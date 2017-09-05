Vuelta a Espana: Froome wins stage 16 time trial
Kelderman gains time in Logroño
Stage 16: Circuito de Navarra - Logroño (ITT)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) extended his overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana with a commanding win in the 40.2-kilometre time trial on stage 16. The race leader edged out Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) by 29 seconds with Vincenzo Nibali in third at 57 seconds.
Froome completed the time trial course in a time of 47:00 to buffer his lead over Nibali in the GC to 1:58. Kelderman's performance was enough to edge him ahead of Ilnur Zakarin for a spot on the podium with five stages remaining.
Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo) finished fifth on the stage and moved up to fifth on GC. There were poor performances from Fabio Aru (Astana) and Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott), who both lost considerable time and fell down the standings. With less than a week of the Vuelta remaining Froome is on course to complete a rare Tour de France and Vuelta double.
The Team Sky leader looked in control throughout the stage, and although he was slightly down on a handful of riders at the first time check at 13 kilometres, his incessantly consistent pace wore down the likes of Kelderman and Contador – the latter of whom started strongly but was unable to hold back the tide of Froome's dominance in the second half of the test.
Fabio Aru's 26th place, 3:03 down on Froome - effectively ended his podium hopes, while Chaves' 4:01 loss to Froome saw him drop from fifth to ninth in the overall standings.
Nibali – who came into the stage hoping to limit his loses to Froome to around 30 seconds – put in a consistent performance and clawed back time on several rivals in the second half of the race but he conceded time to Froome with every passing kilometre and was forced to settle for a respectable but nevertheless GC-damaging third place. He remains Froome's closest challenger but must hope for a monumental off-day or a mistake from the Team Sky rider in order to win his second Vuelta.
"I was riding it at the speed I felt best. I wasn't really getting many time checks from the car so I didn't really know where I was. I actually thought it wasn't good news, so I was worried half way through. But coming into the last six or seven kilometres, I found out I was on track to fight for the stage. It was a big relief," Froome said at the finish.
"I'm super, super happy to be in this position. It's an amazing feeling to extend my lead now and be in this position, with four days of big racing left now. I'm going to take it one day at a time but I want to say a massive thanks to the support team at Team Sky. It's a huge part of being able to do what I'm able to do, having everything there to focus on the job at hand. I have a good buffer but the race isn't over, so I'll have to keep fighting every day and get one day closer to Madrid. Tomorrow is going to be absolutely brutal. Los Machucos, from what I can see, is a wall. It's a big GC battle for sure."
Contador rises as Chaves falls
There was an air of inevitability as the sun beat down on the Vuelta, and the remaining riders warmed up for the first test after Monday's rest day. Chris Froome took up his position on Team Sky's new juggernaut, tapping away on the rollers as one-by-one, riders siphoned off from the start-ramp.
Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb) and Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ) posted early lead times but when Alberto Contador made his way to the starting house the race interest rose significantly. This was, of course, Contador's final time trial and the Spaniard looked focussed as he set off on the motor racing circuit that occupied the first kilometres of the stage. The Spaniard set the fastest time at the first check but the script of Froome winning – convincingly at least – looked threatened when the Sky rider came through the first time check 10 seconds slower than Kelderman and five seconds down on his eternal Spanish rival.
Kelderman, who has gone unnoticed for much of this race, was producing the time trial of his life. He devoured Chaves for two minutes in the opening half of the and whizzed through the first check a full 18 seconds ahead of Contador.
Yet by the next check at 27.9 kilometers normality had been restored. Froome had etched ahead of Kelderman by seven seconds as Contador began to slowly fade. Zakarin remained in strong while Nibali had pulled himself further into contention and was just four seconds shy of Contador.
