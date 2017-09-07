Image 1 of 42 Sander Armee wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Wilco Kelderman pushes it to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) after a tough day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 Par for the course, Alberto Contador is swamped by the press after another stage of the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 Michael Woods continues to prove his GC credentials (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 Thomas Voeckler? No, it's Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Chris Froome also leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Alberto Contador and Chris Froome finish stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 9 of 42 Giovanni Visconti near the finish of stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 10 of 42 Alexis Gougeard finishes stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 11 of 42 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) finished second during stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 12 of 42 Chris Froome on the Vuelta podium after stage 18 (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 13 of 42 Sander Armee on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 18 (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 14 of 42 Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Mike Woods finishes stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 15 of 42 Sander Armee rides to victory during stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 42 Sander Armee rides to victory during stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 17 of 42 Sander Armee rides to victory during stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 18 of 42 Sander Armee wins stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 19 of 42 Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Mike Woods finishes stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 20 of 42 The early breakaway climbs during stage18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 Jarlinson Pantasno and Ivan Garcia Cortina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Matteo Trentin on a descent during stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 Clement Chevrier (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Fabio Aru on the attack during stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 Fabio Aru on the attack during stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 Chris Froome riders among Team Sky during stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Alberto Contador goes on the attack near the end of stage 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 Sander Armee wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 Sergio Pardilla and Julian Alaphilippe at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Team Sky lead the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 The Vuelta a Espana scenery of stage 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 The stage also took in the coast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Lunchtime for Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 If The Band was ever looking for a Big Pink in Spain... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The momentum is once again with Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the Vuelta a España after he distanced Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the short final climb to Alto de Santo Toribio de Liébana on stage 18 to extend his lead atop the overall standings to 1:37.

Froome and Nibali were part of the red jersey group that reached the finale more than ten minutes down on stage winner Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal), who had proved the strongest of the day's early break.

After a volley of attacks from Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) on the penultimate ascent of Collada de la Hoz had sown plenty of tension but failed to separate the podium contenders, few anticipated any major differences to be made on the final category 2 kick to the line.

Not for the first time on this Vuelta, however, Froome's Sky guard laid down an imposing rhythm on the final climb, with Gianni Moscon once again delivering a show of strength that was all the more startling considering he is a 23-year-old Classics specialist in the third week of his debut Grand Tour.

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) were among the riders distanced approaching the flamme rouge as the pace began to bite, and Froome proceeded to deliver a rasping acceleration of his own once teammate Wout Poels swung over inside the final kilometre.

Only Contador and Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) could match Froome's surge as the group of podium contenders splintered behind him, and while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) responded well to limit their losses to just four seconds at the finish, Nibali was in obvious difficulty and pedalling with leaden strokes.

Nibali, so impressive in distancing Froome on the vertiginous slopes of Los Machucos on Wednesday, handed back precisely half of those gains on the rather gentler ascent of Santo Toribio de Liébana, and has left himself with a considerably more arduous path to final overall victory in Madrid on Sunday. The Italian must drop Froome decisively on the Angliru on Saturday, an ascent where the severity of the gradient paradoxically can make it more difficult to eke out sizeable gains.

"Today worked out perfectly in my favour. It was a really tough stage. A lot of GC guys tried to attack on the penultimate climb, so once we got onto that final climb the team did a really strong pace at the bottom, and I think certainly some guys paid for their efforts yesterday and also paid for their attacks earlier on today," said Froome.

Armee's solo triumph

As is so often the case in the third week of a Grand Tour, there were two races for the price of one on stage 18 of the Vuelta, as a 20-man break forged clear after a little over an hour of racing and fought it out for stage victory, while Froome, Nibali et al traded blows in the battle for GC honours further down the road.

The stage winner Sander Armee was part of the high-quality move that established itself after 60 kilometres, and he was joined in that endeavour by Julian Alaphilippe and Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott), Nelson Oliveira and Marc Soler (Movistar), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Clément Chevrier and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Jérémy Maison and Anthony Roux (FDJ), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Aldemar Reyes (Manzana-Postobón).

They were granted a long leash by Team Sky, and had built up a lead in excess of 13 minutes by the time they hit the day's first classified climb, the category 3 Collada de Carmona after 109 kilometres. In a foretaste of what was to come, Alaphilippe inexplicably lost contact on the descent that followed, but was safely back aboard come the second ascent of the Collada de Ozalba, where the leading group remained intact.

Their unity eventually fragmented on the category 2 Collada de la Hoz, Gougeard and Sander Armee forced the pace, and they were joined by Alaphilippe, Soler, and Lutsenko closer to the summit. This quintet battled to maintain a small advantage over their erstwhile companions as they hurtled down the descent with 30 kilometres remaining, and was reduced to a leading trio by the time they reached the bottom, with only Armee, Lutsenko and Alaphilippe remaining in front.

