Chris Froome (Team Sky) extended his overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana with a commanding win in the 40.2-kilometre time trial on stage 16. The race leader edged out Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) by 29 seconds with Vincenzo Nibali in third at 57 seconds.

Froome completed the time trial course in a time of 47:00 to buffer his lead over Nibali in the GC to 1:58. Kelderman's performance was enough to edge him ahead of Ilnur Zakarin for a spot on the podium with five stages remaining.

Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo) finished fifth on the stage and moved up to fifth on GC. There were poor performances from Fabio Aru (Astana) and Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott), who both lost considerable time and fell down the standings. With less than a week of the Vuelta remaining Froome is on course to complete a rare Tour de France and Vuelta double.

The Team Sky leader looked in control throughout the stage, and although he was slightly down on a handful of riders at the first time check at 13 kilometres, his incessantly consistent pace wore down the likes of Kelderman and Contador – the latter of whom started strongly but was unable to hold back the tide of Froome's dominance in the second half of the test.

Fabio Aru's 26th place, 3:03 down on Froome - effectively ended his podium hopes, while Chaves' 4:01 loss to Froome saw him drop from fifth to ninth in the overall standings.

Nibali – who came into the stage hoping to limit his loses to Froome to around 30 seconds – put in a consistent performance and clawed back time on several rivals in the second half of the race but he conceded time to Froome with every passing kilometre and was forced to settle for a respectable but nevertheless GC-damaging third place. He remains Froome's closest challenger but must hope for a monumental off-day or a mistake from the Team Sky rider in order to win his second Vuelta.

"I was riding it at the speed I felt best. I wasn't really getting many time checks from the car so I didn't really know where I was. I actually thought it wasn't good news, so I was worried half way through. But coming into the last six or seven kilometres, I found out I was on track to fight for the stage. It was a big relief," Froome said at the finish.

"I'm super, super happy to be in this position. It's an amazing feeling to extend my lead now and be in this position, with four days of big racing left now. I'm going to take it one day at a time but I want to say a massive thanks to the support team at Team Sky. It's a huge part of being able to do what I'm able to do, having everything there to focus on the job at hand. I have a good buffer but the race isn't over, so I'll have to keep fighting every day and get one day closer to Madrid. Tomorrow is going to be absolutely brutal. Los Machucos, from what I can see, is a wall. It's a big GC battle for sure."



Contador rises as Chaves falls

There was an air of inevitability as the sun beat down on the Vuelta, and the remaining riders warmed up for the first test after Monday's rest day. Chris Froome took up his position on Team Sky's new juggernaut, tapping away on the rollers as one-by-one, riders siphoned off from the start-ramp.

Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb) and Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ) posted early lead times but when Alberto Contador made his way to the starting house the race interest rose significantly. This was, of course, Contador's final time trial and the Spaniard looked focussed as he set off on the motor racing circuit that occupied the first kilometres of the stage. The Spaniard set the fastest time at the first check but the script of Froome winning – convincingly at least – looked threatened when the Sky rider came through the first time check 10 seconds slower than Kelderman and five seconds down on his eternal Spanish rival.

Kelderman, who has gone unnoticed for much of this race, was producing the time trial of his life. He devoured Chaves for two minutes in the opening half of the and whizzed through the first check a full 18 seconds ahead of Contador.

Yet by the next check at 27.9 kilometers normality had been restored. Froome had etched ahead of Kelderman by seven seconds as Contador began to slowly fade. Zakarin remained in strong while Nibali had pulled himself further into contention and was just four seconds shy of Contador.

The Trek-Segafredo leader was the first rider to dip under 48 minutes as he sparked a flurry of fast finishes. Kelderman was next home in a time of 47:29 with Zakarin dropping to fourth in GC as a result. As Nibali entered the last kilometre it was clear that Froome was closing but the Italian's time of 47:57 was enough to take third on the stage. He had held one of his main rivals to 30 seconds but that it was Kelderman, and not Froome, perhaps illustrated the growing divide between the race leader and the rest.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:47:00 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:29 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:57 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:59 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:01:07 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:11 8 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:30 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:41 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:50 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:55 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:07 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:09 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:12 16 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:15 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:17 18 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:19 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:25 20 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:27 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:30 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:46 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:47 25 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:49 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:03 27 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:08 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:03:11 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 30 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:14 31 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:20 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 33 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:30 34 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:03:31 35 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:37 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:40 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:53 40 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 41 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 43 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:57 44 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:00 45 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:04:01 46 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:06 48 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:04:13 49 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:14 50 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:15 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:20 52 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:26 53 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:30 54 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:31 55 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:32 57 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:33 59 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:34 60 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:35 61 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:36 62 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:38 63 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:41 64 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:42 66 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:04:43 67 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 68 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:45 69 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:46 71 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:04:47 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:49 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:52 74 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:53 75 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:56 76 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:57 77 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 0:05:02 78 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:05 79 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:06 80 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:08 83 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:17 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 85 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:20 86 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:22 87 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:24 88 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:25 89 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:29 90 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:30 91 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:31 92 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 93 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:32 94 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:33 95 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:34 96 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:39 97 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:40 98 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:05:41 99 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:05:45 100 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:47 101 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:05:48 102 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:49 103 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 104 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:53 105 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:54 106 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 107 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:05:55 108 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:05:56 108 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 110 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 111 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:00 112 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:02 114 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:07 115 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:08 116 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:06:09 117 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:10 118 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:06:15 119 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:17 122 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:18 123 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:20 124 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:22 125 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 126 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:06:26 128 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:27 129 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 130 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:28 131 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:30 132 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:39 133 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:40 135 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:41 136 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:42 137 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:50 138 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:53 139 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:54 140 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:56 141 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:59 142 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:07:07 143 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:12 144 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:15 145 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:19 146 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:31 147 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:07:33 148 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:36 149 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:41 150 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:45 152 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:07:53 153 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:55 154 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:56 155 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:57 156 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 157 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:04 158 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:18 159 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:23 160 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 161 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:33 162 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:41 163 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:03 164 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:30 DNS Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott DNS Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNS Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 10 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 9 8 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 2:26:04 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:26 3 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:56 4 BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 5 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:50 6 Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 7 Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:42 8 FDJ 0:03:45 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:48 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:14 11 Movistar Team 0:05:21 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Lotto Soudal 0:05:30 14 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:03 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:56 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:58 17 Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:09 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:13 19 Orica-Scott 0:08:14 20 Manzana Postobon 0:10:31 21 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:02 22 Dimension Data 0:12:54