The Trek-Segafredo leader was the first rider to dip under 48 minutes as he sparked a flurry of fast finishes. Kelderman was next home in a time of 47:29 with Zakarin dropping to fourth in GC as a result. As Nibali entered the last kilometre it was clear that Froome was closing but the Italian's time of 47:57 was enough to take third on the stage. He had held one of his main rivals to 30 seconds but that it was Kelderman, and not Froome, perhaps illustrated the growing divide between the race leader and the rest.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:47:00
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:29
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:57
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:01:07
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:11
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:30
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:41
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:07
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:09
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:12
|16
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:15
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:17
|18
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:19
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:25
|20
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:27
|21
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:30
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|25
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:49
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:03
|27
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:08
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:11
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|30
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:14
|31
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:20
|32
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:30
|34
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:03:31
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:40
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:42
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:53
|40
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|43
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:57
|44
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:00
|45
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:04:01
|46
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:06
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:04:13
|49
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:14
|50
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:15
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:20
|52
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:26
|53
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:30
|54
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:31
|55
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:32
|57
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:33
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:34
|60
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:35
|61
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:36
|62
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:38
|63
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:41
|64
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:42
|66
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:04:43
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|68
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:45
|69
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:46
|71
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:47
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:49
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:52
|74
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:53
|75
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:56
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:57
|77
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:05:02
|78
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:05
|79
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:06
|80
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:08
|83
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:17
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|85
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:20
|86
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:22
|87
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:24
|88
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|89
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:29
|90
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:30
|91
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:31
|92
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|93
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:32
|94
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:33
|95
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:34
|96
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:05:39
|97
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:40
|98
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:05:41
|99
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:05:45
|100
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:47
|101
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:05:48
|102
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:49
|103
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|104
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:53
|105
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:54
|106
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|107
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:55
|108
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:56
|108
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|110
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|111
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:00
|112
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:02
|114
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:07
|115
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:08
|116
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:09
|117
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:10
|118
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:06:15
|119
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:17
|122
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:18
|123
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:20
|124
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:22
|125
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:26
|128
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:27
|129
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|130
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:28
|131
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:30
|132
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:39
|133
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|134
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:40
|135
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:41
|136
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:42
|137
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:50
|138
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:53
|139
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:54
|140
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:56
|141
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:59
|142
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:07
|143
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:12
|144
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:15
|145
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:19
|146
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:31
|147
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:33
|148
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:36
|149
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:41
|150
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|151
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:45
|152
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:07:53
|153
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:55
|154
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:56
|155
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:57
|156
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|157
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:04
|158
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:18
|159
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:23
|160
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|161
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:33
|162
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:41
|163
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:03
|164
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:30
|DNS
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|DNS
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|10
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|2:26:04
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:26
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:56
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:50
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|7
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:42
|8
|FDJ
|0:03:45
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:48
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:14
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:05:21
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:30
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:03
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:56
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:58
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:09
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:13
|19
|Orica-Scott
|0:08:14
|20
|Manzana Postobon
|0:10:31
|21
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:02
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:12:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|62:53:25
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:58
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:40
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:07
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:58
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:25
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:27
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:33
|9
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:06:40
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:06
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:11
|12
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:14
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:17
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:44
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:20
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:58
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:52
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:43
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:04
|20
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:46
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:59
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:54:25
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:55:42
|24
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:51
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:42
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1:00:04
|27
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:38
|28
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:08
|29
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:45
|30
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:04:06
|31
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:30
|32
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1:13:25
|33
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:30
|34
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1:18:55
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:18:56
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:35
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:09
|38
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1:21:56
|39
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:24:19
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:24:26
|41
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1:28:35
|42
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:29:37
|43
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:42
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:30:39
|45
|Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:34:43
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:44:19
|47
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1:45:07
|48
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:46:56
|49
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:47:37
|50
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|1:50:49
|51
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:52:40
|52
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:53:36
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:02
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:54:44
|55
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:55:00
|56
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:57:56
|57
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2:02:14
|58
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|2:03:12
|59
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:08
|60
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:04:55
|61
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:08
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|2:05:37
|63
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:43
|64
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:07:09
|65
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2:09:10
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:10:31
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:10:55
|68
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:12:32
|69
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|2:13:13
|70
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:13:58
|71
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:17:48
|72
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:19:31
