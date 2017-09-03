Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Lopez climbs to victory on stage 15

Zakarin second at Alto Hoya de la Mora

Image 1 of 48

Miguel Angel Lopez nabs the 15th stage of the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 48

Fabio Aru suffered over the line while teammate Miguel Angel Lopez enjoyed his second stage win of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Chris Froome at the head of the GC group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Chris Froome continues to lead the combination classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Romain Bardet with Alberto Contador on his wheel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Most aggressive for stage 15, Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal(

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Now a two-time Vuelta stage winner, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) shows off his prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali in the combination classification jersey on loan from Chris Froome

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) finishes ahead of Froome

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) finishes the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on his wheel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) back in the points classification lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Another day in red for Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) checks over his shoulder

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) riding together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Micheal Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) pushing it to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

The breakaway on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

The Vuelta a España peloton on stage 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Quick-Step in the bunch at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Jack Haig in the pack on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Bob Jungels on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Tejay van Garderen on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Adam Yates at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Sander Armee at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Messages of support for Alberto Contador at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Romain Bardet driving an escape on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Romain Bardet driving an escape on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Steven Kruijswijk on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Tom Van Asbroeck at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

The Vuelta a España peloton climbs into the Sierra Nevada

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Adam Yates at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

Miguel Angel Lopez on the move at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Thomas De Gendt at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Matteo Trentin on a hot day at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Ilnur Zakarin at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Adam Yates and Romain Bardet on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Miguel Angel Lopez en route to victory on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 46 of 48

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates victory on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 47 of 48

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 48 of 48

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates his second stage victory at the 2017 Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Miguel Lopez (Astana) won his second stage of the Vuelta a España, soloing in to win at Alto Hoya de la Mora on Sunday's stage 15. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), who jumped from the favourites' group near the end, was second, with Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) third.

Chris Froome, who finished fifth, built up his overall lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida), now 1:01 down. Zakarin’s attack moved him up to third at 2:08, with Kelderman falling to fourth at 2:11.

The Sky rider’s overall lead was never endangered on the difficult mountainous stage. A break was allowed to get away, but it shattered on the first climb, as did the peloton. From there, a variety of riders moved to the front and sought their luck. Adam Yates (Orica Scott) took off alone on the closing climb and looked to have it locked up, but Lopez bridged across to him, and the Briton seemed to abruptly run out of energy.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) also put in a glorious acceleration, and he was joined by Lopez in his attack. They had a lead of up to a minute and a half over the ever-smaller Froome group, but the younger Colombian rider jumped again, with Contador having nothing left to answer with. The Trek-Segafredo rider finished at 1:25.

"It's been a magnificent day. With all the work the team did, the team has been up to the task," Lopez said. "Today we decided to attack with Contador. When Contador went, I went with him, but I had some doubts because it was a pretty long and demanding climb. With a final at above 2,000 metres it was really hard. So I had my doubts – but I found myself with the necessary strength and here we are."

How it unfolded

Stage 15 was short but most definitely not sweet, with many metres of climbing and a fearsome mountaintop finish. In addition, the temperatures were high enough that the time limit for finishing was extended.

As expected, the race got off to a nervous start, with multiple unsuccessful attempts to form a break. It was 30 kilometres before a break finally established itself in two instalments.

Cofidis riders Stephane Rossetto and Anthony Perez were joined by Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) in an initial break of three, and within a few kilometres they were joined by Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Tom Van Asbroek (Cannondale-Drapac), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal), and Lluis Mas (Caja Rural).

This group worked and pulled away to a gap of more than two minutes. The intermediate was soon reached, with green jersey Trentin first across the line to add some points to his total.

All three of the day’s climbs came in the final 70 kilometres, and the leaders had about two and a half minutes in hand as they started up the category 1 Alto de Hazallanas, a climb of 16.3 km with an average gradient of 5.5%, but also with stretches of 16.7 and 18.3% along the way.

