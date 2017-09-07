Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Armee wins stage 18

Aru goes on the rampage in Santo Toribio de Liébana

Image 1 of 42

Sander Armee wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana

Sander Armee wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Wilco Kelderman pushes it to the line

Wilco Kelderman pushes it to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) after a tough day in the saddle

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) after a tough day in the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

Par for the course, Alberto Contador is swamped by the press after another stage of the Vuelta

Par for the course, Alberto Contador is swamped by the press after another stage of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

Michael Woods continues to prove his GC credentials

Michael Woods continues to prove his GC credentials
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

Thomas Voeckler? No, it's Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Thomas Voeckler? No, it's Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Chris Froome also leads the points classification

Chris Froome also leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome finish stage 18 at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome finish stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 9 of 42

Giovanni Visconti near the finish of stage 18 at the Vuelta

Giovanni Visconti near the finish of stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 10 of 42

Alexis Gougeard finishes stage 18 at the Vuelta

Alexis Gougeard finishes stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 11 of 42

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) finished second during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) finished second during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 12 of 42

Chris Froome on the Vuelta podium after stage 18

Chris Froome on the Vuelta podium after stage 18
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 13 of 42

Sander Armee on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 18

Sander Armee on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 18
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 14 of 42

Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Mike Woods finishes stage 18 at the Vuelta

Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Mike Woods finishes stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 15 of 42

Sander Armee rides to victory during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Sander Armee rides to victory during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 16 of 42

Sander Armee rides to victory during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Sander Armee rides to victory during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 17 of 42

Sander Armee rides to victory during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Sander Armee rides to victory during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 18 of 42

Sander Armee wins stage 18 at the Vuelta

Sander Armee wins stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 19 of 42

Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Mike Woods finishes stage 18 at the Vuelta

Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Mike Woods finishes stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 20 of 42

The early breakaway climbs during stage18

The early breakaway climbs during stage18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 42

Jarlinson Pantasno and Ivan Garcia Cortina

Jarlinson Pantasno and Ivan Garcia Cortina
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

Matteo Trentin on a descent during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Matteo Trentin on a descent during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

Clement Chevrier (AG2R)

Clement Chevrier (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Fabio Aru on the attack during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Fabio Aru on the attack during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

Fabio Aru on the attack during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Fabio Aru on the attack during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

Chris Froome riders among Team Sky during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Chris Froome riders among Team Sky during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

Alberto Contador goes on the attack near the end of stage 18

Alberto Contador goes on the attack near the end of stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

Sander Armee wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana

Sander Armee wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

Sergio Pardilla and Julian Alaphilippe at the front of the breakaway

Sergio Pardilla and Julian Alaphilippe at the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leads the breakaway

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Team Sky lead the chase

Team Sky lead the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors)

Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

The Vuelta a Espana scenery of stage 18

The Vuelta a Espana scenery of stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

The stage also took in the coast

The stage also took in the coast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Lunchtime for Katusha-Alpecin

Lunchtime for Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

If The Band was ever looking for a Big Pink in Spain...

If The Band was ever looking for a Big Pink in Spain...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The momentum is once again with Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the Vuelta a España after he distanced Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the short final climb to Alto de Santo Toribio de Liébana on stage 18 to extend his lead atop the overall standings to 1:37.

Froome and Nibali were part of the red jersey group that reached the finale more than ten minutes down on stage winner Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal), who had proved the strongest of the day's early break.

After a volley of attacks from Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) on the penultimate ascent of Collada de la Hoz had sown plenty of tension but failed to separate the podium contenders, few anticipated any major differences to be made on the final category 2 kick to the line.

Not for the first time on this Vuelta, however, Froome's Sky guard laid down an imposing rhythm on the final climb, with Gianni Moscon once again delivering a show of strength that was all the more startling considering he is a 23-year-old Classics specialist in the third week of his debut Grand Tour.

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) were among the riders distanced approaching the flamme rouge as the pace began to bite, and Froome proceeded to deliver a rasping acceleration of his own once teammate Wout Poels swung over inside the final kilometre.

Only Contador and Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) could match Froome's surge as the group of podium contenders splintered behind him, and while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) responded well to limit their losses to just four seconds at the finish, Nibali was in obvious difficulty and pedalling with leaden strokes.

