Vuelta a Espana: Froome wins stage 16 time trial

Kelderman gains time in Logroño

Image 1 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Igor Anton (Dimension Data)

Igor Anton (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Italian champion Gianni Moscon (Sky)

Italian champion Gianni Moscon (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates)

Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Romain Bardet on course before he crashed and was forced to change his bike

Romain Bardet on course before he crashed and was forced to change his bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe in the start house for the TT

Julian Alaphilippe in the start house for the TT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Enric Mas enjoys a smile before starting the TT

Enric Mas enjoys a smile before starting the TT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Sal Puccio tries to chase down the moto on the circuit

Sal Puccio tries to chase down the moto on the circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Bob Jungels (QuickStep-Floors)

Bob Jungels (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team)

Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

JJ Rojas (Movistar)

JJ Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Nico Roche (BMC) on the circuit

Nico Roche (BMC) on the circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

The fans watch the Sky riders warm up pre-TT

The fans watch the Sky riders warm up pre-TT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 49

David de la Cruz (QuickStep Floors)

David de la Cruz (QuickStep Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 49

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 49

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 49

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 49

Michael Woods (Cannondale Drapac)

Michael Woods (Cannondale Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 49

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 49

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 49

Tejey van Garderen (BMC Racing)

Tejey van Garderen (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 49

Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 49

Romain Bardet (AG2R la Mondiale) crashed and was forced to change bikes

Romain Bardet (AG2R la Mondiale) crashed and was forced to change bikes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky) dominates against the clock

Chris Froome (Team Sky) dominates against the clock
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 49

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) in time trial mode

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) in time trial mode
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 49

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 49

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

Chris Froome meets five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain

Chris Froome meets five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the Vuelta a Espana podium with Miguel Induain

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the Vuelta a Espana podium with Miguel Induain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after winning stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after winning stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 49

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 49

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac)

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 49

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 49

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 49

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 49

Swedish champion Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ)

Swedish champion Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) extended his overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana with a commanding win in the 40.2-kilometre time trial on stage 16. The race leader edged out Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) by 29 seconds with Vincenzo Nibali in third at 57 seconds.

Froome completed the time trial course in a time of 47:00 to buffer his lead over Nibali in the GC to 1:58. Kelderman's performance was enough to edge him ahead of Ilnur Zakarin for a spot on the podium with five stages remaining.

Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo) finished fifth on the stage and moved up to fifth on GC. There were poor performances from Fabio Aru (Astana) and Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott), who both lost considerable time and fell down the standings. With less than a week of the Vuelta remaining Froome is on course to complete a rare Tour de France and Vuelta double.

The Team Sky leader looked in control throughout the stage, and although he was slightly down on a handful of riders at the first time check at 13 kilometres, his incessantly consistent pace wore down the likes of Kelderman and Contador – the latter of whom started strongly but was unable to hold back the tide of Froome's dominance in the second half of the test.

Fabio Aru's 26th place, 3:03 down on Froome - effectively ended his podium hopes, while Chaves' 4:01 loss to Froome saw him drop from fifth to ninth in the overall standings.

Nibali – who came into the stage hoping to limit his loses to Froome to around 30 seconds – put in a consistent performance and clawed back time on several rivals in the second half of the race but he conceded time to Froome with every passing kilometre and was forced to settle for a respectable but nevertheless GC-damaging third place. He remains Froome's closest challenger but must hope for a monumental off-day or a mistake from the Team Sky rider in order to win his second Vuelta.

"I was riding it at the speed I felt best. I wasn't really getting many time checks from the car so I didn't really know where I was. I actually thought it wasn't good news, so I was worried half way through. But coming into the last six or seven kilometres, I found out I was on track to fight for the stage. It was a big relief," Froome said at the finish.

"I'm super, super happy to be in this position. It's an amazing feeling to extend my lead now and be in this position, with four days of big racing left now. I'm going to take it one day at a time but I want to say a massive thanks to the support team at Team Sky. It's a huge part of being able to do what I'm able to do, having everything there to focus on the job at hand. I have a good buffer but the race isn't over, so I'll have to keep fighting every day and get one day closer to Madrid. Tomorrow is going to be absolutely brutal. Los Machucos, from what I can see, is a wall. It's a big GC battle for sure."

Contador rises as Chaves falls

There was an air of inevitability as the sun beat down on the Vuelta, and the remaining riders warmed up for the first test after Monday's rest day. Chris Froome took up his position on Team Sky's new juggernaut, tapping away on the rollers as one-by-one, riders siphoned off from the start-ramp.

Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb) and Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ) posted early lead times but when Alberto Contador made his way to the starting house the race interest rose significantly. This was, of course, Contador's final time trial and the Spaniard looked focussed as he set off on the motor racing circuit that occupied the first kilometres of the stage. The Spaniard set the fastest time at the first check but the script of Froome winning – convincingly at least – looked threatened when the Sky rider came through the first time check 10 seconds slower than Kelderman and five seconds down on his eternal Spanish rival.

Kelderman, who has gone unnoticed for much of this race, was producing the time trial of his life. He devoured Chaves for two minutes in the opening half of the and whizzed through the first check a full 18 seconds ahead of Contador.

Yet by the next check at 27.9 kilometers normality had been restored. Froome had etched ahead of Kelderman by seven seconds as Contador began to slowly fade. Zakarin remained in strong while Nibali had pulled himself further into contention and was just four seconds shy of Contador.

The Trek-Segafredo leader was the first rider to dip under 48 minutes as he sparked a flurry of fast finishes. Kelderman was next home in a time of 47:29 with Zakarin dropping to fourth in GC as a result. As Nibali entered the last kilometre it was clear that Froome was closing but the Italian's time of 47:57 was enough to take third on the stage. He had held one of his main rivals to 30 seconds but that it was Kelderman, and not Froome, perhaps illustrated the growing divide between the race leader and the rest.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:47:00
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:29
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:57
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:59
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:01:07
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:11
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:30
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:01:41
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:07
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:09
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:02:12
16Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:15
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:17
18Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:19
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:25
20David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:27
21Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:30
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:46
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:47
25Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:49
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:03
27Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:03:11
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
30Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:14
31Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:20
32Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
33Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:30
34Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:03:31
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:37
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:40
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:42
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:53
40Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
41Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
42Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
43Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:57
44Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:00
45Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:04:01
46Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
47Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:06
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:04:13
49Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:14
50Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:15
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:04:20
52Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:26
53Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:30
54Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:04:31
55Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:32
57Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:04:33
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:34
60Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:35
61Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:36
62Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:38
63Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:41
64Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:04:42
66Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:04:43
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
68Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:45
69Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:46
71Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:04:47
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:49
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:04:52
74Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:53
75Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:56
76Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:57
77Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott0:05:02
78Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:05:05
79Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:05:06
80Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:08
83Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:17
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
85David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:05:20
86Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:22
87Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:24
88Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:25
89Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:29
90Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:30
91Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:31
92Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
93Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:32
94Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:33
95Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:34
96Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:05:39
97Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:40
98Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:05:41
99Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:05:45
100Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:47
101Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:05:48
102Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:49
103Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
104Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:53
105Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:54
106Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
107Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:05:55
108Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:05:56
108Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
110Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
111Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:00
112Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:02
114Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:07
115Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:08
116Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:06:09
117Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:10
118Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:06:15
119Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
121William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:17
122Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:18
123Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:20
124Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:22
125Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
126Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:26
128Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:27
129Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
130Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:28
131Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:30
132Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:39
133Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
134Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:40
135Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:41
136Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:42
137Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:06:50
138Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:53
139Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:54
140Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:56
141Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:06:59
142Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:07:07
143Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:12
144Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:15
145David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:19
146Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:31
147Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:07:33
148Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:36
149Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:41
150Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
151Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:45
152Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:07:53
153Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:55
154Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:56
155Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:57
156Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
157Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:04
158Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:18
159Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:23
160Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
161Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:33
162Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:41
163Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:09:03
164Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:30
DNSAlexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSSvein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
DNSKilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNSRohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb20
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin14
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo12
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ10
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky9
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb8
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky2:26:04
2Team Sunweb0:00:26
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:56
4BMC Racing Team0:01:52
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:50
6Astana Pro Team0:03:05
7Aqua Blue Sport0:03:42
8FDJ0:03:45
9Trek-Segafredo0:03:48
10Katusha-Alpecin0:05:14
11Movistar Team0:05:21
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Lotto Soudal0:05:30
14Bahrain-Merida0:06:03
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:56
16UAE Team Emirates0:06:58
17Cannondale-Drapac0:08:09
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:13
19Orica-Scott0:08:14
20Manzana Postobon0:10:31
21Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:02
22Dimension Data0:12:54