Astana led the peloton and continued to keep the break on a short leash, with the gap dropping on the ascent.

The group fell apart as the gradient increased. Behind them, Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) took off, and was soon joined by Adam Yates (Orica Scott) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). King of the mountains Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) was dropped on the climb.

Up front, Rossetto ground his way up alone in the lead, with Armee the only one to keep him in sight. The two finally joined forces.

The peloton was shattered on this first climb, with Nicolas Roche (BMC) amongst those dropped. With 58 km to go, the two leaders had two minutes on the greatly-reduced peloton, and 1:15 over a new group of Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Yates, Bardet and Oliveira.

Soon Armee was alone in the lead, and he was first over the top of the Hazallanas, 1:23 ahead of the Bardet group and 3:13 ahead of the peloton.

A long descent followed, on which the Bardet group caught Rossetto. The second climb was the category 1 Alto del Purche, 8.5km long, with an average gradient of 8%.

The chasers Bardet, Kruijswijk and Adam Yates caught and passed Armee with 27.5 km to go. Back in the pack, Contador attacked on the ascent, quickly joined by Astana’s Miguel Lopez, while Froome and Sky did not react. They pulled away quickly, soon catching and passing the tiring Armee.

Up front, Yates went off on his own. Contador and Lopez caught Bardet, and they moved up to within 50 seconds of the Yates, while the red jersey group trailed by some 1:30.

Yates easily won the mountain points, with Kruijswijk second, 33 seconds back. Bardet led the Contador group over at 1:10 and the peloton only 30 seconds later.

There was no descent before starting up the next climb, the Alto Hoya de la Mora. The relentless HC climb had an average gradient of 5.6%, with a maximum of 10%.

The Contador group was losing time on Yates, but more importantly, gaining time on Froome and the peloton. They soon caught Kruijswijk, and the gap over the peloton grew from one minute to nearly a minute and a half.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacked from the red jersey group with 12 kilometres remaining, but he never extended his lead before 50 metres or so and was forced to relent within two kilometres as Mikel Nieve led the chase.

The Contador group gap was 1:15 with 10km left to climb, and the field, continually shrinking, at 2:04, catching Nibali and De Gendt again along the way.

Kruijswijk was dropped with some 6.5km left to go, and even Yates was beginning to show signs of weakness. With 6 km to go, the Contador group was only 46 seconds back, with the field at 1:22

Lopez attacked out of the group. Contador gritted his teeth and caught Bardet, but Lopez was out of reach, and he moved up quickly towards Yates. Contador and Bardet continued up together, with the peloton coming closer and closer.

With just over 4 km to go, Lopez caught Yates and soon left him at a virtual standstill. Lopez saw his second stage victory beckoning and went on, as Contador and Bardet were caught by the field of only about 15 riders.

Lopez had about a minute in a relatively flat section just before the final km started. The expected attack out of the Froome group came from Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), and the acceleration saw Contador dropped from that group.

Lopez was able to easily cruise in to the finish line to take the stage win. Zakarin quickly pulled away from the favourites’ group, crossing the finish line 36 seconds later, moving himself up in the GC.