Lutsenko and Alaphilippe, already stage winners at this Vuelta, would have been more highly fancied than Armee on a finish of this kind, but the Belgian cannily rid of himself of his companions in two installments in the finale. Sensing Alaphilippe's fatigue, Armee accelerated on the approach to the final, 3-kilometre climb to the line and found an ally of circumstance in Lutsenko, who put in a long turn of his own to ensure the Frenchman would not latch back on.

The seated Lutsenko seemed rather more fluid of pedal stroke once the climb to the line began, but appearances proved deceptive. Armee spent most of the climb out of the saddle, and he succeeded in shaking off Lutsenko with a shade over 600 metres remaining to claim the first victory of his professional career, 31 seconds clear of the Kazakhstani, while Visconti took third at 46 seconds.

"This is already my eighth year as a pro rider, so I had to wait quite a long time to win a race. I was a couple of times close, and I did my work for the team, but in this Vuelta, I got a chance to put myself in a free role and do my own race," Armee said. "This was the third time I am in a breakaway, and I felt really good. I felt better and better during the stage, and then in the end I knew I would be close and I went full gas to the finish line. I tried to just do my own pace the last few minutes, and I never came off the big chainring, so I knew if I could do that I could win the race."

Aru's lone raid

While Armee, Lutsenko et al were attempting to out-maneuver one another for the stage victory, the teams of the podium contenders were looking to place their men in position ahead of the day's denouement. Katusha-Alpecin's forcing on Collada de Ozalba was such that at one point, five of their riders, including Zakarin, opened a gap over the peloton, but by the top of the climb, it was Fabio Aru (Astana) who was on the offensive.

The Italian champion has endured a difficult Vuelta, and it was reported in La Gazzetta dello Sport on Thursday that his Astana team had even neglected to fit his bike with the 36-tooth chainring he had requested for the climb to Los Machucos on stage 17. Aru, seemingly destined to leave the team at season's end, looked to put a different slant on his Vuelta with a lone attack from distance, and at one point he looked set to move from 9th to 6th overall – or better – when he built up a lead of more than a minute and a half on the red jersey group.

Aru's advantage was pared back only on the final run-in to the finish line as Team Sky wound up the pace, and his gains were limited by day's end, as he finished just 14 seconds clear of Froome, Contador and Woods.

If Froome had shown little concern about Aru's solo effort, he was considerably more active in following Contador's brace of attacks on the category 2 Collada de la Hoz. The second of Contador's stinging attacks near the summit briefly reduced the red jersey group to just 10 riders, but Froome was among the first to respond, with Nibali, Kelderman, and Zakarin following in his wake.

They were unable to follow, however, in the final 800 metres, and Froome could scarcely hide his satisfaction at putting so much time into Nibali. "Yeah, I mean that feels great. That feels great especially after a difficult day yesterday," he said. "It's good to bounce back again, and as I said yesterday, the morale is still good and the team is still strong. We're just looking forward to getting through these next couple of days now."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:09:39 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:46 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:21 8 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:38 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:42 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 12 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:02 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:20 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:49 15 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:26 16 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:41 17 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:57 18 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:04:14 19 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:31 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:56 21 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:08 22 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:12 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:10:15 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:21 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:29 29 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:37 31 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:10:45 32 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:10:50 33 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:10:52 34 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:54 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:10:59 36 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 37 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:05 38 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:17 39 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:11:19 40 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:11:39 42 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:44 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:50 45 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:02 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:15 47 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:23 49 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:30 50 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:46 51 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:52 52 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:34 53 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 54 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:42 55 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:54 56 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:38 58 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 62 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 63 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 66 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:41 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:20:15 68 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:47 70 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 73 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 77 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 80 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 81 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 82 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 84 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 85 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 87 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 89 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 90 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 94 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 96 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 97 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 98 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 99 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 103 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 104 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 105 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 109 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 114 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 116 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 117 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 118 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 119 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 120 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 121 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 122 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 124 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 125 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 126 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 129 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 133 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 135 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 136 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 137 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 139 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 140 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 141 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 142 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 144 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 145 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 147 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 148 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 149 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 150 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 151 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 153 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 155 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 156 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 157 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 158 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 159 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 160 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 161 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:24 DNS Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Sobrelapeña, km. 132.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 9 8 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Collada de Carmona, km. 109.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Collada de Ozalba, km. 126 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Collada de la Hoz, km. 139.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Alto de Santo Toribio de Liébana, km. 169 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 12:43:07 2 Movistar Team 0:01:54 3 FDJ 0:02:36 4 Astana Pro Team 0:07:02 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:09 6 BMC Racing Team 0:09:42 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:04 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:10:21 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:10:39 10 Team Sky 0:18:03 11 Manzana Postobon 0:18:22 12 Orica-Scott 0:19:07 13 Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:36 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:17 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:28 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:28:28 17 Lotto Soudal 0:30:15 18 Team Sunweb 0:35:31 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:21 20 Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:04 21 Dimension Data 0:55:02 22 Aqua Blue Sport 1:00:11

