 27.5 km to go. Back in the pack, Contador attacked on the ascent, quickly joined by Astana’s Miguel Lopez, while Froome and Sky did not react. They pulled away quickly, soon catching and passing the tiring Armee.

Up front, Yates went off on his own. Contador and Lopez caught Bardet, and they moved up to within 50 seconds of the Yates, while the red jersey group trailed by some 1:30.

Yates easily won the mountain points, with Kruijswijk second, 33 seconds back. Bardet led the Contador group over at 1:10 and the peloton only 30 seconds later.

There was no descent before starting up the next climb, the Alto Hoya de la Mora. The relentless HC climb had an average gradient of 5.6%, with a maximum of 10%.

The Contador group was losing time on Yates, but more importantly, gaining time on Froome and the peloton. They soon caught Kruijswijk, and the gap over the peloton grew from one minute to nearly a minute and a half.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacked from the red jersey group with 12 kilometres remaining, but he never extended his lead before 50 metres or so and was forced to relent within two kilometres as Mikel Nieve led the chase.

The Contador group gap was 1:15 with 10km left to climb, and the field, continually shrinking, at 2:04, catching Nibali and De Gendt again along the way.

Kruijswijk was dropped with some 6.5km left to go, and even Yates was beginning to show signs of weakness. With 6 km to go, the Contador group was only 46 seconds back, with the field at 1:22

Lopez attacked out of the group. Contador gritted his teeth and caught Bardet, but Lopez was out of reach, and he moved up quickly towards Yates. Contador and Bardet continued up together, with the peloton coming closer and closer.

With just over 4 km to go, Lopez caught Yates and soon left him at a virtual standstill. Lopez saw his second stage victory beckoning and went on, as Contador and Bardet were caught by the field of only about 15 riders.

Lopez had about a minute in a relatively flat section just before the final km started. The expected attack out of the Froome group came from Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), and the acceleration saw Contador dropped from that group.

Lopez was able to easily cruise in to the finish line to take the stage win. Zakarin quickly pulled away from the favourites’ group, crossing the finish line 36 seconds later, moving himself up in the GC.

Kelderman pulled away to finish third at 45 seconds, with Esteban Chavez (Orica Scott) fourth just ahead of Froome, both at 0:47. Nibali lost six seconds on Froome in the finale, and now trails by 1:01 on the general classification. Zakarin moves up to third overall, 2:08 down on the Briton, who will look to extend his advantage when the Vuelta resumes with a time trial in Logroño on Tuesday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3:34:51 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:36 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:45 4 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:47 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:50 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:53 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:17 16 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:42 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:37 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:41 20 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:43 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:37 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:58 24 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:23 25 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:04 26 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:13 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:09:35 29 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 30 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:45 31 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:53 32 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 34 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:08 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:33 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:51 37 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:01 38 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:15:21 39 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 40 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 41 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 49 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 50 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 51 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:41 53 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:16:18 55 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:16:36 57 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:42 58 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:12 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:30 61 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:49 62 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:03 63 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:04 64 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:27 65 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:33 66 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:19:50 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 69 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:19:55 70 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 71 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:20:47 72 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:20:55 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 74 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:20:58 77 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:21:46 79 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:50 80 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:16 81 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:56 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:23:34 83 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:00 84 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:24:17 85 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:09 86 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 87 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 88 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 90 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 92 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 94 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 96 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 97 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 98 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 100 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 102 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 106 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 109 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 110 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 111 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 112 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 113 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 115 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 116 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 117 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 122 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 124 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 127 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 129 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 130 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 132 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 133 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 135 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 136 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:40 138 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:30:22 139 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 140 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:30:38 141 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 142 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 143 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 144 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 145 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 147 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 148 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 149 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 151 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 154 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 155 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 156 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 157 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 158 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 159 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 160 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 161 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 162 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 163 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 164 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 165 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 166 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 167 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 168 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 169 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:30:54 DNF Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 20 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 4 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 14 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 6 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 10 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Sprint 1, km 45 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 pts 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alto de Hazallanas, km 74 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alto del Purche, 109.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 10 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. Esp.) Sierra Nevada. Alto Hoya de la Mora. Monachil, km 129.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 4 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 6 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 6 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 2

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 10:46:37 2 Team Sky 0:03:19 3 Orica-Scott 0:07:01 4 Movistar Team 0:13:50 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:15:56 6 Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 0:20:19 7 Lotto Soudal 0:24:19 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:25:49 9 Bahrain - Merida 0:32:57 10 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:15 11 Quick-Step Floors 0:36:14 12 BMC Racing Team 0:37:23 13 Manzana Postobon 0:39:28 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:15 15 FDJ 0:49:36 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:50:50 17 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 0:51:04 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:37 19 Team Sunweb 0:55:28 20 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:29 21 Aqua Blue Sport 1:03:55 22 Dimension Data 1:08:47