Kelderman pulled away to finish third at 45 seconds, with Esteban Chavez (Orica Scott) fourth just ahead of Froome, both at 0:47. Nibali lost six seconds on Froome in the finale, and now trails by 1:01 on the general classification. Zakarin moves up to third overall, 2:08 down on the Briton, who will look to extend his advantage when the Vuelta resumes with a time trial in Logroño on Tuesday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3:34:51
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:45
4Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:47
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:50
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:53
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:27
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:46
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:17
16Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:42
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:37
19Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:41
20Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:43
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:37
22Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:58
24David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:05:23
25Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:04
26Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:13
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:09:35
29Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
30Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:45
31Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:53
32Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
34Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:08
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:13:33
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:14:51
37Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:15:01
38Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:15:21
39Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
40Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
41Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
49Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
50David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
51Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
52Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:15:41
53Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:16:18
55Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:16:36
57Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:16:42
58Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:12
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:17:30
61Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:49
62Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:03
63Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:18:04
64Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:18:27
65Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:33
66Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:19:50
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
69Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:19:55
70Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
71Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:20:47
72Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:20:55
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
74Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:20:58
77Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:21:46
79Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:50
80Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:16
81Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:56
82Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:23:34
83Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:00
84Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:24:17
85Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:26:09
86Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
87Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
88Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
89Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
90Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
92Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
94Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
96Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
98Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
99Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
100Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
102Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
103Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
104Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
105Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
106Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
107Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
109Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
110Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
111Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
112Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
113Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
115Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
116Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
117Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
119Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
121Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
122Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
124Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
126Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
127Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
128Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
129Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
130Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
132Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
133Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
135Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
136Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:40
138Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:30:22
139Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
140Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon0:30:38
141Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
142Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
143Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
144Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
145Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
147Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
149Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
151Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
154Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
155Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
156Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
157Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
158Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
159Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
160Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
161Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
162Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
163Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
164Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
165Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
166Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
167Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
168William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
169Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:30:54
DNFRubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin20
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb16
4Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott14
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
6Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac10
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky8
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates7
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates2
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Sprint 1, km 45
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alto de Hazallanas, km 74
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alto del Purche, 109.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott10pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. Esp.) Sierra Nevada. Alto Hoya de la Mora. Monachil, km 129.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb10
4Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott6
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
6Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac2

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team10:46:37
2Team Sky0:03:19
3Orica-Scott0:07:01
4Movistar Team0:13:50
5UAE Team Emirates0:15:56
6Team Lotto NL-Jumbo0:20:19
7Lotto Soudal0:24:19
8Trek-Segafredo0:25:49
9Bahrain - Merida0:32:57
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:15
11Quick-Step Floors0:36:14
12BMC Racing Team0:37:23
13Manzana Postobon0:39:28
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:15
15FDJ0:49:36
16Katusha-Alpecin0:50:50
17Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:51:04
18AG2R La Mondiale0:51:37
19Team Sunweb0:55:28
20Bora-Hansgrohe0:57:29
21Aqua Blue Sport1:03:55
22Dimension Data1:08:47