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 72:03:50 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:37 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:17 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:29 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:34 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 7 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:33 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:47 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:26 11 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:31 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:11:57 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:06 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:32 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:41 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:25:14 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:27:09 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:21 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:10 20 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:45 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:15 22 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:57 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:55:12 24 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:00:36 25 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:07:22 26 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:12 27 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:08:21 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:12:00 29 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:14:24 30 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1:18:01 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1:18:49 32 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:23:00 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 1:24:33 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:25:34 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:29:49 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:54 37 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1:34:54 38 Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:36:47 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:38:23 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:40:43 41 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:40:51 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:15 43 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:49:34 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1:50:21 45 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1:51:06 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:52:56 47 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:55:54 48 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:59:49 49 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2:05:09 50 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2:07:23 51 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 2:07:45 52 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2:10:35 53 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 2:14:17 54 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:28 55 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:16:43 56 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:17:18 57 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:17:50 58 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:20 59 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:22:02 60 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 2:22:27 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 2:23:04 62 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:25:40 63 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 2:25:56 64 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 2:27:05 65 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:28:01 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:29:01 67 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:31:45 68 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:36:22 69 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2:36:41 70 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:37:54 71 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:39:11 72 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:41:14 73 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:42:44 74 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:43 75 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:46:58 76 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:47:22 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:47:23 78 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 2:48:47 79 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:50:06 80 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:51:37 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:53:53 82 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2:54:16 83 Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:55:13 84 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:55:37 85 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:57:31 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 2:58:30 87 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 3:01:09 88 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:02:05 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:03:52 90 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:05:52 91 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:07:09 92 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3:07:40 93 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:08:03 94 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:09:53 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:11:53 96 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:13:22 97 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:14:39 98 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:15:29 99 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:15:54 100 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3:17:17 101 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3:18:17 102 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:18:25 103 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3:19:17 104 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:20:52 105 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:21:17 106 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:21:19 107 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3:23:55 108 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:28:40 109 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:29:23 110 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 3:31:00 111 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:31:15 112 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:32:09 113 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:32:21 114 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3:32:57 115 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:33:53 116 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:34:40 117 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:36:29 118 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:36:45 119 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:39:01 120 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 3:39:12 121 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:41:58 122 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:42:15 123 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:43:01 124 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:43:45 125 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:44:27 126 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 3:44:36 127 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 3:45:20 128 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:46:00 129 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:47:37 130 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 3:50:45 131 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:54:37 132 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:55:11 133 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3:55:40 134 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 3:55:47 135 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:56:28 136 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 3:56:58 137 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:02 138 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:57:14 139 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3:59:02 140 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:59:30 141 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:05:42 142 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4:06:39 143 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 4:07:20 144 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:08:37 145 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:10:12 146 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 4:10:47 147 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:10:48 148 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 4:11:46 149 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4:12:34 150 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 4:13:02 151 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:16:27 152 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 4:19:47 153 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:20:05 154 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 4:20:26 155 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 4:22:39 156 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:23:59 157 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4:26:51 158 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:27:04 159 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 4:28:24 160 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 4:28:34 161 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 4:40:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 137 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 121 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 118 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 90 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 89 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 80 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 69 9 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 61 10 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 55 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 54 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 51 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 16 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 42 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 41 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40 19 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 39 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 33 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 30 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 29 27 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 28 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 28 29 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 30 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 31 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 25 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 33 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 34 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 35 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 23 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 37 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 20 38 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 39 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 17 40 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 41 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 42 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 16 43 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 44 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 45 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 47 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 48 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 15 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 50 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 51 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 52 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 13 53 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 54 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 55 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 12 57 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 11 58 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 59 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 60 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 10 61 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 62 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 63 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 64 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8 65 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 66 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 67 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 69 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 70 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 71 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 7 72 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 73 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 74 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 7 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 76 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 78 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 79 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 80 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 5 81 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 82 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 83 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 5 84 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 85 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 86 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 87 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 88 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 89 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 90 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 92 Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 94 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1 95 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 96 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 97 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1 98 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team -4 99 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 54 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 47 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 33 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 26 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 20 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 10 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 11 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 15 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 12 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 12 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 11 19 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 20 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 22 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 9 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 28 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 30 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 5 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 33 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 34 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 35 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 36 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 40 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 41 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 42 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 43 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 44 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 46 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 48 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 49 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2 50 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 51 Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 52 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1 54 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 1 55 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1 56 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 57 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 58 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 59 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 60 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott 1 61 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 7 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 33 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 38 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 46 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 79 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 80 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 81 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 85 18 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 89 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 94 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 100 21 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 100 22 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 109 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 113 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 116 28 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 124 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 31 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 138 33 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 154 34 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 155 35 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 160 36 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 37 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 162 38 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 163 39 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 178 41 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 181 42 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 186 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 200 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 205 45 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 213 46 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 234 47 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 239 48 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 258 49 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 267