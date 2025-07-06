Marlen Reusser leaves nightmare 2024 behind to fulfil pink jersey dream at Giro d'Italia

Swiss ITT champion takes charge of Italian Grand Tour with stunning opening day victory

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia Women stage 1: Marlen Reusser celebrates taking the lead
2025 Giro d'Italia Women stage 1: Marlen Reusser celebrates taking the lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) seems to be stronger than ever this season. Having already won the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas and Tour de Suisse Women, the 33-year-old flew around the course of the Giro d’Italia Women opening ITT in Bergamo in her Swiss National Champion’s jersey to seize both the stage and take the pink jersey.

This string of success must give Reusser a feeling of redemption after a nightmare 2024 season that was plagued with illness, when she couldn’t know if she would return to her previous levels.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