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 62:06:25 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:01 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:08 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:11 5 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:39 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:26 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:59 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:05:22 11 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:47 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:08 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:16 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:02 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:18:45 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:12 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:21:40 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:42 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:41 20 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:47 21 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:44 22 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:47:49 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:48:25 24 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:04 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:52:34 26 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:44 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:55:49 28 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:53 29 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:58:36 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:05 31 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:00:56 32 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:04:22 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:24 34 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1:13:10 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:13 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:03 37 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1:15:41 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:16:09 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:17:56 40 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:19:48 41 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:23:48 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:10 43 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:26:02 44 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:26:25 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1:26:54 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:38:23 47 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1:40:20 48 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:41:48 49 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:42:18 50 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 1:46:18 51 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:47:56 52 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:49:10 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:49:15 54 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:49:43 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:50:25 56 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:54:19 57 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 1:56:43 58 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:18 59 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1:58:52 60 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:04 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:00:25 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:01:38 63 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:02:00 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 2:04:30 65 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:04:35 66 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:05:59 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:06:10 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:08:06 69 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 2:08:41 70 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:09:13 71 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:12:42 72 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:37 73 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:17:16 74 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:19:31 75 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 2:20:35 76 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:22:17 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:23:41 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:24:18 79 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 2:24:43 80 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2:25:16 81 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:25:38 82 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:26:40 83 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 2:27:29 84 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:27:30 85 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:27:41 86 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:28:05 87 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 2:28:13 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:29:04 89 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:30:48 90 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:31:37 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:33:36 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:33:38 93 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:34:42 94 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:36:01 95 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:36:07 96 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:37:05 97 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:37:19 98 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2:38:52 99 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:39:48 100 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:39:53 101 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2:40:22 102 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:40:40 103 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:42:53 104 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:43:19 105 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:43:26 106 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:43:53 107 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:44:01 108 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:45:03 109 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:47:38 110 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:48:05 111 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:49:19 112 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:49:48 113 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:50:51 114 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:53:19 115 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:54:41 116 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 2:55:55 117 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:57:14 118 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:58:06 119 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:58:40 120 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:00:20 121 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 3:00:55 122 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:01:20 123 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:01:28 124 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:01:52 125 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:02:02 126 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:06:09 127 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:08:59 128 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:12:16 129 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 3:12:47 130 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:13:00 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:13:25 132 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:13:31 133 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 3:13:46 134 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:13:49 135 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3:14:22 136 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:14:40 137 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:15:36 138 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 3:15:56 139 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:16:07 140 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:16:18 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 3:16:19 142 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:16:25 143 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:18:10 144 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:18:24 145 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:22:33 146 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:22:56 147 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:23:09 148 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 3:24:12 149 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:24:57 150 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:26:39 151 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3:26:50 152 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 3:29:52 153 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3:33:41 154 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:33:58 155 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:34:54 156 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 3:35:06 157 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:36:36 158 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3:37:33 159 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:37:55 160 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 3:41:50 161 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:41:58 162 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 3:42:11 163 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 3:43:07 164 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3:43:22 165 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3:45:38 166 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 3:46:45 167 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:47:36 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 3:47:52 169 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 3:57:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 110 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 107 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 74 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 6 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 61 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 57 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 54 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 53 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 48 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 47 13 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 46 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 39 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 18 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 36 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 34 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 30 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 24 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 25 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 26 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 28 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 23 30 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 31 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 23 32 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 33 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 20 34 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 35 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 36 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 37 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 38 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 40 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 15 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 42 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 43 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 13 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 13 45 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 47 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 12 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 50 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 51 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 11 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 53 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 54 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 55 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 56 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 57 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 58 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 59 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 60 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8 63 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 64 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 65 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 66 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 7 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 7 69 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 71 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 7 72 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 74 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 75 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 77 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 78 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 79 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 80 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 81 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 82 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 83 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 84 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 85 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 86 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 87 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 88 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 89 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 91 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 92 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 93 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 94 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1 95 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 96 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 49 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 41 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 27 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 10 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 15 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 12 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 16 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 18 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 19 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 9 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 24 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 27 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 5 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 30 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 31 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 32 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 33 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 37 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 38 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 39 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 40 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 41 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 43 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 45 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 46 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 47 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 48 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 50 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 54 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 55 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 56 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 57 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 58 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 4 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 21 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 22 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 43 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 45 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 58 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 68 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 69 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 72 15 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 81 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 85 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 94 18 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 102 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 103 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 23 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 135 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 137 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 138 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 141 28 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 152 29 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 153 30 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 153 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 155 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 158 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 161 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 35 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 163 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 166 37 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 170 38 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 170 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 179 40 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 192 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 194 42 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 197 43 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 231 44 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 236 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 247 46 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 251 47 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 262