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky62:06:25
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:01
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:08
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:11
5Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:39
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:26
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:59
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:05:22
11David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:07:47
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:08
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:16
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:09:02
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:18:45
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:12
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:21:40
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:42
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:41
20Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:34:47
21Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:44
22Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:47:49
23Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:48:25
24Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:04
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:52:34
26Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:44
27Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:55:49
28Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:53
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:58:36
30Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:05
31Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:00:56
32Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:04:22
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:09:24
34Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1:13:10
35Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:13:13
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:15:03
37Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1:15:41
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:16:09
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:17:56
40Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:19:48
41Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:23:48
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:25:10
43Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon1:26:02
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:26:25
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1:26:54
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:38:23
47Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1:40:20
48Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon1:41:48
49Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:42:18
50Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ1:46:18
51Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:47:56
52Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:49:10
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:49:15
54Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon1:49:43
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:50:25
56Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:54:19
57Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon1:56:43
58Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:57:18
59Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1:58:52
60Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:04
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:00:25
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:01:38
63Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:02:00
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ2:04:30
65Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:04:35
66Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:05:59
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:06:10
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:08:06
69Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport2:08:41
70Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:09:13
71Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:12:42
72Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:15:37
73Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2:17:16
74Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:19:31
75Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data2:20:35
76Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:22:17
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:23:41
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:24:18
79Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ2:24:43
80Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2:25:16
81Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:25:38
82David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:26:40
83Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott2:27:29
84Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:27:30
85Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:27:41
86Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:28:05
87Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates2:28:13
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:04
89Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:30:48
90Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon2:31:37
91Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2:33:36
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:33:38
93Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon2:34:42
94Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:36:01
95David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:36:07
96Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:37:05
97Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:37:19
98Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2:38:52
99Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:39:48
100Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:39:53
101Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team2:40:22
102Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:40:40
103Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:42:53
104Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2:43:19
105Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:43:26
106Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:43:53
107Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:44:01
108Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:45:03
109Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:47:38
110Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:48:05
111Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:49:19
112Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:49:48
113Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:50:51
114Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:53:19
115Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:54:41
116Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott2:55:55
117Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:57:14
118Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:58:06
119Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:58:40
120Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:00:20
121Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport3:00:55
122Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:01:20
123Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb3:01:28
124Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:01:52
125Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:02:02
126Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:06:09
127Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb3:08:59
128Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:12:16
129Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac3:12:47
130Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:13:00
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:13:25
132Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:13:31
133Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac3:13:46
134Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:13:49
135Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team3:14:22
136Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:14:40
137Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:15:36
138Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ3:15:56
139Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:16:07
140Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon3:16:18
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors3:16:19
142Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3:16:25
143Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:18:10
144Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:18:24
145Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:22:33
146Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:22:56
147Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:23:09
148Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott3:24:12
149Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:24:57
150Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:26:39
151Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3:26:50
152Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport3:29:52
153Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3:33:41
154Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:33:58
155Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:34:54
156Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport3:35:06
157Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:36:36
158Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3:37:33
159Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3:37:55
160Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott3:41:50
161Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:41:58
162Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin3:42:11
163Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac3:43:07
164Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3:43:22
165William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac3:45:38
166Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ3:46:45
167Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:47:36
168Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott3:47:52
169Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3:57:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky110pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors107
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida88
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team74
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb62
6Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott61
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe58
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team57
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal54
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin53
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo48
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates47
13Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac46
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe41
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates40
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac39
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team38
18David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors36
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors34
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team30
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team29
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
26Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors25
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team24
28Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb24
29Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky23
30Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon23
32Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
33Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky20
34Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
35Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
36Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors17
37Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
38Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
39Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
40Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport15
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
42Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
43Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky13
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ13
45Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
46Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
47Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team12
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
50Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott11
51Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac11
52Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
53Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates10
54Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team10
55Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
56Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
57Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
58Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
59Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
60Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates8
63Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
64Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
65Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
66Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ7
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin7
69Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
71Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport7
72Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon6
73Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
74Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
75David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
77Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
78Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
79Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
80Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
81Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
82Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
83Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
84Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
85Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
86Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
87Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
88Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
89Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
91Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
92Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
93Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
94Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1
95Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
96Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac49pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team41
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky29
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team27
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates18
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin18
10Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott15
11Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb14
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott12
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal12
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
16Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
18Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
19Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac9
20Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
24Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors6
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
27Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates5
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
31Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
32Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
33Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
37Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
38Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
39Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
40Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
41Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
43Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
45Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
46Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
47Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
48Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
50Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
54Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1
55Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
56Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
57Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
58Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb21
4Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott21
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida22
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin22
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team43
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac45
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale45
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe57
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo58
12Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates68
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal69
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team72
15Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates81
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates85
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo94
18Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA94
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team102
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott103
21Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe113
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal116
23Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits131
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team135
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors137
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors138
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team141
28Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates152
29Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors153
30Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data153
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal155
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team158
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida161
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale161
35Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott163
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ166
37Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits170
38Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac170
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac179
40Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky192
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac194
42Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ197
43Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo231
44Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin236
45Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team247
46Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA251
47Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA262

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team185:51:26
2Team Sky0:12:38
3Movistar Team0:31:21
4UAE Team Emirates0:47:47
5Orica-Scott1:06:36
6Team Lotto NL-Jumbo1:31:48
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:38:35
8Bahrain - Merida1:53:12
9BMC Racing Team1:59:53
10Trek-Segafredo2:01:40
11Quick-Step Floors2:18:50
12Team Sunweb2:31:23
13Lotto Soudal2:49:57
14AG2R La Mondiale3:03:53
15Manzana Postobon3:09:11
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:40:39
17Katusha-Alpecin3:52:43
18Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
19Dimension Data4:10:17
20Bora-Hansgrohe4:30:06
21FDJ4:38:32
22Aqua Blue Sport6:59:52