Nibali, so impressive in distancing Froome on the vertiginous slopes of Los Machucos on Wednesday, handed back precisely half of those gains on the rather gentler ascent of Santo Toribio de Liébana, and has left himself with a considerably more arduous path to final overall victory in Madrid on Sunday. The Italian must drop Froome decisively on the Angliru on Saturday, an ascent where the severity of the gradient paradoxically can make it more difficult to eke out sizeable gains.

"Today worked out perfectly in my favour. It was a really tough stage. A lot of GC guys tried to attack on the penultimate climb, so once we got onto that final climb the team did a really strong pace at the bottom, and I think certainly some guys paid for their efforts yesterday and also paid for their attacks earlier on today," said Froome.

Armee's solo triumph

As is so often the case in the third week of a Grand Tour, there were two races for the price of one on stage 18 of the Vuelta, as a 20-man break forged clear after a little over an hour of racing and fought it out for stage victory, while Froome, Nibali et al traded blows in the battle for GC honours further down the road.

The stage winner Sander Armee was part of the high-quality move that established itself after 60 kilometres, and he was joined in that endeavour by Julian Alaphilippe and Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott), Nelson Oliveira and Marc Soler (Movistar), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Clément Chevrier and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Jérémy Maison and Anthony Roux (FDJ), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Aldemar Reyes (Manzana-Postobón).

They were granted a long leash by Team Sky, and had built up a lead in excess of 13 minutes by the time they hit the day's first classified climb, the category 3 Collada de Carmona after 109 kilometres. In a foretaste of what was to come, Alaphilippe inexplicably lost contact on the descent that followed, but was safely back aboard come the second ascent of the Collada de Ozalba, where the leading group remained intact.

Their unity eventually fragmented on the category 2 Collada de la Hoz, Gougeard and Sander Armee forced the pace, and they were joined by Alaphilippe, Soler, and Lutsenko closer to the summit. This quintet battled to maintain a small advantage over their erstwhile companions as they hurtled down the descent with 30 kilometres remaining, and was reduced to a leading trio by the time they reached the bottom, with only Armee, Lutsenko and Alaphilippe remaining in front.

Lutsenko and Alaphilippe, already stage winners at this Vuelta, would have been more highly fancied than Armee on a finish of this kind, but the Belgian cannily rid of himself of his companions in two installments in the finale. Sensing Alaphilippe's fatigue, Armee accelerated on the approach to the final, 3-kilometre climb to the line and found an ally of circumstance in Lutsenko, who put in a long turn of his own to ensure the Frenchman would not latch back on.

The seated Lutsenko seemed rather more fluid of pedal stroke once the climb to the line began, but appearances proved deceptive. Armee spent most of the climb out of the saddle, and he succeeded in shaking off Lutsenko with a shade over 600 metres remaining to claim the first victory of his professional career, 31 seconds clear of the Kazakhstani, while Visconti took third at 46 seconds.

"This is already my eighth year as a pro rider, so I had to wait quite a long time to win a race. I was a couple of times close, and I did my work for the team, but in this Vuelta, I got a chance to put myself in a free role and do my own race," Armee said. "This was the third time I am in a breakaway, and I felt really good. I felt better and better during the stage, and then in the end I knew I would be close and I went full gas to the finish line. I tried to just do my own pace the last few minutes, and I never came off the big chainring, so I knew if I could do that I could win the race."

Aru's lone raid

While Armee, Lutsenko et al were attempting to out-maneuver one another for the stage victory, the teams of the podium contenders were looking to place their men in position ahead of the day's denouement. Katusha-Alpecin's forcing on Collada de Ozalba was such that at one point, five of their riders, including Zakarin, opened a gap over the peloton, but by the top of the climb, it was Fabio Aru (Astana) who was on the offensive.

The Italian champion has endured a difficult Vuelta, and it was reported in La Gazzetta dello Sport on Thursday that his Astana team had even neglected to fit his bike with the 36-tooth chainring he had requested for the climb to Los Machucos on stage 17. Aru, seemingly destined to leave the team at season's end, looked to put a different slant on his Vuelta with a lone attack from distance, and at one point he looked set to move from 9th to 6th overall – or better – when he built up a lead of more than a minute and a half on the red jersey group.