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky62:53:25
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:58
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:40
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:07
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:58
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:05:25
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:27
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:33
9Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:06:40
10Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:06
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:11
12David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:10:14
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:17
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:12:44
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:23:20
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:58
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:24:52
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:43
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:04
20Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:41:46
21Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:59
22Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:54:25
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:55:42
24Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:51
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:58:42
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1:00:04
27Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:38
28Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:08
29Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:03:45
30Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:04:06
31Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:30
32Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:13:25
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:13:30
34Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1:18:55
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:18:56
36Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:19:35
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:20:09
38Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1:21:56
39Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:24:19
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:24:26
41Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1:28:35
42Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:29:37
43Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:29:42
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:30:39
45Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon1:34:43
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:44:19
47Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1:45:07
48Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:46:56
49Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon1:47:37
50Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ1:50:49
51Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:52:40
52Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:53:36
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:54:02
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:54:44
55Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon1:55:00
56Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:57:56
57Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2:02:14
58Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky2:03:12
59Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:04:08
60Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:04:55
61Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:08
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ2:05:37
63Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:43
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:07:09
65Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:09:10
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:10:31
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:10:55
68Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:12:32
69Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport2:13:13
70Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:13:58
71Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:17:48
72Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:19:31
73Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2:23:10
74Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:24:39
75Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data2:26:14
76Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:27:34
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:28:38
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:29:02
79Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2:29:58
80Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ2:30:38
81Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:31:19
82Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:31:56
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:32:00
84Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates2:33:18
85Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott2:33:25
86Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:35:37
87Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:36:59
88Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon2:37:09
89Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:37:55
90Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2:38:58
91Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:39:21
92Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:39:51
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:40:04
94Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon2:41:54
95David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:43:26
96Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team2:44:18
97Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:44:21
98Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2:44:49
99Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2:45:01
100Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:47:55
101Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:48:11
102Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:48:18
103Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:49:50
104Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:51:05
105Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:51:16
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:51:37
107Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:51:57
108Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:56:24
109Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:56:28
110Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:56:38
111Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:59:22
112Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:59:39
113Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3:01:08
114Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott3:01:43
115Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:04:59
116Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:05:12
117Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:05:22
118Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:06:30
119Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:06:45
120Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb3:07:35
121Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:08:01
122Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport3:08:26
123Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:11:05
124Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:14:06
125Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb3:15:21
126Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:17:44
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:18:14
128Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors3:18:36
129Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:18:55
130Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:19:36
131Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team3:19:56
132Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
133Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac3:20:13
134Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:20:33
135Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ3:21:37
136Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon3:22:14
137Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:22:46
138Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:22:51
139Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac3:23:17
140Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:23:48
141Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:24:58
142Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:25:03
143Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:29:01
144Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott3:29:14
145Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:31:12
146Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:33:01
147Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3:33:17
148Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport3:33:49
149Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport3:37:25
150Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3:37:34
151Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:39:58
152Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3:40:03
153Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:42:35
154Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:44:21
155Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3:44:51
156Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin3:47:04
157Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac3:47:43
158Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:49:39
159Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3:49:40
160Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott3:49:47
161William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac3:51:55
162Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:52:10
163Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ3:54:18
164Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport4:03:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky135pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors108
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida104
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb82
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team74
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin67
7Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott61
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo60
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe58
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team57
11Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal54
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates47
13Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac46
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe41
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates40
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac39
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team38
18David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors36
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors34
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
21Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky32
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team30
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team29
24Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors28
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team28
27Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
28Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team24
29Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb24
30Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon23
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
34Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky20
35Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ17
37Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors17
38Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16
40Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
41Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
42Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
43Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport15
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
45Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
46Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky13
47Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ13
48Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
49Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
50Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team12
51Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott11
52Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac11
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
54Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates10
55Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team10
56Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
57Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
58Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
60Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
61Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates8
63Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
64Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
65Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors8
66Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
67Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
68Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb8
69Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin7
70Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
71Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
72Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport7
73Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon6
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
75Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
76David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
77Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
78Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
79Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
80Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
81Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
82Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
83Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
84Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
85Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
86Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
87Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
88Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
89Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
90Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
91Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
92Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
93Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
94Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1
95Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
96Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac49pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team41
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky29
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team27
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates18
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin18
10Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott15
11Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb14
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott12
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal12
15Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
18Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac9
19Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
21Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
23Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors6
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
26Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates5
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
30Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
31Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
32Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
36Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
37Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
38Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
39Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
40Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
42Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
44Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
45Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
46Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
47Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
49Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
52Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
53Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1
54Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
55Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
56Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
57Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team13
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb19
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin19
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
6Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott26
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale45
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac46
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team46
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo50
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe58
12Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates67
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal71
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team72
15Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates82
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates84
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo86
18Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA97
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott102
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team103
21Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe114
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal117
23Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits130
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors130
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ132
26Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team133
27Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors134
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team137
29Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates151
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal152
31Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors152
32Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data153
33Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team158
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida163
35Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott164
36Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits168
37Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac171
38Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac178
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky191
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac194
41Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ201
42Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team226
43Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo227
44Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin236
45Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA244
46Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA257

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team188:20:35
2Team Sky0:09:33
3Movistar Team0:33:37
4UAE Team Emirates0:51:40
5Orica-Scott1:11:45
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:31:33
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:42:26
8Bahrain-Merida1:56:10
9BMC Racing Team1:58:40
10Trek-Segafredo2:02:23
11Quick-Step Floors2:16:41
12Team Sunweb2:28:44
13Lotto Soudal2:52:22
14AG2R La Mondiale3:06:09
15Manzana Postobon3:16:37
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:45:47
17Katusha-Alpecin3:54:52
18Cannondale-Drapac3:57:47
19Dimension Data4:20:06
20Bora-Hansgrohe4:38:03
21FDJ4:39:12
22Aqua Blue Sport7:00:29

 