|73
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:23:10
|74
|Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:24:39
|75
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|2:26:14
|76
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:27:34
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:28:38
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:29:02
|79
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2:29:58
|80
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|2:30:38
|81
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:31:19
|82
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:31:56
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:32:00
|84
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|2:33:18
|85
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2:33:25
|86
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:35:37
|87
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:36:59
|88
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:37:09
|89
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:55
|90
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:38:58
|91
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:39:21
|92
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:39:51
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:40:04
|94
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2:41:54
|95
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:43:26
|96
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:18
|97
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:44:21
|98
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:44:49
|99
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2:45:01
|100
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:47:55
|101
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:48:11
|102
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:48:18
|103
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:49:50
|104
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:51:05
|105
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:51:16
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:51:37
|107
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:51:57
|108
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:56:24
|109
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:56:28
|110
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:56:38
|111
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:59:22
|112
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:59:39
|113
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:01:08
|114
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|3:01:43
|115
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:04:59
|116
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:05:12
|117
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:05:22
|118
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:06:30
|119
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|3:06:45
|120
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:07:35
|121
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:08:01
|122
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:08:26
|123
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:11:05
|124
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:14:06
|125
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:15:21
|126
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:17:44
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:18:14
|128
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|3:18:36
|129
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:18:55
|130
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:19:36
|131
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3:19:56
|132
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|133
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:20:13
|134
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:20:33
|135
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|3:21:37
|136
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:22:14
|137
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:22:46
|138
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:22:51
|139
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:23:17
|140
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:23:48
|141
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:24:58
|142
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:25:03
|143
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:29:01
|144
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
|3:29:14
|145
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:31:12
|146
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:33:01
|147
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:33:17
|148
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:33:49
|149
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:37:25
|150
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3:37:34
|151
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:39:58
|152
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:40:03
|153
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:42:35
|154
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:44:21
|155
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:44:51
|156
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:47:04
|157
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:47:43
|158
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:49:39
|159
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:49:40
|160
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|3:49:47
|161
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:51:55
|162
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:52:10
|163
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|3:54:18
|164
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|4:03:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|135
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|82
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|74
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|61
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|11
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|54
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|13
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|18
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|32
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|30
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|24
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|27
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|29
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|30
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|23
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|34
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|35
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|17
|37
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|40
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|41
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|42
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|43
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|45
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|46
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|47
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|13
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|49
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|50
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|52
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|54
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|55
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|56
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|57
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|58
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|60
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|61
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|63
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|64
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|65
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|66
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|67
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|68
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|69
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|70
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|71
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|72
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|73
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|6
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|75
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|76
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|77
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|78
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|79
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|80
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|81
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|82
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|83
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|84
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|85
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|86
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|87
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|88
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|89
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|90
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|91
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2
|92
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|93
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|94
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|95
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|96
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|41
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|10
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|15
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|12
|15
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|17
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|18
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|19
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|21
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|23
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|24
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|26
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|30
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|31
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|32
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|34
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|36
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|37
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|38
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|39
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|40
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|42
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|44
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|45
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|46
|Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|49
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|1
|50
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|52
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|53
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|54
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|55
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|56
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|57
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|6
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|26
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|71
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|72
|15
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|18
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|102
|20
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|21
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|23
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|132
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|133
|27
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|29
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|31
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|152
|32
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|153
|33
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|158
|34
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|163
|35
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|164
|36
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|37
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|171
|38
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|178
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|191
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|194
|41
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|201
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|226
|43
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|227
|44
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|236
|45
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|244
|46
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|257
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|188:20:35
|2
|Team Sky
|0:09:33
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:33:37
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:40
|5
|Orica-Scott
|1:11:45
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:31:33
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:42:26
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:56:10
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|1:58:40
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:23
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:16:41
|12
|Team Sunweb
|2:28:44
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|2:52:22
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:09
|15
|Manzana Postobon
|3:16:37
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:45:47
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:54:52
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|3:57:47
|19
|Dimension Data
|4:20:06
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:38:03
|21
|FDJ
|4:39:12
|22
|Aqua Blue Sport
|7:00:29