Aru's advantage was pared back only on the final run-in to the finish line as Team Sky wound up the pace, and his gains were limited by day's end, as he finished just 14 seconds clear of Froome, Contador and Woods.

If Froome had shown little concern about Aru's solo effort, he was considerably more active in following Contador's brace of attacks on the category 2 Collada de la Hoz. The second of Contador's stinging attacks near the summit briefly reduced the red jersey group to just 10 riders, but Froome was among the first to respond, with Nibali, Kelderman, and Zakarin following in his wake.

They were unable to follow, however, in the final 800 metres, and Froome could scarcely hide his satisfaction at putting so much time into Nibali. "Yeah, I mean that feels great. That feels great especially after a difficult day yesterday," he said. "It's good to bounce back again, and as I said yesterday, the morale is still good and the team is still strong. We're just looking forward to getting through these next couple of days now."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:09:39
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:46
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:21
8Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:38
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:42
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:57
12Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:02
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:02:20
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:49
15Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:26
16Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:41
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:57
18Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:04:14
19Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:56
21Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:10:08
22Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:12
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:10:15
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:21
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:29
29David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:10:37
31Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:10:45
32Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:10:50
33Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:10:52
34Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:54
35Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:10:59
36Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott
37Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:11:05
38Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:17
39Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:11:19
40Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:11:39
42Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:44
43Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
44Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:11:50
45Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:12:02
46Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:15
47Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
48Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:23
49Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:30
50Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:46
51Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:52
52Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:13:34
53Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
54Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:42
55David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:14:54
56Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:19:38
58Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
62Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
63Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
66Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:41
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:20:15
68Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:24:47
70Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
73Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
77Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
80Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
81Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
84Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
85Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
86Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
87Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
89Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
90Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
94Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
95Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
96Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
97Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
98Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
99Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
100Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
103Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
104Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
105Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
109Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
114Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
116Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
117Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
118Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
119Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
120Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
121Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
122Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
123Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
124Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
125Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
126David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
129Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
130Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
133Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
135Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
136Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
137Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
138Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
139Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
140Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
141Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
142Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
143Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
144Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
145Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
146Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
147Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
148Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
149Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
150Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
151Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
153Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
154Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
155Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
156Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
157Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
158William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
159Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
160Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
161Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:24
DNSMaxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Sobrelapeña, km. 132.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors9
8Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon4
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
15Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Collada de Carmona, km. 109.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Collada de Ozalba, km. 126
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Collada de la Hoz, km. 139.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Alto de Santo Toribio de Liébana, km. 169
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors12:43:07
2Movistar Team0:01:54
3FDJ0:02:36
4Astana Pro Team0:07:02
5AG2R La Mondiale0:09:09
6BMC Racing Team0:09:42
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:04
8UAE Team Emirates0:10:21
9Bahrain-Merida0:10:39
10Team Sky0:18:03
11Manzana Postobon0:18:22
12Orica-Scott0:19:07
13Cannondale-Drapac0:19:36
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:17
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:28
16Trek-Segafredo0:28:28
17Lotto Soudal0:30:15
18Team Sunweb0:35:31
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:21
20Katusha-Alpecin0:41:04
21Dimension Data0:55:02
22Aqua Blue Sport1:00:11

