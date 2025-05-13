Recommended reading

'Fast is not always the most sexy' – Time trial helmets help Picnic-PostNL and Van Uden net victory in Giro d'Italia sprint

Dutch sprinter and lead-out utilise more aerodynamic lids in Lecce for huge win amid points struggle

Team Picnic PostNL&#039;s Dutch rider Casper van Uden celebrates as he crosses the finish line as winner of stage 4 at the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
Team Picnic PostNL's Dutch rider Casper van Uden celebrates as he crosses the finish line as winner of stage 4 at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The use of more aerodynamic time trial helmets in road races is a cycling trend that has found more success at the Grand Tours in 2025, with Picnic PostNL's Casper van Uden and his lead-out utilising the "just faster" equipment to help win stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.

At the starting team presentation and rider sign-in prior to the stage 4 start in Alberobello, the Picnic PostNL squad all donned their usual road helmets. But when they appeared near the front in the final 5km of racing in Italy, four of them, including the Dutch sprinter, had changed into TT helmets, Lazer's Volante KinetiCore, with visors.