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 62:53:25 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:58 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:40 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:07 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:58 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:25 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:27 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:33 9 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:06:40 10 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:06 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:11 12 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:14 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:17 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:44 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:20 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:58 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:24:52 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:43 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:04 20 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:46 21 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:59 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:54:25 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:55:42 24 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:51 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:58:42 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1:00:04 27 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:38 28 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:08 29 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:03:45 30 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:04:06 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:30 32 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:13:25 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:30 34 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1:18:55 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:18:56 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:35 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:09 38 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1:21:56 39 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:24:19 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:26 41 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1:28:35 42 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:29:37 43 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:42 44 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:30:39 45 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:34:43 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:44:19 47 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1:45:07 48 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:46:56 49 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:47:37 50 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 1:50:49 51 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:52:40 52 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:53:36 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:02 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:54:44 55 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:55:00 56 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:56 57 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2:02:14 58 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 2:03:12 59 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:08 60 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:04:55 61 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:08 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 2:05:37 63 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:43 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:07:09 65 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:09:10 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:31 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:10:55 68 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:12:32 69 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 2:13:13 70 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:13:58 71 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:17:48 72 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:19:31 73 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:23:10 74 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:24:39 75 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 2:26:14 76 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:27:34 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:28:38 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:29:02 79 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2:29:58 80 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 2:30:38 81 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:31:19 82 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:31:56 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:32:00 84 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 2:33:18 85 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 2:33:25 86 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:35:37 87 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:36:59 88 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:37:09 89 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:37:55 90 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:38:58 91 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:39:21 92 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:39:51 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:40:04 94 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:41:54 95 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:43:26 96 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2:44:18 97 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:44:21 98 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:44:49 99 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2:45:01 100 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:47:55 101 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:48:11 102 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:48:18 103 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:49:50 104 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:51:05 105 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:51:16 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:51:37 107 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:51:57 108 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:56:24 109 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:56:28 110 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:56:38 111 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:59:22 112 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:59:39 113 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3:01:08 114 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 3:01:43 115 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:04:59 116 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:05:12 117 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:05:22 118 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:06:30 119 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:06:45 120 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:07:35 121 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:08:01 122 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 3:08:26 123 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:11:05 124 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:14:06 125 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:15:21 126 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:17:44 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:18:14 128 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 3:18:36 129 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:18:55 130 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:19:36 131 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3:19:56 132 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 133 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 3:20:13 134 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:20:33 135 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 3:21:37 136 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:22:14 137 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:22:46 138 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:22:51 139 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 3:23:17 140 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:23:48 141 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:24:58 142 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:25:03 143 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:29:01 144 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 3:29:14 145 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:31:12 146 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:33:01 147 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3:33:17 148 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 3:33:49 149 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 3:37:25 150 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3:37:34 151 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:39:58 152 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3:40:03 153 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:42:35 154 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:44:21 155 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:44:51 156 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 3:47:04 157 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 3:47:43 158 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:49:39 159 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3:49:40 160 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 3:49:47 161 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3:51:55 162 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:52:10 163 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 3:54:18 164 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 4:03:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 135 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 108 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 82 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 74 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 67 7 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 61 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 60 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 57 11 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 54 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 47 13 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 46 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 39 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 18 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 36 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 34 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 32 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 30 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 24 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 25 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 28 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 27 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 28 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 29 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 30 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 31 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 23 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 34 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 20 35 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 17 37 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 40 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 41 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 42 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 43 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 15 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 45 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 46 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 13 47 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 13 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 49 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 50 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 12 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 52 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 11 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 54 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 55 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 56 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 57 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 58 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 59 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 60 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 61 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8 63 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 64 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 65 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 8 66 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 67 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 68 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 69 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 7 70 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 71 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 72 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 7 73 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 75 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 76 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 77 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 78 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 79 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 80 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 81 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 82 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 83 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 84 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 85 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 86 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 87 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 88 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 89 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 90 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 92 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 93 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 94 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1 95 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 96 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 49 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 41 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 27 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 10 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 15 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 12 15 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 17 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 18 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 9 19 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 21 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 23 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 26 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 5 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 29 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 30 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 31 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 32 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 34 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 36 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 37 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 38 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 39 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 42 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 44 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 45 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 46 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 49 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1 50 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 52 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 53 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 54 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 55 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 56 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 57 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 6 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 26 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 46 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 46 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 50 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 67 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 71 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 72 15 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 82 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 84 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 86 18 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 102 20 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 103 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 23 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 132 26 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 133 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 134 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 29 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 151 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 31 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 152 32 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 153 33 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 158 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 163 35 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 164 36 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 37 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 171 38 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 178 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 191 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 194 41 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 201 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 226 43 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 227 44 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 236 45 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 244 46 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 257