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky72:03:50
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:37
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:17
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:29
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:34
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
7Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:33
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:47
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:26
11David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:10:31
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:11:57
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:06
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:13:32
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:41
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:25:14
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:27:09
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:21
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:10
20Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:44:45
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:15
22Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:57
23Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:55:12
24Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:00:36
25Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:22
26Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:12
27Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:08:21
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:12:00
29Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:14:24
30Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1:18:01
31Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1:18:49
32Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:23:00
33Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data1:24:33
34Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:25:34
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:29:49
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:32:54
37Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1:34:54
38Hernán Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon1:36:47
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:38:23
40Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:40:43
41Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon1:40:51
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:43:15
43Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:49:34
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1:50:21
45Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1:51:06
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:52:56
47Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:55:54
48Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:59:49
49Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2:05:09
50Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2:07:23
51Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon2:07:45
52Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2:10:35
53Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon2:14:17
54Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:15:28
55Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:16:43
56Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:17:18
57Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2:17:50
58Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:20
59Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:22:02
60Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky2:22:27
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ2:23:04
62Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2:25:40
63Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport2:25:56
64Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ2:27:05
65Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:28:01
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:29:01
67Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:31:45
68Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:36:22
69Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2:36:41
70Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:37:54
71Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:39:11
72Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:41:14
73Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:42:44
74Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:43:43
75Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:46:58
76David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:47:22
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:47:23
78Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott2:48:47
79Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:50:06
80Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:51:37
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:53:53
82Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2:54:16
83Hector Sáez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:55:13
84Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:55:37
85Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2:57:31
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates2:58:30
87Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data3:01:09
88Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:02:05
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:03:52
90Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon3:05:52
91Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon3:07:09
92Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team3:07:40
93Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3:08:03
94Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:09:53
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:11:53
96Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:13:22
97David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:14:39
98Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:15:29
99Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:15:54
100Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team3:17:17
101Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3:18:17
102Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:18:25
103Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3:19:17
104Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:20:52
105Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:21:17
106Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:21:19
107Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac3:23:55
108Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:28:40
109Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:29:23
110Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott3:31:00
111Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:31:15
112Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:32:09
113Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:32:21
114Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3:32:57
115Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:33:53
116Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:34:40
117Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:36:29
118Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb3:36:45
119Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3:39:01
120Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac3:39:12
121Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:41:58
122Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:42:15
123Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:43:01
124Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:43:45
125Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:44:27
126Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott3:44:36
127Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport3:45:20
128Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb3:46:00
129Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:47:37
130Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ3:50:45
131Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:54:37
132Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:55:11
133Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team3:55:40
134Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors3:55:47
135Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:56:28
136Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac3:56:58
137Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:57:02
138Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon3:57:14
139Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3:59:02
140Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:59:30
141Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:05:42
142Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4:06:39
143Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport4:07:20
144Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:08:37
145Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:10:12
146Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport4:10:47
147Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:10:48
148Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin4:11:46
149Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky4:12:34
150Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport4:13:02
151Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:16:27
152Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon4:19:47
153Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:20:05
154Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott4:20:26
155Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac4:22:39
156Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:23:59
157Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4:26:51
158Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:27:04
159William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac4:28:24
160Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ4:28:34
161Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport4:40:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky137pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors121
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida118
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team90
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb89
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo80
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin79
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team69
9Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott61
10Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe58
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac55
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal54
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates51
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe51
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team49
16David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors42
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors41
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates40
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac39
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team38
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team35
23Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky33
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team30
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team29
27Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors28
29Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
30Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
31Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport25
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
33Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb24
34Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
35Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon23
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates22
37Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky20
38Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
39Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ17
40Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17
41Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors17
42Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky16
43Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
44Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
45Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15
47Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott15
48Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport15
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
50Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
51Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14
52Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ13
53Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team12
54Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
55Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
56Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team12
57Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac11
58Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates10
59Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team10
60Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon10
61Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
62Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
63Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
64Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates8
65Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
66Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
67Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
69Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
70Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
71Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin7
72Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
73Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
74Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport7
75Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
76Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
78David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
79Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
80Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors5
81Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
83Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport5
84Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
85Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
86Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
87Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
88Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
89Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
90Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
91Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
92Sebastián Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon3
93Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
94Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1
95Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
96Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
97Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1
98Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team-4
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac54pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team47
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team33
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky29
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport26
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin20
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
10Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
11Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates18
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott15
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb14
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott12
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal12
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo12
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team11
19Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
20Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
22Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac9
23Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
28Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team6
30Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates5
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
34Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
35Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
36Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
40Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
41Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
42Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
44Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
46Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
48Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
49Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac2
50Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
51Hernando Bohórquez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
52Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1
54Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon1
55Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1
56Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon1
57Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
58Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
59Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
60Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-Scott1
61Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin19
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb22
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo28
7Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott33
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team38
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac46
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale50
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe58
12Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal61
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team79
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates80
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates81
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo83
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal85
18Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates89
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team94
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team100
21Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport100
22Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA103
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team107
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors109
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team111
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott113
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors116
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe123
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida124
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal124
31Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits133
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ138
33Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo154
34Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team155
35Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data160
36Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale161
37Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates162
38Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors163
39Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits164
40Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott178
41Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac181
42Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac186
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky200
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac205
45Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ213
46Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo234
47Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin239
48Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA258
49Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA267

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team215:42:32
2Team Sky0:20:47
3Movistar Team0:30:35
4UAE Team Emirates1:03:57
5Orica-Scott1:32:04
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:40:21
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:10:58
8BMC Racing Team2:11:10
9Bahrain-Merida2:14:15
10Quick-Step Floors2:19:55
11Trek-Segafredo2:29:07
12Team Sunweb3:21:14
13Lotto Soudal3:25:17
14AG2R La Mondiale3:31:58
15Manzana Postobon3:33:58
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:32:23
17Cannondale-Drapac4:35:10
18FDJ4:49:52
19Katusha-Alpecin4:53:41
20Bora-Hansgrohe5:37:23
21Dimension Data5:52:51
22Aqua Blue Sport8:29:01

